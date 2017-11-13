Jennifer Garner in white Roland Mouret at the Baby2Baby gala: classic and lovely?

The Baby2Baby Gala, presented by Paul Mitchell this year, had an incredible turnout with plenty of celebrity women in beautiful gowns and some in suits. I was impressed with the fashion overall. Baby2Baby is a Los Angeles-based charity that distributes basic necessities to impoverished children and families including diapers, clothing, furniture and school supplies. They have a lot of celebrity support. Last night Gwyneth Paltrow was given “The Giving Tree Award” “for her commitment to low-income children.” I wasn’t familiar with her charity work but apparently she’s done work for non-profit LA Kitchen and she is the “charity ambassador” for a luxury watch brand named Frederique Constant. She’s also on the board of the Robin Hood Foundation, which focuses on poverty in NY City.
I wanted to start with Jennifer Garner as I was so impressed with this white Roland Mouret gown she wore. At first I thought that was a built-in cape but it’s really just two split sleeves. It’s gorgeous and this is a great look for her. She is so strikingly different on the red carpet versus her everyday style.
Here’s Gwyneth in a Tom Ford black tuxedo suit. I love this suit but her smudged blue makeup is awful and I would assume she did it herself. In case you think I’m shading her unnecessarily, she’s admitted she is useless at doing her own makeup. She apparently hasn’t improved in the six years since she said that.
Zoe Saldana was in a bizarre black dress with a wide collar, 3/4 length sleeves and a split skirt with a few buttons thrown in for good measure. This is by The Row, which I guess you can tell by how shapeless it is. Zoe and her husband, Marco Perego, seem solid and I like them together.
A very pregnant Jessica Alba was in a black and lace Brock Collection gown. She and her husband are also so cute! I think he was messing around on her years ago, but hopefully he’s changed.
Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, still going strong after 11 years together. I don’t have an ID on Nicole’s leopard print dress but I assume it’s House of Harlow. It may be this dress, the X-Revolve Lafayette, which retails for $298.
In “what the hell were you thinking?” we have Jessica Biel in a Giambattista Valli with see through honeycomb netting over granny panties and a bra. Just no. Maybe this would fly at an MTV event or the Grammys but not at a charity gala.
Also fug we have Kristen Bell in a regent st. blue (I cheated, I’ve never even heard of that color) Vika Gazinskaya dress with giant structured ruffle sleeves. I would say she looks like a sexy alien from the original Star Trek but she’s too covered up for that.
Poor January Jones was in a flutter sleeve v-neck top that tied at the bust paired with a floor length polka dot skirt. Look at the skirt closely. It’s see-through but only at the top until halfway down her thighs. Awful, but she looks like she doesn’t care, which is halfway toward pulling this off.
Rachel Bilson looking super cute in a floral print tapestry Brock Collection ankle length dress. I like this apart from the frayed threads around the bust. It would look more polished without those.
Julie Bowen in Fabiana Milazzo Spring 2017. This dress is amazing. It may seem like it’s about to cross the line into “too busy” but I think the wavy horizontal lines at the top and the Japanese maple design work well together. I would love to wear this gown.
I don’t have an ID on Selma Blair’s dress but she looked so amazing I wanted to include her. This dress is a perfect mix of contemporary details (the asymmetric panel across the bust, the multicolor v-striped skirt) and a classic silhouette. Her styling is gorgeous too.
photos credit Getty and Pacific Coast News
Garner looks gorgeous, meh to no on the rest.
I like Jennifer’s dress but her face looks over botoxed to me.
What was Jessica Biel thinking? That is such an ugly dress.
Kristen Bell’s dress is one of those that only someone like Cate Blanchett could pull off.
Selma Blair looks great.
Yes, Garner’s one eyebrow is wonky…either over drawn or too much tox.
GP looks terrible compared to everyone else (get a haircut!). My fav is Julie Bowen. The worst goes to Biel. Justin prob dressed her.
I do see the one eyebrow higher. But If her face is overbotoxed, why is her forehead filled with lines? That would be the first place I would botox, is if I had forehead lines.
The newer trend in Botox is to keep it subtle. Thankfully many folks are starting to realize that in order to erase all the lines you basically freeze the forehead and end up looking absolutely bizarre. She’s had work, but it’s subtle, so fair play to that.
I’m cackling with laughter at Jessica Biel and January Jones’s outfits. Those were your choices for a gala that basically raises money to hand out diapers and baby supplies??
The fact that Jessica Biel tried to make a charity event a fashion *moment* for herself tells you everything you need to know about her current career path.
Seriously, the granny panties???? She is the reason I came here to comment. I saw the photos last night and it’s cringe Worthy. Not only is it for charity but it’s for children and she looks like she’s trying to be some dominatrix with the slicked back hair and everything. Ugh, she has one of the worst fashion senses in Hollywood.
I’m scared to see it from the back. Literally the only way someone talks about your fashion at a charity event is if:
1) you basically show up in your underwear (check); and/or,
2) you look garish and over the top (also check).
A charity event benefiting children, no less. “Look at my underwear!” So tiresome, and her hair and makeup is bad as usual.
That awful flower pendant was the icing on the shitty cake of her outfit! Kristen Bell not much better. Selma Blair’s hair color is nice on her.
Oh, she looks ridiculous.
Garner must be TINY in person. When she makes Paltrow look like she’s put on weight.
It’s the wide shoulders on her jacket. There are photos elsewhere of her with the jacket off and she looks as thin as ever.
Gwyneth Zoé Kristen (surprisingly) and Rachel look nice the rest MeH . Garner could be worse I guess this is cute for her relatively speaking
Kristen – auditioning for Tinkerbell?
I love Garner’s dress, and Gwenyth’s suit (terrible, terrible makeup though).
Julie’s dress and Selma’s skirt…I wouldn’t chose them for myself, but they are interesting to look at.
I love Kristen, but that dress seems to be overwhelming her.
Gwyneth looks like the morning after she came home too drunk to take her makeup off.
If Jessica Biehl came up to you wearing that and said, “You look so pretty!” What in the world would you say back? How could you even talk with her like a normal person without giggling? These are the things I think about when I see dresses like hers on the red carpet.
“Wow, look at you! Have you been working out?” 😂
😂😂😂😂😂
I love Gwyneth’s suit so much. I actually am jealous of it, I want that suit.
Nicole is really growing on me as of late. She is killing it on Great News. If you don’t watch the show, at least view her one sided feud video from the show. So funny.
I wish Jennifer would take Angelina shopping. “I know you like non colours and sacks, Ange, but could I interest you in some tailored, stylish sacks? Like this one? My children just loves arm capes!”
Jen and Rachel look good. Pass on the other
