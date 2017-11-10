Taylor Swift debuts ‘New Year’s Day’ as her album drops to mixed critical reviews

Taylor Swift’s Reputation dropped today. To promote it, she debuted yet another single on last night’s TGIT programming on ABC. ABC’s Thursday night programs are quite popular, and Shonda Rhimes is known to be a Tay-fan, so I have to think that all of this was corporate and artistic synergy. It wasn’t a live performance, it was a pre-taped, faux-intimate candlelight performance at Taylor’s Rhode Island home, likely during one of her “Secret Sessions.” What cracks me a little bit is that the whole point of Taylor’s Secret Sessions is that she invited true-blue Snake Fans to her home to hear the album FOR THE FIRST TIME. And yet all of the girls in the video know all the words to the song. Was this particular Secret Session more like a bootcamp to memorize the lyrics in the least amount of time? Here’s the video:

Once again, doesn’t it feel like… there’s a weird tone to the songs on Reputation? I don’t want to say that Tay has lost her mojo, but this album doesn’t really have a through-line. This is a straight up ballad, and maybe it’s just this particular performance, but it doesn’t seem like a great song, and it certainly doesn’t “fit” with songs like “Ready For It” and “Look What You Made Me Do.”

As for the critical and financial reaction to Reputation, well… I mean, the album is going to sell. The album is already selling well, and it will probably be one of the most successful albums of the year, if not THE highest selling album of the year. But sales are not the same as positive critical reception. Taylor’s last album, 1989, was hailed as one of the greatest pop albums of all time (it was not) and there was a ton of positivity from music critics and music professionals for that album. That’s not the case with Reputation. If anything, the critical trend for this album is a series of thinkpieces about what Taylor is doing wrong, why her rebranding effort has fallen flat, why bubble-gum vengeance is a mixed message, and why she’s simply too white for today’s musical landscape.

People are also discussing all of the lyrical references to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. That’s one of the big problems with tone, from where I’m sitting – the album wants to be about love ballads and Gorgeous Joe, but Taylor keeps whining about Kimye and how they did her wrong… by calling her out on her bulls–t and lies. Vulture did a comprehensive list of all the lyrical references to Kim and Yeezy – she would have been better off singing about ex-boyfriends, right?