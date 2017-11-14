Jeff Sessions wants to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump worships dictators, strongmen and despots. It’s how his mind works – he believes he is the Bigly King of America, not a democratically elected leader beholden to taxpaying citizens. He wants to create – and he is creating – a despotic state, the Russian Republic of Trumplandia. Throughout the campaign, he promised his supporters that if elected, he would throw Hillary Clinton in jail, because that’s what is supposed to happen in 2017, in what is supposedly the beacon of democracy: you must prosecute and jail your political opponents, especially when the walls are closing in your own misdeeds. That’s why Trump has been especially whingy on Twitter all year, openly complaining about the need for the Department of Justice to “do something” and investigate Hillary Clinton. Well, look what’s happening.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is entertaining the idea of appointing a second special counsel to investigate a host of Republican concerns — including alleged wrongdoing by the Clinton Foundation and the controversial sale of a uranium company to Russia — and has directed senior federal prosecutors to explore at least some of the matters and report back to him and his top deputy, according to a letter obtained by The Washington Post.
The revelation came in a response by the Justice Department to an inquiry from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), who in July and again in September called for Sessions to appoint a second special counsel to investigate concerns he had related to the 2016 election and its aftermath.
The list of matters he wanted probed was wide ranging but included the FBI’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state, various dealings of the Clinton Foundation and several matters connected to the purchase of the Canadian mining company Uranium One by Russia’s nuclear energy agency. Goodlatte took particular aim at former FBI director James B. Comey, asking for the second special counsel to evaluate the leaks he directed about his conversations with President Trump, among other things.
In response, Assistant Attorney General Stephen E. Boyd wrote that Sessions had “directed senior federal prosecutors to evaluate certain issues raised in your letters,” and that those prosecutors would “report directly to the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General, as appropriate, and will make recommendations as to whether any matters not currently under investigation should be opened, whether any matters currently under investigation require further resources, or whether any matters merit the appointment of a Special Counsel.”
I don’t have words. Really. This is how far we’ve fallen. Robert Mueller has indictments for three people who worked on the Trump campaign, Don Trump Jr. is openly posting evidence of his collusion with Russian-backed Wikileaks and Jeff Sessions, the Attorney General of the United States of America, is telling Congress that there will probably be a special prosecutor appointed to investigate Trump’s political opponent. This is the kind of thing that happens in third-world dictatorships.
By the way, Sessions is due to testify before the House Judiciary Committee today because, oh right, Sessions is deeply involved with the Trump-Russia dealings.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
oh ffs… get your own house in order. It’s a mess and frankly, it’s driving the property values of the whole USA down.
it’s basic distraction and to get the “crooked Hilary” peeps all up in a roar.
she is unethical, but yet as done nothing illegal. she’s smart and crafty. Republicans really need to get their sh1t together. Democrats need to stop following Hillary and find fresh blood.
HRC is unethical…how?
I hate this “abandon Hillary, sever all ties” narrative so much. The Democrats are looking really sh*tty, disloyal and ungrateful. It’s weak.
And you bought into the anti-Hillary rhetoric of the Trump campaign. The woman spent her life serving her country and she did a great job. The Trump campaign managed to stick an asterisk next to that so that every time we talk about her we feel the need to qualify that with “No, she wasn’t perfect BUT” WTF? Name one politician who’s perfect and who’s never done anything questionable. That’s politics. Considering who’s running this sh*tshow now, she’s a goddamn saint.
HRC is probably the cleanest politician who ever held any power for as long as she has. Period. The fact that these dishonest partisans have been investigating her for 30 years and haven’t found a thing should tell you something. She wasn’t even involved in the Uranium 1 deal.
She’s not unethical she has served her entire life. You walk away, hey, run, you will have to run fast to catch up to the Bernie bros.
IF they try and prosecute Hillary Clinton some of us will have to fight. Not JUST for her, though she will be a powerful symbol. But for our democracy. For the United States. And we don’t need dead weight whining republican talking points in our ear while we are fighting.
please venture from cnn or fox.
it’s unethical to give the dnc 3 million a year, then want that money back, through flavors, when you decide to run for President.
there are sources of news other than cnn and fox. pbsnews hour is one.
Hillary is crafty i see give her that, but she’ll never be president.
It was unethical for Clinton Foundation to accept donations from foreign governments while she was Secretary of State. But it wasn’t illegal and Sessions knows it. He is kowtowing to his crazy boss in a desperate attempt to save his own job. Using DoJ to peruse your enemies isn’t just unethical, it is illegal. So who is the real crook here?
