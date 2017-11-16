Pippa Middleton’s gauche mansion renovation has pissed off all of her neighbors

Pippa and James are all smiles as they attend Stockholm society wedding

One of the Duchess of Cambridge’s worst traits is that when she’s bored – and she’s often bored – she spends a ton of money on stupid things. If it was her own money, it wouldn’t be so bad. But Kate has blown through hundreds of thousands of dollars/pounds on a series of renovations for her apartment at Kensington Palace (apartment = mansion within a palace) as well as Anmer Hall. Some of the renos were necessary, to be fair. To be fair, some of the renovations were just undertaken out of sheer boredom and what appears to be the Middleton spendthrift gene. Pippa Middleton has it too. Pippa has been living with Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews for something like a year and a half, well before their summer wedding. Their home is a huge mansion in London, which James bought in 2014. All of a sudden, the £17 million mansion is just not good enough for Pippa, and it must undergo an extensive redo, complete with an extension built to the back of the mansion. Their neighbors are PISSED.

Men in hard hats move in on Pippa and James Matthews’ £17million mansion as work begins on a new bathroom for the wealthy couple who live on one of London’s most exclusive roads. The newlyweds are building a first floor extension above the kitchen to build a new bathroom that comes complete with a ‘vanity basin’, his and hers sinks. Their mansion already boasts a gym, an underground cinema, a lift, a ‘staff room’ as well as six bedrooms. The extension will also add separate male and female dressing rooms off the master bedroom. Removal men were pictured taking bedding in anticipation for the renovation to the five-storey, stucco-fronted property, which James, 40, bought in 2014.

But the plans have angered the couple’s well-heeled neighbours along the tree-lined streets who have complained that the extension will block out the light and building work will cause noise and disruption. Ellen Dyvik, who lives next door, was concerned that the extension will block out the sunlight into her kitchen. She complained to the council: ‘We have reviewed the proposed plan, and strongly object to the suggested rear extension. It will completely block the sunlight which currently comes into our kitchen for a limited time in the middle of the day, and generally block the daylight into our kitchen from the adjacent window.

‘If the project goes ahead we will see significant morning light and sun loss in; our cherished outside patio, our main kitchen dining area which is designed as an orangery, our main office. The house should be big enough to be able to accommodate our neighbours’ architectural plans within the existing structure.’ She added that neither Mr Matthews or the council planning officers considering the planning application have ‘ever spoken to us or assessed the situation’.

Marc Perusat, neighbour on the other side, said he was dreading the disruption of the building work, after enduring an extension and years of renovation work at the property before Mr Matthews bought it. He wrote: ‘My family lived through the [previous] extensive several years development a few years ago. It was a highly disruptive construction project with all the obvious inconveniences that a refurbishment of that size involves. At one stage it caused the tallest part and substantial part of the rest of garden wall to collapse into our garden, which could literally have killed persons though strangely we received no apologies from the then owner and we had to pay for all the damages done to our garden. The current application appears to be yet another floor on top of the extended kitchen, which will reduce both the view of vegetation from our property as well as the light. Consequently we very much oppose this development though, in doing so, we feel sorry to inconvenience our new neighbour.’

Another neighbour wrote: ‘The completed extension would constrain the view over the gardens from the master bedroom, kitchen and staircase windows. The construction itself would cause considerable inconvenience to us and our children.’

But despite his neighbours’ misgivings Mr Matthews was granted planning permission to build the new bathroom in January last year. Now work appears to be finally beginning, well within the three year time period of the permission.

[From The Daily Mail]


“Their mansion already boasts a gym, an underground cinema, a lift, a ‘staff room’ as well as six bedrooms.” For two people. Even if they have live-in staff – they have a housekeeper, but I don’t know if the woman lives with them – that’s more than enough space. Even when they have a baby or two, that mansion will have enough space. There were probably a million other configurations that could have been made within the existing structure, but no – Pippa just HAD to have the trendiest bathroom and they just have to screw with the structure of the home and piss off all the neighbors. Is this what Pippa does all day now? She just sits around, thinking up stupid renovation ideas?

Pippa Middleton and husband James celebrate Roger Federer wins on Men's Semi-final day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London

Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Pacific Coast News.

 

41 Responses to “Pippa Middleton’s gauche mansion renovation has pissed off all of her neighbors”

  1. Zondie says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Thank you for the Pippa story! Her insipid antics are always great fun to read. And I feel bad for her neighbors because morning sunlight is the best!

  2. Pedro45 says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:34 am

    I’m having a bad morning so I’m going to need people to #pippatips the f*ck out of this story. Thank you in advance.

  3. Who ARE These People? says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:36 am

    This is like when I’m bored and the seasons are changing so I stop off at Marshall’s to look for things I don’t really need. Good thing I don’t have a mansion.

  4. Ravensdaughter says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:36 am

    Poor Pippa! Even with Terribly Moderately Wealthy James’s money, she can’t buy good taste….

  5. i, pet goat 2 says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:37 am

    This story plus three comments in already made me happy. LOL

  6. Bored says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Okay, *one* neighbor is annoyed. And their townhouse is beautiful.

  7. Ruyana says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:41 am

    I have the feeling that Pippa is one of those people who will never be satisfied, ever.

  8. Penelope says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:45 am

    She’s so gauche. And neither sister can dress themselves.

