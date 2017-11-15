Duchess Kate repeats a $900 Goat coat for a London event: cute or meh?

I had honestly forgotten how much the Duchess of Cambridge loves to wear short skirts during her pregnancies. I don’t know what she’s going for with that – when she’s not pregnant, she veers toward dowdy, older-lady style dresses which make her look like she’s doing Lady Mary cosplay, but as soon as she’s showing a little bump, out come the shorter hemlines. To be honest, she wore a lot of miniskirts in the early days of her marriage too, when she often looked like she was 31 going on 13.
Anyway, these are photos of Kate at the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London yesterday. She was supposed to do this event back in early September, but had to cancel it when she became pregnant. She repeated a wool crepe coat by Goat, which she first wore in 2013 when she was pregnant with Prince George. I liked it back then, but it’s irritating me a little bit now. The Goat coat cost about $900 when she bought it years ago, so at least she got some additional use out of it. She styled it similarly for the repeat too – black tights, black dress underneath. She changed the shoes – she wore black heels in 2013, and black boots on Tuesday.
What else? At this event, Kate chatted with a little girl and she asked the girl what her favorite color is. The girl told her “pink” and Kate “said that’s Charlotte’s favorite color too.” Most little girls like pink? It’s nature/nurture – we’re conditioned to like pink, but I think a lot of little girls just like pink naturally too. I loved pink when I was a little girl, then I became a pre-teen and a teenage goth/grunge, then I eschewed pink throughout college and I came back to pink in my 20s. Now I love a hot pink or a pastel pink (and nothing in between).
Also: Kate’s dodgy Uncle Gary admitted in court to punching his wife in the face and pled guilty to one count of assault. He has been released on bail and he’ll be sentenced next week. Yikes.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and WENN.
She looks fine?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a child I hated pink. Why should I like it, just because it’s a girls colour? I also refused to wear pants for a year, then changed my mind one day and refused to wear dresses.
I was an easy going child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am going to ship one of my daughters to you. Feisty girl wore cowboy boots for nearly two months because she said they make her strong. Where she got this idea, I don’t know. She wouldn’t wear shorts all summer long, and now her hair has to be in a ballerina bun every single day. If you don’t mind an outspoken little dictator, she is yours for keeps. She unnerves adults because I teach my kids about eye contact and she runs with it.
She copies me too so beware what you say she will say it out loud out of context in public.
How soon can I box her up?
Lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol.
Can i take her? I’m a sucker for fiesty, unrestrained little emperors / empresses.
Endlessly fun AND funny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she sounds awesome! feisty little girls grow up to be feisty women!! we need more of them around
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ahahah enjoy it while it lasts!
But i wouldn’t say no to a play date if you need a baby sitter
and LAK, that is exactly it. I remember hating being asked if I was a princess too, why would I want to be a princess, I want to be Empress or Queen!
Raise those little queen up, and let them be their defiant little badass selves. (and thank god for patient moms and dads)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For some reason, I feel like this is something her daughter would wear.
It may be the length of the coat and the tights combo that makes her outfit “toddleresque”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really like the coat but it needed pants or a longer skirt underneath. Looks a little too girlish. But otherwise she looks pretty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thinking she has tall girl problem. Most clothes are too short for anyone above 170 cm.
Other than the length of the coat, she looks OK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Black pencil pants and pumps would look better than the skirt and tights combo with this goat coat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. The coat would look better with a nice pair of dress pants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is about 5’7 or 5’8. That is my height and not so tall that you can’t find a skirt that hits just above the knee. I can easily find skirts that length for work.
It just looks off when a skirt is hidden by a coat and since she was sitting on the floor and in lower kiddie chairs at this event, it wasn’t well considered for the visit. Other photos show her using the coat to block a potential flash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I’m 5′ 11″and even I can work around it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am tall and don’t have a problem finding appropriate clothes. Kate isn’t tall enough for it to be a problem.
The outfit looks dated because she wears her coat buttoned and these don’t look great that way. The proportions are off, and I am not a fan of black tights worn to compensate for the length of the skirt. They should be a style element.
Her hair makes it look very basic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone on another site pointed out that this coat is meant to be worn with something longer underneath, and while it is a really pretty coat, she should have worn a longer dress or trousers with it. I am not an expert on style so I dunno about that, but I don’t like it with this dress (she wore the same dress in 2013 too.) The collar is white and it doesn’t go with the cream coat.
It also really bugged me that she didn’t take her coat off for the whole visit. She looked REALLY awkward in all the pictures sitting and talking with kids with her coat still on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
agree with your comment. I don’t get the “coat as outfit” thing she does. Is it a British thing? Because I love a gorgeous coat, but I take it off when I’m inside
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I first looked at that pic, I thought she was wearing liquid leggings or over the knee leather boots. Her tights/hose game is just awful
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is she wearing boots with it? Seems off. Sorry to say but she doesn’t have the princess aura I think everyone was hoping for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who does have the “princess aura”? Of course everyone is going to say Diana, but imo much of Diana’s pa was more about her height. Tall people just have or are perceived as being more regal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Queen Rania is 5’6, and Letizia of Spain is 5’7. Princess Mary of Denmark is 5’8. Princess Madeleine is 5’7, Princess Victoria is 5’8.
That’s not the reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate doesn’t have the basic adult aura tha most women have by 35 much less a princess aura. She lives to be cared for and it shows in her interactions with other adults. It is off putting and unprofessional.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the fall bouquet. (I thought that in Hyacinth’s voice)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too very much. I think the dress showcases the bouquet nicely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she looks lovely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because with her, SOMETHING must look really skinny. If she can’t showcase a slim waist, the legs come out and stay out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We’re told that Kate’s now well enough to do the schedule that was planned before the pregnancy was revealed and yet she has time to do one engagement she missed.Have the others been rescheduled or was this the only one that she missed? She has nothing else announced until next year. We were told she was stepping up (and is now well enough to) so why isn’t she doing it?
As for the coat it looks shorter this time than last.
Does anyone know if KP ever actually talk about things that are discussed at their engagements? Only noticed on their instagram yesterday, that for this one they only mentioned where she was and very basic info about it but nothing about what was discussed/done at the engagement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
KP’s social media is hopeless. It’s as basic as you saw. No more information, no follow up of organisation. They don’t participate in their organisations’ publicity or events nada.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The KP Powers That Be do not like the public asking awkward questions, Lainey, and have no answers to such questions, so all we’re left with is speculation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These boots just look dated to me. I don’t think I’ve yet to see the Duchess in an ankle boot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does have one or two pairs that she wears sometimes. I think she wears them maybe once or twice a year.
https://katemiddletonstyle.org/item/aquatalia-rouge-boots/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She wore ankle boots in her first year.
http://www3.pictures.stylebistro.com/gi/Duchess+Cambridge+Visits+Rose+Hill+Primary+etfhPaynT9ql.jpg
https://katemiddletonstyle.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/kate-middleton-aquatalia-rouge.png
https://fashionistafever.files.wordpress.com/2013/01/katemiddletonbootsankleboots.jpg
https://i.pinimg.com/736x/a5/df/9d/a5df9d34a0fbe50b90023d8555f1aefb–duchess-kate-duchess-of-cambridge.jpg
More recently
http://www2.pictures.stylebistro.com/gi/Kate+Middleton+Boots+Ankle+Boots+9TXTywC-S6Vx.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kind of boring, but at least she’s not wearing nude pumps with it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, that hair. Coat way too short, very immature look for a grown woman doing an official royal event. Slack would look great with the coat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually think the coat benefits from that GORGEOUS bouquet of flowers she’s holding in front of it. They look beautiful together
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The coat is fine, unremarkable. Mystified as to its price. It looks like it could be from the Jessica Simpson collection and cost a tenth of that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Other than the skirt being too short, I think she looks nice. It is a lovely coat. However, I agree with others, regarding her reluctance to take her coat off indoors. It gives the impression she is desperate to rush away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obviously, The Duchess cannot say, “One simply cannot wait to get out of here and put one’s feet up in front of the fire”, but Royal protocol decrees it’s perfectly acceptable for the coat to say it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
🤗
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually, the pink is for girls/blue is for boys things is fairly recent. Earlier in the 20th century, those colors were associated with the *opposite* sex.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep
I think it has strong associations with the princess trend which became a thing after Disney’s successful revival of it’s animation division in the 90s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t mind the coat, but I think it would look better with either some straight leg wool trousers or with some fabulous over-the-knee boots! OTK boots are great with shorter dresses and skirts!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does she never take her coat off indoors? Rude to subconsciously admit how much she doesn’t want to be there.
Why is she wearing cream around children?
If she takes off the coat, she’s in head-to-toe black. Against protocol and all-black with kids. Better than the time she wore all-black to visit the kids in the hospice. How uplifting when she comes dressed as the Angel of Death!
@Kaiser, thank you for commenting on the miniskirts. Sometimes I feel I’m the only one who notices. Several more shots across her thighs to her crotch are now out there from this visit because of her inappropriate outfit. SMH
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s annoying and unprofessional of her to go with shorter hemlines while pregnant. Kate thinks pregnancy is unattractive because she loses a flat stomach so she tries to compensate by showing off her legs. It actually makes her look rounder.
I’d like to see her in longer dresses, look more dignified. Carole spent too much time teaching her how to climb social circles instead of basic rules of decorum.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But hey, she showed up for work for an hour (or less). Progress?
At least she knew CC’s favorite shade, instead of not knowing what her own favorite is.
She took the time to tell how William ‘didn’t know what to do’ after the babies arrived and struggles to figure out his role in the family unit. When you willingly disappear for the first 5-6 months of the baby’s life, I’m sure re-entry could be difficult. Wife, mother-in-law, night nurse, live-in nanny, house keeper – it is crowded in that nursery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe William didn’t know what to do but he was fortunate enough to be surrounded by people who did. Most of us didn’t know what to do. I sure as heck didn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It becomes of question of how many people, who is in charge (Carole), and whether they’re willing to let him in – if he even wants to be there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The flowers are nice. That’s all I’ve got. (KEEP MOVING THAT SIDE PART OVER MORE.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks very pretty and I think the length of the coat and dress underneath are fine. She has fantastic legs…..show them off!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does she wear such short dresses, skirts, costs etc. when she’s pregnant? I thought wearing miniskirts or whatever were against the rules for her. How does she get away with it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse