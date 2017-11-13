Derick Dillard won’t stop tweeting transphobic crap about Jazz Jennings

Over the summer, we discussed Jazz Jennings, the teenage reality star of I Am Jazz. Jazz is transgender, and the reality show shows her life, her choices with regards to her transition, her family and more. I don’t watch the show, but my mom does and she likes it. I think the show is good on that level, in that it’s a mass market product which works to demystify transgender people/teens and show that, oh right, transgender people are just like everybody else. Transgender or cisgender, being a teenager is tough and there’s always a lot of drama.
I Am Jazz has become one of TLC’s biggest hits, and it shows that the cable network is still capable of doing some interesting programming, especially since they were previously known for Kate and Jon Gosselin and the Duggars. Speaking of the Duggars, Derick Dillard – who is married to Jill Duggar – has been irritated about Jazz Jennings this whole time. That’s why we discussed Jazz over the summer, because Dillard tweeted: “What an oxymoron… a “reality” show which follows a non-reality. “Transgender” is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God” and “I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here.” Dillard misgendered Jazz and basically called her life an oxymoron and a myth. Well, Dillard is still tweeting.
Dillard tweeted on Thursday, November 9, “I pity Jazz 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing about him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days.”
Dillard defended himself on Twitter by explaining on Thursday, November 9 that he was just expressing his concerns as a Christian and wrote, ”Never bullied anyone, just said I didn’t agree with what is being propagated on tv. I’m expressing my view of what should be treated as reality; if I say I feel like I am Nepali, that doesn’t make me so.”
“Also, has anyone looked into whether a child is capable of making that kind of decision. We can’t vote til we’re 18; our brains aren’t fully developed til around 25.”
Again with the misgendering. On the show, it’s clear that Jazz has always known that she is a woman and there wasn’t anything her parents could “do” about it but support her the best they could. Dillard’s arguments aren’t new, and the trans community has been facing them for all of eternity. What’s interesting is that it does feel like Dillard’s comments are partially aimed at TLC, the same network that pays his wife for her reality show, Counting On. It feels like this is reality star pettiness, only instead of Real Housewives throwing tables, you have one adult reality star attacking a child reality star over gender. In any case, TLC has cut ties with Dillard, officially now:
“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future. We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network,” a statement shared on TLC’s Twitter account on Saturday, November 11, read. “TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”
In previous posts, I’ve seen some of you commenting that Jill Duggar’s last pregnancy and birth was really, really difficult and that Jill and Derick haven’t been in the public eye since then. I try to avoid the Duggar stories at this point, but am interested in finding out if TLC hasn’t been filming with Derick and Jill because of THAT or because of other stuff, like Derick being a transphobic jackass. I suspect that Jill and Derick are having some personal issues right now and it has little to do with Jazz Jennings.
In the face of constant ignorance and hatred I prefer to disregard negative opinions and continue moving forward with love💖
— Jazz Jennings (@JazzJennings__) November 11, 2017
Derrick comes across as jealous of Jazz’s ratings and the attention she is getting. People who are happy and have their own thing going don’t spend their time tweeting hate speech about a preteen.
Yep, you’re absolutely right. His ignorance is stunning, but expected. These zealot types still think people hung out with dinosaurs.
Plus, he has a creepy smile; if you’ve ever noticed his teeth, they look like toes. I know that’s something he can’t help but I really don’t feel badly about insulting this guy.
Jazz, you’re a rock star!! Much love.
My nieces love Jazz and think the Duggars are freaks. Which is spot on.
I was wondering what brought this on…is he just mad they share a network together? I mean, the Duggar stock has fallen considerably in the past couple years. I’m sure that hasn’t been easy on their egos, especially for guys like him who married into this family thinking it would be a cash cow.
“is he just mad they share a network together? I mean, the Duggar stock has fallen considerably in the past couple years.”
yes and yes. he’s jealous that the American public is much more interested in this sweet young lady and not so much a bunch of cult-member bigots.
