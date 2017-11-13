Derick Dillard won’t stop tweeting transphobic crap about Jazz Jennings

A post shared by Jazz Jennings (@jazzjennings_) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

Over the summer, we discussed Jazz Jennings, the teenage reality star of I Am Jazz. Jazz is transgender, and the reality show shows her life, her choices with regards to her transition, her family and more. I don’t watch the show, but my mom does and she likes it. I think the show is good on that level, in that it’s a mass market product which works to demystify transgender people/teens and show that, oh right, transgender people are just like everybody else. Transgender or cisgender, being a teenager is tough and there’s always a lot of drama.

I Am Jazz has become one of TLC’s biggest hits, and it shows that the cable network is still capable of doing some interesting programming, especially since they were previously known for Kate and Jon Gosselin and the Duggars. Speaking of the Duggars, Derick Dillard – who is married to Jill Duggar – has been irritated about Jazz Jennings this whole time. That’s why we discussed Jazz over the summer, because Dillard tweeted: “What an oxymoron… a “reality” show which follows a non-reality. “Transgender” is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God” and “I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here.” Dillard misgendered Jazz and basically called her life an oxymoron and a myth. Well, Dillard is still tweeting.

Dillard tweeted on Thursday, November 9, “I pity Jazz 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing about him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days.” Dillard defended himself on Twitter by explaining on Thursday, November 9 that he was just expressing his concerns as a Christian and wrote, ”Never bullied anyone, just said I didn’t agree with what is being propagated on tv. I’m expressing my view of what should be treated as reality; if I say I feel like I am Nepali, that doesn’t make me so.” “Also, has anyone looked into whether a child is capable of making that kind of decision. We can’t vote til we’re 18; our brains aren’t fully developed til around 25.”

Again with the misgendering. On the show, it’s clear that Jazz has always known that she is a woman and there wasn’t anything her parents could “do” about it but support her the best they could. Dillard’s arguments aren’t new, and the trans community has been facing them for all of eternity. What’s interesting is that it does feel like Dillard’s comments are partially aimed at TLC, the same network that pays his wife for her reality show, Counting On. It feels like this is reality star pettiness, only instead of Real Housewives throwing tables, you have one adult reality star attacking a child reality star over gender. In any case, TLC has cut ties with Dillard, officially now:

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future. We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network,” a statement shared on TLC’s Twitter account on Saturday, November 11, read. “TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

In previous posts, I’ve seen some of you commenting that Jill Duggar’s last pregnancy and birth was really, really difficult and that Jill and Derick haven’t been in the public eye since then. I try to avoid the Duggar stories at this point, but am interested in finding out if TLC hasn’t been filming with Derick and Jill because of THAT or because of other stuff, like Derick being a transphobic jackass. I suspect that Jill and Derick are having some personal issues right now and it has little to do with Jazz Jennings.

In the face of constant ignorance and hatred I prefer to disregard negative opinions and continue moving forward with love💖 — Jazz Jennings (@JazzJennings__) November 11, 2017