Amber Heard: ‘I don’t want to be the princess. I want to be the prince’

It occurred to me as I read Amber Heard’s Allure cover story that she hasn’t really sat down for an in-depth magazine profile since her divorce from Johnny Depp. While married to Depp, Amber got a lot of magazine covers, but she’s been squirrelly with magazines in the past few years. And who can blame her? She’s been through a lot and she didn’t have anything to promote. Currently, she’s promoting her role in Justice League, where she plays Mera, Aquaman’s wife. Amber’s built up a lot of stuff to talk about in the past two years, so let’s get to it – you can read the full Allure piece here. Some highlights:
Whether she wants to use her fame to do good works: “I don’t have to; I have to. If I didn’t have a platform, I would stand on my toes… I have a semifunctioning brain and a semifunctioning limbic system, and as a human being, it is incumbent on me to make the world a better place in any small, insignificant way I can. I’ve always tried to do the right thing. I used everything I was given. I had to make it better for the next person.”
She didn’t just start supporting the ACLU because of her divorce: “I have supported the ACLU since I was 16. When I was growing up, my friends had ’N Sync posters, and I collected feminist propaganda from World War II. Our mothers and grandmothers worked to make an environment that was deceptively comfortable. I took it for granted. By comparison to other places or previous generations, we’re doing great. Yeah, sure, there have been some sexist things here… I was so wrong. I was so f–king wrong.”
American misogyny, personally and writ large: “Before the Grabber in Chief, before the reeling back that we collectively had as women, I had already had my own reeling back. I had already realized the roots of misogyny reach far deeper and are far more ubiquitous. I didn’t realize that until about a year and a half ago. I had been living with my head in the sand because I was comparing it to other places or to the past. I did not realize how far we have to go to be equal. [And by equal] I mean fair.”
Whether she identifies as bisexual now: “I don’t identify as anything. I’m a person. I like who I like. I happened to be dating a woman, and people started taking pictures of us walking to our car after dinner. I [was] holding her hand, and I realized that I have two options: I can let go of her hand and, when asked about it, I can say that my private life is my private life. Or I could not let go and own it.”
No one wanted her to come out as bisexual: “Everyone told me: ‘You cannot do this.’ I had played opposite Nicolas Cage [in one movie], and in another I was playing opposite Johnny. And everyone said, ‘You’re throwing it all away. You can’t do this to your career.’ And I said, ‘I cannot do this any other way. Watch me.’ They pointed to no other working romantic lead, no other actress, that was out. I didn’t come out. I was never in. It’s limiting, that LGBTQ thing. It served a function as an umbrella for marginalized people to whom rights were being denied, but it loses its efficacy because of the nuanced nature of humanity. As we become more educated and expand the facts of our nature, we keep adding letters. It was a great shield, but now we’re stuck behind it. It’s so important to resist labels. I don’t care how many letters you add. At some point, it’s going to spell ‘WE ARE HUMAN.’ Equality shouldn’t be up for debate. Are you for equal treatment of persons?”
On beauty & intelligence: “I was wired from an early age: I don’t want to be the princess. I want to be the prince. I want to do the fun stuff. I would rather be brave or smart than pretty. They’re not mutually exclusive, my face and my brain. We have this medulla approach to humanity. We separate the soul from the body….[As a kid,] seeing princesses in my books called beautiful was frustrating. I found the same frustration in Hollywood. I read 5 to 10 scripts a week, and 4 out of 5 have nothing else to say about the female lead. Always the same adjectives: beautiful or sexy or some version of it. I started saying to my agents, ‘Don’t send me scripts where the first adjective in the female description is “beautiful.” And if the second is “enigmatic,” throw it in the trash.’ The word ‘enigmatic’ means ‘Her backstory doesn’t matter.’ I fell for that so many times.”
If I’m being honest, I used to think that when Amber talked about her bisexuality and the LGBTQ+ community, she sounded sort of… obvious, you know? Like, she wasn’t providing anyone with any new information, and it sometimes came across as very look-at-me. But after everything that went down with her marriage to Johnny Depp and everything that’s happening in our country, I give her more respect. She genuinely raised awareness – through personal suffering and her own bravery in coming forward – about the increased dangers bisexual women face in intimate relationships. She really did take a chance with her career when she came out.
Nothing is original..
“I don’t want to be the princess”, “I want to be the prince”.. this is a variation of what Jolie said about being Bond.
I think Amber is very pretty. Still not sure of her as an actress.
They share the same Manager, Geyers Kosinski. Always thought his strategy was to market her as the next Jolie. Hopefully Aquaman will be successful for her.
Jolie had that rare larger than life, movie star charisma in SPADES and was way more badass with hardly any effort. Amber is just another bland, obnoxious pretty girl who tries so hard to sound interesting. Just one of the many who tried to emulate Jolie without success.
Replies like yours contribute to Weinstein’s culture, you know. When you are so eager to harshly judge a woman for no reason at all, you are happy to tear a woman down over rumors without a second thought. Not to mention that when you devalue a woman the way you are doing now, you are depriving her of the humanity that allows us to empathize with her and thus believe her. She hasn’t done anything wrong or anything to warrant judgement like this. Be better.
Yet I’ve seen most of those same sentences lodged at someone disliked around here … twee, bland, lacks charisma, try hard, husband is cheating… and it’s perfectly acceptable.
We should all be better.
@Wendy, I agree– we should start calling this needless judgement out on this site. It’s possible to disagree with some of the things Amber is saying without being so hostile to her.
Being a fan of Angelina does not mean that you should tear another actress down for no reason. And I have seen that A LOT on here. Amber said nothing about Angelina. Now Melissa Ethridge or Chelsea Handler going after her is different and they can and should be dragged for that. But Jolie fans insistent on comparing every actress to her is not cool.
