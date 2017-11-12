Duchess Kate wore big gold buttons for the Remembrance Sunday event

Cenotaph Rememberance parade

Today is Remembrance Sunday, and per usual, the British royal family was out to pay their respects to the fallen. The Queen, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Prince William, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cambridge were all out today in London, looking somber and respectful. For the first time ever, Charles took over for the Queen by laying a wreath at the Cenotaph. The Queen appealed to shed a tear from the balcony. And Kate’s buttons persevered.

There’s not a lot of chatter (so far) about Kate’s look today, which is how it should be – this was not a fashion event or a look-at-me event, it’s just that we do like talking about fashion. I don’t have the ID on Kate’s dark coat (some say this is navy but it looks black to me), but I know why she chose it: BUTTONS! If you have any article of clothing with shiny gold buttons, please send it to Kate. She is truly the Queen of Buttons. Kate also tried out a new hairstyle – I think her hairstylist likely “pinned” her hair under to make it look like Kate had gotten a dramatic haircut (she did not get a dramatic haircut, trust). The hat is too big, but meh. Kate and Sophie stood together, per usual, on the balcony of the Foreign Office.

Cenotaph Rememberance parade

Cenotaph Rememberance parade

Kate was also out on Saturday for the Festival of Remembrance, which is basically a concert. She wore a velvet Catherine Walker coatdress for that.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

21 Responses to “Duchess Kate wore big gold buttons for the Remembrance Sunday event”

  1. HH says:
    November 12, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I like both outfits. They’re appropriate. I also like her pinned under hair style. I think it looks cute with the hat. Also, is the hat too big? I have no sense style when it comes to hats. The hat has to be entirely wrong for me to notice. Otherwise, meh.

    Reply
  2. sr says:
    November 12, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Big gold buttons?! The horror!

    Reply
  3. Senaber says:
    November 12, 2017 at 8:13 am

    I think the hair with the hat and earrings looks very chic. Love to see more experimenting like this. She looks very stressed- hopefully just a reaction to the ceremony and not a long term trend catching up with her.

    Reply
  4. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    November 12, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Both TQ and DoE looked like they shed a tear during the wreath laying.

    As for the fashion – I liked Theresa May’s hat (I love me some vintage styles, esp from the 20/30′s era). That’s all i got.

    Reply
  5. Seraphina says:
    November 12, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Yes she does adore buttons. i think she looks appropriate and the shorter hair looks good on her. The pregnancy weight helps as well. Not much to say except: all hail to buttons.

    Reply
  6. minx says:
    November 12, 2017 at 8:20 am

    She looks nice.

    Reply
  7. Mel says:
    November 12, 2017 at 8:23 am

    That coat-dress is absolutely lovely. I wouldn’t mind having it myself.
    I also don’t understand the “hate” towards big buttons. If well chosen, they are a lovely accent.

    What I find interesting is to observe the halves of K’s face on that “serious face” picture of her alone. (You have to cover one side to see it clearly.) The left side looks bored and slightly confused, even bewildered; the right side looks unspeakably bitter and dark, defeated.
    N.B. I did say “LOOKS”.

    Reply
  8. Aerohead21 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 9:35 am

    It’s navy, I hate saying this…but it needs a collar…just something besides that specific neckline…and I like the hat/hairstyle on her.

    I also hate saying this but it was my first thought of the main pic on this post…fake sadness. Ok. Be solemn. Don’t flash a big pearly smile. But to try to look like you’re in mourning? Idk. It feels too insincere to me.

    Reply
  9. adastraperaspera says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:00 am

    I had a chance to visit the UK and tour Bletchley Park a few weeks ago. Though that is a WWII monument, not WWI, it is making these stories of war and sacrifice hit closer to home for me now. Free people find ourselves once again facing an emboldened group of authoritarians. I hope we face this scourge with the brave selflessness of those generations!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment