Donald Trump on Putin: ‘He said he didn’t meddle…I think he is very insulted by it’

Embed from Getty Images

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met again, for the first time in a few months, in Vietnam on Friday. They are both attending the annual APEC summit, and White House staff actually tried to ensure that there would be no private meetings between Putin and Trump, no sit-down one-on-one meeting. But since Trump is like a moth to a flame of treason, Trump sought out Putin because Putin is the coolest guy in the room, the only strongman who truly understands the ins and outs of Bigly. Trump and Putin ended up spending some time together during the photo-ops of world leaders and more. It’s so obvious what’s happening in these pics, I don’t even want to put it in words. It’s gross and it’s embarrassing to see the #NotMyPresident behaving like an eager puppy to this a–hole. And of course, Trump just had to treasonsplain how Putin never, ever did anything to get him elected. From CNN, a treasonous treasury of Bigly comments:

Trump insists (despite Putin’s denials) that they discussed election meddling: “He said he didn’t meddle. He said he didn’t meddle. I asked him again. You can only ask so many times. Every time he sees me, he says, ‘I didn’t do that.’ And I believe, I really believe, that when he tells me that, he means it. I think he is very insulted by it.”

On collusion: “There was no collusion. Everybody knows there was no collusion. I think it’s a shame that something like that could destroy a very important potential relationship between two countries that are really important countries.” He added he thought that Putin and he could “have the potential to have a very, very good relationship.”

He believes in Putin more than James Comey, John Brennan and James Clapper. “I mean, give me a break, they are political hacks. So you look at it, I mean, you have Brennan, you have Clapper and you have Comey. Comey is proven now to be a liar and he is proven now to be a leaker. So you look at that and you have President Putin very strongly, vehemently says he had nothing to do with them.”

He’s not going to argue with Putin: “You are not going to get into an argument, you are going to start talking about Syria and the Ukraine. I can’t stand there and argue with him. I’d rather have him get out of Syria, to be honest with you. I’d rather have him, you know, work with him on the Ukraine than standing and arguing.”

It’s all the Democrats’ fault: “That whole thing was set up by the Democrats. This artificial Democratic hit job gets in the way and that’s a shame because people will die because of it. And it’s a pure hit job. Everybody knows there was no collusion. I think it’s a shame that something like this can destroy a very important potential relationship between two countries that are very important countries Russia could really help us.”