Roy Moore accused of violently assaulting a 16-year-old girl forty years ago

Honestly, if you’re a dude, you know the poop is about to hit the fan when Gloria Allred gets involved. Gloria Allred – more than her Weinstein Apologist daughter – is the patron saint of victims of harassment and assault. Allred’s press conferences are legendary and they really work – Allred invites the media scrum in, she sits there looking patient and sepulchral and she lets the victim speak. Yesterday, Allred’s press conference was a doozy. The Washington Post found four women who would tell their stories about Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for the Senate seat of Alabama. Roy Moore likes little girls. He spent his 30s hanging out in custody hearings and malls, picking up teenage girls, some as young as 14. But he always got their moms’ permission, don’t you know. Now Gloria Allred represents a fifth woman who claims that Roy Moore almost raped her forty years ago.
A woman on Monday accused Roy Moore of attempting to rape her when she was 16. Beverly Young Nelson is the fifth woman to accuse the Alabama Republican candidate for Senate of sexual misconduct and the first woman to accuse him of attempted rape. During a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred, Nelson said Moore trapped her in his car 40 years ago, choked her, and tried to take off her clothes before she fought him off.
Nelson said she first met Moore at the Olde Hickory House restaurant in Gadsen, Alabama, where she said she began working at age 15.
“Mr. Roy Moore was a regular customer,” she said. “He came in almost every night and he would stay until closing time. He sat at the counter in the same seat, night after night. And I remember exactly where he sat.” Moore complimented Nelson on her looks but she did not encourage or respond to his flirtations, she said. “I was not interested in having a dating or sexual relationship with a man that was twice my age,” Nelson said.
One night at the restaurant, Nelson said Moore, 30, signed her high-school yearbook: “To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say Merry Christmas. Christmas 1977. Love, Roy Moore, D.A. 12-22-77 Olde Hickory House.”
At least a week later, Nelson said Moore offered to give her a ride home after her shift ended. Nelson said she accepted the offer and planned to call her boyfriend after she arrived home. Instead of getting on the highway, she alleged, Moore parked in the back of the restaurant. Nelson said she then asked Moore what he was doing.
“Instead of answering my question, Mr. Moore reached over and began groping me, putting his hands on my breasts,” Nelson said through tears. “I tried to open my car door to leave, but he reached over and locked it so I could not get out. I tried fighting him off, while yelling at him to stop, but instead of stopping he began squeezing my neck attempting to force my head onto his crotch. I continued to struggle. I was determined that I was not going to allow him to force me to have sex with him. I was terrified. He was also trying to pull my shirt off. I thought that he was going to rape me. I was twisting and struggling and begging him to stop. I had tears running down my face.
“At some point he gave up. He then looked at me and said, ‘You are a child. I am the District Attorney of Etowah County. ‘If you tell anyone about this, no one will believe you,’” she continued. “He finally allowed me to open the car door and I either fell out or he pushed me out. I was on the ground as he pulled out of the parking area behind the restaurant. The passenger door was open as he burned rubber pulling away leaving me laying there on the cold concrete in the dark.”
Nelson says Moore was so violent with her, she had bruises all around her neck the next day. She also says this is not about politics, as she and her husband both voted for Donald Trump. Nelson isn’t after money – Allred wants the Senate Judiciary Committee to launch an investigation into Roy Moore, and Nelson says she wants the chance to testify at the hearing and tell the world what Roy Moore did to her. She also says this: “I would probably have taken what Mr. Moore did to me to my grave had it not been for the courage of four other women that were willing to speak out about their experiences with Mr. Moore. Their courage has inspired me to overcome my fear.” She says that even though Breitbart, Sean Hannity and other Deplorable media figures have repeatedly attacked the four other victims for days. Brave.
Roy Moore’s current wife says that all of this is a “witch hunt” (O RLY) and she shared a letter on Facebook. It was a letter of support signed by 50 Alabama pastors. Really, Evangelicals? Really, Southern Baptists? This is the hill you want to die on, defending a violent pedophile’s Senate campaign???
