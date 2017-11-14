Roy Moore accused of violently assaulting a 16-year-old girl forty years ago

Embed from Getty Images

Honestly, if you’re a dude, you know the poop is about to hit the fan when Gloria Allred gets involved. Gloria Allred – more than her Weinstein Apologist daughter – is the patron saint of victims of harassment and assault. Allred’s press conferences are legendary and they really work – Allred invites the media scrum in, she sits there looking patient and sepulchral and she lets the victim speak. Yesterday, Allred’s press conference was a doozy. The Washington Post found four women who would tell their stories about Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for the Senate seat of Alabama. Roy Moore likes little girls. He spent his 30s hanging out in custody hearings and malls, picking up teenage girls, some as young as 14. But he always got their moms’ permission, don’t you know. Now Gloria Allred represents a fifth woman who claims that Roy Moore almost raped her forty years ago.

A woman on Monday accused Roy Moore of attempting to rape her when she was 16. Beverly Young Nelson is the fifth woman to accuse the Alabama Republican candidate for Senate of sexual misconduct and the first woman to accuse him of attempted rape. During a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred, Nelson said Moore trapped her in his car 40 years ago, choked her, and tried to take off her clothes before she fought him off. Nelson said she first met Moore at the Olde Hickory House restaurant in Gadsen, Alabama, where she said she began working at age 15. “Mr. Roy Moore was a regular customer,” she said. “He came in almost every night and he would stay until closing time. He sat at the counter in the same seat, night after night. And I remember exactly where he sat.” Moore complimented Nelson on her looks but she did not encourage or respond to his flirtations, she said. “I was not interested in having a dating or sexual relationship with a man that was twice my age,” Nelson said. One night at the restaurant, Nelson said Moore, 30, signed her high-school yearbook: “To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say Merry Christmas. Christmas 1977. Love, Roy Moore, D.A. 12-22-77 Olde Hickory House.” At least a week later, Nelson said Moore offered to give her a ride home after her shift ended. Nelson said she accepted the offer and planned to call her boyfriend after she arrived home. Instead of getting on the highway, she alleged, Moore parked in the back of the restaurant. Nelson said she then asked Moore what he was doing. “Instead of answering my question, Mr. Moore reached over and began groping me, putting his hands on my breasts,” Nelson said through tears. “I tried to open my car door to leave, but he reached over and locked it so I could not get out. I tried fighting him off, while yelling at him to stop, but instead of stopping he began squeezing my neck attempting to force my head onto his crotch. I continued to struggle. I was determined that I was not going to allow him to force me to have sex with him. I was terrified. He was also trying to pull my shirt off. I thought that he was going to rape me. I was twisting and struggling and begging him to stop. I had tears running down my face. “At some point he gave up. He then looked at me and said, ‘You are a child. I am the District Attorney of Etowah County. ‘If you tell anyone about this, no one will believe you,’” she continued. “He finally allowed me to open the car door and I either fell out or he pushed me out. I was on the ground as he pulled out of the parking area behind the restaurant. The passenger door was open as he burned rubber pulling away leaving me laying there on the cold concrete in the dark.”

Nelson says Moore was so violent with her, she had bruises all around her neck the next day. She also says this is not about politics, as she and her husband both voted for Donald Trump. Nelson isn’t after money – Allred wants the Senate Judiciary Committee to launch an investigation into Roy Moore, and Nelson says she wants the chance to testify at the hearing and tell the world what Roy Moore did to her. She also says this: “I would probably have taken what Mr. Moore did to me to my grave had it not been for the courage of four other women that were willing to speak out about their experiences with Mr. Moore. Their courage has inspired me to overcome my fear.” She says that even though Breitbart, Sean Hannity and other Deplorable media figures have repeatedly attacked the four other victims for days. Brave.

Roy Moore’s current wife says that all of this is a “witch hunt” (O RLY) and she shared a letter on Facebook. It was a letter of support signed by 50 Alabama pastors. Really, Evangelicals? Really, Southern Baptists? This is the hill you want to die on, defending a violent pedophile’s Senate campaign???

Last thing: if you get a chance, read this New Yorker story which was published last night, after Nelson’s press conference. They can’t get this confirmed, but it seems that Roy Moore was banned from the local mall in his 30s because he used to go there to pick up teenage girls.

