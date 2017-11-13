“Rita Ora just wore a robe & a towel to the MTV EMAs” links

Rita Ora pulled a Jolie and just wore a bathrobe to the MTV European Music Awards. The towel really completes the look. [Go Fug Yourself]
Comedians respond to the Louis CK story. [Pajiba]
This I could see, Tom Brady as People’s SMA. [LaineyGossip]
Tyrese blames his recent meltdowns on medication. Suuure. [Dlisted]
Melissa Benoist releases a statement about the Supergirl showrunner. [Jezebel]
For some reason this year, I’m actually enjoying the early Christmas music. There’s tons of Christmas candy in stores now too. [The Blemish]
Sheree Whitfield & Kim Zolciak are about to beef. [Reality Tea]
The new James Bond movie is coming, peeps. [Looper]
Rebel Wilson was sexually harassed too. [Buzzfeed]
Is Kylie Jenner engaged to her baby-daddy? Eh. [Starcasm]
she looks more polished in that bathrobe compared to half the crap she wears
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know? Yeah. I agree with that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s stop trying to make Rita Ora happen, ok?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed.
I mean it’s been years.
It’s not happening.
I’m agog at how, somehow, she keeps being pushed on us all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rita will never give up!!!!
I do admire her hustle against the tide of indifference her presence evokes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess you build some perseverance when you’re a war refugee, which I believe she is. I think she is beautiful and harmless – never really understand the hate she gets in this website.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Neelyo That is one of the funniest arguments I have read in a long time. Aggressively meh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Something went terribly wrong in her career. She is gorgeous and she really has a beautiful voice – if she wasn’t so thirsty and just focused on singing nice songs instead of going to openings of an envelope dressed like Anna Wintour’s worst nightmare or trying to be an actress or a presenter, which she sucks at, I wouldn’t mind her happening. Taylor Swift wishes she had half the vocal range Rita has, but she’s the best selling artist and Rita is a joke. The latter should rethink her life choices.
P.S. As far as catchy pop songs go, I really enjoy her “Your song”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
her problem is that she simply lacks personality. her voice is nice, but uninteresting. she just stands for nothing.
(love your name by the way)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh if only. I know of her because she’s everywhere yet no one knows what’s her job. And she’s almost naked most of the time.
British Kardashian?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How about we retire that played out comment? Her new song is great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
any day now…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like this is something Cher might have done at some point. Oddly enough, I don’t hate it at all. Am I crazy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually like it too. And we are talking about her so a win for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My first thought is that she’s had some bad work done on her face and she’s using the “pull” of the towel on her brow to disguise it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll do her a favor and post something about it here: still not interesting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…..And still looks beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Better than in her regular butt-baring outfits, sooo… improvement? The treshold is amusingly low, guys.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol maybe it’s her social commentary . Weinsteins business attire ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lolololol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Subversive. Ok, I like that. lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol props for being a try hard for this long. But damn, that towel must be so heavy on her head, and definitely kept coming down on all sides. Did they pin it into place with a million clips? Glue it onto her wig? I I know even when I do a perfect towel turban on myself it’s hard to keep it on straight when doing other things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Blonde55
Your comment made me laugh….so true. There must be about 30 pins in there……yet, she looks really hot and sexy in it.
I’m still not a fan though…..I’ve heard her make too many unnecessarily bitchy, catty comments to like her.
Oddly enough, I’ve never heard her sing a single note. 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know!! I know her but don’t know what she does except for the rumor she is a singer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this is fabulous! This makes me think of Joan Collins.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t Rita big in Europe? She was hosting the show so I kind of feel it was a joke. That she was still trying to get ready to host.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not really…maybe in England?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks exactly like Tatiana Maslany on Orphan Black when she is playing the character Krystal. I never saw it before, but now I can’t unsee it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Showing my age here. Neneh Cherry did the towel around the head way back in the early 90s in one of her music videos. (I want to say it was Buddy X, her dig at Lenny Kravitz for cheating on Lisa Bonet)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh tnx now i have to watch.
Also few others did it in the 90s… Some pop star from Denmark i think. But 90s are retro now…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Madonna too!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Jolie leg!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She remembered to wear her Remembrance Day poppy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure why not. I actually think she looks good here. Her makeup is on point and that leg while not Faith Hill leg is looking pretty good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree she looks good here. This was the MTV awards not the Grammy’s, over the top is usually the theme for MTV.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rita’s satire game is strong. I dig it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse