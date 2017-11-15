Cardi B: ‘People think that being a feminist is a bitch that, like, went to school’

cardi new york

I didn’t know what to expect when I sat down to read Cardi B’s New York Magazine cover profile, but I came away from it having a lot of respect for her. She’s a funny, strange woman and she does “deserve” to be famous. Cardi’s “Bodak Yellow” famously dethroned Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” from the #1 position on the charts, and in doing so, Cardi became the first female solo rap act to hit #1 since Lauryn Hill. Taylor Swift graciously sent flowers to Cardi when that happened. Anyway, you can read the New York piece here. Cardi is hilarious. Some highlights:

She just met Jennifer Lopez: “I just kept acting like a fucking weirdo, but I think she understands. Man, I met Beyoncé, too. Who else I gonna meet? Jesus?”

She worries about her future: “They keep saying, like, ‘You got this,’ ‘You’re the one.’ Sometimes I get a little discouraged, and I wonder how it is going to be next year, but it seems like everybody already predicting where I’m gonna be next year, and it’s just like f–king farther than my a–hole.”

She bought some big-ticket items when “Bodak Yellow” became #1: Cardi bought herself a $240,000 burnt-orange Bentley SUV, even though she doesn’t drive, because it’s what rappers should have. She bought herself a Patek Philippe watch, too, but somewhere on the road from a party-hosting gig in Philly, it went missing. She says losing it made her feel like she “just got f–ked in the heart. Without a condom. Without lubricant. With a yeast infection.”

She wants to get a nose job next: “God makes everybody perfect, but sometimes He f–ks up,” Cardi says, and later asks one of her publicists for three weeks off in December so she can take care of it in a more permanent way.

She wants everybody to wear red to her wedding: “The world is not ready for it. Everybody got to be wearing red.” (There’s a persistent rumor that Cardi was, or maybe is, a member of the Bloods, one that’s fueled by her predilection for the color red and for adding B to words that don’t begin with B. Then, of course, there are the “Bodak Yellow” lyrics — “These is red bottoms, these is bloody shoes” — which could either refer to Christian Louboutin heels or be a more coded reference.) “And my bridesmaids are gonna be wearing suits, what’s good.”

She loved stripping at the New York Dolls Gentlemen’s Club. “I get really happy when people see me perform and they’re rapping my music, but it’s a different feeling when you’re dancing and the men throwing you money because you look good. It’s just like when the rice is getting thrown at the bride…That sh-t really make you feel powerful. It’s the power of the p-ssy. It’s just like you’ve got to finesse it.”

On feminism: Cardi resists labels like “feminist” because she doesn’t feel like it applies to her. “You know what? I’m not even gonna consider myself nothing,” she says, her finger pointed at the ceiling, in sermon. “Here’s the thing that bitches got me f–ked up when it comes to that word. People think that being a feminist is a bitch that, like, went to school. They wear skirts all the way to their motherf–king ankles like a g-ddamn First Lady. That’s not being a feminist. Being a feminist is being equal to do what a man do. N-ggas hustle, and I hustle n-ggas.”

[From New York Magazine]

“People think that being a feminist is a bitch that, like, went to school” is one of my favorite quotes of the week, quite honestly. But it’s clear that she understands feminism and has feminist principles and IS a feminist, she’s just not giving herself the feminist label. As for the rest of it… Cardi’s spending habits are already giving me anxiety. Don’t buy orange Bentleys if you can’t even drive, girl! And when you buy a Patek Philippe watch, get it insured! My God.

TIDAL X Brooklyn 2017: Live on Tour - Arrivals

Cover courtesy of New York Magazine, additional photo courtesy of WENN.

 

109 Responses to “Cardi B: ‘People think that being a feminist is a bitch that, like, went to school’”

  1. queenE says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:21 am

    burnt orange Bentley

    ugh

    Reply
  2. i don't know her says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:22 am

    LOVE HER.

    Reply
  3. Nicole says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:24 am

    One of the biggest surprise successes of LAHH and I’m super pleased about it. She does need a financial adviser who will have her spend money wisely. However I’m glad for her success. She’s hilarious.
    The one thing I don’t like is when she used a racist trope she didn’t want to apologize. So that wasn’t cool. So I’m less of a fan than I was months ago but I’m glad to see her make it

    Reply
  4. happyoften says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:25 am

    I’m still processing.

    Reply
    • Sullivan says:
      November 15, 2017 at 7:44 am

      Me, too. She seems to have a lot of fans on Celebitchy and that tempers my gut reaction to this interview.

      Reply
      • V4Real says:
        November 15, 2017 at 7:49 am

        Oh she’s dumb as a box of rocks. I don’t think she’s going to last long. That song is catchy, I hate it and she can’t rap.

        I did think her header pic was Nicki M. at first

      • Redgrl says:
        November 15, 2017 at 8:24 am

        @sullivan – yep. No idea who she is. But I’m damn glad to be a bitch that went to school when I read those interview quotes…
        Edit – @hadtochangemyname (below) – well put!

      • Artemis says:
        November 15, 2017 at 8:38 am

        @V4Real:

        She’s comic relief to people in a landscape of seriousness (at the moment). Easy to process and discard when you’ve been entertained. On to the next one. You can laugh at her without having to analyse every little move as she’s showing you exactly what she is. It’s a fun way for people to connect to popculture without feeling guilty too as everybody knows the song. She’s not trying to be anybody so people will not try to make her into something. People only like her because they don’t think that much of her in the first place and interviews like this highlight this. What can you really say about her?

        In the end if you look at her critically, it’s like HadToChangeMyName says: everything that’s wrong with rapculture.

        And you’re right she’s not going to last long, she’ll be broke and forgotten. Anybody who thinks she can last long when more business-oriented people have gone broke must be joking. She’s like the most superficial black social media memes and quotes combined in one song, people never take that seriously anyway.

      • Erinn says:
        November 15, 2017 at 9:59 am

        I honestly can’t believe how positive the reaction to all of this is. Women have been ripped up for saying that they don’t want to be called a feminist. This girl is literally saying she refuses to be called a feminist because everyone thinks they’re a bunch of uptight bitches who went to school – and even though she claims to know that that’s not feminism – she still refuses the label!?

        Girl – you’re not a feminist. You’re a vapid moron who can barely even articulate your thoughts in a coherent way. She keeps skipping over so many words that I have to re-read her explanations of things.

        HOW is anyone coming away from this dumpster fire of an interview with respect for this girl? I’m seriously wondering – because SO many other young actresses/musicians/models can say things HALF this stupid and still get destroyed over it.

      • Artemis says:
        November 15, 2017 at 10:09 am

        @Erinn:

        Because she’s a joke to people. It’s quite belittling actually but you know Cardi allows it, that’s how she’s making all this money. No empowerment from her or her audience but don’t tell them that.

      • jess1632 says:
        November 15, 2017 at 10:50 am

        ummm everyone in this thread sounds totally disrespectful and rude. She makes music to dance to, she enjoys her life, the success of it and she is unashamed. Stop trying to shame her saying she’s to street or doesn’t conform to your style of speaking and enunciating her words. loosen up gals and let her enjoy her success however she chooses

      • Otaku Fairy says:
        November 15, 2017 at 10:58 am

        @Erin: There’s a difference between what she’s saying about feminism and what some of those other famous women have said about it. She’s saying that although she rejects the label because in too many people’s minds it’s a label that excludes women like her (which is 100% true- often aggressively so), she does agree that all women and men should have equal rights and freedoms. Sometimes other starlets say things like “I’m not a feminist because I’m a humanist” or “I like men” or “I’m a girly girl.” Those statements show a lack of understanding about feminism (and humanism). It’s frustrating when famous women say things like that, but I’m not someone who gets outraged with famous women for it because it’s not like those misunderstandings haven’t been put out there both by both sides.
        Cardi B at least has a basic understanding of feminism and agrees with it, but isn’t going to insert herself into a political movement where she has good reason to feel she isn’t wanted.