Am I missing a comment? This is a GOSSIP site. People are allowed to think and say that an actress is meh, is pretty but not much else. How in the world is this contributing to “Weinstein’s culture”?
@ CynicalAnn: Just because gossip has traditionally been a forum to be judgey as hell about things that don’t really matter, doesn’t mean we oughtn’t re-evaluate how we engage in gossip. I think this site in particular is engaging in some great introspection along those lines. In general, but especially in this time. It’s worth questioning how quick we are to dismiss and devalue women (which is different that criticizing the substance of what Amber is saying, as some commenters do below), and how that contributed to a culture in which it is so easy for their reputation and thus career to suffer.
@PPP: so on a gossip site we’re not allowed to say that an actress is not that great? Or that her agent was trying to position her as another famous actress? Because she’s a woman we have to say she’s a wonderful actress and not pretty? What gossip is “appropriate”?
ITA with you, PPP. I think it’s a wonderful time to re-evaluate the way we gossip, and you articulated it so well. Maybe we should reflect on ways to bring more compassion to this space. Yes, even this space that’s designed for gossip. I think it starts with all of us deciding for ourselves where the line is between gossiping/debating/discussing and just plain talking sh!t, and there definitely is a line. I’ve been thinking about this a lot recently~ how I interact with this site and how that helps or hurts me as far as my growth as a human. Finding the line between discussion, gossip, and sh!t talking is something I certainly need to work on.
@Wendy I don’t think “lacks charisma” is an insult; it’s just stating a fact. I would say most people don’t have charisma and there’s nothing wrong with that either. “Charisma” is not necessarily a compliment, anyway – plenty of terrible people have been very charismatic!
@Shambles: ANY kind of gossip is inherently wrong. We’re speaking about people we don’t know, making all kinds of judgements based on perceptions, our own biases and backgrounds, sound bites, interviews that are there just to sell a product-whether it’s movies/tv/books/even the Royal Family’s PR. If people are going to be on a site called CeleBITCHY which is a celebrity gossip website, I think it’s absurd to be criticizing posters who are saying Amber Heard is pretty but not a good actress.
@ppp
Sorry i cannot worship every female. Sorry for having an opinion. Sorry for not seeing talent or charisma in miss Heard. Sorry for not enjoying her interviews and not finding anything interesting about her.
Yes, Depp was awful to her. But apart from that i don’t see a reason to support her as an actress or an activist.
I’m sure there are literally millions of women who grew up feeling more drawn to 007 than Disney princesses.
Nah, I don’t see her comments as a Jolie rip off. I see them as a genuine feeling that many women have had over the years. It isn’t surprising more than one woman has said a variation of that.
+1
+2
+3
+4
So, so pompous. Ugh, actors.
Calm down, she hasn’t done anything wrong. In light of everything that’s come out in the last two months, shouldn’t we be re-thinking how quick we are to judge women over nothing at all?
Where and how is she being pompous? Can you please explain? I know we all see things differently, viva la difference and all, but I cannot see how ‘pompous’ would be a take away from any thing quoted above.
Intelligent = “pompous” in a woman
If it were a man it would, “oh he sounds so cool, so smart”, in a woman is “pompous”
Agree. Pick a lane – you’re super smart and rejected sterotypes as a child or you have a semi functioning brain. She’s tiring.
My view on her has changes post-Depp, as well (in that I think far more of her and her work/efforts), but the whole ‘while y’all were following boybands I was collecting feminist posters’ shtick reeks of intellectual masturbation to me.
Yes, no need to make yourself look good by putting other people down.
not only that but as I wrote below its the “I am not like other girls”
She also criticizes herself for thinking she was progressive when she had no idea how far women had to go.
I so agree. Made me crinkle my nose.
I really like her.
I really like her too. And I get what she’s saying about beauty. I’m interning in an all male environment at the moment and had an early work review with my boss today to see how I’m getting on. The adjectives he used about me were “cute” and a “nice girl”. He was like the door is always open for you here if you want to be hired because you’re a cute nice girl. I almost blew up in his face, mostly because I’ve been working my freaking ass off at this job and apparently he doesn’t care or hasn’t been paying attention. It found it absolutely humiliating to be judged on something like that and basically overlooked for competence. That’s not saying I’m the best worker there or anything. But it was horrid and I think I get Ambers point at wanting to do the cool things in life rather than be the cute wallflower.
EIther way I’m so happy I’ve only got a month left at this god awful work place before I get to switch. Toxic testosterone levels.
Thought she was an empty vessel at first, but she’s slowly changing my mind. Just a bit.
Here’s the thing. Obviously misogyny does exist in Hollywood but there are plenty strong female centric roles nowadays. This isn’t the 1950s and you see women taking on very powerful roles in these films. And sorry Amber but have you watched a cartoon at all? Most princesses in these stories are strong and the heroines of their stories. It’s been a very long time since princesses were sitting waiting for Prince Charming to rescue them. They are in control. She’s just annoying! She ain’t a leader in the LGBT community either and let me just say, yes LGBT still have a long way to go with equality, again it’s soooo much better than how it used to be. She’s so out of touch or she wants us all to think she’s more important than she truly is.
‘Obviously misogyny does exist in Hollywood but there are plenty strong female centric roles nowadays.’
maybe on tv. in films, it’s mostly stories about dudes for dudes and the female actors who get to work on those roles are the usual few. the rest of them play the pretty girlfriends.
