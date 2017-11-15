If you get a call about Roy Moore from someone named Bernie Bernstein, hang up

Embed from Getty Images

The Alabama special election for their open Senate seat is still scheduled for December 12, less than a month from now. Less than four weeks from now. Usually, when a state schedules these completely off-season special elections, they’re angling for more Republican voters to turn out. Off-schedule elections are a way to suppress the Democratic Party vote. Well, they tried. Now the eyes of the nation are on Alabama and this special election and I would imagine that the voter turnout is not going to be anything like the predictions several months back. For one, I bet a lot of conservative Republicans just stay home rather than vote for Roy Moore, a sexual assailant and pedophile. For another, the Democrat Doug Jones is getting some heat and he’s running a smart campaign. So, we’ll see.

This week has been crazy with news about Roy Moore, the craziest of which is that HE IS STILL IN THE RACE. He refuses to drop out! So here are some of the stories about him which have just come out in the past 24 hours, basically:

The RNC cuts off Roy Moore. It took them long enough! Throughout the weekend, the Republican National Committee was still supporting and funding Moore. Now they’ve cut off funds. Unfortunately, the Alabama Republican party operatus is still supporting him, and the state party Republican officials are still with him.

Steve Bannon is starting to have doubts. Bannon has been pushing Roy Moore since the beginning and Bannon and Breitbart Media have been doing a lot to “discredit” Moore’s victims. While Bannon still publicly supports Moore, apparently Bannon wants people to know that he has some private qualms about giving his full-throated support to a man who is most likely a pervert, a statutory rapist, a child molester and a sexual predator. Bannon has been telling people privately that if Moore lied to him, “I will put him in a grave myself.” Bannon has been telling people he’s “uncomfortable” with the charges being leveled at Moore, even though he doubted the victims’ stories in the first days. Too little too late, Nazi douchebag.

Anti-semitic dirty tricks. There’s a robocall tearing its way through Alabama right now – you can hear the call here. This is what’s being said: “Hi, this is Bernie Bernstein, I’m a reporter for the Washington Post calling to find out if anyone at this address is a female between the ages of 54 to 57 years old willing to make damaging remarks about candidate Roy Moore for a reward of between $5000 and $7000 dollars. We will not be fully investigating these claims however we will make a written report. I can be reached by email at albernstein@washingtonpost.com, thank you.” The WaPo is like “WTF, this isn’t us” and everybody knows it’s total bullsh-t. But even for a fake journalist’s name… Bernie Bernstein??? The tweets about this were amazing.

Bernie Bernstein is now trending, making his fictitious mother kvell. — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) November 14, 2017

I always thought @washingtonpost made a mistake by giving Bernie Bernstein the Alabama desk instead of Shlomo Meshuga, who earned it — Sign Popehat's Yearbook (@Popehat) November 14, 2017

"Hello this is Bernie Bernstein, I love Keurigs and paying taxes" pic.twitter.com/mWGy4l3cNN — Kathleen Lee (@kathleenelee) November 14, 2017

Embed from Getty Images