      • Erinn says:
        November 15, 2017 at 11:55 am

        “Stop trying to shame her saying she’s to street or doesn’t conform to your style of speaking and enunciating her words”

        Not shaming her for her the way she enunciates – because I am reading what was written, not listening to it. I don’t care if she wants to use slang, I don’t care how she pronounces things, and I’m not saying she’s “too street”. Skipping full words that connect what you’re saying isn’t doing anything to get your point across. I don’t care if she turns everything into contractions or blurs one word into the next as she speaks… but the fact stands – I had to re-read sections because I genuinely had no idea what she was saying.

        Otaku Fairy

        I almost find it worse that she DOES seem to have an understanding of what feminism is and yet still rejects the word. Not only does she reject the word – but she continues the stereotyping and mocking of what so many people think of it. I really think that’s ridiculous. If you understand what it is – and what it aims to do – and are still refusing to call yourself one – maybe you don’t quite understand it? I’m not sure that what she said is any better than “oh, no, I’m a humanist”. She’s promoting that stereotyping instead of taking the actual term and saying “suck it – I’m ALSO a feminist – feminists can look however we want”. I think that would have been a lot more empowering than what she did here. She still seems to be afraid to associate with the word and I don’t think it’s solely because she doesn’t think she’d be accepted by feminists – I think it’s stemming from fear of alienating her fan base.

    • HadToChangeMyName says:
      November 15, 2017 at 8:23 am

      I’m done processing. She’s everything that’s wrong with rap culture. Vapid consumerism, forced urbanism/ebonics, glorification of gangs and gang violence and faux empowerment (while giving in to the male gaze and societal “standards” of beauty, like getting rid of an ethnic nose). I’m done with her. Won’t give her a cent for her crappy music (not because it’s rap, but because she can’t rap).

      Reply
    • broodytrudy says:
      November 15, 2017 at 8:38 am

      She doesn’t sound like anyone I’m interested in hearing more from, that’s for sure.

      Reply
    • Wren says:
      November 15, 2017 at 10:17 am

      Ok, good. I was afraid for a moment that I was the only one who found her distasteful.

      Reply
  5. COSquared says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:29 am

    At least she’s upfront about her surgeries. Unlike some who pretend certain body parts enlarged randomly.

    Reply
  6. Rose says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:31 am

    There’s nothing wrong with her nose :(

    Reply
  7. Slowsnow says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:32 am

    She sounds like a 90´s rap culture commodity and not the genius rapper she is. Such a shame. Love her music but can’t get behind the empty consumerism and the empowerment with money being thrown at you while you undress.

    Reply
  8. tifzlan says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:36 am

    “They wear skirts all the way to their motherf–king ankles like a g-ddamn First Lady. That’s not being a feminist.”

    Um… ok… i just don’t get her hype tbh.

    Reply
  9. Lucy says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Haven’t heard her song, but she’s funny indeed! I liked this interview (+1 on the spending habits, though. Take care of yourself, Cardi!!)

    Reply
  10. Isabel says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:37 am

    This is one of the most superficial thing I have read this week. She might be a feminist but she also sounds stupid and immature.

    Reply
  11. Ploptu says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Why is it so cool to sound so inarticulate? I would be embarrassed if I sounded like that.

    Reply
  12. Beth says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:41 am

    If she doesn’t even drive, why did she waste all that money on a car? There’s much more important things she could have use that money for. Irresponsible

    Reply
  13. manda says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:43 am

    She seems really funny and pretty interesting from the few things I’ve read. I’m old, so literally just heard of her last week. I listened to her song, and not really sure why it’s so popular, but ok. Hopefully, she’ll stick around.

    Reply
  14. Laur says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Wow that’s a grating interview to say the least…

    Reply
  15. lala says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:01 am

    she likes to constantly cloak herself in fur – a big nope from me.

    Reply
  16. sr says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:02 am

    I think it’s about as feminist to criticise women for wearing long skirts as it is to criticise them for wearing short skirts.

    Reply
  17. third ginger says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:02 am

    As one of the bitches who went to school, I can’t pretend to understand this interview.

    Reply
    • slowsnow says:
      November 15, 2017 at 8:59 am

      Ahhahhha I had the same gut reaction. And I also wear long skirts and don’t like to do strip-tease.
      Now seriously, she is a sort of textbook female rapper/entretainer in what she says. Playing by the Nikki Minaj playbook if you will. All the tropes are there: fast expensive cars, empowerment throught “sexily” teasing males, swearing, talking about her pu**y (dick), the N word.
      She is talented and grounbreaking only inasmuch as the rap industry is full of men but no women. She broke through in the industry so I suspect that’s why she’s getting more of a free pass here in CB than she should.
      But I’m guilty of listening to some of her music and other rappers that I love although I can’t get behind the lyrics and culture myself…

      Reply
  18. littlemissnaughty says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:03 am

    I had a hard time following some of her sentence structure but she seems fun and entertaining. I don’t know about that Bentley though. Girl, have someone you trust keep an eye on your money if you can’t.

    The only thing that irks me is her “People think that” feminist statement. Who thinks that? Possibly the men around you? I understand why minority women have issues with the term and the movement but are we ever going to overcome that dumb Birkenstock stereotype? It’s just so outdated.

    Reply
  19. Diana says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I effing LOVE her!!!! Get it Girl!!!

    Reply
  20. Amy Tennant says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:18 am

    That “F–ked in the heart” bit cracked me up. Poor girl. I hate that happened to her, but dang, that was funny.

    Reply
  21. Nikzilla says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Enjoyed the interview. You need to read it through the lens of someone that grew up in the ‘hood. I mean the REAL hood. Just because people haven’t been formally educated doesn’t mean they aren’t smart. Also, please don’t get a nose job, Cardi! You look good the way you are now.

    Reply
    • HadToChangeMyName says:
      November 15, 2017 at 8:36 am

      Yeah, no. I grew up in the “real” hood and it annoys me even more because of it. The glorification of stripping and violence (as if they are the only choices out there) along with the vilification of education are really problematic for me. She gets no pass because she’s from the ‘hood.

      Reply
      • Otaku Fairy says:
        November 15, 2017 at 11:21 am

        She glorifies stripping just as much as Channing Tatum does, and yet liberals and feminists have no problem with him. He’s even described the experience as empowering without getting any criticism for it.
        I’m not bothered by her description of her own experience.

    • Artemis says:
      November 15, 2017 at 8:48 am

      Yeah no. Rappers have a way with words, they’re like walking dictionaries. They can speak in ebonics, it doesn’t mean they don’t have an extensive vocabulary. Many famous rappers (e.g. Jay Z) came from the hood, dropped out of school and were living the raw hood life and he does not speak like Cardi. And that’s in a time where it wasn’t that easy to access educational material yet he knew how to sell himself and make a business real quick. Cardi is clearly appealing to the social media crowd with social media values (everything surface, short-term and materialistic). This is why I don’t consider her a rapper, her flow is bad and it’s a bunch of empty sentences. She’s not saying anything in this interview either.

      Reply
      • HadToChangeMyName says:
        November 15, 2017 at 8:58 am

        Artemis – Yup! Listen to Nas. KRS One. Tupac. All of them were from the ‘hood and were beyond articulate. They all had great flow. They didn’t speak like ignoramuses.

      • slowsnow says:
        November 15, 2017 at 9:04 am

        @Artemis and @HadToChangeMyName, completely agree. Rappers have an impressive vocabulary albeit not an academic one and thet know their way around rythms and pace.
        I wouldn’t give her a hard time if she wasn’t spewing so many stupid ideas such as long-skirted feminists and slightly implying that education is a sort of invention of concepts that are not interesting.
        She needs a long talk with Stormzy IMO.

      • Artemis says:
        November 15, 2017 at 9:17 am

        Tupac was a damn poet! Same with Nas. Jay’s last album was better because it showed his feelings about his family and his failure as a husband and father (although he’s still cancelled in my eyes :) ). I can’t with people clearly glorying gang/hood culture in the most stereotypical way and Cardi represents that for them. It’s perfect for them to enjoy and laugh with the most common type of rap as they don’t have to think but good rappers make effin’ poetry that makes you think not this Cardi crap.