He deliberately uses “he” and “him” when referrring to Jazz, as a way of insulting her. Someone needs to remind this jealous, hateful git that his time in the sun is long-gone, and that nobody actually cares what he thinks, beyond a few equally-ignorant and miserable tw@ts, such as his father- and mother-in-law. I’d be glad to show this wanker to the nearest hole so he can crawl back in.
This really infuriated me, too. It’s very hateful to refer to her as a him. What a jealous twat.
Yes. Someone needs a little peanut butter to cut all of that jelly.
He is as creepy as they come. Hand picked by his wife’s father. One has to wonder what his reaction would be if his son proclaimed he was gay or God forbid transgender. Actually you don’t have to wonder at all, his little head would spin in circles ala Regan in the Exorcist. Are these people still on television. Ugh
If this dumb creep had a life and hadn’t run out of the money his wife got for being on that ridiculous t.v. show, he would have better things to do with his time other than going after a child. He makes my skin crawl. Nobody likes him other than his brainwashed wife. Unfortunately, his comments got him the attention he was looking for. I certainly hope he didn’t get paid for being in People magazine.
Derick and Jill have posted photos of their oldest screaming and crying as they practice the Duggar family tradition known as “blanket training” – look it up, it’s just awful. They’ve also called their son “manipulative”. He’s only 2 years old. I believe there’s speculation on the Free Jinger message boards that Derick might also be abusive towards Jill. This guy’s got a lot of anger. I wonder why?
jeez…2 year olds are manipulative only as far as they CAN be…as in, at that age, they are constantly testing their parents…if their child is “manipulative”, it’s because they’re LETTING him manipulate them.
it’s like that story about the gopher-looking patriarch. he told one of his daughters (at age 5, I believe) to change because her dress/tights combo was “inappropriate”…as in, they might be “alluring” to a man. the child was 5! if any man was “allured” by a 5 year old in tights, it’s an issue with that man, not the little kid. but just like with their ALLEGED pedophile son, it is always the female’s fault.
I watched some of the original 19 kids & Counting, morbid curiosity I guess. They were born to set a record number of kids and to do their parents parenting. It appears they’re still holding the oldest two hostage. Jinger seems to have married the closest to normal guy and moved to another state and to my knowledge hasn’t started harvesting babies yet. Man, cousin Amy is an airhead, but if she wasn’t in fear for her life, what a book she could write. Story of a dysfunctional cult: The Duggars.
Someone is throwing a tantrum cuz the checks aren’t coming in like the used to. Here in a minute, gone in a flash especially when you’re such an ugly person, inside and out.
Ugly where it counts the most, on the inside. He’s always been an idiot. And he’s also a liar … I wonder how the Lord feels about that? Didn’t they claim to be missionaries a couple of years ago or something like that? Misusing donated funds? His creepy smile has never seemed genuine to me. Oh, and I do not envy ANYONE who has Jim Bob (*snicker*) Duggar for a father-in-law. He’s the creepiest one in the family next to Josh.
It got him the top story on People for a day, so he got what he wanted, attention.
this is a lot of protesting
i agree about the above posts about ratings and attention
i also think he finds jazz attractive and hates it, it’s not like her age would be barrier in that family
You’re probably right. He likely finds her attractive and thus feels “betrayed” because in his mind she’s not really a woman. These feelings do not jive with anything he’s been taught or told, and the cognitive dissonance is too much for his poor brain to handle. Thus, lashing out at a teenager who’s never even met him.
I agree with everything.
“i also think he finds jazz attractive and hates it, it’s not like her age would be barrier in that family”
oh, dear…you might be right. I’ve often said that, IMO, the most outspoken homophobes are closet cases who are terrified of their own sexuality and freak out when their same sex attraction rears it’s head. he probably gets a little “tingle” when he sees her and has to lash out.
“Our brains are fully developed until around 25.” Well Derek what’s your excuse? Jazz has shown more grace and integrity as a child, than you as a grown man. Ugh.
Its weird too, because if their brains aren’t fully formed enough to make important decisions, why was Jill allowed marry him before 25?
Because it was never going to be her decision. It really wasn’t his either. Remember, women exist to serve men, not “make decisions” or “think”. Her father essentially chose her husband and arranged the whole thing.
tsk. i must have completely forgot, what with my lady brain and all.
