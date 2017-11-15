Jason Momoa sort-of confirms that he’s starring in a reboot of The Crow

In today’s “Unnecessary Remake News,” it looks like The Crow will finally be returning to the big screen with Jason Momoa. The man with the best brows in the biz (sorry, Dwayne Johnson) is set to fill the shoes of the iconic Brandon Lee.

Talks of this reboot are nothing new. Back in 2011, Bradley Cooper was set to star (dear God, why?) in a reimagining of the 1994 movie. In 2013, Tom Hiddleston and Alexander Skarsgard were in talks to take over the role, only to have the part go to Luke Evans (Gaston in the recent Beauty and the Beast redux and star of Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, which I still kind of want to see). And now, like a phoenix from the ashes, the project, titled The Crow Reborn, is back with a new leading man.

The 38-year-old actor made the announcement through Instagram. On Sunday, he posted an abstract painting of the Crow’s face with the caption, “I’ve been waiting for sooooo long. @corinhardy let’s do this brother aloha j.”

I’ve been waiting for sooooo long. @corinhardy let’s do this brother aloha j

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

Corin Hardy is set to direct the new movie. According to his iMDb bio, he produces “live action and animated work [that] mixes the macabre, the beautiful and the epic to visually dazzling results.” He directed the 2015 horror flick The Hallow (nope, haven’t heard of it either) and the upcoming movie The Nun, which is a spin-off from the successful Conjuring series. He posted a response to Jason’s post, a photo of the two of them together with the caption, “Two-headed monster. Craawwk.”

Two-headed monster. Craawwk.

A post shared by Corin Hardy (@corinhardy) on

If it’s on social media, it’s happening, right? Full disclosure, I was never able to make it through the original Crow, but college Corey played the sellout of the soundtrack. I don’t see why they would need a remake, especially after the 1996 sequel, The Crow: City of Angels, tanked. But, as much as I have never seen Jason Momoa act in anything, physically he seems like he could pull offthe role. Who knows?

Speaking of Jason, he attended Monday night’s LA premiere of Justice League with his new wife, Lisa Bonet. Say what? I didn’t know they were even a “thing,” but they’ve been together since 2005 and have two kids together, 10-year-old Lola and 8-year-old Nakoa-Wolf. They do make an attractive couple though.

One last bit of (adorable) Jason news, while promoting Justice League on the Graham Norton Show (hands down, my favorite talk show), Jason showed off his quindent skills (Aquaman’s weapon of choice) and spoke a little of his Game of Thrones language, Dothraki, much to the delight of fellow guests Sarah Millican and Hugh Grant. He is one charming man, isn’t he? I didn’t really want to see Justice League… until now.

London photocall for 'Justice League'

Justice League Photocall

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Justice League'

26 Responses to “Jason Momoa sort-of confirms that he’s starring in a reboot of The Crow”

  1. Yira says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:20 am

    I really liked him in the bad batch. And he’s sexy as hell so it’ll work I think.

    Reply
  2. Lotusgoat says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:22 am

    They have a chance to make a beautiful film if they are blending art and live action. The original film was based off a series of comic books, and I had the collection in a single book. It’s unsettling and much darker than the original film. I’m okay with the casting, too. Fingers crossed. And yeah, Jason was excellent on Graham, of course. He’s amazing.

    Reply
    • tealily says:
      November 15, 2017 at 9:50 am

      Yes, the comic was much darker than the original film. I would not call this one an unnecessary remake at all. I have nostalgia for the first film and loved Brandon Lee, but it wasn’t a great film. The whole thing fell apart at the end and I think production really suffered after his death. Really, I think it’s only remembered as fondly as it is because he died. Maybe this version will do it justice. I hope so!

      Reply
  3. D says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:25 am

    I don’t know how I feel about this because I had a bit of a goth phase as a teenager and I love The Crow. I do like Jason Momoa….and by ‘like’ I of course mean I want to climb him like a tree lol…I just don’t know if I can see him as Draven.

    Reply
  4. marmalazed says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Wait—HOW DID YOU NOT KNOW ABOUT JASON MOMOA AND LISA BONET?!!! Lol

    Reply
  5. BengalCat2000 says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:34 am

    He looks like a lion. I want to crawl into his lap and pet his hair (with Lisa Bonet’s permission of course).

    Reply
  6. grabbyhands says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Cripes-Affleck manages to be a buzzkill even when he’s posing for a group photo.

    I have never understood the worship of the original movie-I thought it was a terrible adaptation of an amazing comic-so obviously I’m not the target audience, but I feel like Momoa aged out of this role a while ago. It will be interesting to see how they spin that in the new movie.

    Reply
  7. third ginger says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Kaiser and friends, THE HALLOW is actually a pretty interesting horror film set in Ireland.

    Reply
  8. Dhavynia says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:00 am

    I’ve followed him since I first saw him in Stargate, he plays dark characters really well that it surprises you how much of an awesome, happy down to earth guy he is

    Reply
  9. Mermaid says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:07 am

    My favorite actor!!! He’s gorgeous. I loved him as Drogo. And he was so hot as Conan too. He seems like such a happy down to Earth guy too. I can’t wait for this movie!!!

    Reply
  10. Millenial says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I think The Crow is highly overrated and really only lasts as a cult classic because Brandon Lee got killed while making it. I honestly think this idea sucks. Maybe he’s doing it for the money.

    Reply
  11. LittlefishMom says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:14 am

    He’s a pure, kind soul. Hopefully he stays that way. I think he will because of his deep love for her and his family. Good luck to him.

    Reply
  12. lala says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Not many celebrities do it for me..but he does. so much. so so much.

    Reply
  13. Laur says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Really loved the Crow in my youth, and the soundtrack too. If done right this could be really good (especially with such a hottie as Draven) but I won’t hold my breath.

    Reply
  14. Goldengirllover34 says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Lord that man is so damn fine! He is just so damn sexy!

    Reply
  15. Donna says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:03 am

    My brain just goes to mush at the sight of Momoa. Such a beautiful man.

    Reply
  16. Jess says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Lisa Bonet is a damn lucky woman, Lenny Kravitz AND Jason Mamoa, it’s almost not fair for one woman to get so much sexy, lol. Seriously though, it’s heartwarming looking through Jason’s social media and seeing how he adores her, and their children, plus he dotes on Zoe Kravitz as well, but in a very respectful step dad way. I’m pretty sure I’ve seen pics of Lisa, Lenny, Jason, and Zoe all hanging out as a family looking happy!

    I could not have a bigger crush! I’m making my husband dress as Khal Drogo next Halloween, lol.

    Reply
  17. arock says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:18 am

    that man is hot sex on a stick. Jason Momoa could read a phone book and id still be fanning my pants.
    but omg with the remakes, hollywood has really gotten lazy.

    Reply
  18. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:32 am

    I didn’t realise he had such a deep sexy voice! He’s always been funny, his sense of humour fits the GN show.

    Reply
  19. Lucy says:
    November 15, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Apparently he is one of the best parts of Justice League (right after Dame WW, of course), which doesn’t surprise me. He just seems like such a lovely guy.

    Reply

