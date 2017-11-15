Cardi B: ‘People think that being a feminist is a bitch that, like, went to school’

I didn’t know what to expect when I sat down to read Cardi B’s New York Magazine cover profile, but I came away from it having a lot of respect for her. She’s a funny, strange woman and she does “deserve” to be famous. Cardi’s “Bodak Yellow” famously dethroned Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” from the #1 position on the charts, and in doing so, Cardi became the first female solo rap act to hit #1 since Lauryn Hill. Taylor Swift graciously sent flowers to Cardi when that happened. Anyway, you can read the New York piece here. Cardi is hilarious. Some highlights:
She just met Jennifer Lopez: “I just kept acting like a fucking weirdo, but I think she understands. Man, I met Beyoncé, too. Who else I gonna meet? Jesus?”
She worries about her future: “They keep saying, like, ‘You got this,’ ‘You’re the one.’ Sometimes I get a little discouraged, and I wonder how it is going to be next year, but it seems like everybody already predicting where I’m gonna be next year, and it’s just like f–king farther than my a–hole.”
She bought some big-ticket items when “Bodak Yellow” became #1: Cardi bought herself a $240,000 burnt-orange Bentley SUV, even though she doesn’t drive, because it’s what rappers should have. She bought herself a Patek Philippe watch, too, but somewhere on the road from a party-hosting gig in Philly, it went missing. She says losing it made her feel like she “just got f–ked in the heart. Without a condom. Without lubricant. With a yeast infection.”
She wants to get a nose job next: “God makes everybody perfect, but sometimes He f–ks up,” Cardi says, and later asks one of her publicists for three weeks off in December so she can take care of it in a more permanent way.
She wants everybody to wear red to her wedding: “The world is not ready for it. Everybody got to be wearing red.” (There’s a persistent rumor that Cardi was, or maybe is, a member of the Bloods, one that’s fueled by her predilection for the color red and for adding B to words that don’t begin with B. Then, of course, there are the “Bodak Yellow” lyrics — “These is red bottoms, these is bloody shoes” — which could either refer to Christian Louboutin heels or be a more coded reference.) “And my bridesmaids are gonna be wearing suits, what’s good.”
She loved stripping at the New York Dolls Gentlemen’s Club. “I get really happy when people see me perform and they’re rapping my music, but it’s a different feeling when you’re dancing and the men throwing you money because you look good. It’s just like when the rice is getting thrown at the bride…That sh-t really make you feel powerful. It’s the power of the p-ssy. It’s just like you’ve got to finesse it.”
On feminism: Cardi resists labels like “feminist” because she doesn’t feel like it applies to her. “You know what? I’m not even gonna consider myself nothing,” she says, her finger pointed at the ceiling, in sermon. “Here’s the thing that bitches got me f–ked up when it comes to that word. People think that being a feminist is a bitch that, like, went to school. They wear skirts all the way to their motherf–king ankles like a g-ddamn First Lady. That’s not being a feminist. Being a feminist is being equal to do what a man do. N-ggas hustle, and I hustle n-ggas.”
“People think that being a feminist is a bitch that, like, went to school” is one of my favorite quotes of the week, quite honestly. But it’s clear that she understands feminism and has feminist principles and IS a feminist, she’s just not giving herself the feminist label. As for the rest of it… Cardi’s spending habits are already giving me anxiety. Don’t buy orange Bentleys if you can’t even drive, girl! And when you buy a Patek Philippe watch, get it insured! My God.
Cover courtesy of New York Magazine, additional photo courtesy of WENN.
burnt orange Bentley
ugh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know right?! Out of all colors??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s such a hideous car, too. $240,000 could get you something beautiful smdh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I live in Qatar (richest country per capita in the world) and it’s physically painful what people do to gorgeous cars. There’s a pepto Bismo pink, two toned Rolls Royce I see every day and a lime green Maserati. It hurts my eyes and my heart… I’m not even a car person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ow—lime green!?! Bleahhh…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOVE HER.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! Me too!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she’s candid af, its wonderful lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same I’m so glad she getting that schmoney now! Been waiting for her come up
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not into her music but I like her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i enjoy a candid oversharer who cusses. i enjoy cardi.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of the biggest surprise successes of LAHH and I’m super pleased about it. She does need a financial adviser who will have her spend money wisely. However I’m glad for her success. She’s hilarious.
The one thing I don’t like is when she used a racist trope she didn’t want to apologize. So that wasn’t cool. So I’m less of a fan than I was months ago but I’m glad to see her make it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched her season too. I’m happy that she made it this far. However, her purchases make me nervous. I’m also nervous about the plastic surgery. While she’s honest about stripping making her feel powerful, it’s power derived from the male gaze and that can go left.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True but Cardi has always been upfront about playing men that watch her strip. Many strippers feel this way. I agree with your other points
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m still processing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me, too. She seems to have a lot of fans on Celebitchy and that tempers my gut reaction to this interview.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh she’s dumb as a box of rocks. I don’t think she’s going to last long. That song is catchy, I hate it and she can’t rap.
I did think her header pic was Nicki M. at first
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@sullivan – yep. No idea who she is. But I’m damn glad to be a bitch that went to school when I read those interview quotes…
Edit – @hadtochangemyname (below) – well put!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@V4Real:
She’s comic relief to people in a landscape of seriousness (at the moment). Easy to process and discard when you’ve been entertained. On to the next one. You can laugh at her without having to analyse every little move as she’s showing you exactly what she is. It’s a fun way for people to connect to popculture without feeling guilty too as everybody knows the song. She’s not trying to be anybody so people will not try to make her into something. People only like her because they don’t think that much of her in the first place and interviews like this highlight this. What can you really say about her?
In the end if you look at her critically, it’s like HadToChangeMyName says: everything that’s wrong with rapculture.
And you’re right she’s not going to last long, she’ll be broke and forgotten. Anybody who thinks she can last long when more business-oriented people have gone broke must be joking. She’s like the most superficial black social media memes and quotes combined in one song, people never take that seriously anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly can’t believe how positive the reaction to all of this is. Women have been ripped up for saying that they don’t want to be called a feminist. This girl is literally saying she refuses to be called a feminist because everyone thinks they’re a bunch of uptight bitches who went to school – and even though she claims to know that that’s not feminism – she still refuses the label!?
Girl – you’re not a feminist. You’re a vapid moron who can barely even articulate your thoughts in a coherent way. She keeps skipping over so many words that I have to re-read her explanations of things.
HOW is anyone coming away from this dumpster fire of an interview with respect for this girl? I’m seriously wondering – because SO many other young actresses/musicians/models can say things HALF this stupid and still get destroyed over it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Erinn:
Because she’s a joke to people. It’s quite belittling actually but you know Cardi allows it, that’s how she’s making all this money. No empowerment from her or her audience but don’t tell them that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ummm everyone in this thread sounds totally disrespectful and rude. She makes music to dance to, she enjoys her life, the success of it and she is unashamed. Stop trying to shame her saying she’s to street or doesn’t conform to your style of speaking and enunciating her words. loosen up gals and let her enjoy her success however she chooses
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Erin: There’s a difference between what she’s saying about feminism and what some of those other famous women have said about it. She’s saying that although she rejects the label because in too many people’s minds it’s a label that excludes women like her (which is 100% true- often aggressively so), she does agree that all women and men should have equal rights and freedoms. Sometimes other starlets say things like “I’m not a feminist because I’m a humanist” or “I like men” or “I’m a girly girl.” Those statements show a lack of understanding about feminism (and humanism). It’s frustrating when famous women say things like that, but I’m not someone who gets outraged with famous women for it because it’s not like those misunderstandings haven’t been put out there both by both sides.
Cardi B at least has a basic understanding of feminism and agrees with it, but isn’t going to insert herself into a political movement where she has good reason to feel she isn’t wanted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Stop trying to shame her saying she’s to street or doesn’t conform to your style of speaking and enunciating her words”
Not shaming her for her the way she enunciates – because I am reading what was written, not listening to it. I don’t care if she wants to use slang, I don’t care how she pronounces things, and I’m not saying she’s “too street”. Skipping full words that connect what you’re saying isn’t doing anything to get your point across. I don’t care if she turns everything into contractions or blurs one word into the next as she speaks… but the fact stands – I had to re-read sections because I genuinely had no idea what she was saying.
