Jason Momoa sort-of confirms that he’s starring in a reboot of The Crow

In today’s “Unnecessary Remake News,” it looks like The Crow will finally be returning to the big screen with Jason Momoa. The man with the best brows in the biz (sorry, Dwayne Johnson) is set to fill the shoes of the iconic Brandon Lee.
Talks of this reboot are nothing new. Back in 2011, Bradley Cooper was set to star (dear God, why?) in a reimagining of the 1994 movie. In 2013, Tom Hiddleston and Alexander Skarsgard were in talks to take over the role, only to have the part go to Luke Evans (Gaston in the recent Beauty and the Beast redux and star of Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, which I still kind of want to see). And now, like a phoenix from the ashes, the project, titled The Crow Reborn, is back with a new leading man.
The 38-year-old actor made the announcement through Instagram. On Sunday, he posted an abstract painting of the Crow’s face with the caption, “I’ve been waiting for sooooo long. @corinhardy let’s do this brother aloha j.”
Corin Hardy is set to direct the new movie. According to his iMDb bio, he produces “live action and animated work [that] mixes the macabre, the beautiful and the epic to visually dazzling results.” He directed the 2015 horror flick The Hallow (nope, haven’t heard of it either) and the upcoming movie The Nun, which is a spin-off from the successful Conjuring series. He posted a response to Jason’s post, a photo of the two of them together with the caption, “Two-headed monster. Craawwk.”
If it’s on social media, it’s happening, right? Full disclosure, I was never able to make it through the original Crow, but college Corey played the sellout of the soundtrack. I don’t see why they would need a remake, especially after the 1996 sequel, The Crow: City of Angels, tanked. But, as much as I have never seen Jason Momoa act in anything, physically he seems like he could pull offthe role. Who knows?
Speaking of Jason, he attended Monday night’s LA premiere of Justice League with his new wife, Lisa Bonet. Say what? I didn’t know they were even a “thing,” but they’ve been together since 2005 and have two kids together, 10-year-old Lola and 8-year-old Nakoa-Wolf. They do make an attractive couple though.
One last bit of (adorable) Jason news, while promoting Justice League on the Graham Norton Show (hands down, my favorite talk show), Jason showed off his quindent skills (Aquaman’s weapon of choice) and spoke a little of his Game of Thrones language, Dothraki, much to the delight of fellow guests Sarah Millican and Hugh Grant. He is one charming man, isn’t he? I didn’t really want to see Justice League… until now.
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com
I really liked him in the bad batch. And he’s sexy as hell so it’ll work I think.
They have a chance to make a beautiful film if they are blending art and live action. The original film was based off a series of comic books, and I had the collection in a single book. It’s unsettling and much darker than the original film. I’m okay with the casting, too. Fingers crossed. And yeah, Jason was excellent on Graham, of course. He’s amazing.
Yes, the comic was much darker than the original film. I would not call this one an unnecessary remake at all. I have nostalgia for the first film and loved Brandon Lee, but it wasn’t a great film. The whole thing fell apart at the end and I think production really suffered after his death. Really, I think it’s only remembered as fondly as it is because he died. Maybe this version will do it justice. I hope so!
I don’t know how I feel about this because I had a bit of a goth phase as a teenager and I love The Crow. I do like Jason Momoa….and by ‘like’ I of course mean I want to climb him like a tree lol…I just don’t know if I can see him as Draven.
This^^
I can’t even imagine a person who’s even remotely interested in men NOT wanting to climb him like a tree. He’s so hot. But yeah, him in The Crow is like of a meh for me. But then again, I’m not too attached to the original, so I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt.
Wait—HOW DID YOU NOT KNOW ABOUT JASON MOMOA AND LISA BONET?!!! Lol
I’m feeling like a fool because this is news to me too. I had NO CLUE they were even an item. And they have kids?? Whaaaaaaat???
Seriously, I was thinking the same thing, lol. I’ve been envious of them for years, because hot damn they are an amazing couple. What surprised me is that they only just got married, I’d always figured that they’d been married for years now.
He looks like a lion. I want to crawl into his lap and pet his hair (with Lisa Bonet’s permission of course).
Don’t you dare! They are my fave couple. Abd if he gets all Hollywood, I’ll kick his behind.
Lol, they are SO beautiful!!!
Cripes-Affleck manages to be a buzzkill even when he’s posing for a group photo.
I have never understood the worship of the original movie-I thought it was a terrible adaptation of an amazing comic-so obviously I’m not the target audience, but I feel like Momoa aged out of this role a while ago. It will be interesting to see how they spin that in the new movie.
Kaiser and friends, THE HALLOW is actually a pretty interesting horror film set in Ireland.
I’ve followed him since I first saw him in Stargate, he plays dark characters really well that it surprises you how much of an awesome, happy down to earth guy he is
My favorite actor!!! He’s gorgeous. I loved him as Drogo. And he was so hot as Conan too. He seems like such a happy down to Earth guy too. I can’t wait for this movie!!!
I think The Crow is highly overrated and really only lasts as a cult classic because Brandon Lee got killed while making it. I honestly think this idea sucks. Maybe he’s doing it for the money.
He’s a pure, kind soul. Hopefully he stays that way. I think he will because of his deep love for her and his family. Good luck to him.
Not many celebrities do it for me..but he does. so much. so so much.
Really loved the Crow in my youth, and the soundtrack too. If done right this could be really good (especially with such a hottie as Draven) but I won’t hold my breath.
Lord that man is so damn fine! He is just so damn sexy!
My brain just goes to mush at the sight of Momoa. Such a beautiful man.
Lisa Bonet is a damn lucky woman, Lenny Kravitz AND Jason Mamoa, it’s almost not fair for one woman to get so much sexy, lol. Seriously though, it’s heartwarming looking through Jason’s social media and seeing how he adores her, and their children, plus he dotes on Zoe Kravitz as well, but in a very respectful step dad way. I’m pretty sure I’ve seen pics of Lisa, Lenny, Jason, and Zoe all hanging out as a family looking happy!
I could not have a bigger crush! I’m making my husband dress as Khal Drogo next Halloween, lol.
that man is hot sex on a stick. Jason Momoa could read a phone book and id still be fanning my pants.
but omg with the remakes, hollywood has really gotten lazy.
I didn’t realise he had such a deep sexy voice! He’s always been funny, his sense of humour fits the GN show.
Apparently he is one of the best parts of Justice League (right after Dame WW, of course), which doesn’t surprise me. He just seems like such a lovely guy.
