“Rita Ora just wore a robe & a towel to the MTV EMAs” links

Rita Ora pulled a Jolie and just wore a bathrobe to the MTV European Music Awards. The towel really completes the look. [Go Fug Yourself]

Comedians respond to the Louis CK story. [Pajiba]

This I could see, Tom Brady as People’s SMA. [LaineyGossip]

Tyrese blames his recent meltdowns on medication. Suuure. [Dlisted]

Melissa Benoist releases a statement about the Supergirl showrunner. [Jezebel]

For some reason this year, I’m actually enjoying the early Christmas music. There’s tons of Christmas candy in stores now too. [The Blemish]

Sheree Whitfield & Kim Zolciak are about to beef. [Reality Tea]

The new James Bond movie is coming, peeps. [Looper]

Rebel Wilson was sexually harassed too. [Buzzfeed]

Is Kylie Jenner engaged to her baby-daddy? Eh. [Starcasm]