The biggest crime Hillary committed was being a woman in a man’s arena and being damn good at it. Nothing sexist men hate more than being bested by a woman.
She’ll never be president? Are you making a prediction? Because … we know. As IF she would ever go back for more.
You are so right! They should appoint ANOTHER special prosecutor to determine WTF is up with Trump and his and his stafff’s collusion with Russia. Why they are fixated on Hilary Clinton when she is NOT an elected official is weird as hell.
Off topic, does Sessions wear blush? Or are those capillaries?
capillaries. you have to drink a bourbon lot to keep yourself that stupid…
Lolol, Lizzie!
And you have to drink bourbon all the time when you work for Trump.
Ughhh while deep down I feel like as a country we will move past this era and recover EVENTUALLY, the future is looking so fucking bleak…
He’s actually a leprechaun
shouldn’t he be heading north? there’s work to be done! there’s toys that need to be made! shopkins don’t make themselves!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Love this comment so much.
Thanks for the laugh!!
Bigly tweeted this morn that he has a big announcement when he returns stateside. Who wants to bet it’s this special prosecutor? HRC is their only deflection left.
Exactly right. Trump whined last week that it was SO unfair that as our President (so to speak) he isn’t allowed to involve himself in Justice Department matters — so SAD, because he would really so *love* to be doing all kinds of work over there at Justice.
The dumbass hasn’t heard of separation of powers? “Executive Legislative Judicial” ring a bell? Well, yeah, he may have HEARD of that concept, but he would just LOVE to be doing ALL sorts of Justice Department stuff, you guys, he’s got a knack for it, and it’s just really “SAD” that he isn’t being allowed to tear apart the fabric of our democracy.
Oh, wait…now he IS being allowed! No sooner did he whinge on about not being permitted to run the Judiciary branch then it’s announced that his fondest wish — for Hillary to be investigated just like HE is, because NO FAIR NO FAIR, why is everybody picking on HIM?!? — then it’s suddenly happening, you guys! Yay.
One incompetent, ruthless, vain, compulsive liar who uses serial bankruptcies to evade his just debts has somehow ended up in a position to take down our system of government because the present-day GOP hasn’t the huevos to stop him.
Bye bye, Miss American Pie,
Now we can watch our democracy die.
IIRC he said he was going to have big news on trade agreements. But wouldn’t put it past him to announce a special prosecutor. BTW, if they are going to investigate (again) Hillary’s us of a private email server then they had better investigate Kushner and Ivanka’s use of private email also.
What a waste of my taxpayer dollars. I cannot hate these people more.
Perfect summary, LINDY. I was going to go off on a rant but this is the bottom line. It’s a huge expensive pointless figment of Trump’s limited imagination.
Can anyone say “no” to this? We already KNOW about Hillary’s innocence with both the emails and the uranium. This is a “Republican hit job.”
It’s also the trademark of a tyrant. Make your justice dept. go after political enemies. Only Hannity mouth breathers will buy this one.
Since Sessions is expected to perjure himself before Congress today, perhaps he won’t be around long enough to appoint a special counsel.
+1000
I would like an accounting of how much of my tax money has been wasted since 1993 on investigations of Hillary Clinton and discussions, meetings, emails, letters and telephone calls on the topic of investigating Hillary Clinton. I then want every penny of it paid back out of the personal assets of those calling for these wasteful investigations. And to these morons seriously believe anybody sold uranium?
YES, LP. I will sign that petition.
“And to these morons seriously believe anybody sold uranium?”
even when it’s been explained, explicitly, that no, HRC didn’t “sell uranium to Russia”…
…but that she was SoS when the sale of part of a Canadian uranium mining company was sold to Russia, a deal which had to be approved by like, NINE different agencies and she really had no direct say in it…
they STILL are like, “well, someone should look into that…” WTF?!
Sign me up too. Not only the money, but the time that should have been spent investigating actual corruption.
Republicans have spent 120 million and been investigating the Clintons for 30 years. Here we go again. 🙄
Are you f*cking kidding me? Are we really going to hound an old woman to the grave for the crime of running against Trump?
The most important aspect of this story is that almost immediately after taking office it was Trump who said he didn’t want to lock Clinton up. Trump brings this out again as the Russia investigation has really fired up.
I think in Trump’s mind, this is all one long running storyline on WWE.
Jeff Sessions is a coward who can’t stand up to his bigly boss.
I think the Keebler Elf is going to pursue this insanity again to get back into the Orange Turd’s good books. Hillary has been investigated to death for decades but what the vindictive dictator in the WH wants, he seems to get. Hurry up, Mueller. Stop this BS already. Drip, drip, drip…..
This is simply an attempt to distract from all the pedo allegations that are mounting higher than Everest.
WE WILL NOT BE DISTRACTED!!!
My eyes rolled so hard that I saw my brain.
Well, this will give insane desperate trump supporters something to freak out about on Facebook for a while. BUT HILLARY writ large.
And this is one reason I’m not on Facebook. I don’t need the stress and I don’t want to know how stupid people are.
Absolute power absolutely corrupts.
Classic deflection.
How many times has this been investigated now?
They are so corrupt and empty, this is all they have left. They are a party of nothing.
Also… off topic… is “whinging” the British version of “whining”? I’ve never said a word that sounds like “whinging” out loud but I see it online, and I feel like maybe it’s British?
Celebitches, I know you gon’ know the answer, because we have some Brits up in here and also you know everything.
I’m fairly certain this is a reference to Game of Thrones and while it means whining it’s pronounced ” win-ging” ( first g is hard )
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes it’s pretty much the same, moaning.
Win- Ging (as in Ginseng)
It’s definitely a word we use over here in the UK to refer to someone moaning/complaining, but no idea if it’s origins are actually British or not!
They is a nuanced difference in usage and understanding.
A person who is whining would be categorised as self- pitying. Woe is me type of distress.
A person who is whinging would be categorised as peevish. Complaining. Irritated type of distress
Whinge is British in origin.
What on earth are Republicans going to do when Hillary and Bill pass away? (I mean I’m not saying that’s going to happen tomorrow, but it will eventually happen.) Its the only thing they know how to do; the only thing they’ve known how to do for the past 30 years. Investigate the Clintons.
There will still be Obama. There’s also Chelsea.
Yes, somebody was on the Trump Jr tweets last night demanding that Chelsea release her emails with Assange.
LP- for serious, or joking?
OMG. Do they think Sasha and Malia were chatting with him on Club Penguin too?
Can we just start throwing tomatoes at these losers?
Oh for a posse of cream pie laden clowns! Where are they when you need them?
Geez. When are these wankers going to get over themselves? I’ve had quite enough of them. Can they not just fall off the face of the earth?
This is really serious, a misuse of the power of the government against a political opponent.
The mess started by the Weinstein revelations has been a godsend to Trump as a political distraction. Trump’s recent trip has been a major humiliation for the United States–cozying up to bullies and strongmen, dissing our own security establishment on foreign soil, getting nothing because he’s a lousy negotiator and threw away TPP, his only leverage.
By the way, anyone who is convinced that Hillary is corrupt–are you by chance getting your”news” from Facebook?
Agreed. This is a complete misuse of power and deeply concerning (of all the things Trump does). Sessions needs to grow a pair and quit because your reputation is already shot working with and for Trump, why lose all remaining professional integrity if you have any.
Because the other THREE investigations weren’t a waste of our money. This is just a distraction because lyin sessions knows the hammer drop is coming for him next
Seth Abramson has been my saviour in all of this mess. I was concerned that Sessions might pull something like this in an attempt to derail the investigations, but in response to this news, Seth tweeted:
“I hope he does this. Then Mueller can open up a *new* Obstruction investigation into whether Trump scheduled a lunch with Sessions a few weeks back to try to convince him to do this—likely hoping it’d conflict Mueller out of the Russia probe. So c’mon—*bring it*, Sessions.”
so that actually gives me heart.
YES! I love Seth Abramson. I can’t get enough of his Twitter, and I don’t tweet.
When I read on Google News this morning that they might investigate Clinton (“Finally!” added only the conservative sources), I was kind of almost okay with it, because I’m so tired. I’m okay if they investigate and FIND NOTHING and then move on at last and shut up about it. But then I worried that they might investigate and find trumped-up (pun-intended) evidence. And then I just get sick to my stomach thinking none of this will ever end.
As someone not from the US, I’ve been listening about Hillary’s supposed unethical dealings forever, but I have yet to find any source that would give weight to these accusations. Now, I don’t exactly think the woman is a saint, but the allegations that surface every now and then make her look absolutely horrible, and with no proof? I understand this makes me sound incredibly naive (or, y’know, a straight-up idiot), but how the h– can so many people repeat with such conviction things that only exist as vague rumors? Is there any place a person can go and read a decent, unbiased text on all these supposed ‘scandals’?
