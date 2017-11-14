Meghan Markle poised to exit ‘Suits’ after she finishes filming Season 7

2013 USA Network Upfronts

It’s being taken as an article of faith by royal-watchers that Meghan Markle is exiting Suits after she finishes up filming on the seventh season. We actually haven’t gotten that confirmed at any point though – USA Network has made no announcements and Suits producers have not said that Meghan is officially leaving. I would assume that Meghan told producers months ago that she wants this season to be her last, but God knows. Suits could go on without Meghan. But could it go on without the star, Patrick J. Adams? From Deadline:

As USA Network’s popular legal drama series Suits is prepping the second half of its seventh season, I hear that co-lead Patrick J. Adams is not expected to continue as a series regular in Season 8, which has not been ordered but is considered unlikely. Co-star and fellow original cast member Meghan Markle also is eyeing an exit. The contracts of all Suits original cast members are up after Season 7, so both Adams and Markle will have fulfilled their current obligations. USA and Suits producer Universal Cable Prods. declined comment.

Rumors about Adams looking to move on after seven years on the Toronto-based series started to circulate a couple of months ago. Adams was a fresh-faced young actor who got his big break when he was cast as the co-lead opposite Gabriel Macht in Suits, landing a SAG nomination for the first season. A lot has changed since for him professionally and personally, with Adams recently getting married, so I hear he started contemplating a next chapter in his career this past summer.

Like with Adams, Suits also helped establish Markle as a TV star. Her Rachel Zane character on Suits had been closely linked with Adams’ Mike Ross since Day 1, so an exit of Markle alongside Adams would make sense. Rachel and Mike currently are engaged, with Suits creator Aaron Korsh teasing to Deadline that their long-postponed wedding may finally happen in the upcoming final Season 7 episodes. For the past year or so, Markle has been in a relationship with the British Prince Harry while continuing to work on Suits.

[From Deadline]

As a Suits non-watcher, I would say that the easiest way to handle this would be to just have Meghan and Patrick’s characters get married and run away together, and have that be the end of the show. There’s apparently a Suits spinoff show in the works, so maybe that’s where the focus should be. We were also told that this season of Suits will finish filming any day now and that Meghan is due to move to London permanently and SOON. When will this happen??

Meanwhile, there’s a really dumb story in the Daily Mirror about how the Queen has invited Meghan Markle to spend Christmas with the royal family, and Meg wants to do it but she doesn’t want to be away from her mom, so the Duchess of Cambridge has offered to house Meg’s mom for the holidays. None of that will be happening, people.

Invictus Games Closing Ceremony

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

  1. Mammabear says:
    November 14, 2017 at 9:23 am

    No engagement announcement. Queen said to wait a year. Harry is no fool, will not rush in.

  2. Bridget says:
    November 14, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Is it really news that the actors on a show that isn’t likely going to be renewed for an 8th season, who’s contracts are finished, are looking to the future?

  3. Darla says:
    November 14, 2017 at 9:26 am

    I LOVE that shift dress she is wearing.

  4. Talie says:
    November 14, 2017 at 9:26 am

    This was always going to be the tell for me as to whether an engagement was close by…it would quietly leak that she was leaving Suits. The Hollywood Reporter basically confirmed it. I didn’t expect her costar/love interest to also exit, but he did recently get married, so it’s possible he wants to move back to the US more permanently, so it worked out for everyone.

  5. V4Real says:
    November 14, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Please let this work. Ole girl is giving up her career for the Prince.

    I love her freckles. My cousin is her complexion and has freckles like that.

    • MousyB says:
      November 14, 2017 at 9:38 am

      I dont think shes “giving up” anything… Her show was about to end anyways and she wasnt necessarily an in-demand actress. She also seems to be way more into humanitarian projects anyways, this is a smart move professionally and personally imo. She’ll have the platform to do a lot of good. Win win situation all around.

  6. Astrid says:
    November 14, 2017 at 9:28 am

    This is starting to drag on…..

  7. aquarius64 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Looks like the engagement is happening. Meghan leaving Suits is being reported in Variety and other legitimate industry publications.
    No stay with the royals unless Meghan has the ring. If Mom comes to England Harry would have to pay.

    • notasugarhere says:
      November 14, 2017 at 10:06 am

      Sophie lived with Edward at Buckingham Palace for several years before they were engaged, and may have stayed with him at Sandringham during Christmas at some point in their 6 year courtship. Sophie and Autumn were also pictured arriving at BRF family events (wedding anniversary parties, etc.) with the BRF before their engagements too.

  8. Abs says:
    November 14, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Deadline, Variety and Hollywood Reporter had the story last night. They are usually spot on. Patrick has worked on numerous other projects this past year including ome with his wife and his storyline as the fraud has been over. Good timing for both of them to move on. Suits will be full on Darvey from now on, poor Louis

  9. Pix says:
    November 14, 2017 at 9:53 am

    I do watch the show and I think her role was diminished this last season. There is no chemistry between her and Mike and it’s interesting because they used to be kinda hot. I think they might have to kill her off though because her dad on the show is so good and I’d hate to see them lose that character.

  10. Eliza says:
    November 14, 2017 at 9:53 am

    How does someone without a work visa move to London permanently? Like legally isn’t that a mess?

    We all know its her last season. She’ll be moving to start a new life with her prince. I don’t know why we need a weekly reminder. Unless they’re actively trying to get people to be over it before it begins. Because I’m already getting fatigue.

  11. Bettyrose says:
    November 14, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Does the show get any better after season 1? In an era of prestige tv, it’s the definition of bland.

  12. DiligentDiva says:
    November 14, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Where’s my “It’s Happening” gif!!!!!
    Meghan’s gonna be a Princess, I’m so ready for this.

  13. Harla says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:15 am

    I find it interesting that rumors were swirling that H&M would announce their engagement once Suits ended, sometime this month, but after tea with the Queen now rumors are coming out that Meghan will move to London, start her own charity office and live with Harry for some time before announcing their engagement, seems as though HM felt that getting to know each other better and spending some real time together was the smarter way to go. While a part of me understands that this is probably the wiser course of action, the other parts want a big royal wedding full of pomp, circumstance and tiaras, lots and lots of tiaras and I want it now!!