I checked, Der-ick was 25, and JimBob was already well over 25, so the ‘important’ minds had already been fully formed.
I think you touched on why Der-ick is so sensitive to this issue. He thinks men are important and women not so, so a child deciding she is female, she is woman, that is going to set off all his alarm bells. To society as a whole, to Der-ick, it’s more transgressive to ‘give away’ the powerful trappings of masculinity.
The same arguments he’s using could also be used to justify a person’s view that parents should not be allowed to raise their children into their religions and label anyone under 25 who is religious as a victim. “Why are you X-tians using juveniles as part of your agenda? Their brains aren’t even fully developed. Sad!”
But… don’t a lot of that family get married off, and pregnant, in their teens? So a kid can’t make a life-changing decision before 25, but they can commit to one person in a covenant marriage and have a child of their own, all before they hit 20?
It’s amazing to me just how much some people care about the personal lives and decisions of others. How does someone else being trans affect your life in any meaningful way, or indeed any way at all? Or how does a person being gay affect your life? It doesn’t. “But what if a gay man hits on me?!!! Or what if *I* hit on a trans woman and she’s got a dick?!?!!” Gee, unwanted sexual advances making you feel uncomfortable, what in the world does that feel like. I mean, you’d, like, die immediately and your dick would fly off and the world would end. Oh wait, right, that’s what women live with all the time and you purposefully ignore us when we complain about this exact thing.
I find it hilarious that straight guys think they’re so hot that any gay man will probably hit on them. No, honey, you’re perfectly safe. Trust me. I once brought an evening to a screeching halt because I may have had a few glasses of wine (the company sucked) and this one guy I’ve despised since high school talked about a gay colleague like that guy would MOST certainly hit on him any day now. “I mean I don’t want to have to walk with my back to the wall.” I lost it and told him that there was a reason he was single. Because nobody, man or woman, would be attracted to his fug character and gross face. It was not my finest moment.
It’s often the repulsive guys, isn’t it? The ones who have trouble getting a date or keeping a partner that get the most upset over the possibility that a gay man might be interested in them. I think it’s because they’re not very in touch with themselves. Not in a “closeted” sense but just not willing to really look at and understand how human interaction works and how their behavior influences the way others respond to them.
A lot of times people have this dumb idea that being gay or bisexual means finding every single member of your own sex irresistible (or in the case of bisexual people, you must find every single member of BOTH sexes irresistible). Then there are the morons who take it even further than that by linking sexual attraction with someone not being able to keep their hands to themselves.
Yes, 100% agree.
He seems like an asshole and shouldn’t attack a child, but that show is also horrifying. That poor child has been lied to and manipulated in the worst way, and all I can hope for is that Jazz one day realizes this and manages to break free (without too much physical harm having been done).
And no, biological sex is not ‘ordained gy God’. Just by genetics.
How has Jazz been lied to and manipulated?
Biological sex is a bit of a misnomer, as there are not two discrete sexes determined by genetics, but a range with two main types.
Sex and gender are not the same thing. Male or female secondary sexual characteristics (sex) is genetically determined. Biological sex does not necessarily correspond with gender identity, which is part of a person’s sense of self; which gender (or indeed neither or both) with which they feel most closely aligned. Sometimes these two things do not match up. Sex and gender often go together and that’s what we’re used to and is thus considered “normal”. It was described to me once by a trans man: “Every time I looked in the mirror it was a shock, my face was wrong, it didn’t mesh with my identity of myself. Imagine you have long hair for many years, then you chop it all off and for awhile it’s a shock to see yourself with short hair. That goes away as you get used to it but imagine it never goes away. That ‘wtf is THAT what I am??’ feeling. That’s how I felt with my female face/body every single day. I felt like I was living in another person’s body, like in those body swap movies.”
Dear Anna,
42% of transgender youth have tried to kill themselves by the time they’re 18. If they make it that far. Because they don’t feel as if they can live as they truly are.
