Ellen Page: Brett Ratner outed me in front of cast & crew when I was 18 years old

In 2006, Ellen Page appeared in X-Men: The Last Stand, one of the worst of the X-Men series. That was the film helmed by director Brett Ratner, and it was and is widely seen as one of the worst entries in the franchise. Ellen played Kitty Pryde, a young mutant at Professor X’s school for mutants. She was 18 years old when she filmed it. And Ellen has some awful stories about Brett Ratner. She wrote a lengthy Facebook post about Ratner and a lot more – you can read the full piece here. Here’s the Ratner part of it:
“You should f–k her to make her realize she’s gay.” He said this about me during a cast and crew “meet and greet” before we began filming, X Men: The Last Stand. I was eighteen years old. He looked at a woman standing next to me, ten years my senior, pointed to me and said: “You should f–k her to make her realize she’s gay.” He was the film’s director, Brett Ratner.
I was a young adult who had not yet come out to myself. I knew I was gay, but did not know, so to speak. I felt violated when this happened. I looked down at my feet, didn’t say a word and watched as no one else did either. This man, who had cast me in the film, started our months of filming at a work event with this horrific, unchallenged plea. He “outed” me with no regard for my well-being, an act we all recognize as homophobic. I proceeded to watch him on set say degrading things to women. I remember a woman walking by the monitor as he made a comment about her “flappy p–sy”.
We are all entitled to come into an awareness of our sexual orientation privately and on our own terms. I was young and although already a working actor for so long I had in many ways been insulated, growing up on film sets instead of surrounded by my peers. This public, aggressive outing left me with long standing feelings of shame, one of the most destructive results of homophobia. Making someone feel ashamed of who they are is a cruel manipulation, designed to oppress and repress. I was robbed of more than autonomy over my ability to define myself.
Ratner’s comment replayed in my mind many times over the years as I encountered homophobia and coped with feelings of reluctance and uncertainty about the industry and my future in it. The difference is that I can now assert myself and use my voice to to fight back against the insidious queer and transphobic attitude in Hollywood and beyond. Hopefully having the position I have, I can help people who may be struggling to be accepted and allowed to be who they are –to thrive. Vulnerable young people without my advantages are so often diminished and made to feel they have no options for living the life they were meant to joyously lead.
I got into an altercation with Brett at a certain point. He was pressuring me, in front of many people, to don a t-shirt with “Team Ratner” on it. I said no and he insisted. I responded, “I am not on your team.” Later in the day, producers of the film came to my trailer to say that I “couldn’t talk like that to him.” I was being reprimanded, yet he was not being punished nor fired for the blatantly homophobic and abusive behavior we all witnessed. I was an actor that no one knew. I was eighteen and had no tools to know how to handle the situation.
I believe Ellen Page. I also believe that dozens (if not hundreds) of actors and below-the-line talent probably have similar stories about Brett Ratner’s behavior, his assault, his general grossness, his casual sexism, misogyny and homophobia. Lest we forget, he was basically fired from producing the Oscars because he said “rehearsal is for f-gs.” Also: Anna Paquin remembers the day Ratner outed Ellen too:
I was there when that comment was made. I stand with you .@EllenPage https://t.co/DEIvKDXeEL
— Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) November 10, 2017
In the rest of Ellen’s Facebook post (which you really should read in its entirety), Ellen also details some awful sexual harassment she faced as a teenager in the industry, with grown men fondling her leg when she was just 16, or when a director asked her to sleep with a man and then tell him about it. She applies her experiences to the larger experiences of marginalized communities, whether it’s trans women, women of color and more, making a plea to empower their voices as well. Add to all of that, she apologizes for appearing in a Woody Allen film, writing: “I did a Woody Allen movie and it is the biggest regret of my career. I am ashamed I did this. I had yet to find my voice and was not who I am now and felt pressured, because ‘of course you have to say yes to this Woody Allen film.’ Ultimately, however, it is my choice what films I decide to do and I made the wrong choice. I made an awful mistake.” That’s more than anyone else has said about working with Woody.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
This statement was spot on. Makes me wonder if she consulted on it because it hit every nail on the head. But Ellen typically gets it right regardless.
To be forcibly outed is so wrong on many levels. And to be 18 as well. Ugh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her so much. I think she’s incredibly talented, and likable but not in a way that sells herself short. She is who she is – she’s intelligent, she’s thoughtful, and she’swell-spoken. She cares about social issues – she doesn’t go out with the need to be adored in the same way so many other famous people do – but she’s still so likable despite it – and also because of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brett Ratner has always been a creepy pig but this is a new low. Imagine the kind of emotional trauma this inflicted on an 18-year-old girl.
There is a very special place in hell for him, IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I was honestly flabbergasted to read this. Thank goodness he’s being canceled, it should have happened a long time ago.
Many kudos to Ellen for speaking out about this and about Woody Allen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But it’s fine when sites like these out people from the lgbt community?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure what you’re talking about. Can you elaborate?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been reading this site for 4+ years and I’ve never seen anyone outed by the writers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eight years+ and no outing has occurred here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not aware of any instances of outing people prior to their own announcement, but if there are, please point them out.
Comments sometime insinuate things about various celebrities, or claim to have “inside knowledge,” but those are comments from visitors, not the site reporters themselves. But, given the volume of news that passes through these pages, maybe we’ve missed something?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it’s commenters rather than posts suggesting it, still i sometimes think some of those insinuations shouldn’t be allowed to be posted as it’s unfair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Then it would be a matter of the CB editors reviewing their Comments policy, maybe adding an additional sentence to the Comment guidelines about no “outing” insinuations or blinds. CB?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some comments repeat blinds that out specific actors. Even once it becomes much less likely that they are in fact gay they’ll stubbornly stick to their ludicrous blinds because it makes them feel superior or something. But no this site never outs anyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I definitely agree that after everything that’s happened over the past several weeks, we all need to be more careful about blind items that deal with sexuality and sexual abuse. To be fair, I’ve never seen this site out anyone (or insinuate that someone was bearding), spread or start casting couch rumors, or sexual abuse speculation. But commenters on this and every other celebrity gossip/entertainment site do different versions of this. It happens more with some types of celebrities than others. There is a button for reporting abuse to get them deleted. Sometimes people need to understand exactly what’s wrong with a comment though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so glad she said that about regretting being in a WA film, anyone can make a mistake but very few are willing to own it! She was young and felt pressured, completely understandable, now if only some other actors would do this…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 Yes!! Oh and I’m still waiting for the others .. *side-eye to Kate Winslet*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Finally!!! Woody is coming down, I’ve been waiting for years for this pedophile to stop making movies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, saying that about a WA film takes guts. RESPECT! You are amazing, Ellen!
I believe you, I stand by you and thank you!
ps: Kate Winslet, Cate Blanchett and every other person who has appeared in a WA movie should take note. This is how it’s done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You bet!! +1,000,000!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ratner has always been trash, so this didn’t surprise me in the least.
Sadly, it also didn’t surprise me that when Anna Paquin offered her support, people decided to pile on HER about why she didn’t do something to stop it or why she didn’t say anything. My god-she was only 24 at the time and was by no means a power player. What did they think she would have been able to do?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bravo to Ellen for having the guts to share this awful incident, and to Anna for backing her up. Ratner has long been a bully and worse, and is finally being taken down.
I also really appreciate what Ellen said about the Woody Allen film. I think we need to hear this from a few others as well, I don’t understand how so many of them can justify working with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But not everyone believes Woody Allen is guilty. People shouldn’t “ speak out” against him for the sake of gaining ‘points’ with their fan base just because some vocal people on social media believe he is guilty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who said Ellen Page expressed her regret about acting in a Woody Allen film “for the sake of gaining points” with fans? Page has every right to express regret about whatever she has regrets about.
There are 2 separate issues with Woody Allen.
One has to do with allegations of sexual abuse against Mia Farrow’s young daughter. The following seem like worthwhile short reads on that situation:
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2014/02/woody-allen-sex-abuse-10-facts
https://thedailybanter.com/2014/02/a-child-abuse-investigators-view-of-the-woody-allendylan-farrow-case/
The other has to do with his long history of scripts depicting “romances” with very large age gaps between older men and very young, sometimes teen-aged women/girls.
Either or both could be sufficient grounds for hesitation about acting in a Woody Allen film, and/or regret about having done so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The guy is guilty of marrying his step-daughter. That in itself is predatory behaviour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obviously if they don’t have a problem with him and his behavior, I don’t expect them to say anything.
But I have to think at least a few of them know he’s not a good guy, but put that aside to get the job. I’d like to see a few more stand up like Ellen and say “you know, I do regret it”, especially now that there is a change happening and these things are not being brushed under the carpet so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First of all, Brett Ratner is a disgusting piece of garbage. Second, I like Ellen Page a lot and I’m glad she finally could tell her story.. finally, I loved her apology for being in a Woody Allen’s movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I appreciated her apologizing for the Woody Allen movie. As someone who many years ago was also young, gay and scared to come out, I cannot imagine what it was like for her to have to stand there and put up with his abuse in front of the cast. Who raises men like this? Who are their enablers?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It means a lot to me that she says she made an awful mistake in working with WA.
I am so sad to hear of the disgusting ways people speak; I applaud Ellen for her statement and support of others. I would be so frickin pissed to hear someone had the audacity to speak to my child in that manner. Guess I’d best prepare, since folks are awesome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always liked Ellen Page & I applaud her! Brett Fatner has always given me those creep vibes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He went out with Serena Williams for two years, so presumably he can camouflage it when required.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This may sound weird but I wish she had separated out her Allen regret from the statement about Ratner. I’m seeing far too many sites and people shift focus to the Allen statement. Really people? An LGBTQ woman speaks out about horrific harassment and your response is to focus on something she feels SHE did wrong? Really?
Oh and this is a very brave statement….but nothing about her OTHER XMen diretor. Hmmmm. I don’t say that to criticize her but we need to stay focused and notice when even the bravest of celebs are too frightened to mention certain people. She mentioned the usual names we have heard about or about whom accusations have been made and yet having worked with Singer she says nothing. She’s still afraid and likely with reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she worked with Singer. I think this was the only installment she appeared in. Can anyone confirm?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
X-Men Days of Future Past. Her second most successful film ever after Inception. Released 3 years ago.
http://www.boxofficemojo.com/movies/?id=xmen2014.htm
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She worked with him on Days of Future Past. But if she’s scared to name him, I think she has good reason. I thought she pretty much backed up what Corey Feldman has been saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was in Days of Future Past which was directed by Singer. That said she’s not obliged to say anything at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks all, I forgot about that. Love her, but I thought she was terrible in Days of Future Past, maybe that’s why I forgot it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want to be very clear that I’m not criticizing her for not naming him (although you know that when/if that story breaks she will be criticized and side-eyed for it by a certain segment), it’s just it was a glaring omission that make me nervous about what’s going on behind the scenes to protect him. Keep an eye on this people.
However it is a good reminder that there are no perfect advocates in this. What if she didn’t say anything because she doesn’t believe the stories? Would that make what she said here any less valid? I’m really uncomfortable with once again people demanding women be perfect or ask forgiveness to be heard and considered worthwhile. It’s complicated. It’s all very complicated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She also worked on Days of Future Past, directed by Singer. That was after her first X-Men film, though, so she may have been contractually obligated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mia: I agree. Singer’s team has already scrubbed the internet to get rid of any articles with his behavior. And where’s Anthony Edwards’ story? Buried.
I think that tells us what is going on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t think Gary Goddard would have the power to get things scrubbed, unlike Singer. I’m glad that Hargitay’s JoyfulHeart Foundation was able to help Edwards, which was not something she could have foreseen all those years ago when she created it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People probably would have still jumped on her for working with Woody Allen back in 2012 even if she had left that out of her statement. I’m with you on there being no perfect advocates, allies, and feminists though, and right now I’m a little over the demand that women be perfect in order to be heard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My guess is she’s only speaking of her own experiences, and maybe had no problem with Singer on set, like she did with Ratner? Or perhaps Singer’s issues aren’t as well known as Allen’s? Not sure, but for some reason, Ratner and Allen are the two she chose to speak about here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“and maybe had no problem with Singer on set, like she did with Ratner? Or perhaps Singer’s issues aren’t as well known as Allen’s?”
But there’s zero indication she had any problem with Allen on set either. As I understand it she feels it was wrong because of the allegation against him, not because she has any negative experience with him. It’s still a valid opinion for her to express (although absolutely nothing will come of it).
You’re right though in that the difference is the one accusation against Allen is public and has been for almost three decades, while there are multiple accusations against Singer but none on the record yet. Only Jessica Chastain has called him out, which was gutsy to say the least (yes he’s a producer on her movie but again, no perfect advocate, it’s complicated). Fear is still rampant among most Hollywood women and many men so I won’t be judging who does and doesn’t speak out unless they are accused as abusers or complicit enablers of the abuse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh dear, poor ellen. i’m bisexual, and i know well coming out is a big deal, and i also knew but didn’t know. it’s just awful.
re woody allen: that’s why i’m sort of lenient with actors working with him (unless they’re A list, incredibly rich and in their 30s/40s and should know better, looking at you kate winslet and justin timberlake), they’re probably pushed into it because it’s woody allen. i’m hoping this will change now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a piece of work Ratner is. Ellen is a class act.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ratner is disgusting. Ellen Page is awesome and I adore her. So nice to finally see someone say they regret working with Woody Allen too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope more women come forward with stories about Ratner – and we all know there are more women with stories to tell. And bravo to Page for having the moral courage to admit working with WA was a mistake. If only more actresses actually thought about this and 1. Acknowledged their mistake in working with him or 2. Stopped taking roles in his films. Preferably both.
Report this comment as spam or abuse