        Rappers behind all their showing off are still real people and real rap represents their humanity and self-reflection, not their materialism or gang glorification. Tupac’s ‘Mama’ lyrics make me cry, that’s self-awareness and real emotions from a man (even though I know he was far from perfect). Rap is often very vulnerable, it deals with the harshest things in life, a life that most people will never know (including me but I appreciate the artistry and vulnerability). I don’t like contemporary rap as much but Kendrick would be closer to poetry than a lot of them out there now and he was a straight A student! His family was connected to the Bloods too but man has a whole repertoire of songs dealing with different life issues (alcoholism for one). Obvious commercial rap like Cardi’s is not indicative of true good rap, it’s a mockery of it.

        ETA: about Stormzy, he’s great and I appreciated him talking about his depression. So unexpected and beautiful. Man also has his flaws but I respect that openness about a serious topic that’s still stigmatised.

      • slowsnow says:
        November 15, 2017 at 9:38 am

        @Artemis, I am not as critical of her rap as you are. I love Rae Shremurd and I think she has that new, lingering way of talking/rapping that they also do. I don’t know much about them, just that they were in the streets. Stormzy was piss poor but was also a straight A student. Legend has it he was offered a place in Oxford that he declined. Yes, talking about a tough life that involved crime at some point (at least for your friends and/or family) is of course natural when rap is about one’s life and one’s struggles. Then wealth comes and you talk about how you succeeded – that’s the bit that looses me a little with some rappers because succeeding does not equal money only but well! So gang culture being promoted I’m against too but I understand if crime is mentioned and discussed in some instances. However I really struggle with the wealth flashing and brand dropping, knowing of all the kids they “leave behind” in a way. It’s Jenny from the block reversed and it’s as bad for me.

      • Wren says:
        November 15, 2017 at 10:56 am

        I’m not a huge fan of rap but what I do enjoy are big words, deep thoughts, and poetic reflection. The rappers who can do this I adore. I just hate the thug life mentality, glorification of violence, and exploitation of women that is so rampant.

      • detritus says:
        November 15, 2017 at 12:04 pm

        https://pudding.cool/2017/02/vocabulary/
        always relevant.
        Some rappers use more unique words than shakespeare, including wu-tang as a whole and most members.

  22. EOA says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:39 am

    I really dislike the juxtaposition she’s doing here, suggesting that going to school or having an education makes you someone who can’t be attractive. That, to me, does not fit the definition of feminism. Everything else she said about it was fine.

    Reply
  23. Tess says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Aw, her nose is fine, she looks like her mom, and if she changes it well….sigh

    Reply
  24. Artemis says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Of course people are gassing her up. That’s Hollywood. It’s no different than having that false sense of power that comes from stripping only now more people want to see you and touch you and you make more money. They always say you’re the next big thing before they throw you under the bus for the next big (younger) thing. If she doesn’t have a goal for herself, she’ll be finished soon enough. It’s too soon to call her the next big thing, 1 hitsong can be a fluke, let’s see if she survives one album at the very least. The problem is also, there’s a lot of Cardis out there. Social media is overflowing with Cardis.

    Her spending is indicative for how her fame trajectory will go. Instant gratification is indicative of the type of famous person/personality she’s going evolve in. P Diddy can afford to drape himself in luxury, man did his time and hustling, he’s got a steady cashflow and a real business. Music never makes as much money as people try to claim, it’s why so many people attach their names to brands. That’s where the money is. So for her to be spending this big and being reckless with it after only 1 hitsong. Girl please, you’re no hustler. Hustlers are smart, you is not.

    The gang-reference: yikes. I’m never about rappers glorifying gang (activity). It’s so ‘edgy’ for some people and I don’t get how or why. Anything to do with pain and murder and I’m out tbh.

    I cannot even deal with her other comments. I’ll take Blac Chyna’s hustling stripper ass over hers.

    Reply
  25. magnoliarose says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Cardi B is not my favorite, but I do like how she challenges comfort levels and provokes conflicting responses. I don’t find her original or particularly talented, but she is unapologetic and hilarious.
    I am a hip-hop fan and have been forever, so I am not precious about lyrics, but I dislike this style.

    If she is a gang member, then shame on the music industry for promoting her. I hope not.

    Reply
  26. Miss Kittles says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:25 am

    She’s so damn dumb it hurts! I had to read that title 3 times to understand it. I have to get an education to succeed but this clown just pops her puss & becomes a millionaire. Its extremely frustrating. I didn’t realize being a damn idiot was so lucrative.

    Reply
  27. JA says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Nah. Nope. No thank you. Everything about her as you wrote shows how everything she does she does to be famous. No substance, no depth. Buying a outrageous car in an ugly color when you don’t even know how to drive? Girl, BYE! She will be broke before the next hustla female rapper comes on the scene and is the next best thing… wash, rinse, repeat. I’ll pass on watching her cycle.

    Reply
  28. idontknowyouyoudontknowme says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:30 am

    I can’t believe she is the first to break number 1 since Lauryn Hill.. who is far superior as a singer, rapper and overall artist. She is a one-hit wonder, a walking talking cliché who could only have succeeded in today’s social media environment, and I hate her weak flow and annoying as hell song. :/

    Reply
  29. Leslie says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:34 am

    So when other women refuse to label themselves a feminist, it’s a problem and how dare she. But when this person does it, it’s fine?

    Reply
  30. Caty Page says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:46 am

    How is she ‘inarticulate’ and when does she imply education is not an asset? She states the problem many women of color have with ‘feminism’- the movement historically hasn’t been inclusive of women who aren’t middle to upper class, educated, white, English-speaking documented citizens. Many people see feminism as a movement that excludes them.

    If she had stated, “The word feminism is problematic to me because of its non-integrated past and arguably present. However, my lifestyle reflects that I embrace a very sex positive womanism.” We’d all drool and type ‘yaaaassss’ over and over.

    We’re proving her point about feminism.

    Additionally, the way we speak about her decision to continue stripping removes her agency. It’s clear there’s no economic coercion, so why can’t she enjoy ‘the power of the p*ss’?

    The mild, coded racism in this thread isn’t a good look for us, guys. This is my favorite site, stop getting all ‘Fox News analyzing Beyonce’ on me.

    Reply
    • slowsnow says:
      November 15, 2017 at 10:07 am

      Why are you equating being a sexy woman making her feel excluded from feminism with race issues? Many white women have said the same.
      “Nword hustle and I hustle Nword” is not a good definition of feminism for me, it’s a dangerous MO whereby we do what they do to us and what they’ve done. Feminism to me is not only about having equal rights, that’s not ambitious enough (albeit important and necessary as a first step), it’s about changing society completely – not reversing the roles. Serious paternity leave, no discrimination on anyone on any grounds (sex, colour, sexuality, etc), gender and transgender acceptance and tranversality of opportunities for all, desexualisation of professional environments (women dressed sexy whereas men wear working gear, aka suits), not using human beings as commodities… it’s a whole change in values that we need.
      Give me Stormzy and Zendaya anyday.

      Reply
    • Leslie says:
      November 15, 2017 at 10:16 am

      I understand that historically and still today women are looked down on and insulted for wearing ‘sexy’ clothes and the feminist backlash to that – especially in Hollywood – is to dress as ‘sexy’ as possible, but looking down on and insulting women who “wear skirts all the way to their motherf–king ankles like a g-ddamn First Lady” is not being very feminist either. Why does Cardi have to insult the way others dress in order to get her point across?

