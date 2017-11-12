Donald Trump on Putin: ‘He said he didn’t meddle…I think he is very insulted by it’

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met again, for the first time in a few months, in Vietnam on Friday. They are both attending the annual APEC summit, and White House staff actually tried to ensure that there would be no private meetings between Putin and Trump, no sit-down one-on-one meeting. But since Trump is like a moth to a flame of treason, Trump sought out Putin because Putin is the coolest guy in the room, the only strongman who truly understands the ins and outs of Bigly. Trump and Putin ended up spending some time together during the photo-ops of world leaders and more. It’s so obvious what’s happening in these pics, I don’t even want to put it in words. It’s gross and it’s embarrassing to see the #NotMyPresident behaving like an eager puppy to this a–hole. And of course, Trump just had to treasonsplain how Putin never, ever did anything to get him elected. From CNN, a treasonous treasury of Bigly comments:
Trump insists (despite Putin’s denials) that they discussed election meddling: “He said he didn’t meddle. He said he didn’t meddle. I asked him again. You can only ask so many times. Every time he sees me, he says, ‘I didn’t do that.’ And I believe, I really believe, that when he tells me that, he means it. I think he is very insulted by it.”
On collusion: “There was no collusion. Everybody knows there was no collusion. I think it’s a shame that something like that could destroy a very important potential relationship between two countries that are really important countries.” He added he thought that Putin and he could “have the potential to have a very, very good relationship.”
He believes in Putin more than James Comey, John Brennan and James Clapper. “I mean, give me a break, they are political hacks. So you look at it, I mean, you have Brennan, you have Clapper and you have Comey. Comey is proven now to be a liar and he is proven now to be a leaker. So you look at that and you have President Putin very strongly, vehemently says he had nothing to do with them.”
He’s not going to argue with Putin: “You are not going to get into an argument, you are going to start talking about Syria and the Ukraine. I can’t stand there and argue with him. I’d rather have him get out of Syria, to be honest with you. I’d rather have him, you know, work with him on the Ukraine than standing and arguing.”
It’s all the Democrats’ fault: “That whole thing was set up by the Democrats. This artificial Democratic hit job gets in the way and that’s a shame because people will die because of it. And it’s a pure hit job. Everybody knows there was no collusion. I think it’s a shame that something like this can destroy a very important potential relationship between two countries that are very important countries Russia could really help us.”
John McCain was so pissed off, he issued a strongly worded statement, as did other current and former intelligence, national security and foreign policy officials and experts. The basic gist is that Bigly Is Treason, Bigly Will Not Keep Us Safe, Bigly Is a Liar, Bigly Believes Vlad and more. I hope Bob Mueller is watching and listening and keeping all of the tapes and taking notes. This is such a gigantic mess. All I want for Christmas is INDICTMENTS.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
@Kaiser – Unless something changed, the best part of this story is that Putin’s person denies that Trump and Purim even talked about treason. Essentially Trump bends over backwards to defend Russia, and they call him a liar. It was glorious.
Awe. Poor sweet Putins feelings are hurt? 😢 Putin must have some severely damaging private information about Trump. How long will this nightmare go on?
And of course, an ex KGB agent would never lie and his feelings are all hurt, ya’ll…
My God this is scary…
Breaking news! Putin is a …Snowflake??
It is scary, Trump is unbeliveably stupid. All these words coming from his mouth — can you imagine if Obama or Hillary or any Democrat had been even a fraction of this conciliatory toward Putin and/or dismissive of our intelligence agencies? The right would be screaming treason.
Once again, Trump sides with his BFF instead of U.S. agencies.
Trump = traitor.
And all of those wretches who voted for him and still support him have betrayed this country. Some are clearly enemies of democracy.
I feel betrayed by the Trump supporters, that’s for sure.
Trump’s words and actions while meeting with Putin are treasonous. For him to act like Putin’s jailhouse b#tch is very telling that Putin must have serious sway over him personally and financially. It’s chilling.
Yeah, lets listen to a guy who runs his country in the shadiest most dicriminatory ways thinkable, instead of your own intelligence agencies! So smart Donald, no wonder you’re the biglyest.
anyone else tired of “strongly worded statements?”
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over, expecting a different result.
Cross the floor, those who issue “strongly worded statements”, cross to the Democrats and really stand up for your country.
As far as I’m concerned, it is not a sternly worded statement unless it calls for Trump’s removal from office through resignation, impeachment & removal, or the 25th Amendment. They have constitutional tools to fix this and they do nothing.
Tax cuts! Tax cuts!
ARCHIE YES.
McCain again does not get applause for another strongly worded statement when he just confirmed a judge to a LIFETIME APPOINTMENT that has no trial experience. Voted right down party lines.
Until they put their votes where their mouths are stop giving these guys kudos for doing the bare minimum
Spot on with the last paragraph and to have him out would be a wonderful way to begin the new year. And I too when asking my children if they did something they shouldn’t get the response: no I didn’t!!! What an idiot and the sad part is he thinks a lot of us are drinking the cool aid. I miss President Obama 😢
Desperate talk from a desperate dotard who’s going down bigly. Any conversation those two had probably involved combover Sasquatch begging Putin not to release the pee pee tape.
Exactly. Mueller is getting closer and the Orange Thug is sh*tting his pants. Putin appears to be his lifeline. I would vote to send the Liar-in-Chief to exile in Russia.
Now the Orange Blowhard is trying to backtrack: “Trump says he believes intelligence assessment that Russia interfered in election — but Putin does not”— USA Today.