Not that many, it’s just that they are so unusual they get a disproportionate amount of attention which makes it seem like there are loads. And those roles go to a minority of actresses. I guarantee someone like Amber is being sent dozens of scripts for characters with zero intelligence or characterisation whose only function is to look hot and take her clothes off. Really, you might not see the final product but you’d be amazed at how many terrible scripts are floating around.
On your first point, I’m sure it’s much harder to get your hands on those meaty scripts as a young, beautiful up-and-comer.
And on your second, that’s true now, but not when we were kids. Not in the era Heard is talking about.
“but there are plenty strong female centric roles nowadays.”
“In 2016, females comprised 29% of protagonists. This represents an increase of 7 percentage points from 2015 and a recent historical high. Females accounted for 37% of major characters, an increase of 3 percentage points from 2015, and also a recent historical high. However, the percentage of female characters in speaking roles (major and minor) was 32%, down 1 percentage point from 2015.”
http://womenintvfilm.sdsu.edu/research/
If you want to be the Prince not the Princess you’ve still got a bit of work to do on that internalized misogyny.
Seriously! Thank you. Princesses are bad ass. They should be embraced and maybe then would they successfully be viewed as strong characters.
I think it’s because traditionally in books and movies princesses have not been presented as bad ass, but more as someone who’s really just there to look pretty and give the prince someone to save. When I was little I wanted to be the prince as well because I thought the princess was a bit boring, she didn’t go on adventures to fight dragons, she was just sort of there…perhaps sleeping..waiting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Princess Leia, leader of the Resistance.
+1
Yes, this line struck me ” my friends had ’N Sync posters, and I collected feminist propaganda from World War II.” Like that’s cool, but it also comes across as a humblebrag.
She really tries hard to let you know she’s not like “other girls” — you know, the silly ones who like princesses and boy bands.
There is a lot of this in YA novels and it drives me nuts.
I should say I really like Amber, but this really bothered me.
Its such a dumb thing anyway: How many real Princes were or are actually bad ass? They were simply born into immense privilege. Thats all. A real life Prince is way more like a fairy tale princess.
And how did he “get the girl”? How much consent can you possibly give to the son of the ruler?
So how about not turning Princesses into bad asses but show what royals are really like?
I was specifically referring to Disney Princesses. But to me Princess Diana was a huge bad ass. She was a philanthropist, a mom, strong and seemingly independent woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i think was she means is that she wants the role of the princess the be as good as the role of prince. she’s not particularly eloquent, though.
I took it that way too. A weak metaphor but I understood it.
She could have worded it better but I get what she was trying to say. Which is traditionally the princesses stood around and looked pretty or were damsels in distress. While the princes got all the adventure. That’s not inaccurate. Things are definitely changing now – especially with Disney princesses and how they are written.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, this is what she was saying. I appreciate that people are vehemently defending how badass and adventurous princesses are, but that was absolutely not what was portrayed when we were kids. Heard is 31.
I enjoyed reading this more than I assumed I would!
What? No mention of her self-proclaimed superior intelligence? No copy of Ayn Rand nearby, to drive home how deep she is?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. 👏😉 Her past interviews are equally self important & obnoxious. Just insufferable. And why is she getting a cover, she’s in JL for like 10 mins? But since she has nothing else going on career wise she’s shilling hard!!
you’re right. she reads books AND wants to talk about it, what a pretentious b! what is going on here, with all these anti-intellectual comments? let her do her thing. she’s a smart girl and why should she hide that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People here are so quick to judge. Didn’t we all go through phases like this at one point? She’s doing her best and has the right commitments. She’ll get there. The negativity in the comments section proves how easy it is for us to backslide into creating the kind of atmosphere where it’s real easy to tear an actress down if she doesn’t behave. I really think we should be taking a good hard look at how we talk about actresses and women in general in the wake of Weinstein.
Yes, she reads books, many people do. The difference is, Heard always feels the need to broadcast it in a way that feels exaggerated and just very… extra. The Allure journalist writes: ‘I ask what she’s reading. You want to know what she’s reading? Currently, Cleopatra: A Life. Yesterday, she read a biography of Catherine the Great. The day before she read a history of the Romanovs…Who cares about the history of the czars because this woman reads a dense, historical nonfiction tome a day…’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@PPP
Some people ALWAYS find it a little bit more difficult to like women…..there’s always SOME reason to criticize, no matter how innocuous her remarks
@six
At least she’s promoting/celebrating her intellect…..hopefully, this encourages other women to aspire to do the same……would you rather she bragged about how many facials / cosmetic treatments she got a day?
I have an issue with the put downs of other women to do so. Also smart women never have to say “I’m smart” people will get that just talking to them.
And guess what smart girls can read books AND like BSB! I was one of them. I had time to read high school novels at 10 and could squeal over tigerbeat with my classmates. My parents never told me that to be a smart girl I couldn’t also be…a girl. A kid. If you need to putdown women’s interests as frivolous you have more internalized misogyny than you realize.
When are women going to remember that we CAN be ALL and multifaceted?! Men get to be smart and geek out over comic books. Women can too.
‘Also smart women never have to say “I’m smart.” People will get that….”
Not so sure about this because women are often stereotyped as emptyheaded wh*res. As a result of that, women are sometimes put in the position of having to emphasize that part of themselves. I agree with the rest of what you said though.
As a young girl, I could have done with more female celebrities glorifying reading and basically saying it’s okay to have interests that are outside of what’s marketed to you. I felt very left out of pop culture as a child and my interests were very far away from those of my peers. It was isolating, and even though nowadays it’s cool to be different, as a kid it very much was not.
