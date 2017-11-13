“Rita Ora just wore a robe & a towel to the MTV EMAs” links
The MTV EMA's 2017

Rita Ora pulled a Jolie and just wore a bathrobe to the MTV European Music Awards. The towel really completes the look. [Go Fug Yourself]
Comedians respond to the Louis CK story. [Pajiba]
This I could see, Tom Brady as People’s SMA. [LaineyGossip]
Tyrese blames his recent meltdowns on medication. Suuure. [Dlisted]
Melissa Benoist releases a statement about the Supergirl showrunner. [Jezebel]
For some reason this year, I’m actually enjoying the early Christmas music. There’s tons of Christmas candy in stores now too. [The Blemish]
Sheree Whitfield & Kim Zolciak are about to beef. [Reality Tea]
The new James Bond movie is coming, peeps. [Looper]
Rebel Wilson was sexually harassed too. [Buzzfeed]
Is Kylie Jenner engaged to her baby-daddy? Eh. [Starcasm]

38 Responses to ""Rita Ora just wore a robe & a towel to the MTV EMAs" links"

  1. Lizzie says:
    November 13, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    she looks more polished in that bathrobe compared to half the crap she wears

    
  2. Prairiegirl says:
    November 13, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Let’s stop trying to make Rita Ora happen, ok?

    
  3. Lucy says:
    November 13, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    I feel like this is something Cher might have done at some point. Oddly enough, I don’t hate it at all. Am I crazy?

    
  4. Originaltessa says:
    November 13, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    My first thought is that she’s had some bad work done on her face and she’s using the “pull” of the towel on her brow to disguise it.

    
  5. Naddie says:
    November 13, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    I’ll do her a favor and post something about it here: still not interesting.

    
  6. Otaku fairy says:
    November 13, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    …..And still looks beautiful.

    
  7. blogdis says:
    November 13, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Lol maybe it’s her social commentary . Weinsteins business attire ?

    
  8. blonde555 says:
    November 13, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Lol props for being a try hard for this long. But damn, that towel must be so heavy on her head, and definitely kept coming down on all sides. Did they pin it into place with a million clips? Glue it onto her wig? I I know even when I do a perfect towel turban on myself it’s hard to keep it on straight when doing other things.

    
  9. Crackfox says:
    November 13, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    I think this is fabulous! This makes me think of Joan Collins.

    
  10. Louise177 says:
    November 13, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Isn’t Rita big in Europe? She was hosting the show so I kind of feel it was a joke. That she was still trying to get ready to host.

    
  11. Tiffany :) says:
    November 13, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    She looks exactly like Tatiana Maslany on Orphan Black when she is playing the character Krystal. I never saw it before, but now I can’t unsee it!

    
  12. Donna says:
    November 13, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    Showing my age here. Neneh Cherry did the towel around the head way back in the early 90s in one of her music videos. (I want to say it was Buddy X, her dig at Lenny Kravitz for cheating on Lisa Bonet)

    
  13. Lisa says:
    November 13, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    The Jolie leg!

    
  14. stephka says:
    November 13, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    She remembered to wear her Remembrance Day poppy!

    
  15. I Choose Me says:
    November 13, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Sure why not. I actually think she looks good here. Her makeup is on point and that leg while not Faith Hill leg is looking pretty good.

    
  16. Rose says:
    November 13, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    I agree she looks good here. This was the MTV awards not the Grammy’s, over the top is usually the theme for MTV.

    
  17. Ginger says:
    November 13, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Rita’s satire game is strong. I dig it.

    

