Amber Heard in Versace at the LA ‘Justice League’ premiere: boring or lovely?

Here are some photos from the big Justice League premiere last night in LA. It was a mess, from top to bottom. It was a mess for fashion, it was a mess because the movie is absolutely going to be a trainwreck, and it was a mess because of whatever is happening to The Batfleck’s face. If I was the studio publicist for Warner Bros in charge of directing how this film is being promoted, I would have sent the Batfleck on vacation for a month and just asked Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa and Henry Cavill to do the heavy lifting. But that’s not happening. Anyway, let’s just run through these photos (this is in no way comprehensive). Here’s the Batfleck’s face. I’m assuming this is a combination of booze and Botox.
Here’s Amber Heard in Atelier Versace. I’ve been enjoying the Versace lines this year, but this dress is kind of boring, or is it just boring ON HER? I also think Amber is doing some Scarlett Johansson cosplay with that hair, because in the thumbnails, I honestly thought “why is ScarJo at this premiere?”
Gal Gadot wore this absolutely cheap-looking Altuzarra Spring 2018. To be clear, I love Gal and I love her as Wonder Woman, but I think we need to admit to ourselves that Gal needs a new stylist.
Here’s Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. They recently got undercover married, which was surprising because I thought they were already married years ago. Can you imagine being married to Jason Momoa? My God.
I was disappointed to see that Henry Cavill didn’t walk the carpet with his new stuntwoman girlfriend. Hm. The weird mustache is, I believe, for another movie.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Lisa Bonet is just unreal. So beautiful. That is all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No lies detected. Grew up watching her on screen and listening to Lenny. Zoe is like the perfect mix of the two. They have such a wildly beautiful blended family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Zoe is possibly the most prominent exception to the rule that says the offspring of two highly attractive people will grow up to be average-looking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is gorgeous but her eyes look heavy as if she’s high off weed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lisa is the Queen. Saw pics on Instagram, she is so beautiful and Jason and her are such a sexy couple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are so hot together
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gal did a live-feed on Instagram last night showcasing the red carpet…and she was fiddling with the bust line of that horrid dress even then…I thought Amber looked gorjus…especially walking in the dress…which seemed very comfortable…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gal needs a new stylist. Now…no…yesterday. She has an INSANE body and needs someone who can figure out how to dress her in gowns to her benefit. That dress is ridiculous and ill-fitting
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her dress looks like a too big, metallic trash bag
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, they really don’t know what to do with a naturally beautiful woman with an un-enhanced natural body, do they. Sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the dress on Heard a lot–interesting silhouette and texture, beautiful fit. But even though she’s gorgeous, she lacks charisma and that always comes across. Bonet looks lovely. Any dress that doesn’t flatter Gal Godot (ffs) should go straight in the bin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. LOVE the dress, and she’s very beautiful, but she doesn’t have “it.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
jennifer lawrence wore it better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched the red carpet live. Amber was actually very charming on the red carpet and interacting with Jason.
Actually, it was kind of an exciting red carpet, and all of the celebs on the red carpet were fun and showed a lot of enthusiasm, even Ben.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m hearing the movie is actually decent. These clothes, however, are not.
The Cavill mustache is for Mission Impossible 6, I believe. Tom Cruise obviously hates Cavill. That’s the only explanation for this upper lip disaster.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea the porn stache has got to go movie or not. Tom probably does hate him, a younger, better looking and taller man.
I hope the movie is good. Please Whedon, work your magic like you did for The Avengers. People are calling it a train wreck though they haven’t seen it. It’s like they want it to be bad. Say what you want about Ben, he looks good as Batman/Bruce Wayne. All the fashion is bad, Gal I adore you but you can’t dress. Jason and Lisa look the best, they are the best dressed out the group. I like Amber”s dress as well. I think she’s pretty but not gorgeous as some claim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Tom Cruise obviously hates Cavill. That’s the only explanation for this upper lip disaster.”
THANK YOU!!! 😂 This has been my theory from the beginning. It’s the only way Cruise would let them cast a younger, hotter, (and waaaaaay taller 😏) guy. I’m serious! Think about that Mummy movie where he was trying to play a stud of about 33 years old. Stop it Cruise, it’s pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tom Cruise obviously hates Cavill. That’s the only explanation for this upper lip disaster. – the only justified explqnqtion of that lip hair. I also think both, Amber and Lisa look gorgeous
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LISA BONET!!! I am here for her everyday. She is stunning, aging beautifully. Love Jason Momoa’s blue suit. That’s all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved Lisa’s gown. She looks ten years younger. She and Jason were cute on the red carpet being interviewed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, so beautiful. The owl!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like Gal is standing strangely – is she pushing her pelvis forward or something? Looks odd.
I think Amber Heard and Lisa Bonet both look beautiful, and Cavill’s moustache is annoying. I still remember how striking he was in the Tudors – I don’t mind him in Superman but I feel like the sparkle he had has faded. It’s too bad
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the porn-star stache on him. He looks less vanilla handsome to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Amber’s dress is great. But then, I tend to think she is one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood.
Gal is lovely as well, but the dress is awful.
Lisa needs a new hair stylist; that style doesn’t flatter her face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t want to be a conspiracy theorist but…it’s odd to me that Amy Adams skipped this premiere. She’s one of the original Man of Steel cast, has been extremely game and professional for years, has always gotten along with Cavill and I’m pretty sure she and Gal are very close. She’s the only cast member who isn’t there. And it feels really strange and obvious. Is it possible WB mistreated her or something? This just doesn’t seem like her. I hope she’s ok.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After watching interviews for this film, I have to say that Ezra Miller is a delight. And I love his boots here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ezra is gorgeous and seems like a genuinely cool human.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually thought that was ScarJo too. Whoa. I also forgot she was even in this movie…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My goodness, there sure are a lot of beautiful people in this post.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amber Heard is unbelievably gorgeous… like damn… and on the same red carpet as Lisa Bonet and Gal Gadot? Beauty all around last night!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love Amber’s dress. Didn’t Jennifer Lawrence try this dress in beige at a mother! premiere and it looked like fishing line? Lisa’s dress is a little too prom night for my taste. Jason is too hot for words. Hope JL is great. I love that the female lead is the reason I want to see this movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amber’s hair is terrible but the dress is lovely. Gal is such a beautiful woman but that dress is just awful on her.
Momoa, still sexy even with ratty hair lol. Lisa Bonet has the most exquisite bone structure and red is stunning on her.
Batfleck looks less bloaty & gross than usual.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i’m not crazy about versace, but this dress looks good on amber. she has gorgeous legs btw.
gal gadot is so ridiculously beautiful, she’d look good in anything tbh.
all these men are unattractive to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How is this movie going to be a trainwreck? I’ve heard overall good things about the movie. It might not be a great movie as far as across-the-board praised, but it at least sounds fun.
I loved the live premiere, because I love this cast.
And they brought it in red carpet interviews, very relaxed and going with it. Ben didn’t look drunk on the live red carpet. He look clear-eyed during the brief interview. He did look botoxed. All of the women looked amazing, because they are all beautiful anyway. Photos don’t do them justice at the premiere. The live feed did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amber is gorgeous. This is not her best look/makeup and she’s still beautiful. I’ve disliked her for my own reasons before, but I’m rooting for her nowadays. The amount of online vitriol and hatred directed towards her is insane and absurd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaiser, this isn’t Batman v Superman, one of the things that gives me hope is people saying that while it looks like a Snyder movie (grimdark filters everywhere), it sounds like a Joss Whedon movie (fun).
Also Lisa Bonet is so gorgeous it’s unreal. Zoe definitely lucked out in the genetics department.
Report this comment as spam or abuse