“This is the kind of thing that happens in third-world dictatorships” Yes, and many of those dictators got and stayed in power with the help of the US government.
We, people in the “third world countries”, have suffered the consequences of the United States intervining in our elections and political processes, destroying our economies, orchestrating coups, backing dictatorships with no hesitation if it was convenient economically or politically, for decades or even a century .
Maybe people in the US should read about this part of your history to understand better what is going on in your country these days.
That book Clinton Cash was such a pack of lies. Anyone with an ounce of critical thinking can tear it apart, yet millions believed it. The chapter on the Uranium deal alone was ridiculous. The US has more Uranium than we will ever need. The price of Uranium tanked, meaning it is not worth how much it costs to mine it. The US allowed the Canadians to UNLOAD that dog of a company on the Russians. No wonder they are pissed. Finally Hillary had nothing to do with the approval. That is how factual that lousy book is. Gives books a bad name thanks to the man who financed it–Steve Bannon.
I’ll get slammed but I’m not completely against this. There is an awful lot of timing coincidences that created a “pay for play” narrative in the foundation. And the fact it practically shuttered it’s operation in early 2017 when foreign donations dropped dramatically in the aftermath of her defeat is NOT a coincidence. Of course those donations ca e with expectations. Crazy naive to pretend otherwise. The book “Clinton Cash” reveals extremely concerning questions and some are valid to ask. Yes it was a hatchet job, an overdone one, but nonetheless it raised the profile of the foundations operations to ask legitimate questions. You can’t pretend the shuttering of the foundation wasnt extremely telling. It certainly was.
Besides, Joe Scarborough raised a great point. If Trump wants to “go there”bucking tradition (Obama refused to investigate Bush for example) then know Trump and his whole family will be investigated for the rest of their lives.
Getting the truth once and for all about the foundation and foreign policy decisions …..and dogging the Trumps forever……WIN WIN in my book.
You don’t need a special counsel to investigate this, though. And there have already been investigations:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clinton_Foundation%E2%80%93State_Department_controversy
This is just a continuation of the Republicans obsession with the Clintons and an attempt to divert attention from the GOP’s wrongdoings.
Oh, hell, why not relitigate Whitewater, why not go back to her days as a Goldwater Girl? Obviously, Congress has nothing better to do.
I fervently hope that anyone who keeps these douches in power suffers greatly.
Will this fucking nightmare never end?
Vanity Fair had an article on this about a week or two ago suggesting that the idea of the appointment of the special prosecutor to look into this was floated as a way to get rid of Muller. The theory was that Trump could not fire Muller without national outrage so he needed another way to get rid of him. Muller was the head of the FBI at the time and, therefore, would be investigated as either a witness or a participant. Being investigated by the government that you are investigating would seemingly be a conflict of interest that could cause or require Muller to step down as special prosecutor.
I cannot say whether Hillary is clean or not. I believe she is.
That said Sessions is delivering the perfect distraction for what the “lock her up” crowd want. I expect no less. He has pissed Trump off so he probably knows this will appease Trump and his base of deplorables.
The democrats are not helping. With Donna Brazile and her book and Biden and his regret for not running they all keep dumping on the person who kept rhe democrats financially afloat. If they didn’t want her money they should have gone elsewhere. If Biden wanted to be president he should have run. Yes , his son had just died and he was grieving but Biden has been im politics forever. He knew he wanted it.
Really i am done with them all. Bernie too. Time for mew blood.
HRC, former First Lady, U.S. Senator, Secretary of State. She was actually qualified to be the President, unlike Bigly, who can’t even spell correctly in his tweets. I think this is all about HRC winning the popular vote. Those 3 million votes are driving Bigly crazy, therefore she must be made to suffer. There is no dignity to Trump. There is only a vindictive child.
I’m with her.
She should be investigated. Since becoming President, she has completely abdicated her professional responsibilities the costitut…. wait, what?
She didn’t win, you say? Then why the freakin’ frack to we keep bringing her up?!!!
Leave Hillary alone. Christ Almighty.
Lol. I’m with you, happy. Leave her the hell alone already!!!!
From your own source, USAToday, they’re live streaming!
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2017/11/14/live-stream-attorney-general-jeff-sessions-testifies-before-house-judiciary-committee/861494001/
I never cared for Hillary but this is insane. Leave the woman alone!