Trump and his administration have done so much damage to the U.S. international standing. They’ve basically isolated the country. He goes to Asia and mouths off about America First, no trade deals, yadda yadda. So what do the other Asian countries do? They all sign and enter into a transpacific trade agreement without the US and leave us blowing in the wind. And yet this fool still expects other countries to form a coalition to help against North Korea? Ain’t gonna happen dumbass. Same thing with the Paris Accords. How can the US be the only country in the world to NOT participate? F@#$ing stupid. The US will soon find out it needs other countries more than they need us. And other countries are finally waking up to the fact that they no longer need and don’t have to kowtow to the US anymore.
In case you missed Tween-in-Chief’s early morning tweet, here it is. I forwarded it to paul ryan with a strongly worded statement.
http://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/929511061954297857
OMG he’s such a fool! He’s supposedly the leader of the most powerful country on earth and he’s bleating about being called Old. IMO old is the nicest thing that could be said about him. How about calling him a TRAITOR?
He’s so weak and submissive with Putin it’s like watching a little toy poodle doing tricks at his master’s command for treats and tummy tickles.
And this is sandwiched between failing to stand up for the First Amendment by refusing journalists’ questions at the Chinese government’s behest, whilst congratulating them on the trade deficit(!) and firing off more pathetic schoolyard name calling at Kim Jong-Un. If you’re an adult using the phrase “losers & haters” without irony, then you are probably unfit to run a bath, let alone a country.
Heck, someone should probably warn him that if he keeps on tweeting like a fourteen year old girl, Roy Moore’s gonna try and sexually assault him.
Also Fox news and WH photogs were the only ones allowed at the APEC Summit. The other pool photographers were kept somewhere else and Fox news was suppose to give them photos of the event. Makes you wonder what was truly going on between Putin and Trump.
Seriously. A sitting American president is taking the word of a foreign government official over that of his own intelligence community.
Putin’s puppet, indeed. I love he mentioned Putin’s feeling might be hurt…. whatever he has on trump is bad. Like, reeeaaallly bad. Because Putin is the defacto leader of our country right now, it would seem, and the GOP know it.
At what point does treason become acceptable? Is it before or after you come out in favor of child molestation to keep a senate seat?
Anyone claiming there is no difference between R’s and D’s? Two big ones, right off the top of my head.
I don’t give a damn if Putin is insulted with being questioned about this. I’m insulted that so many Americans supported and still trust Trump even after all the proof of the crimes committed involving Russia
They like what they’re being told about Russia. On the Right that it’s a white, reactionary Christian country that oppresses women and LGBTQ people. On the far Left, there is still a tendency to have a soft spot for Communism even though the USSR lived the dream as a totalitarian nightmare.
Very savvy of Putin to formalize a pact with the Orthodox church and bring them back into the fold. This lured American evangelicals over there, and basically made them think they can turn the U.S. into Russia. Sessions went over with church groups, for instance…
The best part of Trump’s current trip is the media has put his stories second.
Obama was never insulted by being branded a non patriot/non American .. And this from the same guy who went to Hawaii to discredit our then President with fake news and gossips as “proof”. But Putin is insulted and 45 feels hurt that Putin feels insulted. Insecure white men
‘All I want for Christmas is – INDICTMENTS’
This is on the top of my list too.
I’ve been really good so I’m asking for two gifts. Pee-tape AND indictments.
Indeed, Kaiser. Santa Mueller is coming to town!
Just FYI, I read a tweet exchange that a CNN reporter spotted a special guest with Putin. Oleg Derispaka was with Putin, and presumably Emperor Zero, during the meet-n-greet. Remember that Derispaka is owed millions of dollars by none other than Paul Manafort, who is under house arrest with a monitoring device for 12 (12!!!) counts.
Wonder what they talked about….
If CNN saw it so did Mueller.
Then Putin released a statement throwing the Dotard under the bus, stating that the conversation about meddling in the election never even took place.
Both Putin and Trump prefer couriers and in-person meetings, to avoid their messages being recorded. A meeting like this is key for them. For all we know, they were up in slumber party mode all night, crafting more nefarious plans for world takeover. Their actions are destabilizing countries and economies. They want chaos and division, and they are not going to stop this. We have to. Killing the tax bill will kneecap the GOP–it is their last gasp to hang on to power. They are not going to remove him. It is up to Mueller, rule of law and us. Even Sally Yates tweeted a statement about this latest outrage (she rarely tweets). Feels like DEFCON 4, for sure.
Putin … the only human Trump has NOT insulted, besides his sickening enablers. Trump’s very weird worry about Putin’s feelings’s could make any sane person want to pull out their hair and bang their head against the wall. Mueller is not moving speedily enough to rid us of Trump before he destroys the world.
Trump should run for office in Russia. I think he’d be much happier where his loyalties so obviously are. As for Trump’s fake patriot supporters who don’t care if Russia meddled in the election … who don’t care if other people’s kids get killed because guns are too easy to get … who don’t care if a pedophile has a senate seat as long as they’re not democrats … who don’t care if poor people get health care … who don’t care if their leaders beat up reporters … they should all go with Trump to Russia!!!! And by the way, maybe if Trump stood on the street and killed one of THEIR kids …. maybe then they’d care!!!!!
ivanka better tighten up her face and get some new extensions, it seems her daddy’s number 2 obsession is closing in on her. Putin the murderous, diabolical SOB must be deliriously happy of the gift of the most inept, sociopathic, nonpresidential, ignorant slob given to him on a silver platter. How anyone in the US can’t be outraged by this lovefest with an enemy is beyond me.
I am starting to wonder if the alleged “ peetape” that is supposed to exist is not about 45 but actually Don Jr? If push comes to shove he will throw his own child under the bus to save his skin and then he can turn around to say” I had no idea what he was doing” when indictments are brought down.
