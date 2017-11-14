Angelina Jolie brought Day of the Dead cookies to Vivienne’s Shaolin karate class

There’s been a lot of concern and concern-trolling over the years about Angelina Jolie’s parenting skills. Maybe years from now, one of the kids will write a tell-all book about how Angelina was the second coming of Mommy Dearest (The Leg of Doom Dearest/The Villainess Jolie Was My Mother). Until then, I have to say… the kids seems pretty well-adjusted, all things considered. I think the past year and a half has been hard on them, but I think it says a lot that Angelina hasn’t been working, and she’s been at home with them full-time. Jolie was never going to be a Betty Crocker/Jennifer Garner type of mom, let’s be real. Jolie can’t even boil an egg. But she can BUY cookies for little Vivienne’s karate class, and she can show up for the class to watch Viv do her sweet Shaolin moves.
She may not be a typical soccer mom, but Angelina Jolie appeared a fully engaged karate mother during a recent class in North Hollywood. The Oscar winner surprised parents at Shaolin American Self Defense Academy when she showed up with daughter Vivienne Jolie Pitt, 9, and Day of the Dead-decorated cookies from Porto’s Bakery for the dozen or so kids.
According to a parent with a child in the class, “Every time Vivienne did a move, Angelina made sure to watch and smile at her — it was sweet.”
The source added that Jolie kept busy in the class reading a script, and it must’ve been top secret because it had her name printed on each page. It’s a precaution taken by producers to prevent leaks. It was recently reported that Jolie will voice star in The One and Only Ivan, a Disney film based on the Newbery Medal-winning book written by Katherine Applegate and illustrated by Patricia Castelao. As a director, the Oscar winner was honored along with Luong Ung at the Nov. 5 Hollywood Film Awards with the Hollywood Foreign Language Film Award for their Netflix film First They Killed My Father.
[From The Hollywood Reporter]
I mean… of course this is exactly the kind of story Angelina wants out there, for about a million different reasons. As much as I would love Jolie to return to leather pants, blood vials and badassery, it’s clear that her evolution is now towards Cool Mom status, plus acting and directing once or twice a year. I wonder if it was an issue that she only brought cookies for a dozen kids and not the whole class? I wonder if any of the other moms took issue with the Day-of-the-Dead-themed cookies? I wonder who was the source for THR’s story?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
I must have missed the part where any of her kids have Mexican ancestry which is my biggest issue…
…other than that I don’t get this story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Huh, so raising culturally aware children is unacceptable now? Are only Pagans allowed to celebrate Christmas according to the Roman timing of the holiday? Greeks only at Easter? That’s ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is actually how some people think, it’s riduculous and very close minded. I think it’s great if someone wants to celebrate my country’s holidays!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100 I agree with you. Only Irish at St, Patricks day?I’d also be honored if someone wants to be interested and celebrate my country or ancestors culture, not sneer at them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry what part of Day of the Dead cookies are part of the culture? Because I’ve NEVER seen that at my friends house and she celebrates the holiday
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess as a Colombian I should just stick to eating strictly Colombian food and never dare to celebrate and appreciate any other culture ever. I for one love when people explore different facets of my country.
STAY IN YOUR OWN LANES FOREVER PEOPLE!! 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let that be a lesson folks, @Nicole’s friend doesn’t do it, so no Mexican ever has made or bought cookies on Dia De Los Muertos.
She’s not making and selling her own line of cookies, she bought something. At best you could look at the bakery’s background: “Portos”? I’m guessing Hispanic. What is people’s obsession about eating food being cultural appropriation? It’s ridiculous. I guess I should stop patronizing that small family-owned Caribbean restaurant down the street for Caribbean food because I have no related heritage. Caribbean people only! Sure in my city that would cut their customer base down to about 25 people but hey too bad for them! What I would not do is open a competing restaurant making the same food. That’s the difference.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen @MIA4S!!!! Ugh oh….I’m not affiliated with any religion. Am I in trouble now.
I’m going to go ahead and cancel myself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They don’t have any Mexican ancestry but it’s not as if she dressed them up as a caricature, she simply brought cookies for some kids, it’s a non issue for this Mexican.
/the fact that I can’t even type out Mexican without a burrito emoji popping up is far more offensive, IMO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow at the burrito emoji. If you type Chinese do you get chopsticks, or a fortune e cookie? I guess there are worse ways to minimize a culture, but still offensive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I imagine with CoCo about to come out, there will a LOT of Day of the Dead themed cookies, birthday cakes, party favors, etc… coming up. It seems society already had this argument about Moana and the consensus seemed to be that we should let kids be kids and as long we are respectful and teach our kids the difference between celebrating culture and cultural appropriation, Day of the Dead cookies are fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even though I think the praise Jolie gets here for doing normal parent things is excessive, I am hard pressed to find this criticism-worthy. You don’t have to be of one ancestry to enjoy the food of another culture. Especially when you live in an area where a lot of people of that culture live and especially when that community is facing a lot of pressure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay if you don’t understand the difference between actively taking part in a culture and using caricatures of said cultures I don’t know what to tell you. That’s like saying having star of david cookies is taking part in Jewish holiday celebrations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anybody wanting a Star of David cookie with blue sprinkles is welcome at my Chanukah party no questions asked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This seems like people wanting to criticize her just to criticize her. The initial criticism was “none of her kids are Mexican, so how dare she bring cookies that represent Mexican culture.” Now the criticism is “this doesn’t truly represent Mexican culture, how dare she?” So which is it – is she appropriating Mexican culture or is she not being authentic enough?
You don’t have to be a stan to think that the criticism is a little much. We live in a multicultural society where often subculture’s traditions jump into the mainstream. That’s a good thing. No one is going to think that Jolie is inappropriately claiming Mexican heritage merely because she brought some Day of the Dead cookies to her daughter’s shaolin (which I should also point out comes from another culture) class.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I live in Colorado and about 1/4 of my town is of Mexican descent. Day of the Dead and Mexican Independence Day are celebrated at my son’s school. Nobody would think twice if this Anglo mom brought Day of the Dead cookies to help with the celebration. If I stuck to bringing foods only related to my own ethnic heritage, I don’t think the kids would appreciate lutefisk quite so much….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
we’re mexican and my mom would buy Hanukkah wrapping paper, went to greek festivals, celebrate chinese New Year, shop Japanese, eat Korean. we went to other religion church functions(JV) to understand their beliefs. This was in the 80s and I thank her for raising us that way. it taught us to be more understanding and engaging with people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not Hispanic but would celebrate Cinco De Mayo yearly. Also like to celebrate Chinese New Year. Always good to integrate other cultures into your life .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My town holds an All Souls Procession every year and it’s very well attended. Everyone is welcome to paint their faces and eat traditional Mexican food made specifically for this holiday. Wearing sugar skull items is very common. It’s meant to be an educational experience, which it always is, and very fun too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a truly ridiculous position. A stick with your own kind position. A narrow minded, exclusive, and irrational position. Please seriously think about the implications of what you wrote and stop looking for dumb reasons to hate a stranger you “know” from the movies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Umm Angelina has been looking after the children and only working once every year or two since she became a mother.
4 years between Maleficent and By the Sea acting wise. Few years between By the Sea and FTKMF directing. And she is scheduled to act in Maleficent 2 after 3 years since her last acting role.
And cooking and baking aren’t the only way to be a real mother. Women who cook aren’t automatically the best mothers and women who aren’t cooking and also not the worst mothers.
Angelina looked amazing at the Governors ball and here is a lovely video of her and Agnes dancing. You can see these beautiful, accomplished and intelligent women really enjoy each other’s company.
https://youtu.be/f2c5QilMiic
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a lovely video!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It sounds like she bought them for the whole class. ” she brought cookies for the dozen or so kids” sounds like the class only had about that number and she brought cookies for everyone. So 1 question answered! Idk about the other ones lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmm – I read it as though she did buy enough for the whole class, i.e. the class had 12 or so children in it in total.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe I’m misreading something, but I understood it as the dozen kids were the whole class?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love how the source says everytime Viv did a move AJ made sure to watch and smile. Um, isn’t that what she was there for?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If it was a regular class, a lot of parents look at their phones, read bookd, chat quietly if permitted, stare onto space etc. Regular classes are not a performance. Suspect this quieter, clingier of her twins is getting a little extra encouragement to be more assertive through the study of martial arts. Good fit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish I would run into a celebrity sometime. I would love to see Angelina.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like I could run into her at this point. I think I know which Porto’s she went to. It’s in Glendale, and she shops at the same Target I frequented for years. It’s very weird that a major celeb is hanging out in this part of L.A. and not on the Westside.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was my impression too. The class had a dozen kids in it and Jolie bought cookies for the whole class.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe my definition of cool mom is different but every time anyone writes that I think of Amy Poehler’s character from Mean Girls, which is something that does not really match up with Angelina at all. If nothing else, this story totally proves that she is campaigning for an award. I don’t hate it at all because the movie was good.
