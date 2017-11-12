Duchess Kate wore big gold buttons for the Remembrance Sunday event

Today is Remembrance Sunday, and per usual, the British royal family was out to pay their respects to the fallen. The Queen, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Prince William, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cambridge were all out today in London, looking somber and respectful. For the first time ever, Charles took over for the Queen by laying a wreath at the Cenotaph. The Queen appealed to shed a tear from the balcony. And Kate’s buttons persevered.
There’s not a lot of chatter (so far) about Kate’s look today, which is how it should be – this was not a fashion event or a look-at-me event, it’s just that we do like talking about fashion. I don’t have the ID on Kate’s dark coat (some say this is navy but it looks black to me), but I know why she chose it: BUTTONS! If you have any article of clothing with shiny gold buttons, please send it to Kate. She is truly the Queen of Buttons. Kate also tried out a new hairstyle – I think her hairstylist likely “pinned” her hair under to make it look like Kate had gotten a dramatic haircut (she did not get a dramatic haircut, trust). The hat is too big, but meh. Kate and Sophie stood together, per usual, on the balcony of the Foreign Office.
Kate was also out on Saturday for the Festival of Remembrance, which is basically a concert. She wore a velvet Catherine Walker coatdress for that.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
I like both outfits. They’re appropriate. I also like her pinned under hair style. I think it looks cute with the hat. Also, is the hat too big? I have no sense style when it comes to hats. The hat has to be entirely wrong for me to notice. Otherwise, meh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the hat looks great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea she looks great here. Love both outfits as well
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Big gold buttons?! The horror!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the hair with the hat and earrings looks very chic. Love to see more experimenting like this. She looks very stressed- hopefully just a reaction to the ceremony and not a long term trend catching up with her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has never looked comfortable at these big family events, even when they do those balcony appearances she keeps herself and the kids separate from the rest of the BRF.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both TQ and DoE looked like they shed a tear during the wreath laying.
As for the fashion – I liked Theresa May’s hat (I love me some vintage styles, esp from the 20/30′s era). That’s all i got.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She did. There’s a close up and there’s definitely a tear by her eye. It must have been difficult for her and Philip to stand and watch. Philip looked frail, but then it was very cold from what I understand. I bet he really feels it at his age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes she does adore buttons. i think she looks appropriate and the shorter hair looks good on her. The pregnancy weight helps as well. Not much to say except: all hail to buttons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty chic, actually!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That coat-dress is absolutely lovely. I wouldn’t mind having it myself.
I also don’t understand the “hate” towards big buttons. If well chosen, they are a lovely accent.
What I find interesting is to observe the halves of K’s face on that “serious face” picture of her alone. (You have to cover one side to see it clearly.) The left side looks bored and slightly confused, even bewildered; the right side looks unspeakably bitter and dark, defeated.
N.B. I did say “LOOKS”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her left eye looks droopy. Maybe she got Botox despite the pregnancy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it fascinating how many people’s faces have two different expressions; some are really dramatic. She may not be feeling dark or bitter about her own life, hopefully: she may be reacting to the service, which commemorates those lost in service to their country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s navy, I hate saying this…but it needs a collar…just something besides that specific neckline…and I like the hat/hairstyle on her.
I also hate saying this but it was my first thought of the main pic on this post…fake sadness. Ok. Be solemn. Don’t flash a big pearly smile. But to try to look like you’re in mourning? Idk. It feels too insincere to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder what Sophie’s making a face about…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fact she got stuck beside Waity instead of HM. Are there no photos of Philip and HM on the balcony? Too bad
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Alix, yes, just imagine the comments if it was Kate with that expression on her face!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh good grief.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had a chance to visit the UK and tour Bletchley Park a few weeks ago. Though that is a WWII monument, not WWI, it is making these stories of war and sacrifice hit closer to home for me now. Free people find ourselves once again facing an emboldened group of authoritarians. I hope we face this scourge with the brave selflessness of those generations!
Report this comment as spam or abuse