Cardi B: ‘People think that being a feminist is a bitch that, like, went to school’

I didn’t know what to expect when I sat down to read Cardi B’s New York Magazine cover profile, but I came away from it having a lot of respect for her. She’s a funny, strange woman and she does “deserve” to be famous. Cardi’s “Bodak Yellow” famously dethroned Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” from the #1 position on the charts, and in doing so, Cardi became the first female solo rap act to hit #1 since Lauryn Hill. Taylor Swift graciously sent flowers to Cardi when that happened. Anyway, you can read the New York piece here. Cardi is hilarious. Some highlights:

She just met Jennifer Lopez: “I just kept acting like a fucking weirdo, but I think she understands. Man, I met Beyoncé, too. Who else I gonna meet? Jesus?”

She worries about her future: “They keep saying, like, ‘You got this,’ ‘You’re the one.’ Sometimes I get a little discouraged, and I wonder how it is going to be next year, but it seems like everybody already predicting where I’m gonna be next year, and it’s just like f–king farther than my a–hole.”

She bought some big-ticket items when “Bodak Yellow” became #1: Cardi bought herself a $240,000 burnt-orange Bentley SUV, even though she doesn’t drive, because it’s what rappers should have. She bought herself a Patek Philippe watch, too, but somewhere on the road from a party-hosting gig in Philly, it went missing. She says losing it made her feel like she “just got f–ked in the heart. Without a condom. Without lubricant. With a yeast infection.”

She wants to get a nose job next: “God makes everybody perfect, but sometimes He f–ks up,” Cardi says, and later asks one of her publicists for three weeks off in December so she can take care of it in a more permanent way.

She wants everybody to wear red to her wedding: “The world is not ready for it. Everybody got to be wearing red.” (There’s a persistent rumor that Cardi was, or maybe is, a member of the Bloods, one that’s fueled by her predilection for the color red and for adding B to words that don’t begin with B. Then, of course, there are the “Bodak Yellow” lyrics — “These is red bottoms, these is bloody shoes” — which could either refer to Christian Louboutin heels or be a more coded reference.) “And my bridesmaids are gonna be wearing suits, what’s good.”



She loved stripping at the New York Dolls Gentlemen’s Club. “I get really happy when people see me perform and they’re rapping my music, but it’s a different feeling when you’re dancing and the men throwing you money because you look good. It’s just like when the rice is getting thrown at the bride…That sh-t really make you feel powerful. It’s the power of the p-ssy. It’s just like you’ve got to finesse it.”

On feminism: Cardi resists labels like “feminist” because she doesn’t feel like it applies to her. “You know what? I’m not even gonna consider myself nothing,” she says, her finger pointed at the ceiling, in sermon. “Here’s the thing that bitches got me f–ked up when it comes to that word. People think that being a feminist is a bitch that, like, went to school. They wear skirts all the way to their motherf–king ankles like a g-ddamn First Lady. That’s not being a feminist. Being a feminist is being equal to do what a man do. N-ggas hustle, and I hustle n-ggas.”