  9. lucy2 says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:45 am

    It actually looks like a pretty modest addition, based on that drawing. And you can’t really fault them for what the previous owners did.
    But living around construction is a nightmare.

    • Megan says:
      November 16, 2017 at 10:58 am

      Based on my experience of living in an historic and moderately posh neighborhood, neighbors tend to go apoplectic about any changes and exaggerate their impact.

      Also, based on my experience, old houses lack modern conveniences and are often renovated with each subsequent owner to reflect current lifestyle habits and/or personal tastes. I see nothing wrong with Pippa personalizing her home, especially if they are starting a family and intend to stay for the foreseeable future.

    • Amy says:
      November 16, 2017 at 11:11 am

      I think the complaints about construction a few years ago with the broken garden wall, was the first renovation that Pippa’s husband did before moving into the house. That’s what extra upsetting, they had already disrupted everyone by doing an extensive reno before moving in.

  10. Mermaid says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:49 am

    In a sea of horrible news, annoyed neighbors at Pippa’s renovations is both refreshing and relatable. I’ve been in both shoes. But I never complained to the people building the house that took our view. I mean you do have to live by them and it’s not a good start to neighborly relations.

  11. AmandaPanda says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Yawn. We’re renovating our West London house at the moment and the neighbors here sound like ours – they’re mostly people who have sat on their houses for dozens of years who don’t want any construction because it impacts on their lives (fair enough) yet who expect to sell and realize their millions to a couple like Pippa & James – who then have to do work to make the place liveable! Why shouldn’t you be able to remodel your own house? Stamp duty at that price in the UK is c. 12% so it’s not even like moving is a really viable financial option. So I don’t get what the issue is. The local council (RBKC) is very conservative on planning so if they’ve got permission I think we can safely conclude the renovations aren’t a big deal.

  12. Meggles says:
    November 16, 2017 at 11:05 am

    A+ for use of “gauche.”

  13. Hazel says:
    November 16, 2017 at 11:10 am

    So, January 2016 they were granted permission to go ahead? The DM article said ‘January of last year’; was Pippa even with James at that time? How is this on her?
    And from what I’ve seen on various Bravo TV shows, this is what rich people do, unnecessary renos to already fabulous houses.

  14. MTC says:
    November 16, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Has there ever been a construction project anywhere, especially residential, that hasn’t had some sort of neighbor complaint?

  15. Maria says:
    November 16, 2017 at 11:15 am

    As long as they are paying for it, it’s ok although not for their neighbors.
    Is she pregnant yet?

    • Ella says:
      November 16, 2017 at 11:58 am

      My guess is she is pregnant – her hair hasn’t been dyed for several centimeters already as you can see in a closeup in the last DailyM article. I hear women are advised against dying their hair when they are expecting and Pippa has always seemed to take special attention when it comes to her appearance.

  16. Steph says:
    November 16, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Take the neighbour complaints with a grain of salt. I live in a 1.5 million townhouse in the suburbs of London and her neighbours sound just like mine. This is the British way. Loss of sunlight — give me a break! We have a 15 foot tall tree behind a three story house and we are blocking their sunlight! OH THE HUMANITY!!!

  17. why? says:
    November 16, 2017 at 11:31 am

    The rich have problems too!

  18. HK9 says:
    November 16, 2017 at 11:32 am

    You think with all that money they would be able to hire someone to keep the neighbours happy too……

  19. KiddVicious says:
    November 16, 2017 at 11:35 am

    What do they mean by “vanity basin” and why are they making it a big deal? In America that is just a counter/cabinet with a sink or two. All bathrooms have them.

    If I were Pippa I’d be building his and hers bathrooms along with the his/hers dressing rooms.

  20. Ella says:
    November 16, 2017 at 11:54 am

    What I’m more interested in is how does Pippa make her money these days? She keeps popping up in new wooly sweaters and $6,000 diamond earrings.

  21. Becks says:
    November 16, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    I was just thinking we hadn’t had a good Pippa story in a while!

    I have to admit every time I see that picture from their wedding I smile. JM looks so happy.

  22. Eva says:
    November 16, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    If I paid 17 million for a house I’d have my bathroom whereever I wanted to as well.

  23. spidey says:
    November 16, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Having looked at the plans, I can’t honestly will see what the neighbours have to complain about, apart from some temporary inconvenience when the work is being done.

    Typical Daily Mail!

  24. Spice cake 38 says:
    November 16, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    We live in a lovely old home in an historic neighborhood.All of our neighbors who undergo remodeling projects try to keep things in line with the traditional look of the homes.I would be a bit unhappy if I invested in a beautiful,classic,traditional home and immediate neighbors were blinging the heck out of the property that I would gave to see.BUT my home is in the six figures not millions and we have lives ,responsibility,work,school,etc .-you know like real people so I’d get on with it pretty fast and be grateful that in this world with ever growing troubles looking at a tacky renovation is a teeny blip on my screen.Oh the uber rich and their need for their own sunlight to never be blocked 😜The horror !!!

  25. Lainey says:
    November 16, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Kate and Pippa have really had to learn the value of money. Pippa at least had some sort of job until recent years, but it was never enough for the life she lived. She lived off her parents money and now her husbands. Neither of them understand the value of it and probably don’t give it a second thought.

  26. derpshooter says:
    November 16, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    “but my oranger-eeeeee!” oh my F-ing cthulhu. everyone involved should be forced to decide this in the thunderdome for the enjoyment of those of us with far less money and far more *real* problems.