So if people had an ounce of compassion they wouldn’t give a good god damn if it was some fake gender bullshit, a delusion or what the hell ever if it helps a kid feel safe and maybe stop hating his or herself enough and feel less desperate and alone to the point where they don’t have to want to KILL THEMSELVES anymore to get out of their life.
But no. Adults think it’s more important to tell them they’re wrong and try to force them to conform to something they can never be and do.
And for the record, being transgender or non-binary or gay or lesbian or asexual or intersex or bisexual is real and valid and 1000% deserving of support.
Thank you. You are my hero today, Jaina.
BRAVA!!!!!!!
Some people are just so dope -slap worthy.
I never will understand why so many radfems are eager to hop into bed with the religious right.
His wife just turned 26 this year. She apparently was not “capable” of making life decisions such as marrying his creep-tastic ass and bearing his children until recently. Oh wait, her dad was in charge of all that; sorry, forgot for a sec that they live in a different century.
It should no longer surprise me that the people who claim to be the biggest Christians use it as a weapon and are generally the meanest about their beliefs. So much for do unto to others and love thy neighbor. Hypocrisy. What a tool.
Of course, he sees himself as the mouthpiece of “god”….
maybe he’s the 2nd coming of Christ b/c homeboy looks like he rose from the damn dead…
He looks nothing less than manic in that photo… but since he probably doesn’t believe in psychiatry/ see value in mental health care, nothing will change.
His concern for people under 18 not being able to truly understand their sexuality is interesting. Especially the part about the adults using a juvenlie this way.
Waiting for his tweet expressing concern about Roy Moore dating a 14 yr. old ….
He already did. He took the coward’s way out “I don’t think he should run, if the allegations are true.”
“If the allegations are true” is the GOP’s way of pretending to be bothered by pedophilia, but not taking an actual stand against it or demanding better from their politicians.
He thinks that if it isn’t HIS reality it isn’t reality…Derick & his kind deny the reality of SCIENCE all the time! GTFO
So is Jill still being filmed? Because that means he’s still getting paid, it’s just in her name. I’m not even sure how Counting On is still on the air, the ratings can’t be that good, can they?
You know how you can look at someone and you just know they have no issue physically harming another human being (and probably something smaller than they are)? Because that’s exactly what I think when I see him 😕
Is it just me, or does it appear that the little boy in the photo has the remnants of a shiner on his right eye?
I pity Derrick Dullard for his stupid bigotry disguised as love-the-sinner, smug bullsh*t. I pity him for his narrow mindset, & his hideous horse face. He should try actually reading his Bible.
This site needs a Like button, big-time. I agree completely; he always seems to be barking up the wrong tree. Go away, just go away.
Derick is clearly a jealous jerk trying to ride a more compelling reality star’s coattails. Why meddle in the affairs of a child you’re not related to and have no connection to? I don’t know. Jazz seems to be doing just fine.
Like Kaiser said, teenage life is difficult, transitioning will add to that complexity, but it’s probably the best time to make that choice if you truly feel like it’s the right one. I just hope she comes out of it a happier human being.
The biggest homophobes generally turn out to be what we used to call closet cases.
Derrick Dillard- one day, will he come out as a trans woman?
Is he gay?
B/c he seems super invested in Ms. Jennings, who, seems to be confidant, secure, sure of exactly who she is (certainly more sure than I was at her age- and i’m a cis woman). She is extraordinary.
But I am guessing little Derrick has some deep seeded issues that will take a lifetime to unravel. Bless his tiny bigot heart.
why, is the girl gay?
I’m not sure if it’s a closeted thing. It may very well be, but it’s possible that he simply does not understand and cannot wrap his mind around having a gender identity that does not mesh with his biological sex. Especially when he’s been told all his life that this should not be a thing.