Also, how close was the person to her who could see that her name was all over the script? Were they right behind her, breathing down her neck? Off to the side. Did they have discreet binoculars or did they use the zoom on their phone? What did she smell like? What was she wearing? I need to know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The parent/person watching the student seating area in karate classes are usually small like two rows of plastic chairs so unless she had a special section roped off someone was likely right next to her or behind her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t mind people campaigning the correct way by attending screenings, q & a sessions, award shows, award dinners etc.
As long as there are no bribes with money, favours and cupcakes, then by all means – do campaign.
That’s why I never understood people who attacked Leo D, Ann Hathaway etc.. they campaigned in a moral way like Angelina is doing, and yet people attacks them.
For people in this industry, awards are the ultimate price. They are allowed to campaign. We all network in our corporate world for the exact same reason. You do it in every job…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The ultimate prize or a thank you for keeping the rape quiet?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Garner to make a movie together. Goth Mom moves in next door to Sunday School Mom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…and they have to swap shoes with each other for a week, which changes their lives forever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she seems like a very loving attentive mom. That was a kind gesture for the kids. The only part that surprises me is now at my kids’ school we can’t bring in any store bought items for parties due to food allergies. You have to buy through the school vendor. I’m just wondering how this wasn’t an issue here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s probably not a thing since this is not a school function, this is an outside extra curricular activity.
I am so glad that my kids are mostly done school. For those of us who can’t bake, those days for school were a pain in the a$$. We don’t have anything like school vendors (????WTF????!!!!) here, so I bowed out of baking every time. Maybe the other mom’s didn’t like it, but trust me, my kids were thankful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did the brownies every frigging time because they were foolproof. Then all I had to attempt was cutting equal portions. I don’t even like brownies all that much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m puzzled by “concern of her parenting”🤔..She seems like a hands on mom & her kids obviously adore her..so the “concerned”part is confusing to me…She has always conducted herself appropriately as a parent
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The concern always mentioned is her lack of rules and structure and discipline. Pretty much the extreme opposite of Mommie Dearest. No one has ever questioned her love of the children. Her parenting style is her business (and her past or future partner) not mine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a rumor tabloids throw around though,who’s to say she doesn’t have rules in her house hold.Perhaps I’m reading to much into it,but the “concerned”part I find weird..Now if that was Brad(After his admissions etc)I wouldn’t..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
PR
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Overtime
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol there has been lots of tweets and even pictures of Angelina attending something with her children over the years.
Tweets and pictures at football games, karate classes, ballet classes etc.
She is one of the most famous women in the world and she will be recognised and mentioned in public forums.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That doesn’t mean it wasn’t PR. Way back in 2010 Brangie was accused of staging photo ops in Venice. I’m not saying that’s the case here but it isn’t impossible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has been picking some fantastic outfits recently. The yellow dress knocked it out of the ball park (check the horrible DailyMail for a photo).
Love to start my morning with some Angelina.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It doesn’t say she only brought a dozen cookies, it says she brought enough for the dozen or so kids.
“Day of the Dead-decorated cookies from Porto’s Bakery for the dozen or so kids.”
well, I’ve attended many of these sessions, and if I saw a mom reading and only looking up to see her kid, I’d be like “whatever, just stay home”.
it’s painful, these kid things. It’s long and the chairs are uncomfortable and it’s crowded and often way too hot, but you sit there and watch the whole thing, your attention on the whole thing, cause that’s what you do. IMO. You don’t work and only look up at your kid- cause the whole idea is your kid is part of the entire class.
so, no cookies to Jolie from me, for this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doesn’t it depend whether it was a regular class or a belt ceremony/performance? Really no obligation to watch all during a regular class, or even your own kid…if anything we kept busy so our child didn’t feel the need to play to us but would instead focus on her own mastery. We only sat there because when it was cold outside, it was easier than dropping off and coming back, and sometimes we liked hanging with the other parents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doesn’t depend on anything, to me, other than I am there for my kid, to be engaged in what is going on in their life, to show them that their activities are important and worth me spending that time focused on them.