Last thing: if you get a chance, read this New Yorker story which was published last night, after Nelson’s press conference. They can’t get this confirmed, but it seems that Roy Moore was banned from the local mall in his 30s because he used to go there to pick up teenage girls.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Why didn’t the victims say anything 40 years ago? They should have! Someone should investigate THEM!
#argumentsfromalabama
note: that is sarcasm, in case it is unclear. F this d*cikhead and every POS that supports this twat. Including his wife.
ETA – the Birmingham News have an editorial saying Moore should STFU and go away. I wonder if that will impact the election?
What! 16 year old girls are responsible!!!! after getting assaulted by an adult?
@Astrid well if you see the #….this is one of the arguments that has been floated.
And instead of Moore stepping down now, there is talk of expelling him from the Senate if he wins.
That’s the talk going around. If, if, if he won(🤢🤮)kick him out and let Gov. Ivey appoint someone.
I have a better suggestion. VOTE DOUG JONES.
Not just appoint any Republican, appoint Sessions to his old seat, thereby paving the way for a new AG who will not need to be recused from the Russia investigation.
Vote Doug Jones, people of Alabama. Please.
It is puzzling how anyone could look at the two candidates’ backgrounds (take party out of it) and vote for RM. Jones should be many points ahead, instead of blind loyalty to a rootin’, tootin’ highly flawed character.
In the words of Bill Maher, it’s a great time to be a Democrat.
It’s not until the Democrats have 50 plus Senate votes and a lot more State houses.
@jerusha – hoping everyone in Alabama votes for Jones. Do you think a write in campaign will help Jones? That’s the other thing going around.
It would split the vote, so yes. Some people will vote Moore if they walked in on him raping their mother. Or their ten year old daughter.
And if Dems win the seat..the senate would be split right?
I wish you all the best and karma being sent that Jones wins.
@JenB Dems have 48 seats. If they win they will be at 49, which gives Republicans a one seat advantage.
The White House plan here is beyond obvious. The more McConnelł attacks Moore, the more likely he is to win. Moore wins, Senate refuses to seat him making the seat once again vacant, Governor Ivey appoints Session to his old seat, new AG fires Mueller.
The Republicans don’t give a damn about anything else besides passing the Mercer Tax Bill and there is no bridge too far or bar too low for them to go.
Anyone with decency should have fled the party years ago.
Yes this. Obvious plan is obvious. Sorry but I don’t trust Alabamians to not vote for this dude. I hope I’m wrong but I honestly think they would pick anyone–even a write-in candidate–over a Dem.
This likely *is* their plan, so the more it can be spread around and made known the better.
I didn’t even consider this honestly, how dirty.
Those white evangelical Christians are not real Christians nor should anyone consider them Christian or Christian adjacent. They are misogynistic racist pigs who, if you have actually ever tried to have a conversation with them, have no clue what Christianity or the bible is about.
But, none of this is actually new so I am not really sure why people are surprised by this sort of behavior. They don’t see Roy as being wrong because these are the same backward fools who think that a girl should get married at 16 and immediately start having children, they don’t believe in birth control or a woman having any control over her life whatsoever. Why is anyone surprised that those “pastors” and the rubes who took those polls who said that would still vote for that pervert would have no problem with a grown ass man going after a 14 and 16-year-old girl? Our values are not their values and the more people remember that the less shocked they will be. The energy is better spent making sure that they don’t gain more ground to spew their bs on any of us.
I also hope that the Jeff Bezos owned Washington Post sues the hell out of Kayla ‘rape apologist” Moore and her pervert husband for libel. I think they may legit have a case.
I don’t know….For me personally it feels more truthful to say “some good people just happen to be Christian” instead of saying “Christians are all good people”. Because historically, it’s been proven time and time again that Christianity (or any religion for that matter) is not a moral barometer or indicative of even basic human decency. It’s merely a belief system that both good and bad people subscribe to.
It isn’t assault because Jeebus hit Mary and stuff and she like, totally forgave him and never said no or questioned him again, okay so JUST STOP TRYING TO PERSECUTE ME, okay??? Besides, a bunch of other religious dudes said it was okay, so it’s okay and I’m forgiven for anything I might have done, which I didn’t do any way. FAKE NEWS!
