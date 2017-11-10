Taylor Swift debuts ‘New Year’s Day’ as her album drops to mixed critical reviews

Taylor Swift’s Reputation dropped today. To promote it, she debuted yet another single on last night’s TGIT programming on ABC. ABC’s Thursday night programs are quite popular, and Shonda Rhimes is known to be a Tay-fan, so I have to think that all of this was corporate and artistic synergy. It wasn’t a live performance, it was a pre-taped, faux-intimate candlelight performance at Taylor’s Rhode Island home, likely during one of her “Secret Sessions.” What cracks me a little bit is that the whole point of Taylor’s Secret Sessions is that she invited true-blue Snake Fans to her home to hear the album FOR THE FIRST TIME. And yet all of the girls in the video know all the words to the song. Was this particular Secret Session more like a bootcamp to memorize the lyrics in the least amount of time? Here’s the video:
Once again, doesn’t it feel like… there’s a weird tone to the songs on Reputation? I don’t want to say that Tay has lost her mojo, but this album doesn’t really have a through-line. This is a straight up ballad, and maybe it’s just this particular performance, but it doesn’t seem like a great song, and it certainly doesn’t “fit” with songs like “Ready For It” and “Look What You Made Me Do.”
As for the critical and financial reaction to Reputation, well… I mean, the album is going to sell. The album is already selling well, and it will probably be one of the most successful albums of the year, if not THE highest selling album of the year. But sales are not the same as positive critical reception. Taylor’s last album, 1989, was hailed as one of the greatest pop albums of all time (it was not) and there was a ton of positivity from music critics and music professionals for that album. That’s not the case with Reputation. If anything, the critical trend for this album is a series of thinkpieces about what Taylor is doing wrong, why her rebranding effort has fallen flat, why bubble-gum vengeance is a mixed message, and why she’s simply too white for today’s musical landscape.
People are also discussing all of the lyrical references to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. That’s one of the big problems with tone, from where I’m sitting – the album wants to be about love ballads and Gorgeous Joe, but Taylor keeps whining about Kimye and how they did her wrong… by calling her out on her bulls–t and lies. Vulture did a comprehensive list of all the lyrical references to Kim and Yeezy – she would have been better off singing about ex-boyfriends, right?
Photos courtesy of Taylor’s ABC video.
It will sell but the songs are trash. But it will sell because Swifties want her to break records and they want concert tickets.
I also love but also hate the overdramamtics of Swifties on such a basic album. I think the first day sales will be massive but it will drop off a cliff in a few days
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get her.
I never have.
She’s like a 2000′s version of Debbie Gibson, member her fellow olds?
At first I felt, well maybe I don’t get her because she’s ‘country,’ and I’m not into country per se as a genre.
Then she went all the way pop and that shake it off song I heard was like a hardware store commercial jingle. I couldn’t understand why ‘the kids’ were all over it. She can’t sing, and can’t dance. I then just assumed she was some Mozart of pop jingly song writing- what people sometimes say, but again I don’t hear it.
I did like that Zayn song she sing on this past summer. But his voice is front and center and it was his genre not hers – in fact I didn’t realize that was even her auto tuned AF voice in the background ’til I heard it for the 30th time in the car.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like 1989 and its the only album of hers I own or like. But stans will do anything for their faves. There were people with 5 copies of the album. Whereas someone like Adele probably has fewer people buying 5 million versions of her album because she doesnt fleece fans for $$. Heck Beyonce sold her tour before Lemonade even dropped.
Its basic but Swifties like basic I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re right. She’s 2017′s Debbie Gibson (who I loved back in the 80s). Bland. Too safe. Barely memorable.
I couldn’t put a comparable “singer” that described how I felt for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was bad compared to her other ones. Very autotuned, not very catchy in my opinion. There were only a few good songs and they were filled with too much autotuned. Also, it was just plain disappointing. I don’t care about her relationship with Joe, nobody does. I wanted more songs about Calvin and Tom, and the summer of 2016. I wanted Taylor doing what Taylor does best.