Otaku Fairy
I almost find it worse that she DOES seem to have an understanding of what feminism is and yet still rejects the word. Not only does she reject the word – but she continues the stereotyping and mocking of what so many people think of it. I really think that’s ridiculous. If you understand what it is – and what it aims to do – and are still refusing to call yourself one – maybe you don’t quite understand it? I’m not sure that what she said is any better than “oh, no, I’m a humanist”. She’s promoting that stereotyping instead of taking the actual term and saying “suck it – I’m ALSO a feminist – feminists can look however we want”. I think that would have been a lot more empowering than what she did here. She still seems to be afraid to associate with the word and I don’t think it’s solely because she doesn’t think she’d be accepted by feminists – I think it’s stemming from fear of alienating her fan base.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m done processing. She’s everything that’s wrong with rap culture. Vapid consumerism, forced urbanism/ebonics, glorification of gangs and gang violence and faux empowerment (while giving in to the male gaze and societal “standards” of beauty, like getting rid of an ethnic nose). I’m done with her. Won’t give her a cent for her crappy music (not because it’s rap, but because she can’t rap).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@HadToChangeMyName, thanks for putting it so clearly.
I think she’s given too much credit, and is not as unique or as smart as people think she is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed – I don’t know her music, but this interview was hideous – changing her nose (saying a large nose is God f@king up?!), mocking people who went to school?!?!?! What a pig.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. I’ve never had much time for gangsta culture and she’s just another reason why.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you. I agree. When is financial planning going to become part of the empowerment of people whose stories are about how they came into their own? Sheer materialism is the downfall of many celebrities- I’m tired of seeing stories of bankruptcy
Cold hard cash means nothing if you are a fool with money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, I do not get this and it makes me so very sad that people buy into this nonsense. Music is seriously an endangered species. Sad face…anyhoo
@HadtoChangeMyName you have so beautifully written exactly how I feel!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you. Nothing in that interview endeared her to me, and I thought her single was truly awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally! This after having to bleach my eyeballs seeing the PAPER cover of Minaj a trois. Good grief. A little self respect please, ladies??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t sound like anyone I’m interested in hearing more from, that’s for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok, good. I was afraid for a moment that I was the only one who found her distasteful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least she’s upfront about her surgeries. Unlike some who pretend certain body parts enlarged randomly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All of this. She just makes me 🤦🏾♀️everytime she opens her mouth 😪
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s nothing wrong with her nose
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Of course, it’s her nose, and I guess she feels differently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She sounds like a 90´s rap culture commodity and not the genius rapper she is. Such a shame. Love her music but can’t get behind the empty consumerism and the empowerment with money being thrown at you while you undress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“They wear skirts all the way to their motherf–king ankles like a g-ddamn First Lady. That’s not being a feminist.”
Um… ok… i just don’t get her hype tbh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me neither.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get her hype, she can’t rap and I hate her dong. However she seems to be the only young celebrity these days who knows the definition of feminism. Equal treatment of men and women. That’s it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Vapid consumerism and belittling other women are ok just because she thinks men and women deserve to be treated equally? Count me out of this feminism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haven’t heard her song, but she’s funny indeed! I liked this interview (+1 on the spending habits, though. Take care of yourself, Cardi!!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is one of the most superficial thing I have read this week. She might be a feminist but she also sounds stupid and immature.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is it so cool to sound so inarticulate? I would be embarrassed if I sounded like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. That bothers me, part of why I say below I did not understand the interview.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And it sounds so forced. Like, look how cool and “down” I am. Puhleeze.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what she actually talks like. She was raised in the hood and isn’t ashamed of it. She doesn’t need to conform to mainstream English now that she’s made it out of the hood — she likes the way she talks and it’s made her very successful, so what’s the problem here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she doesn’t even drive, why did she waste all that money on a car? There’s much more important things she could have use that money for. Irresponsible
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So she can be driven around in it and look good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait what??? She doesn’t drive??!!?? Oh lord. She needs a financial advisor stat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She seems really funny and pretty interesting from the few things I’ve read. I’m old, so literally just heard of her last week. I listened to her song, and not really sure why it’s so popular, but ok. Hopefully, she’ll stick around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow that’s a grating interview to say the least…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she likes to constantly cloak herself in fur – a big nope from me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fur always tempers my feelings about a celebrity. There is always as an asterisk, and I won’t buy their products or spend money on them. Gossip is harmless, but I won’t help them add to their animal cruelty collection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ewwwwwww
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s about as feminist to criticise women for wearing long skirts as it is to criticise them for wearing short skirts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
100% agree
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not really a criticism of women who wear long skirts. It’s a (pretty accurate) criticism of some of the things women are expected to be before they can label themselves as feminists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As one of the bitches who went to school, I can’t pretend to understand this interview.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ahhahhha I had the same gut reaction. And I also wear long skirts and don’t like to do strip-tease.
