Jeff Sessions wants to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Hillary Clinton

Embed from Getty Images

Donald Trump worships dictators, strongmen and despots. It’s how his mind works – he believes he is the Bigly King of America, not a democratically elected leader beholden to taxpaying citizens. He wants to create – and he is creating – a despotic state, the Russian Republic of Trumplandia. Throughout the campaign, he promised his supporters that if elected, he would throw Hillary Clinton in jail, because that’s what is supposed to happen in 2017, in what is supposedly the beacon of democracy: you must prosecute and jail your political opponents, especially when the walls are closing in your own misdeeds. That’s why Trump has been especially whingy on Twitter all year, openly complaining about the need for the Department of Justice to “do something” and investigate Hillary Clinton. Well, look what’s happening.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is entertaining the idea of appointing a second special counsel to investigate a host of Republican concerns — including alleged wrongdoing by the Clinton Foundation and the controversial sale of a uranium company to Russia — and has directed senior federal prosecutors to explore at least some of the matters and report back to him and his top deputy, according to a letter obtained by The Washington Post. The revelation came in a response by the Justice Department to an inquiry from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), who in July and again in September called for Sessions to appoint a second special counsel to investigate concerns he had related to the 2016 election and its aftermath. The list of matters he wanted probed was wide ranging but included the FBI’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state, various dealings of the Clinton Foundation and several matters connected to the purchase of the Canadian mining company Uranium One by Russia’s nuclear energy agency. Goodlatte took particular aim at former FBI director James B. Comey, asking for the second special counsel to evaluate the leaks he directed about his conversations with President Trump, among other things. In response, Assistant Attorney General Stephen E. Boyd wrote that Sessions had “directed senior federal prosecutors to evaluate certain issues raised in your letters,” and that those prosecutors would “report directly to the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General, as appropriate, and will make recommendations as to whether any matters not currently under investigation should be opened, whether any matters currently under investigation require further resources, or whether any matters merit the appointment of a Special Counsel.”

[From WaPo]

I don’t have words. Really. This is how far we’ve fallen. Robert Mueller has indictments for three people who worked on the Trump campaign, Don Trump Jr. is openly posting evidence of his collusion with Russian-backed Wikileaks and Jeff Sessions, the Attorney General of the United States of America, is telling Congress that there will probably be a special prosecutor appointed to investigate Trump’s political opponent. This is the kind of thing that happens in third-world dictatorships.

By the way, Sessions is due to testify before the House Judiciary Committee today because, oh right, Sessions is deeply involved with the Trump-Russia dealings.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images