Joe might be the guy whom Taylor is super in love with but he’s her worst muse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Joe might be the guy whom Taylor is super in love with but he’s her worst muse. ”
Happy love stories are rarely material for good love songs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nanny
Disagree, Beyonce has plenty of happy love story songs and they’re amazing. I know plenty of love songs which are amazing. Taylor just can’t write any good happy love story songs, doesn’t mean everyone can’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
some of the songs she wrote for harry in 1989 were actually quite happy though. he was totally her best muse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think you guys have very different taste in music than me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Co-signed. I enjoy Taylor Swift’s music generally, but this album doesn’t know what it wants to be, and the style really doesn’t work for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read through the lyrics earlier and…. my God. It’s so embarrassing.
Outside of that, it’s not exactly relatable, which I think will be a bigger issue. Heartbreak, vaguely worded, and unrequited love… fine, package it up, sell it to teenage girls. Songs about other millionaires being mean to you… not so much.
All the references to booze and sex sound exactly like a 14 year old wrote them – one with no experience of either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘Joe might be the guy whom Taylor is super in love with but he’s her worst muse.’
he really is, he’s uninspiring if i have to go by her recent songs (and i’m a fan of her music).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ell
His love songs are as bland as his picture looks. I wonder what will happen if they break up though. It’s very clear through this album she’s super super in love with him. I wonder if she might write good break up songs about him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The album doesn’t make sense as far as judging how ‘in love’ she is. She started writing these songs before she got serious with Joe as she had a break-up and a PR romance in between all of this and she writes throughout all of this as is evident. So if she goes so hard for Joe, it means she was at most dating him for a few months which sounds like typical Taylor. I’m convinced some of these feelings are inspiration from her good times with Calvin. Intense relationship and intense break-up with lingering feelings (the Nils Sjoberg debacle, they still had feels about it).
If anything the album is about how hard it rocked her world and ego that she got bad press and that she though being ‘bad’ e.g. cheating/overlapping/running away with Tom on a love tour that she now confirmed was fake (but she doesn’t attract drama according to her?) would deflect from that bad press. When that backfired too, she started dating the boy she liked before meeting Tom? OK, that’s just cray cray. How is that love?
She seems like she went through a rough period and started dating a boy who is so devoted to her to offset all the negativity she got from the media and Kimye tbh. The fact that she’s his 1st real relationship (intense) and she’s a celebrity on top of that? That boy is going to be shooketh when she’s finished this period in her life.
She’s like a female Drake to me, she likes the idea of a great love and puts the person she ‘loves’ on a pedestal only to realise that real love is not always butterflies and rainbows. Passion doesn’t sustain and some fights or boring times cannot be resolved in 90mins like in the movies :/ When she realises that, she bolts. Like she sings herself, she needed a reason to break-up with Calvin. Girl had no drama and got bored And then had too much drama and wanted simple love again. She’s exhausting and emotionally stunted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Autotune really kills things for me. It’s so over used and the robotic whine really grates my last nerve. I was super sad the other day when a song I liked came on but I had the radio turned down so all you could really hear was the autotune whine. Not sure if I’l be able to really enjoy the song again. I’ve basically stopped listening to pop music because of it, and now country is going the same way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t want to pay for an album if I could just listen to or watch all of the songs online before the album is even for sale in the store. Singers and bands used to release 1 song before the album came out just to get people interested in buying the whole thing . Things have changed these days
Report this comment as spam or abuse
for the better, i think. my dad always complained of the amount of crappy records he spent money on lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. I think the number of songs TS released prior to the album shows a bit of panic about how it would be received on her part (1/3 of the album before it actually dropped), but as a consumer, I prefer to know what I’m getting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. I’m happy to buy an album if I like most of the songs on it, and now that I can be sure I’ll enjoy it or just buy the one song I like if the rest are crap I’ve wasted so much less money. It’s motivation for artists to put effort into the whole thing, not just get one or two good singles and the fill the rest of the space with junk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like her, she irritates me.