Now seriously, she is a sort of textbook female rapper/entretainer in what she says. Playing by the Nikki Minaj playbook if you will. All the tropes are there: fast expensive cars, empowerment throught “sexily” teasing males, swearing, talking about her pu**y (dick), the N word.
She is talented and grounbreaking only inasmuch as the rap industry is full of men but no women. She broke through in the industry so I suspect that’s why she’s getting more of a free pass here in CB than she should.
But I’m guilty of listening to some of her music and other rappers that I love although I can’t get behind the lyrics and culture myself…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had a hard time following some of her sentence structure but she seems fun and entertaining. I don’t know about that Bentley though. Girl, have someone you trust keep an eye on your money if you can’t.
The only thing that irks me is her “People think that” feminist statement. Who thinks that? Possibly the men around you? I understand why minority women have issues with the term and the movement but are we ever going to overcome that dumb Birkenstock stereotype? It’s just so outdated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I effing LOVE her!!!! Get it Girl!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That “F–ked in the heart” bit cracked me up. Poor girl. I hate that happened to her, but dang, that was funny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Enjoyed the interview. You need to read it through the lens of someone that grew up in the ‘hood. I mean the REAL hood. Just because people haven’t been formally educated doesn’t mean they aren’t smart. Also, please don’t get a nose job, Cardi! You look good the way you are now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, no. I grew up in the “real” hood and it annoys me even more because of it. The glorification of stripping and violence (as if they are the only choices out there) along with the vilification of education are really problematic for me. She gets no pass because she’s from the ‘hood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She glorifies stripping just as much as Channing Tatum does, and yet liberals and feminists have no problem with him. He’s even described the experience as empowering without getting any criticism for it.
I’m not bothered by her description of her own experience.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah no. Rappers have a way with words, they’re like walking dictionaries. They can speak in ebonics, it doesn’t mean they don’t have an extensive vocabulary. Many famous rappers (e.g. Jay Z) came from the hood, dropped out of school and were living the raw hood life and he does not speak like Cardi. And that’s in a time where it wasn’t that easy to access educational material yet he knew how to sell himself and make a business real quick. Cardi is clearly appealing to the social media crowd with social media values (everything surface, short-term and materialistic). This is why I don’t consider her a rapper, her flow is bad and it’s a bunch of empty sentences. She’s not saying anything in this interview either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Artemis – Yup! Listen to Nas. KRS One. Tupac. All of them were from the ‘hood and were beyond articulate. They all had great flow. They didn’t speak like ignoramuses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Artemis and @HadToChangeMyName, completely agree. Rappers have an impressive vocabulary albeit not an academic one and thet know their way around rythms and pace.
I wouldn’t give her a hard time if she wasn’t spewing so many stupid ideas such as long-skirted feminists and slightly implying that education is a sort of invention of concepts that are not interesting.
She needs a long talk with Stormzy IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tupac was a damn poet! Same with Nas. Jay’s last album was better because it showed his feelings about his family and his failure as a husband and father (although he’s still cancelled in my eyes ). I can’t with people clearly glorying gang/hood culture in the most stereotypical way and Cardi represents that for them. It’s perfect for them to enjoy and laugh with the most common type of rap as they don’t have to think but good rappers make effin’ poetry that makes you think not this Cardi crap.
Rappers behind all their showing off are still real people and real rap represents their humanity and self-reflection, not their materialism or gang glorification. Tupac’s ‘Mama’ lyrics make me cry, that’s self-awareness and real emotions from a man (even though I know he was far from perfect). Rap is often very vulnerable, it deals with the harshest things in life, a life that most people will never know (including me but I appreciate the artistry and vulnerability). I don’t like contemporary rap as much but Kendrick would be closer to poetry than a lot of them out there now and he was a straight A student! His family was connected to the Bloods too but man has a whole repertoire of songs dealing with different life issues (alcoholism for one). Obvious commercial rap like Cardi’s is not indicative of true good rap, it’s a mockery of it.
ETA: about Stormzy, he’s great and I appreciated him talking about his depression. So unexpected and beautiful. Man also has his flaws but I respect that openness about a serious topic that’s still stigmatised.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Artemis, I am not as critical of her rap as you are. I love Rae Shremurd and I think she has that new, lingering way of talking/rapping that they also do. I don’t know much about them, just that they were in the streets. Stormzy was piss poor but was also a straight A student. Legend has it he was offered a place in Oxford that he declined. Yes, talking about a tough life that involved crime at some point (at least for your friends and/or family) is of course natural when rap is about one’s life and one’s struggles. Then wealth comes and you talk about how you succeeded – that’s the bit that looses me a little with some rappers because succeeding does not equal money only but well! So gang culture being promoted I’m against too but I understand if crime is mentioned and discussed in some instances. However I really struggle with the wealth flashing and brand dropping, knowing of all the kids they “leave behind” in a way. It’s Jenny from the block reversed and it’s as bad for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not a huge fan of rap but what I do enjoy are big words, deep thoughts, and poetic reflection. The rappers who can do this I adore. I just hate the thug life mentality, glorification of violence, and exploitation of women that is so rampant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
https://pudding.cool/2017/02/vocabulary/
always relevant.
Some rappers use more unique words than shakespeare, including wu-tang as a whole and most members.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really dislike the juxtaposition she’s doing here, suggesting that going to school or having an education makes you someone who can’t be attractive. That, to me, does not fit the definition of feminism. Everything else she said about it was fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aw, her nose is fine, she looks like her mom, and if she changes it well….sigh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course people are gassing her up. That’s Hollywood. It’s no different than having that false sense of power that comes from stripping only now more people want to see you and touch you and you make more money. They always say you’re the next big thing before they throw you under the bus for the next big (younger) thing. If she doesn’t have a goal for herself, she’ll be finished soon enough. It’s too soon to call her the next big thing, 1 hitsong can be a fluke, let’s see if she survives one album at the very least. The problem is also, there’s a lot of Cardis out there. Social media is overflowing with Cardis.
Her spending is indicative for how her fame trajectory will go. Instant gratification is indicative of the type of famous person/personality she’s going evolve in. P Diddy can afford to drape himself in luxury, man did his time and hustling, he’s got a steady cashflow and a real business. Music never makes as much money as people try to claim, it’s why so many people attach their names to brands. That’s where the money is. So for her to be spending this big and being reckless with it after only 1 hitsong. Girl please, you’re no hustler. Hustlers are smart, you is not.
The gang-reference: yikes. I’m never about rappers glorifying gang (activity). It’s so ‘edgy’ for some people and I don’t get how or why. Anything to do with pain and murder and I’m out tbh.
I cannot even deal with her other comments. I’ll take Blac Chyna’s hustling stripper ass over hers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cardi B is not my favorite, but I do like how she challenges comfort levels and provokes conflicting responses. I don’t find her original or particularly talented, but she is unapologetic and hilarious.
I am a hip-hop fan and have been forever, so I am not precious about lyrics, but I dislike this style.
If she is a gang member, then shame on the music industry for promoting her. I hope not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I do like how she challenges comfort levels and provokes conflicting responses.”
Both Minaj and Amber Rose do this and they do it far better IMO.
And yes we must be old because I feel the same way as you do about hip hop these days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s so damn dumb it hurts! I had to read that title 3 times to understand it. I have to get an education to succeed but this clown just pops her puss & becomes a millionaire. Its extremely frustrating. I didn’t realize being a damn idiot was so lucrative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Being an idiot can be shockingly lucrative.
Exhibit a) President. Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah. Nope. No thank you. Everything about her as you wrote shows how everything she does she does to be famous. No substance, no depth. Buying a outrageous car in an ugly color when you don’t even know how to drive? Girl, BYE! She will be broke before the next hustla female rapper comes on the scene and is the next best thing… wash, rinse, repeat. I’ll pass on watching her cycle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t believe she is the first to break number 1 since Lauryn Hill.. who is far superior as a singer, rapper and overall artist. She is a one-hit wonder, a walking talking cliché who could only have succeeded in today’s social media environment, and I hate her weak flow and annoying as hell song. :/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So when other women refuse to label themselves a feminist, it’s a problem and how dare she. But when this person does it, it’s fine?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How is she ‘inarticulate’ and when does she imply education is not an asset? She states the problem many women of color have with ‘feminism’- the movement historically hasn’t been inclusive of women who aren’t middle to upper class, educated, white, English-speaking documented citizens. Many people see feminism as a movement that excludes them.
If she had stated, “The word feminism is problematic to me because of its non-integrated past and arguably present. However, my lifestyle reflects that I embrace a very sex positive womanism.” We’d all drool and type ‘yaaaassss’ over and over.
We’re proving her point about feminism.
Additionally, the way we speak about her decision to continue stripping removes her agency. It’s clear there’s no economic coercion, so why can’t she enjoy ‘the power of the p*ss’?
The mild, coded racism in this thread isn’t a good look for us, guys. This is my favorite site, stop getting all ‘Fox News analyzing Beyonce’ on me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why are you equating being a sexy woman making her feel excluded from feminism with race issues? Many white women have said the same.
“Nword hustle and I hustle Nword” is not a good definition of feminism for me, it’s a dangerous MO whereby we do what they do to us and what they’ve done. Feminism to me is not only about having equal rights, that’s not ambitious enough (albeit important and necessary as a first step), it’s about changing society completely – not reversing the roles. Serious paternity leave, no discrimination on anyone on any grounds (sex, colour, sexuality, etc), gender and transgender acceptance and tranversality of opportunities for all, desexualisation of professional environments (women dressed sexy whereas men wear working gear, aka suits), not using human beings as commodities… it’s a whole change in values that we need.
Give me Stormzy and Zendaya anyday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I understand that historically and still today women are looked down on and insulted for wearing ‘sexy’ clothes and the feminist backlash to that – especially in Hollywood – is to dress as ‘sexy’ as possible, but looking down on and insulting women who “wear skirts all the way to their motherf–king ankles like a g-ddamn First Lady” is not being very feminist either. Why does Cardi have to insult the way others dress in order to get her point across?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes and I also find it beautiful that rap music is an incredibly valid counter-culture that refuses academic values but sh*tting on education is a no-go. If you replace feminism with “race inclusiveness” you see how dismissive her speech sounds. And then add a nice description of anti-racism or black lives matter people as “angry baddly dressed black people” and you get how prejudiced and silly what she is saying sounds.
When you have a platform…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Caty—I’m African-American, and education has traditionally been cherished in the community as a way black women achieved. For Candi to say that learning is something confined to dumpy white women is ignorant and insulting. And I won’t even get into the implication that “real” women know how to work men’s gonads, because that’s what real women are fundamentally all about. There’s nothing racist about calling her ignorant and sexist, because she is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just went off on this in my own post. The comments here are racist and awful. 100% agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m here for what you’re saying Caty and that was my first take as well, there are layers of classism, and I worry racism as well, at play here especially regarding her language use.
I will not fight any WoC who doesn’t want to identify as feminist, and Cardi B obviously has found her own brand of female empowerment.
At the same time, I’d like to hear the criticisms people of color, not white ladies, on this topic.
final thought, Cardi B’s stances strikes me as similar to the feminism many sex workers subscribe to, which is understandable based on her roots.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000. She’s rejecting all the different types of respectability politics that come with the feminist label. There are other WOC as well as transgender women, sex workers, and other women who have basically said the same thing as what she’s saying here, just in a different way. The fact that so many feel this way is a reflection of some of the areas where feminism and society need to improve.
I’m also a little surprised that this is being taken as an attack on the feminism of classy, highly educated feminist Good Girls when it’s really an attack on what’s expected of feminists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“rejecting all the different types of respectability politics that come with the feminist label”
there are the words I was looking for, thank you O’Fairy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@slowsnow “Why are you equating being a sexy woman making her feel excluded from feminism with race issues?”
Those are 3 distinct complaints, nothing is being equated.
1. We shot down her sex positivity by denying her agency to show off her body in a manner that makes her feel empowered.
2. Feminism is exclusive based on many factors. One of them is undeniably race. That’s why womanism began.
3. The exclusivity of feminism is not based only on race and I never claimed it was. White trans women, white undocumented women, and white poor women won’t feel included. The term ‘race issues’ typically means ‘don’t forget white people,’ so I’m assuming that’s the point you wanted addressed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Caty Page
I get what you’re saying. I just think you’re much smarter than Carli B.
1 – she mentioned feeling empowered by having men throw money at her. Not only is this a rap cliché (see Rae Shremurd’s song Throw som mo” with Nikki Minaj which I love but cannot help find problematic) and I feel she is serving her own audience and here we are debating feminism. Don’t you think it’s problematic that sex is what is chosen here to feel empowered (it was done in the 70′s and so much better by artists such as Adrian Piper and later Chris Kraus) and the money value as appreciation? It’s a lame tactic. It’s the “You don’t dump me I dump you” technique.
2 – agreed! But that’s your vision, certainly not hers. She does not mention white ladies in long skirts. And that’s pretty much over: being a university rat myself, there is a lot going on about transversality and inclusivenes in academia and talks, much more than in pop if I may introduce some of my experience.
3 – No of course I wasn’t saying don’t forget the white peope. If I understand you right? I meant that she is adressing a very narcissistic problem that only applies to her because the biggest problem a say, trans woman is facing is not the fact that she can’t display her sexiness. It’s usually more about getting a job and a loo to pee in, and friends, and acceptance.
I hope this makes sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA, slowsnow. You broke that down really well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“People think that being a feminist is a bitch that, like, went to school. They wear skirts all the way to their motherf–king ankles like a g-ddamn First Lady. That’s not being a feminist. Being a feminist is being equal to do what a man do. N-ggas hustle, and I hustle n-ggas.”
1) A real feminist doesn’t give a damn how people perceive her. And she doesn’t think “bitch” is the default word for woman. 2) So if men do dumb illegal shit, a woman is equal if she’s dumb, too? 3) Last I looked, any number of Candi B’s rap peers are feminist and they hardly dress like schoolmarms. 4) She’s going to wish she’d gone to school once she blows through all her cash. It may take ass to make money, but it sure as hell takes education to keep it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is she being a pass for refusing to call herself a feminist when other “I’m not into labels” women featured on this site have been ripped to shreds? How do her words imply that she has “feminist principles?” Her words imply she’s in need of financial guidance and education on what it means to be a feminist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@slowsnow, I think we agree, just have different knee-jerk reactions to performative sexuality.
We grow up in a society that values women for their appearance and openness to being objectified, so it’s difficult to tell what is genuine expression born of desire and what’s seeking approval through the male gaze.
When anyone tells a WoC her particular display of sexuality is catering to the male gaze, I get defensive. Especially in light of our history of sexualizing PoCs and disregarding non-trafficked sex workers.
However, it’s arguable that these choices are very ‘put yourself first in a sexy way’ (Crazy Ex Girlfriend references always welcome).
We seem to agree on the crux of the issues, we just react differently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Caty Page
Yes, I suspect it is so.
It’s always good to be reminded of inclusiveness and of the fact that people who reject education can also be knowledgeable and build their own place in society.
Performative sexuality is such a complex issue.
“We grow up in a society that values women for their appearance and openness to being objectified, so it’s difficult to tell what is genuine expression born of desire and what’s seeking approval through the male gaze.”
I guess that’s the whole thing in a nutshell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t find this interview funny. And I’m kind of put off by it. Just my 2 cents. I’ve never heard of her music; now I don’t plan to. But, I wish her well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“People think that being a feminist is a bitch that, like, went to school. They wear skirts all the way to their motherf–king ankles like a g-ddamn First Lady. That’s not being a feminist. Being a feminist is being equal to do what a man do. N-ggas hustle, and I hustle n-ggas.”
if you take out the tone policing her statement is
People think that being a feminism means being educated. That feminists dress conservatively. (Being conservatively dressed and educated) is not being a feminist. Being a feminist is believing that women are equal to do what a man does. Men may con other men for their money, but I hustle those hustlers.
We don’t need to #notallfeminists her, or #notalldegreeholders her. My take is that shes saying education and conservative dress are not required to be ‘feminist’, not that they are ‘counter’ to it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If this site could stop saying women who say they aren’t feminist are feminist that would be greaaaaaaat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still don’t understand how her comments are ‘anti-education.’
“PEOPLE THINK that being a feminist is a bitch that, like, went to school. They wear skirts all the way to their motherf–king ankles like a g-ddamn First Lady.” She’s discussing the PERCEPTION of feminism in some communities.
She’s not wrong. We’re proving her right: as feminists, we’re currently a bunch of very educated women jumping on her for sounding ‘uneducated’ or ‘anti-education.’
@deering, I’m also a PoC, so I understand the perception. I just disagree that there’s one “community” view on this particular issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s so much cooler then most of her peers. She’s honest and not trying to be something she’s not. On another hand, America has really downgraded our standards for good entertainment and this is why she’s thriving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Feminist or not, she’s gonna be broke in a year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse