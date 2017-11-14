Don Trump Jr. posted his DM tweets with Wikileaks from the election cycle

Since I’m only a pretend political commentator on a gossip blog, I don’t even have to take the time to explain the ins and outs of what happened yesterday with Wikileaks, Don Trump Jr. and more. Suffice to say that Don Jr is as dirty as they come and Robert Mueller can draw a direct line between Russia’s pro-Trump intelligence operation -> Wikileaks -> Don Trump Jr. -> the Trump campaign -> Donald Trump.
Just before the stroke of midnight on September 20, 2016, at the height of last year’s presidential election, the WikiLeaks Twitter account sent a private direct message to Donald Trump Jr., the Republican nominee’s oldest son and campaign surrogate. “A PAC run anti-Trump site putintrump.org is about to launch,” WikiLeaks wrote. “The PAC is a recycled pro-Iraq war PAC. We have guessed the password. It is ‘putintrump.’ See ‘About’ for who is behind it. Any comments?” (The site, which has since become a joint project with Mother Jones, was founded by Rob Glaser, a tech entrepreneur, and was funded by Progress for USA Political Action Committee.)
The next morning, about 12 hours later, Trump Jr. responded to WikiLeaks. “Off the record I don’t know who that is, but I’ll ask around,” he wrote on September 21, 2016. “Thanks.”
The messages, obtained by The Atlantic, were also turned over by Trump Jr.’s lawyers to congressional investigators. They are part of a long—and largely one-sided—correspondence between WikiLeaks and the president’s son that continued until at least July 2017. The messages show WikiLeaks, a radical transparency organization that the American intelligence community believes was chosen by the Russian government to disseminate the information it had hacked, actively soliciting Trump Jr.’s cooperation. WikiLeaks made a series of increasingly bold requests, including asking for Trump’s tax returns, urging the Trump campaign on Election Day to reject the results of the election as rigged, and requesting that the president-elect tell Australia to appoint Julian Assange ambassador to the United States.
In response to The Atlantic’s exclusive reporting, Don Jr posted the DMs he got from Wikileaks, which is similar to what he did with the Russia-lawyer meeting when that was discovered a few months ago:
Here is the entire chain of messages with @wikileaks (with my whopping 3 responses) which one of the congressional committees has chosen to selectively leak. How ironic! 1/3 pic.twitter.com/SiwTqWtykA
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 14, 2017
Of course I can’t explain which laws were broken specifically here, but that’s not even the point. The point is that everyone in the Trump campaign lied about this sh-t, over and over and over again. It was largely believed that Russia “weaponized” Wikileaks last year and basically used Wikileaks as a laundering mechanism to barely hide their pro-Trump agenda. This is evidence that Wikileaks had that pro-Trump agenda the whole time too, and they were working in partnership with the Trump campaign. Oh, and Pence was sent out there to deny it at the time:
Flashback: October 14, 2016. Pence responds to reports that the Trump campaign is in cahoots with WikiLeaks: "Nothing could be further from the truth." pic.twitter.com/J4AjDrtjWF
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 14, 2017
In case you feel like going deeper, Politico has a handy timeline of events – go here to see. It’s difficult to keep track of what was said and when and which denials were offered and the larger context for all of this. Just know what Mueller is getting closer and it’s a real possibility that Don Jr could be getting indicted before Bigly Senior.
This is the most Russian possible talking point. pic.twitter.com/cxnWaN937R
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 13, 2017
He is so unbelievably stupid and arrogant.
(See below.)
It’s a bit like this in the UK at the moment. Both our political classes are devoid of firing synapses, I’m telling you.
The Trumps and Kushner are stupid and arrogant, but, more importantly, none of them have ever held real jobs with real accountability. They have surrounded themselves with yes men for years and are genuinely shocked to discover the world at large does not take their word as gospel and holds them to the same standard as everyone else. Their unshakable belief in their own privilege will be their undoing.
This. Absolutely. (See also, in the UK: Boris Johnson.)
This Trump Minor bloke is truly, truly S-T-U-P-I-D, isn’t he? How do you post proof of what people are saying you did as evidence you didn’t do it?
I am glad he is soo stupid because we need all the evidence to take down Trump…
He believes there is nothing wrong with what he did because HE did it.
He probably thinks that doing it makes him look like a transparent, honest, high quality guy like Trump Senior said when Junior tweeted emails from the Russians
You just sit and watch with your jaw on the floor, don’t you?
Lions led by donkeys.
Only for brief intervals. Then I resume banging my head against the wall.
But it was only three responses. That’s his line of reasoning. The few responses show he’s… (waiting for his next ignorant twittering thoughts).
I would wager money that Mueller has also gathered some damaging information on Pence. He is just waiting for a bit more information before he drops that bombshell. House of cards indeed….
I’m trying hard to understand the nature of what he’s trying to do here. Is it some kind of reverse psychology? I didn’t lie, so I’m (once again) giving you proof of my lies as proof I didn’t lie.
Also, Julian Assange is such a tw*t. I thought so years ago and that opinion has only been cemented in the last year.
I am so with you re Assange. I have been saying for a very lang time he is a narcisist and a sociopath whose vision of the world is an anarchy and chaos (this is why Putin is his best chance and hus best friend) and he got away with that under the pretence of media transperancy and political accountability that a lot of people are still buying.
Wonder if those who ever bought his political prisoner crap believe the rape allegations against him as they believe those against other men? He just reeks ‘creepy’.
I know people like to laugh at the image of him living in a cupboard. But I am pissed off immensely by the amount of Met police budget that’s been spent on him in his cupboard.
Why are the Ecuadorians (still) putting him up?
Australia’s ambassador to the US, eh? Assange is that creepy Bond villain who uses technology as a megaphone.
He’s just a foul misogynist rapist pig.
It’s SO annoying too, because I’m all for whistleblowers holding the people that rule us to account, and Wikileaks could have been a force for good. But oh no, it had to be a vehicle for a weirdo narcissist who fancied himself a svengali.
Ugly Son #1 is so going to prison and what makes it better is the fact that he did this to himself. No one forced him to publish those messages on twitter. He probably didn’t even think it was a bad thing to do at all. Hahahahahahaahah!!!!!
What is a tad more enjoyable than this is all the bros and girls who fawn over Julian ASSange, Glenn Greenwald and everyone on the Intercept not knowing what to do with themselves with this new information Their supposed patron saint of civil liberties Assange is a dirty hypocritical bastard who did exactly what he was accusing others of doing for years. I wonder how Glen is going to spin this from his perch in Brazil. Lee Fang may be brushing off the Hillary hate long enough to see the truth. Hillary wasn’t clean but they aren’t either.
It won’t happen today or tomorrow but I love the fact that Assange and (hopefully Greenwald too) will be taken down for doing the same thing they did to others: publishing selectively chosen private communications.
Yeah you wonder if Mueller is sitting back looking at the PMs and thinking, “Too easy.”
Deeper and deeper every day. Someone please get the handcuffs for the entire family. If they want to go Trump style, give them all gold plated handcuffs and a pair of Ivankas brand of strappy heels to match. Like Junior said before, “I love it!”
+1,000 Yup!!!!
Cannot stand any of them. The pictures of Beavis and Butthead shooting endangered animals is especially infuriating.
He’s so dumb. First of all not disclosing is a problem in itself. Second anyone who is not aware of the fact that Wikileaks is nothing more than a Russian puppet is delusional.
Alright Mueller. You do your thing.
Jr. Thinks this shows he wasn’t interested in colluding or something. Whatever. I’m curious as to why he even has these messages saved.
Lolololol, I guess grumpy white liberal f*ckboys can stop pretending Julian Assange is a radical revolutionary now. He’s really just a narcissistic twat stirring things up for maximum political damage.
Such a wonderfully accurate description of the idiots who love Assange lol I know a very liberal guy that tried to convince me many years ago in college that Assange was fighting the good fight and stuff and f*ckboy describes him to a T 😂
I wonder how much Benedict Cumberbatch regrets making that movie about him a while back. I know it didn’t do well but they tried to make his cause look noble when he was always a creep.
Donny jr is so SO dumb. Doesnt he realize he has the right to remain silent? Lol him and kushner r going down
He’s so stupid. SO STUPID. Everyone should read the whole Atlantic article because it just makes it painfully obvious how stupid they all are. They are a bunch of privileged assholes who either don’t think they are doing anything wrong, or don’t care because no one has ever told them “no, you cant do that” in their lives.
Thank goodness they are this stupid. It will make the investigation much easier.
The author, Julia Ioffe, was on Chris Hayes last night and even she was shocked at how stupid and entitled Brylcreem Donnie looks in this article. Both were absolutely amazed by his lack of self-awareness.
The password for the site DTJ might’ve illegally accessed was: PUTINTRUMP. Ya’ll? YA’LLLLL??!!!
🤣🤣🤣
Future generations will never believe this. I barely believe it.
I think he thought he could do a Sia i.e. release the ‘pics’ so they become worthless to sell or blackmail him. Cept…boy is dumb. Meh, what do you expect when everything is handed to you from birth…keep doing what you’re doing Donny boy.
The more revelations of the Trump campaign’s corruption and collusion come out the more the goal post changes and crazy things are normalized. Soon America will embrace Russia as its only one true friend in this upside down world and Russia will be asked to monitor the mid-term elections!
The specific crimes are conspiracy to commit computer crimes, aiding and abetting those said crimes and receiving stolen property. He also has encapsulated Bannon, Kushner, Conway, and HOPE HICKS, who is Emperor Zero’s email interpreter (Dotard doesn’t have/use email).
This goes right to the top now. In desperation, Sessions is considering opening up a second special counsel to look into HRC and uranium-1 deal. This would try to ensnare Mueller (who was FBI chief) to get him out. This is of course an abuse of power to go after a political opponent (very banana republic).
My favourite part: Julian tweets that the emails have been altered and are out of context. That was his defense.
Not 10 minutes later, donald jr posts the entire email chain, thus confirming the Atlantic article was correct.
You just cannot make this shit up.
Nothing will happen to any of them.
We are in hell.
You know, if ANYthing positive has come out of 2017, it’s that in comparison to these fools and some others (*cough*UK*cough*), my own government is looking positively sensational. They’re not but man, this is all so crazy and DUMB.
was there lead paint in trump tower? these people are all idiots.
If it wasn’t caused by lead paint, they must’ve been huffing a lot of their daddys hideous spray tan
Naw, defective DNA. It started with Grandpappy Drumpf who was so sorry he was ejected from Germany.
I made this mistake of clicking on that picture of the tweets in hopes my 40-year-old eyes could see them better, and it took me to JR’s twitter, where all his followers are crowing about how this proves what they said all along and means Hillary and Obama are going down!
Y’all, they believe this.
Does anyone want to adopt me for Thanksgiving? I’m going to Fox News Hell with my MAGA family and may not make it back with my sanity intact.
I’ll also be spending Thanksgiving with brainwashed people who believe all the shit on Faux News are true facts. Stayed at my parents house last night and saw my father staring blank eyed at the TV like he was hypnotized by Faux News. All I want for Christmas is my parents to shut it off and face the obvious facts about how bad Trump is
Genuine question to you, can either of your families name one thing that Trump has done that has made their America great? i.e. directly impacted them or even their town in the near 12 months he’s been in power.
Mine are too embarrassed to admit that they made a careless mistake and that this is going the exact way I told them it would. They didn’t want Hillary, and thought Bernie was making promises he wouldn’t keep. Now they watch Trump keep none of his promises and are pretending to still support him. Awful that there are still so many like that
My Trump voting family members (all two of them) are in aghast silence, but online I’ve read: keeping them brown illegals out and stacking the courts with fascists.
Of course, they don’t say it quite that way – that’s me adding in what I perceive to be their truer feelings – but that’s the gist.
I really doubt it, but I don’t dare to open a political conversation with them to find out. They’ve always been conservative (and raised me that way, so it’s been a long struggle to find my own identity, plus it’s tied up in religion for us which made it even harder). Once Rush Limbaugh’s show started though, something changed with them. They found media that spoke only to their political orientation, so they never had to hear a dissenting view. I think that’s a big factor. My guess if I asked them is they would say they liked the judges he nominated.
Well, they would probably even come up with other things that I can’t even imagine because their magazines and talk radio told them he did them. Or told them it was good for them.
And everyone thought Eric was Fredo.
They’re a family of Fredos.
Their arrogance comes from their belief they are above the law and rules don’t apply to them. We are rich, rules don’t apply to us. We are politicians rules don’t apply to us. We are men in position of power, rules don’t apply to us and on and on it goes. Can we just slap them aside the head with an indictment and scream at them THE RULES APPLY TO EVERYONE YOU DOLTS!!
If this is another thing we found out via the media, think how much Mueller knows.
I can’t even guess anymore. I’ve read so many good prognosticators on twitter that some of this stuff when it hits the real media seems like repetition, but WHAT does Mueller know? Will we ever know it, or will it be like the Kennedy assassination stuff, known but unknown?