But. The singles make so much more sense now with the whole album. Ready for it sounds phenomenal with the following song with Ed Sheeran.
Up until LWYMMD, I was impressed. Then I was lost.
I’d give it a C. It’s not cohesive to me (and she always cares about being cohesive).
And I do respect her trying to go for a new sound.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mixed reviews where? Think pieces don’t count as reviews. This isn’t me talking as a fan or anything. The reviews are literally 4/5 stars and she currently has an 81 on meta critic which is higher than any of her previous albums.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I was confused with that, too, the reviews are not mixed – they are good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here, I don’t like her but all reviews where I’m at have been 4/5 so far. Either way, wasn’t it at Celebitchy we discussed how ratings for albums are determined? Or am I remembering from somewhere else?
Basically it’s the editor of the paper (not the journalist who writes the review) who decides which rating to give the record and then the journalist has to write a piece filling in with that number in mind. It’s pre-determined which is why you can get such wonky seemingly bad reviews of albums coupled with really high scores. I don’t take music critics seriously for a second anymore since I realised that :/ Some papers straight up make deals with the record labels too about which score to give this or that particular band… it’s basically nonsense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow really? I mean I guess I shouldn’t be shocked but that sucks. And explains why a review is good but is also bad at the same time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OK, I didn’t know that. Just have to say that where I live, the main radio station for a younger alternative audience has slots for “Artist of the week”. Those can be bought. In many cases it has nothing to do with merit or, say, the music fitting well with the rest of the program.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another plain song.. honestly, though I’m disliking her personality more and more, I expected her new music to be better and more catchy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her time is over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah, she’ll be fine – and I say this as a decidedly non-fan. The album is getting good reviews and she has a lot of very …intense fans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In terms of her public look at me antics and massive manipulations involving other celebs, I think her time is over. Of course she still has fans. So does Michael Jackson and he was a pedophile. But he went fairly low key after great success until the very last year or so. I’m hoping Swift goes low key too. She’s hateful damaging person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m underwhelmed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My exact sentiment. Like, this is what we all waited for?? Meh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll be honest. I have never knowingly listened to a Taylor Swift song (if I have I had no idea it was her. I can be a little oblivious at times.
I don’t get her appeal, I mean I’ve never gone to YouTube and sampled her stuff or anything. I just don’t care enough.
But the posts on her on this site certainly leave an impression. LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m confused – I have read six reviews today from Rolling Stone to the Guardian which were all excellent. I’m not a Taylor fan, I have maybe bought two songs of hers before. But this album looks like it is being well received
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+ NYT, Variety, Entertainment Weekly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her parents and she have massive power, influence and money. I don’t buy into what critics or anyone tells me is good. We need to decide for ourselves if we each like her music. Ignore the press.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s a decent-to-good pop album but it doesn’t excite me the way 1989 does, which did a great job of touching on that nostalgic 80s sound while giving it a contemporary update. Some of the songs are really fun and catchy, which is FINE, pop music is popcorn for a reason – it’s comfortable and fun. As I stated below, I’ll give her team credit for trying a different sound. Lyrically, though, she can and has done better, so it’s a mild let down in that regard.
(I will say it’s better than Katy Perry’s last effort, which does not speak well of Perry’s team. I mean, really, this is not a competition that should be so one-sided given Katy Perry’s earlier hit albums.)
I need her to ditch these bangs, though. Curly hair is fine, but the bangs do not frame her face properly when styled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this website but don’t understand this overthinking and this announced fictional demise of Swifty. Her songs are for pre-teens like my son who finds her music good and she will sell like she always does. All the shopping malls and radio stations play her songs. If she does a bit less than her previous albums, it won’t be a significant drop.
Agreed, culturally she’s unimportant. She’s the McDonalds of pop. She’ll need to review her product once in a while. But she’ll be fine. She wants to sell a lot, surrounds herself with a team that makes that happen for her and that’s it. Like Ed Sheeran, she wrote a few good songs, made a lot of money and now has a team that makes it work regardless of quality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah, there is tons of criticism that can said about TS, but all reviews seem pretty good tbh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She will probably break records with this album, because she has her millions of devoted fans. She had great reviews, because she always has.