      Reply
      • slowsnow says:
        November 15, 2017 at 10:35 am

        Yes and I also find it beautiful that rap music is an incredibly valid counter-culture that refuses academic values but sh*tting on education is a no-go. If you replace feminism with “race inclusiveness” you see how dismissive her speech sounds. And then add a nice description of anti-racism or black lives matter people as “angry baddly dressed black people” and you get how prejudiced and silly what she is saying sounds.
        When you have a platform…

    • Deering says:
      November 15, 2017 at 10:57 am

      Caty—I’m African-American, and education has traditionally been cherished in the community as a way black women achieved. For Candi to say that learning is something confined to dumpy white women is ignorant and insulting. And I won’t even get into the implication that “real” women know how to work men’s gonads, because that’s what real women are fundamentally all about. There’s nothing racist about calling her ignorant and sexist, because she is.

      Reply
    • Giggs says:
      November 15, 2017 at 11:11 am

      I just went off on this in my own post. The comments here are racist and awful. 100% agree.

      Reply
    • detritus says:
      November 15, 2017 at 11:43 am

      I’m here for what you’re saying Caty and that was my first take as well, there are layers of classism, and I worry racism as well, at play here especially regarding her language use.

      I will not fight any WoC who doesn’t want to identify as feminist, and Cardi B obviously has found her own brand of female empowerment.

      At the same time, I’d like to hear the criticisms people of color, not white ladies, on this topic.

      final thought, Cardi B’s stances strikes me as similar to the feminism many sex workers subscribe to, which is understandable based on her roots.

      Reply
    • Otaku Fairy says:
      November 15, 2017 at 12:10 pm

      +1000. She’s rejecting all the different types of respectability politics that come with the feminist label. There are other WOC as well as transgender women, sex workers, and other women who have basically said the same thing as what she’s saying here, just in a different way. The fact that so many feel this way is a reflection of some of the areas where feminism and society need to improve.
      I’m also a little surprised that this is being taken as an attack on the feminism of classy, highly educated feminist Good Girls when it’s really an attack on what’s expected of feminists.

      Reply
  31. Caty Page says:
    November 15, 2017 at 10:33 am

    @slowsnow “Why are you equating being a sexy woman making her feel excluded from feminism with race issues?”

    Those are 3 distinct complaints, nothing is being equated.

    1. We shot down her sex positivity by denying her agency to show off her body in a manner that makes her feel empowered.

    2. Feminism is exclusive based on many factors. One of them is undeniably race. That’s why womanism began.

    3. The exclusivity of feminism is not based only on race and I never claimed it was. White trans women, white undocumented women, and white poor women won’t feel included. The term ‘race issues’ typically means ‘don’t forget white people,’ so I’m assuming that’s the point you wanted addressed.

    Reply
    • slowsnow says:
      November 15, 2017 at 10:45 am

      @Caty Page
      I get what you’re saying. I just think you’re much smarter than Carli B.

      1 – she mentioned feeling empowered by having men throw money at her. Not only is this a rap cliché (see Rae Shremurd’s song Throw som mo” with Nikki Minaj which I love but cannot help find problematic) and I feel she is serving her own audience and here we are debating feminism. Don’t you think it’s problematic that sex is what is chosen here to feel empowered (it was done in the 70′s and so much better by artists such as Adrian Piper and later Chris Kraus) and the money value as appreciation? It’s a lame tactic. It’s the “You don’t dump me I dump you” technique.

      2 – agreed! But that’s your vision, certainly not hers. She does not mention white ladies in long skirts. And that’s pretty much over: being a university rat myself, there is a lot going on about transversality and inclusivenes in academia and talks, much more than in pop if I may introduce some of my experience.

      3 – No of course I wasn’t saying don’t forget the white peope. If I understand you right? I meant that she is adressing a very narcissistic problem that only applies to her because the biggest problem a say, trans woman is facing is not the fact that she can’t display her sexiness. It’s usually more about getting a job and a loo to pee in, and friends, and acceptance.

      I hope this makes sense.

      Reply
  32. Deering says:
    November 15, 2017 at 10:45 am

    “People think that being a feminist is a bitch that, like, went to school. They wear skirts all the way to their motherf–king ankles like a g-ddamn First Lady. That’s not being a feminist. Being a feminist is being equal to do what a man do. N-ggas hustle, and I hustle n-ggas.”

    1) A real feminist doesn’t give a damn how people perceive her. And she doesn’t think “bitch” is the default word for woman. 2) So if men do dumb illegal shit, a woman is equal if she’s dumb, too? 3) Last I looked, any number of Candi B’s rap peers are feminist and they hardly dress like schoolmarms. 4) She’s going to wish she’d gone to school once she blows through all her cash. It may take ass to make money, but it sure as hell takes education to keep it.

    Reply
  33. OTHER RENEE says:
    November 15, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Why is she being a pass for refusing to call herself a feminist when other “I’m not into labels” women featured on this site have been ripped to shreds? How do her words imply that she has “feminist principles?” Her words imply she’s in need of financial guidance and education on what it means to be a feminist.

    Reply
  34. Caty Page says:
    November 15, 2017 at 11:30 am

    @slowsnow, I think we agree, just have different knee-jerk reactions to performative sexuality.

    We grow up in a society that values women for their appearance and openness to being objectified, so it’s difficult to tell what is genuine expression born of desire and what’s seeking approval through the male gaze.

    When anyone tells a WoC her particular display of sexuality is catering to the male gaze, I get defensive. Especially in light of our history of sexualizing PoCs and disregarding non-trafficked sex workers.

    However, it’s arguable that these choices are very ‘put yourself first in a sexy way’ (Crazy Ex Girlfriend references always welcome).

    We seem to agree on the crux of the issues, we just react differently.

    Reply
    • slowsnow says:
      November 15, 2017 at 11:52 am

      @Caty Page
      Yes, I suspect it is so.
      It’s always good to be reminded of inclusiveness and of the fact that people who reject education can also be knowledgeable and build their own place in society.
      Performative sexuality is such a complex issue.
      “We grow up in a society that values women for their appearance and openness to being objectified, so it’s difficult to tell what is genuine expression born of desire and what’s seeking approval through the male gaze.”
      I guess that’s the whole thing in a nutshell.

      Reply
  35. Pandabird says:
    November 15, 2017 at 11:57 am

    I don’t find this interview funny. And I’m kind of put off by it. Just my 2 cents. I’ve never heard of her music; now I don’t plan to. But, I wish her well.

    Reply
  36. detritus says:
    November 15, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    “People think that being a feminist is a bitch that, like, went to school. They wear skirts all the way to their motherf–king ankles like a g-ddamn First Lady. That’s not being a feminist. Being a feminist is being equal to do what a man do. N-ggas hustle, and I hustle n-ggas.”

    if you take out the tone policing her statement is

    People think that being a feminism means being educated. That feminists dress conservatively. (Being conservatively dressed and educated) is not being a feminist. Being a feminist is believing that women are equal to do what a man does. Men may con other men for their money, but I hustle those hustlers.

    We don’t need to #notallfeminists her, or #notalldegreeholders her. My take is that shes saying education and conservative dress are not required to be ‘feminist’, not that they are ‘counter’ to it.

    Reply
  37. Vary Kary says:
    November 15, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    If this site could stop saying women who say they aren’t feminist are feminist that would be greaaaaaaat.

    Reply
  38. Caty Page says:
    November 15, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    I still don’t understand how her comments are ‘anti-education.’

    “PEOPLE THINK that being a feminist is a bitch that, like, went to school. They wear skirts all the way to their motherf–king ankles like a g-ddamn First Lady.” She’s discussing the PERCEPTION of feminism in some communities.

    She’s not wrong. We’re proving her right: as feminists, we’re currently a bunch of very educated women jumping on her for sounding ‘uneducated’ or ‘anti-education.’

    @deering, I’m also a PoC, so I understand the perception. I just disagree that there’s one “community” view on this particular issue.

    Reply
  39. Mar says:
    November 15, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    She’s so much cooler then most of her peers. She’s honest and not trying to be something she’s not. On another hand, America has really downgraded our standards for good entertainment and this is why she’s thriving.

    Reply
  40. Neelyo says:
    November 15, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Feminist or not, she’s gonna be broke in a year.

    Reply

