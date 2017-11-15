Duchess Kate repeats a $900 Goat coat for a London event: cute or meh?

Kate Middleton receives flowers visiting a North London School

I had honestly forgotten how much the Duchess of Cambridge loves to wear short skirts during her pregnancies. I don’t know what she’s going for with that – when she’s not pregnant, she veers toward dowdy, older-lady style dresses which make her look like she’s doing Lady Mary cosplay, but as soon as she’s showing a little bump, out come the shorter hemlines. To be honest, she wore a lot of miniskirts in the early days of her marriage too, when she often looked like she was 31 going on 13.

Anyway, these are photos of Kate at the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London yesterday. She was supposed to do this event back in early September, but had to cancel it when she became pregnant. She repeated a wool crepe coat by Goat, which she first wore in 2013 when she was pregnant with Prince George. I liked it back then, but it’s irritating me a little bit now. The Goat coat cost about $900 when she bought it years ago, so at least she got some additional use out of it. She styled it similarly for the repeat too – black tights, black dress underneath. She changed the shoes – she wore black heels in 2013, and black boots on Tuesday.

What else? At this event, Kate chatted with a little girl and she asked the girl what her favorite color is. The girl told her “pink” and Kate “said that’s Charlotte’s favorite color too.” Most little girls like pink? It’s nature/nurture – we’re conditioned to like pink, but I think a lot of little girls just like pink naturally too. I loved pink when I was a little girl, then I became a pre-teen and a teenage goth/grunge, then I eschewed pink throughout college and I came back to pink in my 20s. Now I love a hot pink or a pastel pink (and nothing in between).

Also: Kate’s dodgy Uncle Gary admitted in court to punching his wife in the face and pled guilty to one count of assault. He has been released on bail and he’ll be sentenced next week. Yikes.

The Duchess of Cambridge visits the Hornsey Road Children's Centre

