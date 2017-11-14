Bijou Phillips offered a public & private apology for bullying Daniel Franzese

Yesterday, we discussed Daniel Franzese’s Facebook post about Bijou Phillips. Daniel is an actor who has been working for two decades, and he appeared in Bully with Bijou. He claims that when they were filming (circa 2000), Bijou was a homophobic bully and general a–hole who constantly made fun of him and even kicked him in the head one time. Well, Daniel posted his story over the weekend, and to her credit, Bijou responded pretty quickly. She apparently reached out to Daniel privately and she also dropped an email to TMZ to issue a public apology:
Bijou tells TMZ, “I want to write to address what Daniel has said. I don’t remember that time well, those years are a blur. I was a teenager and reckless in my behavior. I know Daniel to be a trustworthy and honest person, and to find out through social media that I was not the friend I thought I was to him made me so sad.”
Bijou goes on … “I am so mortified by this behavior and have contacted Daniel and apologized to him privately. I am not and never have been homophobic. I have nothing but love for the LGBTQ community and Daniel.”
The thing is, I would be willing to believe that Bijou was probably heavily into drugs at that point in her life, and that could be affecting her memories of that time. I like that she says that she trusts Daniel’s memory and his version of events, rather than trying to deny or negate his story. That being said, the bar is set so low. “I am not and never have been homophobic.” Girl, you clearly were.
Anyway, Daniel has accepted her apology and he made a statement on Twitter, writing:
Thread: I forgive @BijouPhillips because I don’t know her private story either. I shared this story only to bring light to a dark memory. It was 18 years ago. She has sent me an apology I accept. It would be nice to see her make a donation to @TrevorProject or something. This is not the only tale of horror or horrible people I have been around in the film industry.
I’m not a perfect person by any means but I always try to treat people with respect. Especially as an adult. Hopefully we can move forward into a future where film sets are a more professional environment. The movie BULLY in particular was a volatile set. Brad Renfro was arrested for stealing a boat the day before we started shooting the film. 18 years ago is a long time and I’d like to think she has found peace in her life. I certainly have. These experiences shape us. These days my belly sees the sun at the beach and I can honestly say (especially now that it’s been heard) I see the sun too. We’ve all been hurt and we’ve all hurt someone. I accept your apology on the grace you can afford the same mercy to someone else one day.
That’s a lovely sentiment – it must be a nice moment for him to get closure on at one thing in his past which has always bugged him, and like so many victims, his forgiveness is more for his own peace of mind than Bijou’s. Does this mean that all is truly forgiven? Probably not. But he’s moving on. Good for him.
What a gracious and generous man. YOU GO GLEN COCO
Yes!
For me Mean Girls (of which I am a shameless fan and frequently quote) has always been about the supporting character performances-really great acting!
Her Husband is the rapist Danny Masterson non?
Yes. So when i read the accuser’s account, i felt a question was answered about her relationship with Danny Masterson besides both being C0$. Garbage, homophobic, bullying people together.
Funny, when I started reading random rumors about Masterson (not the sexual assault ones, just drug dealing and a-hole) it answered the question of why he’s with someone as awful as Bijou.
I love the last part – I accept your apology on the grace you can afford the same mercy to someone else someday. There’s a poetry to it and the sentiment is beautiful. Perfect response.
Those apologies filled with surprise, like I am so surprised and disturbed someone got hurt by my actions or my attitudes are a testiment how most people lack self-reflection and empathy.
He seems like such a lovely human being! She is trash and he didn’t have to accept her apology, but he was gracious enough to do so. I hope she does actually donate to the Trevor Project but I doubt she will. Isn’t Scientology very, very homophobic?
This reminds me that I want to start donating to charity on a monthly basis and the Trevor Project would be a great one to add to my list. Thank you Daniel, know that even if she doesn’t donate, others are listening and helping!
Sorry, duped my comment by mistake…
I love that he wrote such a gracious, wonderful statement in return, but still referred to her as a horrible person in it. #TeamDaniel all the way, he seems like a good sort.
One of my exes worked on a James Toback film in the early 2000s and a lot of the crew had worked together before. There were some crazy stories on the set about Bijou’s behavior on Black & White. It was a long time ago so I don’t remember all the details, but the tone was definitely consistent with Daniel’s experience… confrontational, gross, totally absurd, mean-spirited, unacceptable. And involved her taking a sh-t on a paper plate and giving it to someone.
Whaaaaaat?? She sh!t on a paper plate and gave it to someone??? I shouldn’t be surprised. Like I said yesterday, she comes from a messed up family. Incest is about as bad as it gets. And with the Scieno cult, she definitely isn’t getting help for her issues because they don’t believe in that.
Is it true cocaine abuse blew out her kidneys? If so, she must have had a massive habit. She’s a regular cautionary tale these days.