Also, Gloria Allred isn’t so much the patron saint of victims of harassment and assault as she is the ambulance chasing, money grubbing, attention whore of victim exploitation. There is next to nothing benevolent about what she or her daughter do.
This would be very hard for her and her family. It run counter their politics, and they have probably been reading horrible things said about the other victims.
This is the change that is being wrought, right now. That women who have been silenced for decades now feel safe enough, supported enough to speak. It’s horrible the monsters we are funding, but I’m so grateful to live through a time where this change may stick.
Dear Roy Moore & Evangelical Pastor letter signers:
Here’s a bible verse for you:
Jesus wept.
I clicked on the link and apparently several pastors are saying the letter Kayla posted is a letter of support from August that she altered and reposted, and none of the pastors were contacted to ask if they still support Moore. A couple are even asking that their names be removed from the letter LoL. Not trying to defend these people because they did actually support him at one point and I’m sure some still do.
I just cannot believe the Evangelical pastors’ hypocrisy. They choose not to believe all the women who came forward into the public to expose Moore. Why would they lie about something that happened so long ago. Why would they expose themselves to the media’s scrutiny if it wasn’t true? What do those women stand to gain by denouncing Moore? Evangelical people in my opinion have sunk so low.
It has been like that for a long time. Ever since the evangelical Christians decided that money was more important than people, they proved how they are not remotely Christian at all.
While there is nothing amusing about the Roy Moore story, I was cheering and chuckling at Joe and Mika’s coverage today. Moore was reportedly banned from the Gadsden Mall [do visit, friends] because of trolling for young women. As Joe ranted, Mika would keep popping up to yell “He was banned from the mall.”
For dear Jersuha, who is fighting the good fight, how about DEMS getting T-shirts saying BANNED FROM THE MALL, YA’LL.
I’ll suggest that.😂😂😂😂
Lol…and when they use the Mary and Joseph excuse, say “Joseph wasn’t banned from the mall, y’all.”
Nor did he sexually assault Mary. She is the world’s most famous virgin.
There are enough credible accounts in the article that dropped last night to suggest he was a problem at that mall.
He and his supporters may start wordsmithing over “banned” (as in, prove he was formally banned), but this is not a court case. I believe there was pervy behavior and I suspect wifey knows it. I’d love to know where they met. Mall? High school event?
Omg we NEED that tshirt!
This is why our generation is turning away from churches. The hypocrisy is WILD.
Also I love how nonchalant everyone is about him getting banned from malls and the local Y for prowling there as if that sh*t is normal
+1
When I think about the mall hangouts of the 1980s, it took a lot for an adult (especially a noted figure in the community) to be banned or anything close to that. He must have approached girls on a consistent basis to be talked to or possibly asked to stay away.
Hopefully the people especially women and decent men will vote for the democratic candidate.
This is a lose – lose situation for the republicans, so really glad to see the civil brewing amongst them.
Hopefully they will take each other out and the Republican Party will die in next year’s election.
If you want to get really depressed, go to his FB page. The comments are unreal. It makes me so sad to think these people are some of our fellow citizens. Its especially depressing that after being sexually assaulted herself this woman voted for Trump.
Republicans have morphed from a political party into a cult where the members are so brainwashed by Faux News and talk radio they can no longer distinguish fact from fiction and blindly follow their leaders. Republican politicians and their mouthpieces cynically manipulate these people into giving up their entitlements to ensure the people they hate don’t get anything either, thereby leaving plenty of money for their corporate benefactors.
@ Megan. Totally agree. The Republican base consists of brain washed sheep driven by Faux News and evangelical Christianity orthodoxy who allow themselves to be blinded and constantly vote against their own best interests while allowing themselves to be anally violated by the 1% and corporations.
These are times that make me wish I wasn’t an atheist. I wish I believed in heaven and hell and all their various equivalents because at least this swine and those like him would get punished in the afterlife. As it stands, they all just spend decades being garbage, destroying people’s lives and then … nothing?
I can’t imagine what it must’ve taken for a woman of that generation, a Trump voter, to come forward with this.