My husband is a bit like this, sadly. His sex and gender match perfectly and he cannot fathom how this could be different for someone else. He’s never for a second felt uncomfortable or out of place in his own skin, nor has it ever occurred to him that his sex, gender, and sexual orientation are actually different facets of himself instead of one set thing. It makes him callous towards others with a different experience, though he’d never dream of criticizing or mocking someone in public. He’s slowly getting better, but it’s a tough concept to grapple with when you have zero experience with it and it’s very easy to slip into a mindset of “this idea makes me uncomfortable and that’s the fault of trans people” aka “ew yuck get it away” instead of looking inward and discovering why exactly it makes him feel this way. What deeply rooted truth is being challenged, what assumptions are proving false here?
It takes courage to face yourself and understand why certain things affect you so much, and many people do not have that courage. So they take the cowardly way out and attack the trans person.
Reasons I don’t watch anything on TLC anymore. The fact that they give the duggars a platform and a paycheck still is enough to make me avoid the channel. Heck throw in Kate Gosslin on that list of people that should not have a show
I am glad I skipped it all and will continue to skip it. I know these people through gossip, and that is as close as I want to get to them. Jazz not included.
Does TLC wants a prize for not featuring him? Because they’re still giving press and money to the rest of their cult and giving them stage to push their special brand of Christian hate by keeping the shows with his wife and her sisters on the air.
Only a terrible person would harass a teenager. Also why has Twitter not shut down Dillard’s account for targeted harassment? He is harassing Jazz and her family.
Because twitter doesn’t stop harassment. They just verified a white supremicist and let people dox the rape victim of Moore. Believe me people are talking to boycott twitter because of their crap
Yet another reason to avoid Twitter.
Because he’s very good at concern trolling. He takes passive aggressive to a new level, misgendering her while pretending to care about her well-being. He doesn’t outright attack her, he claims she’s the victim of some bigger agenda.
Interesting what you mentioned about Jill’s last pregnancy, Kaiser. I wonder how it will change this pinhead’s world view if his wife is unable to “take care of his special needs, with joy” as a result of gynecological difficulties. If she can’t breed like a bunny, what possible use is she? I am surprised, and heartened that TLC has shut this moron down, even if it is only to spare their bottom line.
Why is he so obsessed with this girl? He keeps talking about her and targeting her specifically and I find it concerning.
He could easily talk about transgender people in general or transgender adults, but he keeps targeting this one young girl.
Does TLC still air shows with the Duggars? I don’t understand why they’d tether themselves to such a problematic family. From the molestation to the inequality of genders to the anti-Catholic rants of one husband to the transphobic rants of another…TLC needs to cut and run because these things will only keep happening.
Even if Derek has issues with the concept of transsexuality, why would he use a child as his target?
Jealous much? He needs to fade away.
His wife comes from a human litter. They have their own, personal, homegrown pedo. Seems like he should have plenty in need of his “Christian” attention right at home.
The more he opens his mouth the worse I feel for Jill. I wouldn’t be surprised if he was abusive.
Y’all I was so happy yesterday to see he was fired!!!!
Is he lashing out as jazz because he cant live his life open and be true to himself. Sometimes people who are in the closet and are brought up in a religious family hate on people who are living their life on their terms despite what society considers the norm.I feel like thats why he keeps coming at jazz. I love that jazz is living her life and ignoring this little dweeb.
I had hoped we were done with the Duggars years ago when Josh’s child-molesting (including with his sisters!) came to light. But apparently that’s acceptable while being transgender is not. I would really like to know what g-d they pray to because it isn’t the “love thy neighbor” g-d I grew up with. And, if Derrick is so against transgender people getting publicity, why is he picking on a teenager (who is more mature and emotionally intelligent than he is) instead of an adult like Caitlyn Jenner?
Seems like he has an unhealthy obsession with Jazz. He’s a grown man who’s married with children, why is he even tweeting about a teenager? Doubt Jazz cares about a Duggar turd’s opinion anyways. Looks like Derek’s head is rotting from the inside out, aged beyond his years and something not quite right.
Thanks for the statement, TLC, but Derick’s wife and her sister are still on the show, so he’s still getting paid since women have no agency of their own in that corner of the world. Nice try, though.
So much for blaming restrictive stereotypes on the older generation, and waiting for us to die out! I blame these attitudes on sheer ignorance and an insular lifestyle, and hope people of all ages can learn new ideas. So sad…
