Meghan Markle poised to exit ‘Suits’ after she finishes filming Season 7

It’s being taken as an article of faith by royal-watchers that Meghan Markle is exiting Suits after she finishes up filming on the seventh season. We actually haven’t gotten that confirmed at any point though – USA Network has made no announcements and Suits producers have not said that Meghan is officially leaving. I would assume that Meghan told producers months ago that she wants this season to be her last, but God knows. Suits could go on without Meghan. But could it go on without the star, Patrick J. Adams? From Deadline:
As USA Network’s popular legal drama series Suits is prepping the second half of its seventh season, I hear that co-lead Patrick J. Adams is not expected to continue as a series regular in Season 8, which has not been ordered but is considered unlikely. Co-star and fellow original cast member Meghan Markle also is eyeing an exit. The contracts of all Suits original cast members are up after Season 7, so both Adams and Markle will have fulfilled their current obligations. USA and Suits producer Universal Cable Prods. declined comment.
Rumors about Adams looking to move on after seven years on the Toronto-based series started to circulate a couple of months ago. Adams was a fresh-faced young actor who got his big break when he was cast as the co-lead opposite Gabriel Macht in Suits, landing a SAG nomination for the first season. A lot has changed since for him professionally and personally, with Adams recently getting married, so I hear he started contemplating a next chapter in his career this past summer.
Like with Adams, Suits also helped establish Markle as a TV star. Her Rachel Zane character on Suits had been closely linked with Adams’ Mike Ross since Day 1, so an exit of Markle alongside Adams would make sense. Rachel and Mike currently are engaged, with Suits creator Aaron Korsh teasing to Deadline that their long-postponed wedding may finally happen in the upcoming final Season 7 episodes. For the past year or so, Markle has been in a relationship with the British Prince Harry while continuing to work on Suits.
As a Suits non-watcher, I would say that the easiest way to handle this would be to just have Meghan and Patrick’s characters get married and run away together, and have that be the end of the show. There’s apparently a Suits spinoff show in the works, so maybe that’s where the focus should be. We were also told that this season of Suits will finish filming any day now and that Meghan is due to move to London permanently and SOON. When will this happen??
Meanwhile, there’s a really dumb story in the Daily Mirror about how the Queen has invited Meghan Markle to spend Christmas with the royal family, and Meg wants to do it but she doesn’t want to be away from her mom, so the Duchess of Cambridge has offered to house Meg’s mom for the holidays. None of that will be happening, people.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
No engagement announcement. Queen said to wait a year. Harry is no fool, will not rush in.
Hey did the queen text that to you it did she tweet that or DM you? Cause u cray
I don’t feel like they’re necessarily rushing into things. I can’t speak for Meghan because she wasn’t papped as heavily, however in regards to Harry, he is clearly very serious about Meghan and is acting differently. He has the comfortable stride/attitude we saw when he was with Chelsy, but is tons more mature about this relationship. It was kept under wraps until they were ready. I’m assuming “ready” means going the distance.
I think HM is very keen to see Harry settle down and marry. She would much prefer he be seen as a devoted family man than the party prince.
Keen!!😁
Is it really news that the actors on a show that isn’t likely going to be renewed for an 8th season, who’s contracts are finished, are looking to the future?
The word is that the show will be renewned for 8 and 9 with Gabriel Macht in the lead.
The above literally just said “it has not been ordered yet and is considered unlikely”
That would be totally fine with me, to be honest. Mike was the most boring part of the show and his “big secret” storyline was poorly thought out. It was exciting the first season, but they shouldn’t have drug it out to the 4th or 5th season.
I honestly would just watch Gabriel and Gina Torres all day long. I wish she were still on the show.
Hollywood Reporter has a vastly different account saying it will go on.
Bridget it is renewed for season 8
I LOVE that shift dress she is wearing.
It just needs more gold buttons and then it will be princess approved.
You’d have to add about 5 inches to the hem too.
This was always going to be the tell for me as to whether an engagement was close by…it would quietly leak that she was leaving Suits. The Hollywood Reporter basically confirmed it. I didn’t expect her costar/love interest to also exit, but he did recently get married, so it’s possible he wants to move back to the US more permanently, so it worked out for everyone.
Please let this work. Ole girl is giving up her career for the Prince.
I love her freckles. My cousin is her complexion and has freckles like that.
I dont think shes “giving up” anything… Her show was about to end anyways and she wasnt necessarily an in-demand actress. She also seems to be way more into humanitarian projects anyways, this is a smart move professionally and personally imo. She’ll have the platform to do a lot of good. Win win situation all around.
This is starting to drag on…..
As long as she doesn’t become a waity Katie.
Really.
We’ve known about them for just a year. You weren’t around for the Waity years
Agreed. I think its just the coverage that’s annoying – not them. This is hardly Waity territory lol
Imagine the 8yrs of Waity.
And the 5+ years of Sophie and Edward. For those saying MM could not live with Harry at KP unless they were officially engaged? Sophie lived with Edward at Buckingham Palace for several years before their engagement.
Look on the bright side. A year from now we’ll be almost halfway into Trump’s term.
Universe, please don’t let Emperor Baby Fists still be in office by then.
Santa, all I want for Christmas are indictments and impeachments.
Looks like the engagement is happening. Meghan leaving Suits is being reported in Variety and other legitimate industry publications.
No stay with the royals unless Meghan has the ring. If Mom comes to England Harry would have to pay.
Sophie lived with Edward at Buckingham Palace for several years before they were engaged, and may have stayed with him at Sandringham during Christmas at some point in their 6 year courtship. Sophie and Autumn were also pictured arriving at BRF family events (wedding anniversary parties, etc.) with the BRF before their engagements too.
Deadline, Variety and Hollywood Reporter had the story last night. They are usually spot on. Patrick has worked on numerous other projects this past year including ome with his wife and his storyline as the fraud has been over. Good timing for both of them to move on. Suits will be full on Darvey from now on, poor Louis
I do watch the show and I think her role was diminished this last season. There is no chemistry between her and Mike and it’s interesting because they used to be kinda hot. I think they might have to kill her off though because her dad on the show is so good and I’d hate to see them lose that character.
No, they filmed the wedding last weekend. Her and Mike will live happily ever after somewhere outside Suits. Nice for the fans who have waited for the wedding for a long time and nobody has to be killed off.
How does someone without a work visa move to London permanently? Like legally isn’t that a mess?
We all know its her last season. She’ll be moving to start a new life with her prince. I don’t know why we need a weekly reminder. Unless they’re actively trying to get people to be over it before it begins. Because I’m already getting fatigue.
She can through a marriage visa, but the marriage has to happen within six months of the move. Which is why I never thought she would just move to the UK without an engagement. She can’t just hang about in the UK for a year.
If they are engaged she will probably get a fiance visa. Since she won’t be getting a paycheck, going to a few charity events prior to getting married shouldn’t be considered work.
There are UK entrepreneur visas that require investment capital of £ 50,000 – 250,000. That would allow her to be in the UK legally for up to 4 years without being engaged, as long as she invested that money in starting a business. If she wants to start a charity, it would be a question of whether that counts as “investment” or something else.
Does the show get any better after season 1? In an era of prestige tv, it’s the definition of bland.
Where’s my “It’s Happening” gif!!!!!
Meghan’s gonna be a Princess, I’m so ready for this.
I find it interesting that rumors were swirling that H&M would announce their engagement once Suits ended, sometime this month, but after tea with the Queen now rumors are coming out that Meghan will move to London, start her own charity office and live with Harry for some time before announcing their engagement, seems as though HM felt that getting to know each other better and spending some real time together was the smarter way to go. While a part of me understands that this is probably the wiser course of action, the other parts want a big royal wedding full of pomp, circumstance and tiaras, lots and lots of tiaras and I want it now!!