Same here. Wish I believed in afterlife where certain people would get their just desserts.
It is very brave of these women to come forward. I think my mom got a speeding ticket in Gadsen AL once. Very small town if I remember right. She’ll be ostracized. You know how small towns are.
I’m upset with my husband. He keeps saying why did they wait till now to come forward? He’s not a conservative, but his uncle is. I hope they are not rubbing off on him. We had a lot of discussion before the election, he was torn about who to vote for but ended up voting for Hillary. He felt she was the better candidate. I have a really good friend atwork but she hates Hillary and so does my mom. We don’t talk politics, but I just want to ask, why Trump, why? I think if Hillary was a man, she wouldn’t get half the hate she does. We excuse so much for men.
Would a Trump supporter explain why they voted for Trump? Curious.
@snowflake
Full on confession here-my husband did. We own a manufacturing business. NAFTA hurt our type of business a lot. Many companies like ours went out of business in the early 2000s. I remind my husband that he has brought it back better than ever in the Obama era, but I think he voted against anyone named Clinton. It has been a huge turmoil in our family (I’m a teacher). Ever since the Manafort incident, my husband has turned on him. I think that’s the best explanation I can give you. He agrees with me on social issues so at least there is that. But it’s been awful and very hard on us.
Outcomes I’d like to see as a result of all this:
Empowerment of women everywhere. Women should be so sick and tired of all this toxic male BS and rise up and work harder to gain control of our institutions and governments.
The demise of the Republican Party. Let it splinter and allow the “the base” to break off and form its own party.
Saw this posted somewhere else, but it bears repeating…
The local mall had higher standards than the GOP.
The southern, white evangelicals still supporting Roy should suprise no one. They are the philosophical children of those that used God to okay slavery. They supported Jim Crow laws, and fought tooth and nail to keep segregation legal. They hate equality of any kind. Believe women are second class citizens and little more than property. They don’t just encourage ignorance, they revel in it. Roy Moore is their guy. I hope this helps shine a light on the gross hypocrisy these sanctimonious rat f*uckers stew in. Sexually assaulting teenage girls is a-freaking-okay with them. Provided you hate homos, women getting healthcare, and remeber to tithe.
Well… this has shown me how cold I’ve become. I listened to her testimony yesterday and felt such sorrow, she is still so hurt by what happened all these years later. Then she said she’s a trump voter and I felt all my human emotion towards her fall away and all I could think was “what kind of idiot are you, voting for another predator? Do YOU not believe the accounts of THOSE women who spoke about his assaults? Do you not know that “pussy grabbing” is basically what you’re describing has happened to you?”
Wow. How quickly I felt my compassion for her slip away. It’s scary. And I had to work in my heart to bring the compassion back, because I don’t want to be that kind of person. This past year has made me a totally different person toward my own fellow Americans.
Patricia, you are not alone. I’ve been thinking this all morning – *how* does a woman who was sexually assaulted vote for a presidential candidate who boasts about his ability to sexually assault women? Serious question – I just don’t get it. Is it because Trump didn’t assault her and she can’t make the mental leap? Or is it that she wants to build a wall to keep Mexicans out (or any other inane Trump promise) at any cost? I feel so bad for this woman, and yet I’m pissed off – very conflicted emotions here.
I also found it strange that a woman who had this nasty experience – and I have no doubt she had this experience – voted for a man who has been accused by 16 different women of various types and degrees of sexual misconduct. I don’t understand it. But far more difficult to understand is the mindset of those still supporting Moore. Better a child molester and sexual aggressor than a Democrat apparently.
She may blindly follow her spouse’s opinion, or vote with abortion as the primary topic. I also believe her, and cannot fathom why anyone can pretzel-logic support for RM. As you say, that is the bigger question.
Yeah, it’s tricky, isn’t it?
I am so grateful to her for sharing this with all of us as a society. I know it’s been hard for a lot of people to read these, and they don’t have to, but I personally want to hear every story, I want every single one of them available to the public, I want us humans to look around and decide if this is how we want to live.
He needs to resign. And be put in jail.
Need to get rid of the statute of limitations on sexual assault.