We’re not talking teenagers here, these are young(er) kids. Who still seek praise and attention from parents, who need that daily.
The obligation is to your kid, to be there. Sorry, but I think the drop off and pick up, at these ages, is terribly sad for the kid. They look for their parents-I know because I am there watching. So think of that- they look for you..Not to play to you, to show off, but to know they are important.
not lecturing, but look at it from their perspective and how it feels for them to know you are there, watching and focused.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My daughter (who is just a bit younger than the twins) takes 5+ hrs of dance, plus soccer, and is part of a running group. She also has a brother in swim team and running. If it’s a performance, meet or game, I’m actively watching. But if it’s a practice or class, there is nothing wrong with working while I’m waiting or to do a drop off.
Each kid is different, but my daughter doesn’t like me to watch. It makes her self conscious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I agree that if it’s a group performance, you watch the whole thing and applaud every kid. This was described as a class.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Then again, maybe we are the weird parents. We go to every class with our son, and did for our daughter, both of us made the time to go and watch. At these ages, we did that, every week or whatever.
So we are a part of it, with him, not sending him off.
again, these ages and younger, not teenagers who like the independence (yet still, want and need and crave the attention and knowledge they are important)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My son is 10 and has swim team practices three times a week, for 2 1/2 hours at a pop. I trade off driving with another parent. When I’m driving, I often run errands while they are at practice, or bring my laptop and do work. I always come back a little early to see the end of practice — and my son isn’t the slightest bit upset that I’m not there the whole time. I’m there for every meet and important event. If there is an issue that my son can’t handle on his own, I’ll talk to the coaches. We talk at length in the car about how training went, and I often take the boys for a treat afterwards.
My son is an only child — I’m one of five kids. It was all my mom could do to make to everyone’s school plays. We didn’t have swimming, soccer, or any extra-curricular activities when I was my son’s age because my family couldn’t afford that for five kids.
I am very close with my mom, as my son is with me. You don’t have to treat your kid like a special snowflake every minute of the day for them to know that they are loved and supported.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay, judgy Mcjudgerson. Sometimes parents have other stuff they need to do, too. Multitasking is perfectly normal and acceptable, especially by working parents who usually take time off from work to shuttle kids to these activities but still have work that needs to get done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina is starting to campaign for the Oscars and this is part of it. I hope she has fired all of her PR team, she really has been given some bad advice this year. She used to be a master of all PR moves, she needs to trust her own instinct again and ignore the advice of her team.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So going to your kids karate class is PR for an Oscar campaign. Are the kids or the parents there voting? lo,l I can see why she bought the cookies. Good bribe Angie. I really do believe some of you are a little weird and have the audacity to call her weird.
If she scanned a script for a minute or hell 15 minutes that makes her a bad mom, ok Got it.
She has an awful lot on her plate with little help from daddy since he was filming so give the woman a god da## break. It could not be me because I would go off on some people.
Everything she does has an agenda. Everything, even doing things with her kids. She lives in a pap infested town of course they will follow her. They sit outside her home. Wtf do you expect her to do?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She lives in LA. People frequently celebrate Halloween using the day if the dead images… it’s really not note worthy in the slightest. Move on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, a mother can’t bring treats to her child’s class without an agenda? I wonder what my cousin is campaigning for cause she loves to bring cupcakes once in a while to my niece taekwondo class.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a big Brad and Angelina’s fan but I can’t follow them as much as I used to. Now a days I’m much more focused on what’s going on with the dotard and how he’s selling out the country for personal profit. Yesterday dotard jr was caught in another lie corresponding with the enemy.
Reguarding Angelina bringing cookies for Viv’s Class, sometimes some parents have restrictions on what their kids can eat in school. It’s possible she brought enough for those who gave permission to give their kids snacks. Btw, about a week ago a preschooler passed away after eating a cheese sandwich in school, he had an allergy to dairy products and someone made a big mistake. The parents said the school was informed his is allergic to dairy product and staff did not follow orders.
Report this comment as spam or abuse