I don’t know…where I grew up I was never “uncool” being the girl with 3 books on her at all times (not an exaggeration either). Most days I was reading something and I was okay with that because of my parents. Or maybe the kids around me were just cool about it. I’m okay with celebs saying reading is cool (see Karlie and Emma) I just don’t like when women do so by also putting down other women. We can be both but its not a negative to be either or.
I’m glad you were so well supported by your peers. I was not. Reading was only really okay while at school, and reading for fun was something weird kids (me) did. I was mocked and ridiculed for essentially having the same interests as Amber and it would have been really nice for a famous woman to publicly espouse such things. There’s more than enough people and societal norms glorifying the “right” way for a woman to be. When nobody was here for us, the girls who would rather read history books than gush over teen heartthrobs, that was fine. We were weird ans deserved to be labeled. But now someone is saying “heck yeah books are cool check out my stash, yeah I wasn’t really into boy bands” it’s suddenly not fine. It’s only cool when you also have mainstream interests. So I’m here for her comments and I’m not sorry.
That sucks and I’m sorry you weren’t supported. Like I said I’m okay with any celeb supporting learning and stem. I’m just not okay with her doing the reverse and acting like girls who like boy bands are somewhat less than she is. That’s equally demeaning as shaming someone for liking books.
Read through some of the comments on this page and you’ll understand why she feels the need to project this “intellectual” image. She’s trying to counteract the “bland pretty girl,” “I thought she was an empty vessel” image. Maybe she’s doing it a little clumsily, but sheesh! I see where she’s coming from and I think she should be cut a little slack.
@anna exactly. I feel like in this culture, women just can’t win. we’re either vacant morons like the Kardashians, or pretentious intellectual like Amber. So we make jokes about the Kardashians being unable to read, but when we get a female celebrity makes it clear she does read and wants to talk about it, she gets slammed for trying too hard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Read through some of the comments on this page and you’ll understand why she feels the need to project this ‘intellectual’ image. She’s trying to counteract the ‘bland pretty girl,’ ‘I thought she was an empty vessel’ image.”
I think that this is something that a lot of beautiful women struggle with (yes I know that nobody wants to hear about the *struggle of the beautiful* but bear with me) in that they feel boxed-in and limited by their appearance and all the far and unfair assumptions that come along with it. Again, I know this is a groan-worthy topic but many of us seem to forget that there’s an actual personality beneath that beauty, one that may actually contradict the exterior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The wording around the princess stuff needs work, it verges into cool girl I’m like a boy and better than a girl stuff. I’m assuming she’s complaining about princesses being decorative, and truly, for the most part in my generation they were like that. I never wanted to be a princess for slightly different reason, it was always like wanting to be second in charge, so maybe I over identify with this statement,
“It was always like wanting to be second in charge” — Exactly!
I always wanted to be the warrior.
Prince and princesses, pfft!! Born into privilege and extremely whiney (at least in the movies of the time I was a child, many moons ago!).
She’s growing on me. Still a terrible actress in my opinion, but she’s coming across better than a few years ago.
Why is the term humblebrag only used when it comes to women? I have tried to find it when it comes to men and I can’t. The only reason women do this is because we are slammed anytime we feel good about a quality and talk about it. So a woman tries to say it in a way that won’t bring heat or accusations of being arrogant or full of herself. Women are also asked very different questions in interviews than men and have to work around that to get their message across.
I have come to like Amber, and I understand her desire to be seen as more than a beautiful actress. Her looks become a “thing” so she has to work to be seen as substantive or smart or quirky.
There is a reason romance novels always make the heroine plain with a great personality and the beautiful women evil bitches or vapid ninnies. The unbelievably perfect hero falls for the ordinary girl playing on the insecurities of women and the tendency to resent beauty.
A good example is a story about the thin model and her size 16 best friend who is also a model. The slim model was accused of photoshopping her best friend to look heavier so she could look better. It was far from the truth. She loves her best friend and wanted to share photos of them together as a celebration of different types of beauty.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4322016/Size-6-model-accused-PHOTOSHOPPING-friend-hits-back.html
You forget, women are only supposed to take credit for things that have been bestowed upon them by others. You can’t say you’re pretty, smart, or funny, you have to wait for other people to declare you so. Otherwise you’re pretentious, rude, vain, or whatever negative term people dredge up to put you back in your place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Newsflash Amber….before you there wad Angelina Jolie, Anne Heche, Jodie Foster who took sling blades for their fluidity and bisexuality.
In fact Megan Fox was ridiculed because she was seen a using the sexuality card as a firm of cosplaying Angelina Jolie career, than anything honest.
And before them, there was Katherine Hepburn, Marlene Dietrich, Greta Garbo, you didn’t break any new ground Ms Heard.
If you’re not getting scripts, it’s cause you’re a poor actress with a veritable number of flops & straight-to-DVD dreck clogging up your imdb page!
And as for the rest of her “I’m too beautiful to get decent scripts” cri de coeur😤😫😶😂
@Amide I agree. She has a strong tendency to self-mythologize. And I found the way the journalist is fawning over her in this interview nauseating. Yes she was brave in standing up to Depp, but during all of that time Elon Musk, an even more powerful man, had her back. Not the case for many wonen who are dealing with abuse
@PPP
Firstly most other actresses who made that claim about script usually had the talent, or box office clout to carp about the scripts they got. Amber has neither and her still getting scripts in spite if thus onlyinfirms if her privilege.
If she was nit implying breaking new ground when talking about coming out as an actress, then what is the whole convo of ‘It never been done before’ about???
Your rabid defending of Amber up an down this is page, by cloaking, all criticism of her banalties to be deflected due to the Weinstein scandal is what seem nuts to me😶
@Amide: I want to make a distinction between commenters who are respectfully disagreeing with what she has to say (you’ll notice I don’t respond to any of them), and commenters like you who take it to an extremely personal, aggressive, and hostile level. You’re dismissing her as a whole, as a person, and you’re damn right that kind of devaluation has a lot to do with why Weinstein-ing actresses succeeded.
My target isn’t Amber Heard. Consider her a quantifier over all of the actresses commenters like you are willing to drag the second they show an ounce of personality. It’s not your (or anyone’s) particular dislike of Amber that I find infuriating. It’s the level of hostility for a “wrong” that is totally undefinable. It’s something I see directed towards a lot of actresses and women in general. The bulk of extremely negative comments for a woman talking about her personal experience with feminism, her experience of what are objectively sexist aspects of the scripts she receives, and her explanation of why she came out as bisexual, is just incredible to me. It indicates that women have to walk an incredibly narrow line to please you and the other commenters.
My reply was too long, so I’ll just say that I agree with other posters on your hypocrisy and using Weinstein, or some large sociological context to stamp out crtiticism of Heard whom you Stan for.
Your interpretation of her interview differs from mine and that’s what it is. Throwing out buzzwords like judgemental, or weirdly Weinstein to attempt to shame anyone critical of Heard simply says more about you, than anything else could.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, I’m bisexual too and to me it doesn’t come off like she’s trying to pretend she’s the first actress to ever come out. 99% of the time it just seems like there’s going to be a negative response whenever a famous woman brings up that experience in any way. She probably isn’t a talented actress… enough people say it, so it’s probably true. I haven’t seen anything she’s in yet.
@ Amide: you’ll notice I don’t engage with commenters who are identifying a thread of internal misogyny and who have a problem with her deriding so-called frivolous interests. It’s once you get into try-hard pompous intellectual, as well as putting words she did not say in her mouth that I have a problem. And continue to do so.
@Amide
It kind of depresses me that in this day and age, women are still so quick to tear down other women over the most trivial, pointless sh*t. Men are far more forgiving (and supportive) amongst themselves and its one of the reasons why we will be fighting for equality (still) for many more years to come.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it seems you can be hot and smart, but you’d better not be conscious or proud of it.
The weird thing is that she’s not even proclaiming that shes too beautiful or smarter. This interview she talked about being Bi, promoting good works and using her platform for good, the current sexist climate, and how princesses are often relegated to pretty set pieces.
She had the temerity to use too many syllables to do so though, and these comments are proving her right about the beauty/intelligence dichotomy.
My one quibble would be that she has leftover cool girl syndrome. I think that’s whats pressing everyone’s buttons, shes not like ‘other’ girls. She’s ‘deep’. which is exactly how I feel about Margot Robbie’s schtick.
Who mentioned Weinstein aywhere? What we can’t judge Amber for her words, talents, deeds without alluding it to a man?
And it’s clear what she’s inferring about ‘quality of scripts’. It’s not the first time she’s spieled that bs that line.
The varied comments in this post are spot on and and Amber fans relying on the ‘you’re just hating on an attractive woman’ tag only reinforces it.👀
@Amide – first of all, every actress decries the quality of the script on exactly the grounds Amber does. She’s not implying she’s getting poorer than usual scripts than anyone else because she’s beautiful, just that the scripts she sees have some problematic elements on them. Second of all, I don’t care if you think she’s not a great actress, or if you disagree with some of her sentiments, but you’re positioning it as if she is comparing herself to all of the women you mention– she’s not. You’re acting as if she’s trying to lead the LGBTQ parade– she’s not. Your judgement-to-warrant ratio is just kind of nuts and your readiness to judge a woman for basically nothing is what drives how easy it is to slander an actress when she doesn’t behave.
Yup. So she doesn’t put every single point as eloquently as possible, so what? This is basic “you’re allowed to have all these wonderful traits but don’t you dare acknowledge them”. Fits right into the male fantasy of showing a girl how pretty/wonderful she is because of course she had NO IDEA before the guy came along and opened up her world. Women are only allowed to own and enjoy what men give them. Why we as women feel the need to perpetuate that crap is beyond me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FFS.
Maybe she seems so eager to talk about these things because if she doesn’t people will just say, “she’s a basic blonde with no brain” and when she does she’s a “basic blonde pretending to have a brain”
I’ve noticed that women will always get harsher criticism for any flaws than a man. From women just as much as men too.
See; Kate Middleton, A. Jolie & Beyonce. It has to stop, we are better than this. Stop pitting women up against each other, stop hiding shaming and sexism under “criticism” and “it’s a gossip site” why is it only a “gossip site” when people want to spew negativity and hypocrisy? Any other time we discuss, racism, sexism, homophobia, shaming.
“So if one GLBT person comes out, no one else is allowed to because it’s copying?”
Ugh. I hate, hate, HATE that mentality. Straight stars don’t get accused of jumping on some bandwagon by talking about their lives with their opposite-sex partners.
Meggles, I agree.
She is telling her experience as she lived it. It seems people are suggesting that she was never advised to stay in the closet because a small handful of other stars came out as bisexual previously. I just don’t understand why people don’t believe her experiences, because we all know people are STILL being advised to stay in the closet to protect their careers.
Unfortunately, while great strides have been made, there is still risk in coming out in Hollywood as an actor/actress. Selling the idea of sexual availability is a big factor in casting/marketing/promotion.
Um, I think that her statement is a bit problematic. The reason that letters keep getting added are because different types of queer sexualities are being recognized. Perhaps I am missing something but her comments reek if the “I don’t see color, we’re all the same!!” mentality. Yes, we are all human but we are not all treated the same and it is both naive and foolish to pretend that those differences don’t exist. Declaring tat they don’t doesn’t make it so.
agreed. i find her whole statement about lgbt+ problematic. even the ‘i don’t identify as anything’ is problematic, as a bisexual i would like other bisexuals to take a stand if they’re out. the whole i don’t want labels thing really doesn’t help.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if she feels guilty because all of her recent relationships are het.
Its hard being in a het relationship and identifying as bi, people think you are a sell out or just saying it for attention. Anna Paquin has talked about this before I think.
Yeah, this. It has an air of ‘all lives matter’ about it. Of course labels mean nothing to her, she’s white, wealthy and beautiful, she can slip ‘labels’ on and off and gets to choose when they’re visible. Not so much for the trans community, for example. Very short sighted statement from someone who later tries to champion herself for being openly bi as though that was new ground.
This I agree with.
I agree, Renee2, and thought the same thing. However, since I am not a member of the LQBTQ community and she is, I also think it’s within her rights to describe her self and her experience and feelings the way she sees them. I do think she is undervaluing the idea of “community” though, and it a little bit feels like she’s throwing that community under the bus.
I interpreted her comments as saying when you start trying to fit human sexuality into little boxes with specific names, it is always going to be lacking. It won’t ever due justice to the true complexity of human sexuality.
I have nothing against her but I feel like she’s just talking out of her a$$ at this point. I kind of want her to be quiet for a bit.
I kind of like her at times, but then there’s a try-hard quality to her that really grates. I think she is actually pretty smart, but she puts so much obvious effort into coming across as smart it basically backfires.
She still presents like a lot of young actresses do when they’re starting out and don’t want to play ‘the girlfriend’ roles, except she’s 31 and she’s been in the industry for a decade, so it’s kind of weird she hasn’t moved past that. Even Megan Fox moved past that, and she was pigeonholed way more than Amber.
I agree with this and I actually really like Heard. She’s constantly attacked, so I can see where she’s coming from, but I wish she’d see that she can chill out a little.
Didn’t liked her before Depp or with him. Had some respect for her after him. And now I’m back to not liking her. This statement is problematic for sure.
Still don’t think she’s a good actress. Also she’s back to her BS with Elon so yea not feeling her at all.
I didn’t have respect, i felt sorry for her.
But i didn’t like her and i cannot like her. She is an actress who cannot act. And everything she says is been there, heard that. She really is trying to be new Jolie, but she cannot.
I actually think Elon might be back with his ex, Talulah, and I don’t know about now but a couple of weeks ago Amber was still very much with that stuntman guy she was spotted making out with a few months back.
I think they knew Musk’s Rolling Stone interview where he talks about their break-up really candidly was coming out, and right when she has a movie out , so they decided to spend a few days showing everyone they’re still friends and it’s all cool. They’ve gone back to not following each other on social media again, after like 3 days, so it seems like a PR push.
Got it. I mean the PR stunt was obvious and I rolled my eyes for sure.
I also don’t think she can’t act her way out of a paper bag
They are probably back together, they were photographed having lunch together in LA yesterday… Major league power games between them starting up again in three, two, one…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think its PR because the interview JUST dropped and he was holding a magazine with her on the cover. Its eye roll worthy. They could be back together (hope not) but doesn’t change the stunt aspect
What’s wrong with dating Elon Musk? She can date who she wants to date.
She can date who she wants to date, but I think Elon is creepy (especially after reading what his ex wife wrote about him). She should pass on that guy, he seems like he’s got issues.
@D, maybe he’s creepy, maybe he’s not. Someone that rich is probably a sociopath. He’s a handsome, successful, smart guy, so I’m not surprised she would feel an attraction. If she were my friend I’d put in my two cents, but she’s grown. I’m not gonna hate on her for it.
Going from one abusive man to another possibly really problematic one? Also I hate stunting and yesterday was screaming stunt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her own blog painted a pretty different picture of their relationship. In that it definitely comes off as a toxic relationship, but very much on both sides. For instance, when they were together she regularly wrote about how he wasn’t her type at all and how she was far more attractive than him. Like, she’d just jam that into all sorts of topics, whether it was in any way relevant or not. He suggested she dye her hair blonder, she suggested he dress completely differently. She showed little interest in his work, he showed little interest in hers. They grieved for their deceased son differently, and neither could deal with how the other handled it. Basically just very different people who consistently brought out the worst in each other.
The one thing they didn’t fight about was custody of their children. Musk has had them 4 days a week ever since they divorced. If he was so awful, I find it hard to believe his ex would have agreed to him having them more than 50% of the time without any kind of fight, or even an attempt at a fight.
@Jussie I’m not judging him purely based on what his ex-wife wrote, that’s just my general impression of him. Some people you read about, see interviews with and just immediately dislike, get a bad feeling for etc. Is that fair? No, probably not….but still there it is – there’s something about him that creeps me out.
Wait-he’s probably a “sociopath”? So you can make a judgement on him based on gossip and no first hand experience, but no one else can do the same with her? Got it.
Still not impressed. Time will tell with her character.
So full of herself and her pseudo intelligence, I’m-so-unique-and-better-than-everyone shtick. You’re no Angelina Jolie, Amber, sit DOWN.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A posession of vagina doesn’t make you superior per se.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@PPP What’s Weinstein got to do with Heard being a try-hard intellectual? I’d say the same thing if she was a man.
Btw, are you her publicist or are you actually Amber? This is a gossip site, people judge celebrities, man or woman. So calm down Amber, don’t be so defensive. Go read Ayn Rand or something.
@Vanilla: it’s not about Amber, it’s about understanding the context in which women are devalued, harassed, and not believed. Sure, this is a gossip site, and in the past it’s been really judge-y. But I think in the wake of all that’s coming out, it’s time to examine the role we all play in devaluing women. A lot of commenters here and the writers on the site are doing some examination– note the piece of Megan Fox, who once was similarly derided as try-hard.
Whatever wrong Amber Heard has committed is really unclear to me. You call her a try-hard intellectual, but it’s not clear to me that she’s trying to be an intellectual. Other commenters have pointed out the problems they have with what she says with a fair amount of respect, but there’s a big difference between having a problem with what she says and dismissing her as a person, which is what you’re doing. And it sucks. And if you can’t see the line from how quick people are to jump on a woman for the tiniest wrong, to how easy it is to smear an actress if she misbehaves… well, it’s better to be a try-hard intellectual than someone thoroughly committed to their close-minded ignorance.
@PPP
I agree with you 1,000,000%. You are articulating my thoughts on this perfectly. Bravo!
Vanilla, PPP has been a regular commenter here for a while, does not comment only on Amber Heard posts, and often makes good points about the ways women are treated. I don’t always agree 100% with each of them, but she does make me think. She is not one of the new Trump trolls/ bots who just showed up here after the election. Just as you and some of the others have the right to leave multiple posts on one article mocking Amber for being desperate to distance herself from a damaging stereotype that’s been used against her, PPP has the right to express her opinion. That doesn’t make her ‘Amber Heard’, ‘Amber Heard’s stan’, or someone paid by Amber’s team. I mean, you and the others aren’t Johnny Depp’s stans or getting paid by his team to attack Amber, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And that doesn’t mean they are immune to criticism, just that there are certain types and direction of criticism that play into the culture ‘men’ want ‘women’ to have.
ie fighting with each other and the beautiful ones have no ego because they truly don’t know their worth so that some deeply mediocre dude can fantasize that she will find him to be heroic and handsome because she undervalues herself.
@PPP You are calling commenters on this thread out for being judgmental, yet you yourself seem to want to shame those commenters into submission by calling them ‘Weinstein minions’. So who is being judgmental here?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t “Don’t judge our judgment, hypocrite” in conversations about sexism and feminism just a more ‘politically correct’ version of “Tolerate my intolerance, or else you’re intolerant, hypocrite?”
“Hostility” and “aggression” for saying she’s not a good actress?
Why is Angelina Jolie part of this conversation? It seems odd to me. Did I miss something about the two of them?
She’s one of those people who are actually smart, and there’s no shame showing it off, but often say stupid things. You can have a doctorate and still be dumb AF. Heard’s musings are very cringey or eye-roll inducing at times, she’s very into being ‘so unique, so different, wow’. She sounds exhausting and full of herself but ngl, I would want to spend an evening with her (partying) and make out…whoops
Her comment about the lack of good scripts sound like Biel and all those other mediocre actresses who moan about being too pretty to be taken seriously. I think Heard occupies a space were many other (more talented) actresses fit in too so obviously she’s got to make do. Without her beauty nobody would hire her at all and nobody would care in general.
Spot on on all your comments, except one. I wouldn’t want to make out and party with her. LOL
I was surprised at her average acting the first time I saw her in a movie. She’s nothing special in the acting department. She is beautiful, though.
“When I was growing up, my friends had ’N Sync posters, and I collected feminist propaganda from World War II”
Our Ayn Rand loving feminist bad ass IS NOT LIKE OTHER GIRLS!!!!
😃😅😄😂
I don’t get the actresses who complain about not getting good scripts because they are “too pretty”
Uhh just to name a few: Charlize, Angelina, J.Lawrence, Scarlet J, Natalie Portman, Nicole Kidman, Reese, Emma Stone… and they are way more beautiful than the Ambers, the Megans and the Biels.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or how about Margot Robbie, who has a similar blonde bombshell look? She’s absolutely killing it.
Or, y’know, Angelina Jolie. She’s not usually in the best films, but regardless, she gets the meaty roles despite being one of the most unique and memorable beauties on the planet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
margot robbie is beautiful, but she can look very plain and generic in roles which works in her favour (she can also act, which makes quite the difference lol).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is far less interesting than she thinks she is.
Aren’t most celebrities?
Ha, yes.
did she share parents with goop?
so much hubris!
🙄
She’s so full of herself that even if she says some right things I just can’t prevent my eyes from rolling badly.And what’s wrong with being a princess?Wonder Woman and Xena for example are one of the most iconic princesses and they are awesome and bad ass and have nothing to be jealous of in a prince.
I think she’s one of those people who try to sound intelectual by using smart words etc but they end up looking very try hard and fake.Well I have never read an interview of hers where she didn’t have that attitube.Amber honey,maybe,just maybe,you don’t get good scripts cause you are not talented and charismatic enough and not because you are a woman.While she was still with Depp she had complained that he was getting more scripts than her and that it was only due to misogyni cause of course she’s such a talent.Give me a break.
Too much humble brag for me.
Still C-List at best
Does anyone here remember just a few days ago the post on Megan Fox? How people were going to old columns and feeling ashamed for dragging this girl for doing nothing wrong? Y’all need some introspection. The hostility here is more uniform than on Louis C.K.’s original outing post.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
ditto on this. PPP, you and Wren and OF have been eloquently stating some very complex ideas. much appreciated.
yup. there are women other women HATE. Tend to be intellectual, or the other extreme. Tend to be ‘sexual’ the nasty hot type girls.
Compare the compassion and imagined back stories for Drew to the reactions to Cardi B and here.
Sexual women are torn down by other women, unless they are incredibly humble and come across like they don’t know their own worth.
Exactly the truth. There are women I genuinely don’t like but it is based on personality and usually some personal experience or ongoing assy behavior.
A confident beauty has to live with being disliked for no reason other than she refuses to adhere to Victorian ideals. If some women could slap a scarlet letter on other women, they would.
You are officially my proxy. lol
You said so many great things and so much I agree with.
*like*
I have to say I loved the comment about the “enigmatic ” stuff, lol. Female roles are always “enigmatic ” , it annoys me to the point I give up on the book/film.
About looks: when someone doesn’t want to be remembered just by the looks, he or she achieves it. Marion Coutilard, Charlize Theron, Natalie Portman, Angelina Jolie, Saoirse Roman… All white-standard, all known beyond their beauty.
So very try hard and obnoxious. She is playing the game and she knows it. Yes, I believe she was abused and no human being deserves that but girl is selling us something and I ain’t buying.
You know I was always sort of *insert eye roll* about her. But after the Johnny thing I gained a lot of respect for her. She’s brave. For a woman in Hollywood to speak out against someone like Depp takes a lot of courage and confidence. I find myself really rooting for her.
I think we take this woman fro granted a lot: she came out as bi, outed Depp as an abuser, she wants to be a serious actress (and after coming out I’m sure she gota lot of creepy scripts and not much more) and yet she doesn’t whine, doesn’t complain except about what matters to her: her work.
And she genuinely seems to love reading and educating herself. And when she was a kid, princes got the action and princesses did not, that’s a fact. We should be celebrating the fact that kids today are not in this situation anymore but let’s not pretend it wasn’t like that 20 years ago.
I just didn’t understand what she said about the lgbt movement but it may be ignorance on my part.
“And when she was a kid, princes got the action and princesses did not, that’s a fact.”
Exactly. I skimmed down quickly but saw plenty of comments who were mad at her for that comment… Go figure…
About the LGBT+ comment, I’d say her views are a bit too simplified and she doesn’t take into account that there are tensions even within the LGBT+ community (a lot of biphobia and total dislike for anyone who has a different gender identity), so there is a long road to go before getting to her utopic idea of ‘equality for all’.
I wouldn’t try to lecture her about what “misogyny” in our society is, because she experienced it better than anyone writing in the comments
I also understand her annoyance toward the “beautiful” thing, because that’s likely all the scripts her agent receives for her, because she’s beautiful and no one would choose her for a role where they need a plain jane. So that’s all what she gets
Her stance about being “out” in Hollywood is also true. Some here seems to forget but none of those actresses that people talk about being bisexual was out in Hollywood during their relationship with a woman. Most of these bisexual actresses around the same age or older than Amber, always told about their woman/woman relationships after. Never walked hand in hand with their gilrfriends to a premiere, not even full-on lesbians did like Jodie Foster. When Amber came out was a big deal and she was right in the leading-lady phase of her career, just acting opposite the likes of Depp, etc
She’s smart and i get why some people think she tries too hard to show it, because i think she actually does that. And likely has had to do the same all her life, because everyone just see her face and see how beautiful she is and she has to work really hard for people to recognize that behind her beautiful face, she actually has a working brain
I agree. I think she’s overcompensating but when everyone assumes you’re stupid because you’re 1) female and 2) attractive, it gets aggravating. Everyone’s so happy calling her pretentious and pompous and “you’re no Jolie”. Why, exactly? I don’t love her as an actress and yeah she could do with thinking through some of her statements before making them, but why can’t she own herself? We’re all supposed to be feminist and let women decide who and what they are for themselves, but only apparently if you fit a certain mold. Yet again.
Sadly that’s the tones that is set around here for certain celebs. Women being pit against each other.
If you are beautiful you can’t have insecurities and you’re lying about them. If you’re skinny? People will freely judge you for your weight and make assumptions about your health.
Just look at how Jennifer Anniston was treated for years h3re for NO REASON.
Huh? Angelina never walked with Jenny Shiu (sp), but the relationship was public knowledge and widely discussed in every sphere.
See also Jodie Foster and her other half.
And these 2 were legit leading ladies, complete with acclaim and box office receipts.
Agree with this assessment completely.
I am really not sure about her usage of limbic and medulla here. She does seems to try to use fancy sounding words to perform smartness, but I totally get her overall message and she certainly isn’t anyone we need to tear down.
Maybe she is just really interested in neuroscience, or happens to have a large vocabulary, and that’s how she naturally speaks? The one time I saw her in person she was hanging out in an academic bookshop, so she may well be smarter than people assume from her appearance.
Really can we not attack intelligence in women?
of course “I collected feminist propaganda from World War II” – I doubt that she even knew what WWII was or could spell feminist. I just can’t with her.
Why do you doubt that?
She is one of the few I just like to look at without having seen any of her work. There is this feline, sweetness to her face no matter what her personality may be. She also appears to have lovely skin. Anyone that effortlessly beautiful would be driven to the height of romanticism I think.
She looks beautiful on this cover. Love the way they made her eyes more green.
When I was growing up I wanted to be Xena, warrior princess.
Man rapes someone: 30 comments saying what a terrible person he is.
Woman says something “clever” or “snobby” or “try too hard” or “cool” or “has been done before”: 200 comments from people saying what a terrible person she is.
Not judging anyone’s right to an opinion, but the amount of people who feel an urgent need to tell the world how much they disapprove of any woman who ever puts a toe outside the very very narrow range of acceptable female behaviour, is far more problematic than anything Amber could ever say.
Agreed x 1000.
You know what? I love what she had to say here. She’s introspective and makes some very good points. Parts of what she says may come across as her still trying to be the ‘cool girl’ but I’m okay with that. She’s figuring sh-t out. Aren’t we all? I’m okay with Amber and I’m sincerely rooting for her.
