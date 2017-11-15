Blake Shelton on being People’s SMA: ‘Y’all must be running out of people’

Film Premiere of Justice League

Well, here you go. As foretold by Gossip Cop, Blake Shelton has been named People Magazine’s 2017 Sexiest Man Alive. The cover is pretty good, if you’re into him. I like that they included at least one of his tattoos. You can see People’s full SMA package here. You can also see the slideshow here of the other sexiest men of 2017, which includes: the ‘This is Us’ dudes, Zac Efron (??), Kumail Nanjiani, 50 Cent, Luis Fonsi, Ben Platt, Armie Hammer (I’m into that) and Ryan Gosling. No Chadwick Boseman or Michael Bae Jordan or Idris Elba. No Juan Martin del Potro or even Roger Federer!! Boo. Here are some highlights from Blake’s SMA interview:

On being chosen for SMA: “That y’all must be running out of people. Like, Wow, we’re down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical.”

Gwen Stefani convinced him to go for it: “She goes, ‘Listen to me, you’re going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don’t take this gift and just live in the moment.”

Why he’s really accepting the honor: “I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s ass. As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about.”

His awkward phase: “I think to describe myself as a child, one word comes to mind. And that’s fat. People say I haven’t changed since before I made it. And I’m still fat today. That’s proof!”

He likes junk food & fast food: “It could be 2 o’clock in the afternoon before I eat and then I realize I’m starving, so then it’s a bag of Cheetos. And there’s a Sonic in town, they got jalapeno poppers. And then I’m not hungry again until 10 o’clock, well what’s in there? Fishsticks. And like a big pickle, those pickles that come in its own package with juice? It is really bad.”

He’ll be enjoying this for the rest of his life: “It’s going to be used in every conversation, whether it’s at The Voice, or at the feed in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, or in a conversation with a doctor. When [people] would say to Adam, ‘Mr. Sexy,’ you’d always see him go, ‘Well, awwww…’ If you say that to me, it’s going to be, ‘You’re damn right, I’m Mr. Sexy! I’ve been ugly my whole life, if I can be sexy for a year, I’m taking it. I’m taking it.”

Personally, I think this is the way to handle it – Blake isn’t taking it too seriously, but he’s having fun with it. It’s a stupid honor for most men and if they had given it to a “serious” actor, the actor would have felt awkward trying to shill for their own sexiness. As I said yesterday, I’m not buying what Blake is selling – I’m not his target audience in the least – but I understand why People Mag chose him. And there are probably millions of American women (and some men) who genuinely think he’s sexy. Excuse me while I Google photos of “shirtless Juan Martin del Potro” and “shirtless Michael B. Jordan.”

Cover courtesy of People, additional photo courtesy of Getty.

 

66 Responses to “Blake Shelton on being People’s SMA: ‘Y’all must be running out of people’”

  1. Milla says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:02 am

    People mostly uses americans, hence no real talent included. Yeah talking about Elba..

    Also, I’m white and not Amercian. But this cover screams whitewashing

    Reply
  2. Sara says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Why does Gwen care about this dumb title? Oh Gwen. Gwen.

    Reply
  3. Savasana Lotus says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Neewp. NOPE NOPE. JASON MAMOA…YUP.

    Reply
  4. blacksheep says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Everyone knows that whoever wants the PR push and is willing to fork over the most amount of cash, gets the Most Beautiful title & the cover. I feel like People doesn’t realize people know this and laugh at them. Last year or the year before I believe Julia Roberts got it when one of her movies was coming out. Her being on the cover would have made sense…in the year 2000.

    People is an artifact of the past, and it acts like that when it chooses covers like this. I wonder if they’ll ever become exclusively digital – I have a hard time believing anyone pays for this magazine. That’s like paying for porn in 2017.

    Reply
  5. DesertReal says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:07 am

    I can’t.
    Dude looks like a ferret.

    Reply
  6. LittlefishMom says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Eeeew puke

    Reply
  7. Mia4s says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I laughed. But hey at least it’s not Justin Timberlake.

    Honestly he’s the perfect People SMA. People’s core audience is white, middle-aged, bored housewives who believe “50 Shades” is the height of erotica, who believe Jennifer Garner didn’t know Affleck was cheating on her constantly, and still believe John Travolta, well, anyway….seriously though he’s exactly the right pick, no point in complaining.

    Reply
    • Savasana Lotus says:
      November 15, 2017 at 8:36 am

      Wow. You just bashed an entire age-group of women. Thanks.

      Reply
      • Mia4s says:
        November 15, 2017 at 8:59 am

        Not at all. There are plenty of white, middle aged, bored housewives with fantastic taste. But if they meet every point on my list?…well I wouldn’t say I’m “bashing” but making fun of? Yeah a bit, I confess.

      • HeidiM says:
        November 15, 2017 at 9:02 am

        IKR? It hit me right in the miniVan too.

      • THE OG BB says:
        November 15, 2017 at 10:03 am

        I’m going to get defensive, and it’s not on you Mia as much as someone like Elaine Liu who made the mini van majority title. I’m a white suburban stay at home mom. A lot of my friends are also (I also have friends who are black and latina stay at home moms too). Non of us fit that mold. A lot of us are former teachers who found day care super expensive and left the work force to watch our kids. None of us voted Trump, all of us contact our reps and most of us are up on our celeb gossip. We know People is where publicists go, we know who’s in the closet and who has a beard. Even if some of us drive mini vans. None of us find Blake Shelton sexy. This generalization is just so dumb to me. None of us find 50 shades of Gray well written, let alone sexy. A lot of the women I know who are drooling over Blake Shelton or love 50 shades are A) working women who may or may not be moms or B) older women. Sorry but Lainey doesn’t really know what she’s talking about and loves to make these generalizations about women she deems below her. The people crowd is really much more of an older crowd who still buys and reads magazines. No offence to those ladies.

      • Amy Tennant says:
        November 15, 2017 at 11:40 am

        I’m a college-educated working mom, 44, pretty darn liberal, so white I glow under black light. My mother is in her 70s, unfortunately a Fox News believer, college-educated lady who stayed at home to raise her kids. We’re both lifelong Southerners. Neither of us follow modern country or watch the Voice. Neither of us find Blake all that attractive. We chip in on, share and love our subscription to People and have for years. Mom gets it first, and then I get it. I would say that she fits the core demographic, but if she weren’t ordering the subscription I would. It’s a guilty pleasure. She’s read it since the first issue with Mia Farrow on the cover, so I grew up with it.

  8. roses says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I’m not even in the slightest part of his target audience but his responses to the questions made me laugh so glad to see he is having fun with it.

    Reply
  9. minx says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Yes, they are running out of people. Yes.

    Reply
  10. Amy Tennant says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Not a single one of the Marvel men, huh? (I understand RDJ turned it down). Not Lin-Manuel Miranda either? I would have gone for Boseman or Elba personally. Or Hiddleston.

    But you know what, different strokes for different folks. I’m glad we don’t all find the same people hot. Congrats, Blake. And for the record, while I did have a “Him?” reaction, I don’t think Blake’s a dog. I think he has a nice twinkle in the eyes, and if he were my UPS driver, I’d probably have a crush on him. :)

    Reply
    • THE OG BB says:
      November 15, 2017 at 10:04 am

      I would have loved to see Lin, Idris or Chadwick get the title!

      Reply
      • Amy Tennant says:
        November 15, 2017 at 11:02 am

        I think Chadwick Boseman is the prettiest man I’ve ever seen. Idris just might be the sexiest, and there’s just something adorable about Lin’s enthusiasm, and his talent is hella sexy.

        No offense to Blake, but to me he’s ordinary-cute, like if he were somebody you knew in real life you’d think he was nice-looking. Not Hollywood-hot. Which is no shame, I’m not Hollywood-hot or ordinary-cute either one.

        But I knew there was some reason I didn’t like him, and I couldn’t remember what it was. Somebody downthread remembered it. The turtle story.

  11. darkladi says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I’m glad that he thinks this is as ridiculous as the rest of us.
    He makes my legs slam shut

    Reply
  12. Neen says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Don’t get the iinterrogation on Zac, he’s sexy as fuck

    Reply
  13. Norman Bates' Mother says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:20 am

    He’s not wrong. Other than him as a winner – the entire list is so random. Zack Efron and 50 Cent (is this 2006 again?), Ben Platt but no Chadwick Boseman or Idris Elba?

    Reply
  14. Mel says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:26 am

    I’m going to watch a photoshop tutorial right now and create MY People’s mag cover: STERLING K. BROWN!!!

    Reply
  15. Odesa says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Running out of white people maybe

    Reply
  16. HK9 says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:36 am

    He’s not wrong.

    Reply
  17. happyoften says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Truth.

    Reply
  18. LeaTheFrench says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Well, I’m white and I would not mind a bit more diversity. Idris Elba would have been a much better choice, I think.

    Reply
  19. Galaxias says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:43 am

    You guys, I can’t with this.

    I can’t because this dude got very drunk and tried to get my aunt to go back to his hotel room with him once…by putting his hand on her ass and telling her that his wife and my aunt’s boyfriend didn’t have to know.

    Just ugh.

    Reply
  20. Laura says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:43 am

    As they say over at Dlisted – I would. I so would. I don’t particularly like the cover photo, but I still would.

    I also wouldn’t complain if it were Jason Mamoa on the cover. :D

    Reply
  21. EOA says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Okay but they did get one thing right, and that’s including Kumail Nanjiani.

    Reply
  22. third ginger says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:53 am

    We kicked this around yesterday at work. Consensus of younger women was Jason Mamoa. If this silliness is to continue, why not a gay man? Luke Evans or Matt Bomer. Also, does everyone remember Blake’s homophobic tweets?

    Reply
    • boredblond says:
      November 15, 2017 at 9:17 am

      When Bomer was ‘everywhere’ a few years ago, I posted the same question on a couple sites..I guess being ‘publicly straight’ is a prerequisite. Over the years, these people-most awards have coincided with the opening of that celeb’s film, or other project and have obviously been a coordinated promotional effort with their agencies.

      Reply
  23. Ann says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:53 am

    The man runs over turtles on the highway on purpose. He’s a jerk. I’ve never liked him ever since I read that. And Jason Momoa is the obvious pick… get it together People.

    Reply
  24. Ann says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:11 am

    What pickles come in packages?? Don’t they always come in jars???? Seriously, can someone tell me what he’s talking about? Thanks!

    Reply
  25. Sharon Lea says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:22 am

    I worked for a major film company in marketing, trust me, People Magazine is lobbied by managers and PR to get their actor or musician this cover/win! This is not drawn out of a hat or by popularity. Gwen means she told him to go for it and push to get this title etc. There is absolutely no humility here. This is completely fake, a lot like how entertainers get those Hollywood Walk of Fame stars.

    Reply
  26. Nina says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:29 am

    No Chadwick?! That man is a dream boat. I’ve had a crush on him since “42″.
    I personally don’t find Michael B. Jordan attractive. Dude’s got no chin.

    Reply
  27. Svea says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:34 am

    I agree with Blake. People ran out of people (that fit their narrow criteria). But Blake has 20 million twitter followers and millions of viewers on the Voice. He is promoting an album and a show (up against Idol again now) so is he gonna say no when lots of people’s jobs depend on him? Finally stop with the Trump bs. I’m liberal and like him. There are those among us who like a man in jeans and flannel. He is also self deprecating and rather smart. Anyway.Instead of blaming him and fingerpointing him, write People. They are the idiots. Momoa yes. Don’t know Idris’s work. Lin Manual Miranda?
    People wants someone with the numbers to buy magazines and clicks. That is pretty much the bottom line. Isn’t it always. I vote for Lin (particularly in light of what he is doing for Puerto Rico).

    Reply
  28. Beckysuz says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Just no. My lady parts dry up like an Arizona desert when I look at him

    Reply
  29. Mara says:
    November 15, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Who is this person? Seriously, I know nothing about him except that he occasionally pops up in Gwen Stefani headlines.

    Reply
  30. JG says:
    November 15, 2017 at 10:54 am

    My opinion is that People thinks he will appeal to the many female readers who are carrying around some extra weight, bc he talks so much about eating and being “fat.” So he makes the overweight women feel better about themselves. That said, I don’t agree with this selection, but he is much better than Justin Timberlake.

    Reply
  31. Reef says:
    November 15, 2017 at 11:46 am

    If Blake Shelton is what is sexy in Trump’s America, I’ll pass on men for the next 3 years. Catch up on my reading. Maybe join that kickball league in my neighborhood.

    Reply
  32. holly hobby says:
    November 15, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Ugh that’s a no for me. However, I can count on the few that made my heart stop (and I’m dating myself by naming them here): JFK Jr and Mark Harmon.

    Reply
  33. Tila says:
    November 15, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    White mediocrity wins again.

    Reply
  34. Pandy says:
    November 15, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    I did laugh at “Damn straight I’m Mr. Sexy!”

    Reply

