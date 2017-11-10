Andre Balazs was a serial sexual predator too & he groped Amanda Anka

Andre Balazs is best known, to me, as a hotelier and boyfriend to various celebrity women over the years. Balazs memorably dated Uma Thurman for a while, and he dated Chelsea Handler for a time as well. It was during the Handler relationship that some rumors began circulating about his shady extracurriculars and maybe his issues in general. I never heard anything concrete beyond the fact that Chelsea Handler never had his best interests at heart, and that relationship made him “spiral” out of control a little bit. As it turns out, there was a completely different set of rumors that we should have been paying attention to. Andre Balazs is a sexual predator who, much like the president of the United States, liked to “grab ‘em by the p-ssy.”

André Balazs, the owner of several luxury hotels including the Standard and Chateau Marmont, has been accused of groping multiple women in a new report by the New York Times, including Jason Bateman’s actress wife Amanda Anka, former employees, and a female media executive. The story is anchored on the 2014 experience of Anka, whose husband is Jason Bateman, after the Horrible Bosses 2 premiere in London. The coupled attended a dinner party at Balazs‘s Chiltern Firehouse along with the film’s co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis, and Charlie Day. Balazs offered to give them a tour that involved climbing up a ladder. While Anka was climbing, she alleges he put his hand up her dress and grabbed her crotch. Anka told the group afterward, and Bateman confronted the hotelier, even “spitting gum in Mr. Balazs’s face,” according to the Times. Through their publicist, Bateman and Anka told the Times in a statement, “On behalf of Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka, we can confirm that the account of André Balazs’s outrageous and vile behavior on that night in London is factual. His actions were dealt with at the time.” One of Balazs’s former employees, a woman named Sarah who worked at the Chateau Marmont, told the Times that in 1991, the pair allegedly visited a mud-wrestling club, where he forcibly pinned her against a wall, covered her mouth, and pushed his fingers in her vagina. Additionally, a 26-year old media executive – the daughter of a prominent New York couple – told the Times that Balasz allegedly grabbed her crotch during a party without her consent. “I was humiliated,” she said.

[From The Cut and Vanity Fair]

Fingers crossed that Jason Bateman is one of the good ones. Seriously, I’ve never heard a whiff of scandal about him, and I love that his reaction was to immediately get in Balazs’ face and spit (gum) on him. These stories about Balazs are vile. As many of you pointed out, it’s important to remember that sexual predators don’t always *look* like vile creatures too. Sexual predators sometimes look like boyfriends, or coworkers, or priests or politicians, or dashing hoteliers who could probably date any woman they wanted if only they had a better personality and, you know, didn’t get off on assaulting and demeaning women.

The man who built a hospitality empire with the Standard, the Mercer and Chateau Marmont has been accused of groping https://t.co/6bUtAimEOU — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 9, 2017

Embed from Getty Images