Ellen Page: Brett Ratner outed me in front of cast & crew when I was 18 years old

In 2006, Ellen Page appeared in X-Men: The Last Stand, one of the worst of the X-Men series. That was the film helmed by director Brett Ratner, and it was and is widely seen as one of the worst entries in the franchise. Ellen played Kitty Pryde, a young mutant at Professor X’s school for mutants. She was 18 years old when she filmed it. And Ellen has some awful stories about Brett Ratner. She wrote a lengthy Facebook post about Ratner and a lot more – you can read the full piece here. Here’s the Ratner part of it:

“You should f–k her to make her realize she’s gay.” He said this about me during a cast and crew “meet and greet” before we began filming, X Men: The Last Stand. I was eighteen years old. He looked at a woman standing next to me, ten years my senior, pointed to me and said: “You should f–k her to make her realize she’s gay.” He was the film’s director, Brett Ratner.

I was a young adult who had not yet come out to myself. I knew I was gay, but did not know, so to speak. I felt violated when this happened. I looked down at my feet, didn’t say a word and watched as no one else did either. This man, who had cast me in the film, started our months of filming at a work event with this horrific, unchallenged plea. He “outed” me with no regard for my well-being, an act we all recognize as homophobic. I proceeded to watch him on set say degrading things to women. I remember a woman walking by the monitor as he made a comment about her “flappy p–sy”.

We are all entitled to come into an awareness of our sexual orientation privately and on our own terms. I was young and although already a working actor for so long I had in many ways been insulated, growing up on film sets instead of surrounded by my peers. This public, aggressive outing left me with long standing feelings of shame, one of the most destructive results of homophobia. Making someone feel ashamed of who they are is a cruel manipulation, designed to oppress and repress. I was robbed of more than autonomy over my ability to define myself.

Ratner’s comment replayed in my mind many times over the years as I encountered homophobia and coped with feelings of reluctance and uncertainty about the industry and my future in it. The difference is that I can now assert myself and use my voice to to fight back against the insidious queer and transphobic attitude in Hollywood and beyond. Hopefully having the position I have, I can help people who may be struggling to be accepted and allowed to be who they are –to thrive. Vulnerable young people without my advantages are so often diminished and made to feel they have no options for living the life they were meant to joyously lead.

I got into an altercation with Brett at a certain point. He was pressuring me, in front of many people, to don a t-shirt with “Team Ratner” on it. I said no and he insisted. I responded, “I am not on your team.” Later in the day, producers of the film came to my trailer to say that I “couldn’t talk like that to him.” I was being reprimanded, yet he was not being punished nor fired for the blatantly homophobic and abusive behavior we all witnessed. I was an actor that no one knew. I was eighteen and had no tools to know how to handle the situation.

I believe Ellen Page. I also believe that dozens (if not hundreds) of actors and below-the-line talent probably have similar stories about Brett Ratner’s behavior, his assault, his general grossness, his casual sexism, misogyny and homophobia. Lest we forget, he was basically fired from producing the Oscars because he said “rehearsal is for f-gs.” Also: Anna Paquin remembers the day Ratner outed Ellen too:

In the rest of Ellen’s Facebook post (which you really should read in its entirety), Ellen also details some awful sexual harassment she faced as a teenager in the industry, with grown men fondling her leg when she was just 16, or when a director asked her to sleep with a man and then tell him about it. She applies her experiences to the larger experiences of marginalized communities, whether it’s trans women, women of color and more, making a plea to empower their voices as well. Add to all of that, she apologizes for appearing in a Woody Allen film, writing: “I did a Woody Allen movie and it is the biggest regret of my career. I am ashamed I did this. I had yet to find my voice and was not who I am now and felt pressured, because ‘of course you have to say yes to this Woody Allen film.’ Ultimately, however, it is my choice what films I decide to do and I made the wrong choice. I made an awful mistake.” That’s more than anyone else has said about working with Woody.

46 Responses to “Ellen Page: Brett Ratner outed me in front of cast & crew when I was 18 years old”

  1. Nicole says:
    November 13, 2017 at 7:48 am

    This statement was spot on. Makes me wonder if she consulted on it because it hit every nail on the head. But Ellen typically gets it right regardless.
    To be forcibly outed is so wrong on many levels. And to be 18 as well. Ugh

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      November 13, 2017 at 8:20 am

      I love her so much. I think she’s incredibly talented, and likable but not in a way that sells herself short. She is who she is – she’s intelligent, she’s thoughtful, and she’swell-spoken. She cares about social issues – she doesn’t go out with the need to be adored in the same way so many other famous people do – but she’s still so likable despite it – and also because of it.

      Reply
  2. Lorelai says:
    November 13, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Brett Ratner has always been a creepy pig but this is a new low. Imagine the kind of emotional trauma this inflicted on an 18-year-old girl.

    There is a very special place in hell for him, IMO.

    Reply
  3. Ruth says:
    November 13, 2017 at 7:53 am

    But it’s fine when sites like these out people from the lgbt community?

    Reply
  4. Anna says:
    November 13, 2017 at 7:53 am

    I’m so glad she said that about regretting being in a WA film, anyone can make a mistake but very few are willing to own it! She was young and felt pressured, completely understandable, now if only some other actors would do this…

    Reply
  5. monette says:
    November 13, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Wow, saying that about a WA film takes guts. RESPECT! You are amazing, Ellen!
    I believe you, I stand by you and thank you!

    ps: Kate Winslet, Cate Blanchett and every other person who has appeared in a WA movie should take note. This is how it’s done.

    Reply
  6. grabbyhands says:
    November 13, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Ratner has always been trash, so this didn’t surprise me in the least.

    Sadly, it also didn’t surprise me that when Anna Paquin offered her support, people decided to pile on HER about why she didn’t do something to stop it or why she didn’t say anything. My god-she was only 24 at the time and was by no means a power player. What did they think she would have been able to do?

    Reply
  7. Lucy2 says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Bravo to Ellen for having the guts to share this awful incident, and to Anna for backing her up. Ratner has long been a bully and worse, and is finally being taken down.
    I also really appreciate what Ellen said about the Woody Allen film. I think we need to hear this from a few others as well, I don’t understand how so many of them can justify working with him.

    Reply
  8. serena says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:10 am

    First of all, Brett Ratner is a disgusting piece of garbage. Second, I like Ellen Page a lot and I’m glad she finally could tell her story.. finally, I loved her apology for being in a Woody Allen’s movie.

    Reply
  9. adastraperaspera says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I appreciated her apologizing for the Woody Allen movie. As someone who many years ago was also young, gay and scared to come out, I cannot imagine what it was like for her to have to stand there and put up with his abuse in front of the cast. Who raises men like this? Who are their enablers?

    Reply
  10. Nicegirl says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:12 am

    It means a lot to me that she says she made an awful mistake in working with WA.

    I am so sad to hear of the disgusting ways people speak; I applaud Ellen for her statement and support of others. I would be so frickin pissed to hear someone had the audacity to speak to my child in that manner. Guess I’d best prepare, since folks are awesome.

    Reply
  11. Miss Kittles says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:19 am

    I’ve always liked Ellen Page & I applaud her! Brett Fatner has always given me those creep vibes!

    Reply
  12. Mia4s says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:20 am

    This may sound weird but I wish she had separated out her Allen regret from the statement about Ratner. I’m seeing far too many sites and people shift focus to the Allen statement. Really people? An LGBTQ woman speaks out about horrific harassment and your response is to focus on something she feels SHE did wrong? Really?

    Oh and this is a very brave statement….but nothing about her OTHER XMen diretor. Hmmmm. I don’t say that to criticize her but we need to stay focused and notice when even the bravest of celebs are too frightened to mention certain people. She mentioned the usual names we have heard about or about whom accusations have been made and yet having worked with Singer she says nothing. She’s still afraid and likely with reason.

    Reply
    • Neelyo says:
      November 13, 2017 at 8:38 am

      I don’t think she worked with Singer. I think this was the only installment she appeared in. Can anyone confirm?

      Reply
    • Otaku Fairy says:
      November 13, 2017 at 9:56 am

      People probably would have still jumped on her for working with Woody Allen back in 2012 even if she had left that out of her statement. I’m with you on there being no perfect advocates, allies, and feminists though, and right now I’m a little over the demand that women be perfect in order to be heard.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      November 13, 2017 at 10:40 am

      My guess is she’s only speaking of her own experiences, and maybe had no problem with Singer on set, like she did with Ratner? Or perhaps Singer’s issues aren’t as well known as Allen’s? Not sure, but for some reason, Ratner and Allen are the two she chose to speak about here.

      Reply
      • Mia4s says:
        November 13, 2017 at 11:19 am

        “and maybe had no problem with Singer on set, like she did with Ratner? Or perhaps Singer’s issues aren’t as well known as Allen’s?”

        But there’s zero indication she had any problem with Allen on set either. As I understand it she feels it was wrong because of the allegation against him, not because she has any negative experience with him. It’s still a valid opinion for her to express (although absolutely nothing will come of it).

        You’re right though in that the difference is the one accusation against Allen is public and has been for almost three decades, while there are multiple accusations against Singer but none on the record yet. Only Jessica Chastain has called him out, which was gutsy to say the least (yes he’s a producer on her movie but again, no perfect advocate, it’s complicated). Fear is still rampant among most Hollywood women and many men so I won’t be judging who does and doesn’t speak out unless they are accused as abusers or complicit enablers of the abuse.

  13. ell says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:32 am

    oh dear, poor ellen. i’m bisexual, and i know well coming out is a big deal, and i also knew but didn’t know. it’s just awful.

    re woody allen: that’s why i’m sort of lenient with actors working with him (unless they’re A list, incredibly rich and in their 30s/40s and should know better, looking at you kate winslet and justin timberlake), they’re probably pushed into it because it’s woody allen. i’m hoping this will change now.

    Reply
  14. Jayna says:
    November 13, 2017 at 9:05 am

    What a piece of work Ratner is. Ellen is a class act.

    Reply
  15. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    November 13, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Ratner is disgusting. Ellen Page is awesome and I adore her. So nice to finally see someone say they regret working with Woody Allen too!

    Reply
  16. Valiantly Varnished says:
    November 13, 2017 at 11:01 am

    I hope more women come forward with stories about Ratner – and we all know there are more women with stories to tell. And bravo to Page for having the moral courage to admit working with WA was a mistake. If only more actresses actually thought about this and 1. Acknowledged their mistake in working with him or 2. Stopped taking roles in his films. Preferably both.

    Reply