But look at the charts for her singles. I think her first one stayed #1 for a couple weeks and then fell off the charts. None of her others did well. Compare that to her last album. I think I read “shake it off” was #1 for 11 weeks until it was replaced by her next new single. She was dominating. She is no longer dominating the charts and I think that’s something to talk about. She still has millions of fans but the general public is not interested.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s the McDonalds of pop.
LMAO. It’s the truth. People don’t have to enjoy or like her music but facts are facts and her music is generic so it appeals to a wide audience. I listened to a leak of the album and it’s the same song over and over again with even the same words and themes. It goes nowhere.
Your quote also reminds me of a singer-songwriter (Tori Amos?) saying some music is like junkfood (potato chips) and hers is more refined (paté or something, don’t quote me on it ) and that people are naturally more drawn to the former and that’s normal and OK. It is what it is.
Personally 1989 was a good album and I’m not a fan. I don’t even like her tbh but that album was on repeat. This one, is not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Artemis
Lol
This album is probably akin to when McDonalds try to add asian sauces to their burgers! They still sell but probably not as much as the classics, lol.
And yes to the Tori Amos quote, she is right. There are different audiences, different kinds of music. Swifty knows how to play her public who is too happy to buy multiple versions of her albums for concert tickets – like kids buying the happy meal for the toy, if you will.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
McDonalds of Pop. McPerfect!!! Post of the day @slowsnow! Plus after listening to her songs, you get indigestion another Mickey D’s similarity….Ha!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, total indigestion after a Taylored Swifty Meal Box!!!! I asked my son not to play her music in the car, poor thing. But I love to listen to other stuff he likes so I’m not an organic-only dictator. Junk food but good junk food, I say! For instance, The Weeknd Whooper.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Next.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Born and raised performing country music where artists are shunned for speaking out against their audience (Dixie Chicks anyone?) probably in my uneducated guesstimation, is why Taylor doesn’t call herself anything more than a musician, doesn’t try to speak out politically, doesn’t try to change or shape the world around her, and chooses to work with Shonda Rhimes as away to show she’s not a Nazi sympathizer.
Could she still be all these terrible things and my guess be way wrong? Sure. Go read the leaflet from her album where she basically says you only know the version of someone they show to you. She’s savvy…who’s she referencing there?? Herself? The Kardiashian-Wests? Katy Perry? The list goes on and on.
Girl just wants to make some music and make some money. And she’s done it…critical acclaim or not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Taylor got some good reviews despite a lot of self created negative press.
The album should do well not as well as 1989.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually really like this song, although I agree that this album doesn’t seem “sonically cohesive”. There’s a bit too many songs about Joe, I wanted more dirt, but that’s just because I like gossip. It seems fun! It also seems like she was releasing some of the worst songs first, which is an odd strategy. But yeah…where are you getting mixed reviews from?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to be a Taylor fan. I normally bought her albums the day they came out. I will not be purchasing this album at all. Everything I’ve heard so far is rubbish. I must say I didn’t really like 1989 either. Fearless and Red are actually good albums, but she lost the run of herself somewhere mid 2013.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fearless is actually the country album I’m least compelled by. I thought Speak Now was her strongest country effort, minus “Better Than Revenge,” which is just an immature and unkind song. Red has some good songs, but kind of suffers form an identity crisis because it can’t decide if it’s country or pop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the first song from this album that I liked on the first listen. It’s simple, but I like that. I wouldn’t expect it to be a single, but it’s a good filler song like “All Too Well” on Red.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The New Year’s Day song is boring AF. I didn’t even watch it all the way to the end…if it’s your thing cool but it didn’t hold my attention. It’s just meh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So we can stop with the fans saying Kayne is the one obsessed with her, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not a fan of either Taylor or Kanye but I think it can can be both. I think it was a mutual beneficial obsession and “using” as it kept both of them in the press for a long time. That video of his was gross and her reaction was gross. However I do think at this point Taylor is the only one who still cares about their feud.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She needs to check her ego at the door. Her audience she has now probably will still be in the future. They will age with her. She got her fame by writing her he done me wrong songs, or we will be together forever and ever. That’s her niche. This is a woman who doesn’t like her reputation smeared, even by the truth, but her clap backs don’t work. Kim proved, by holding onto that tape until Taylor wouldn’t stfu, that she can play dirty. If I was her, I’d stick to the original plan, love stories gone wrong. Can’t wait till her threads disappear, it’s too hard not to comment on this woman child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
falling as flat as her HAIR. OMG that hair guys…no no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been listening to it at work. It’s not as inspired as 1989, but the album tracks are definitely better than the singles. I’ll give her the credit that she was trying out a different sound, but it’s definitely more generic pop sounding – serviceable as a pop album if nothing else. I can see myself using it as a work out album but nothing I’ll be going back to years later the way I do “Style” or “I Know Places.” Ah well, they can’t all be smash hits.
One note – for her next one, I’d like to see her songs editors work on better sound cohesion on her pop work. Both 1989 and reputation have a general theme that’s interrupted by one or two songs that are just completely out of line with the rest of the album’s sound. Red is still the worst offender in that regard (can’t decide if it’s pop or country), but it’s definitely an art she’s lost since her country days.
I will say that there’s definitely a minor hip hop influence on some of the songs, which is….vaguely uncomfortable given the history with Kanye. I feel like I owe that guy to buy his next album for paying actual money for “Look What You Made Me Do.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My daughter and I had fun in the car singing along to her songs when both were still teenagers. We liked 1989 well enough. This album is just boring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How pray tell can you and your daughter be teenagers at the same time? Or am I just not comprehending your first sentence?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her sale numbers are inflated. Her fans bought so many each that it can’t be sustained and like her songs will free fall. Her album numbers are meaningless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one should ever forget that her daddy bought 50,000 copies of her first album to inflate sales.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s critic proof.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bought a copy for my daughter today and listened to it on the drive home. There are a couple songs that I honestly enjoyed and the rest was fairly meh. However, “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” is deliciously delusional and bitchy about the Kimye situation and oh so catchy. I literally laughed out loud at one point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not sure why her fans are not more upset about the fact that their star forces them to shill out as much money as possible to be able to get concert tickets. I find that pretty indecent considering that most of her fans are teenage girls and she is inciting a bidding war among them and having them buy multiple copies of her album. As a multi millionaire? Good looking out for your fan base. NOT.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
what an utterly unremarkable song.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can we discuss how her hair is back to the old style? I liked the shorter do better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My CD delivered at home this morning after I left for work so I haven’t been able to listen yet and it’s slooooowly killlling me!!! I’ve been reading reviews online tho and I’m very confused by this it’s getting terrible reviews comment. It’s not at all. It’s getting great reviews. By both fans and non fans.
I read Getaway Car is the Hiddles song. Confessing to cheating on Calvin with Tom. It’s not a bad song about him tho.
My BFF already has our bottle of wine chilling to drink while dancing in the kitchen tonight!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can I just say that the korean group BTS is going to make it big in the US soon ( AMA performance, Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen appearance and then an song with Steve Aoki, all in November) and that their fandom and success will overshadow Swift‘s soon anyway. Believe me, the Kpop hype will come and these fans will are even more hardcore when it comes to sales and concerts. Mark my words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always say, “I’m not a Taylor Swift fan,” but I won’t deny that when her songs play, I ended up singing along and liking them. It’s sort of like when I’d really like a song and Shazam it to find out I liked Justin Bieber or One Direction.
I covertly like her stuff, but this time, I’m just kind of “Meh.” I love Kimye, and they brought the receipts. She needs to let that go and give us some good Calvin Harris/Hiddleston done me wrong songs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Getaway Car will be for you then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse