Duchess Kate wore big gold buttons for the Remembrance Sunday event

Today is Remembrance Sunday, and per usual, the British royal family was out to pay their respects to the fallen. The Queen, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Prince William, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cambridge were all out today in London, looking somber and respectful. For the first time ever, Charles took over for the Queen by laying a wreath at the Cenotaph. The Queen appealed to shed a tear from the balcony. And Kate’s buttons persevered.

There’s not a lot of chatter (so far) about Kate’s look today, which is how it should be – this was not a fashion event or a look-at-me event, it’s just that we do like talking about fashion. I don’t have the ID on Kate’s dark coat (some say this is navy but it looks black to me), but I know why she chose it: BUTTONS! If you have any article of clothing with shiny gold buttons, please send it to Kate. She is truly the Queen of Buttons. Kate also tried out a new hairstyle – I think her hairstylist likely “pinned” her hair under to make it look like Kate had gotten a dramatic haircut (she did not get a dramatic haircut, trust). The hat is too big, but meh. Kate and Sophie stood together, per usual, on the balcony of the Foreign Office.

Kate was also out on Saturday for the Festival of Remembrance, which is basically a concert. She wore a velvet Catherine Walker coatdress for that.

