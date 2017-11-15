If you get a call about Roy Moore from someone named Bernie Bernstein, hang up

The Alabama special election for their open Senate seat is still scheduled for December 12, less than a month from now. Less than four weeks from now. Usually, when a state schedules these completely off-season special elections, they’re angling for more Republican voters to turn out. Off-schedule elections are a way to suppress the Democratic Party vote. Well, they tried. Now the eyes of the nation are on Alabama and this special election and I would imagine that the voter turnout is not going to be anything like the predictions several months back. For one, I bet a lot of conservative Republicans just stay home rather than vote for Roy Moore, a sexual assailant and pedophile. For another, the Democrat Doug Jones is getting some heat and he’s running a smart campaign. So, we’ll see.

This week has been crazy with news about Roy Moore, the craziest of which is that HE IS STILL IN THE RACE. He refuses to drop out! So here are some of the stories about him which have just come out in the past 24 hours, basically:

The RNC cuts off Roy Moore. It took them long enough! Throughout the weekend, the Republican National Committee was still supporting and funding Moore. Now they’ve cut off funds. Unfortunately, the Alabama Republican party operatus is still supporting him, and the state party Republican officials are still with him.

Steve Bannon is starting to have doubts. Bannon has been pushing Roy Moore since the beginning and Bannon and Breitbart Media have been doing a lot to “discredit” Moore’s victims. While Bannon still publicly supports Moore, apparently Bannon wants people to know that he has some private qualms about giving his full-throated support to a man who is most likely a pervert, a statutory rapist, a child molester and a sexual predator. Bannon has been telling people privately that if Moore lied to him, “I will put him in a grave myself.” Bannon has been telling people he’s “uncomfortable” with the charges being leveled at Moore, even though he doubted the victims’ stories in the first days. Too little too late, Nazi douchebag.

Anti-semitic dirty tricks. There’s a robocall tearing its way through Alabama right now – you can hear the call here. This is what’s being said: “Hi, this is Bernie Bernstein, I’m a reporter for the Washington Post calling to find out if anyone at this address is a female between the ages of 54 to 57 years old willing to make damaging remarks about candidate Roy Moore for a reward of between $5000 and $7000 dollars. We will not be fully investigating these claims however we will make a written report. I can be reached by email at albernstein@washingtonpost.com, thank you.” The WaPo is like “WTF, this isn’t us” and everybody knows it’s total bullsh-t. But even for a fake journalist’s name… Bernie Bernstein??? The tweets about this were amazing.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

35 Responses to “If you get a call about Roy Moore from someone named Bernie Bernstein, hang up”

  1. blacksheep says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:26 am

    “Hello this is Bernie Bernstein, I love Keurigs and paying taxes” Lol..

    Now that that lol is over, I’ll cry, bc he’ll likely not drop out and still win because people like this, two supporters that were quoted by Buzzfeed leaving one of his rallies:

    “Why didn’t they bring it up 30 years ago if there was anything to it? And I could get on TV and I could cry and tell all of this, and just go to pieces and cry, and cry, and cry. That don’t make it so,” said Presnall.

    “I believe him,” she said. “I’ll vote for him.”

    “Even if it’s true, God forgives people,” said Alfred Marks, another attendee. “We all have a closet.”

    Really trying to keep down a rage rant on religious hypocrisy right now….let me go find a pillow to scream into…So much stupid…it’s overwhelming…even God wouldnt put up with your BS, ignorant reds.

    Reply
  2. Jerusha says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:26 am

    This was one of the best twitter responses.
    http://twitter.com/aynrandpaulryan/status/930584909340491776

    Reply
  3. Eric says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Cmon Alabama! Vote Jones for Senate.

    And…pst….mr mueller

    HURRY!

    Reply
  4. HadToChangeMyName says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:33 am

    “For one, I bet a lot of conservative Republicans just stay home rather than vote for Roy Moore, a sexual assailant and pedophile.” Are you sure about this, though? These are the same people who voted for Trump, a serial sexual assailant and liar.

    Reply
    • Shambles says:
      November 15, 2017 at 9:43 am

      And this is what f*cking kills me. To all the republicans who have denounced Moore but fell in line behind Trump, you are worthless trash. You’ve made it clear that fetuses are your highest priority, you care a little bit when it’s underaged girls being harmed, but when it’s grown women being violated? Hell no. Who cares about grown women? What even are those? Where can I buy one?

      Reply
  5. Squiggisbig says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Since this scandal broke I was surprised that they didn’t have his wife front and center denying everything and defending him.

    Then I googled her and guess who is 14 years younger than her husband. It’s like he wasn’t even trying to hide….

    Reply
  6. grabbyhands says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Bannon has been telling people privately that if Moore lied to him, “I will put him in a grave myself.”

    Oh give us all a hug, f*cking break, Bannon. You already KNOW he lied to you and the only thing you’re worried about is how it might affect you negatively. You could care less about the truth of what he’s done, just how bad it might make YOU look.

    And oh my god, the raging hypocrisy of his so called evangelical voters. This is why I hate people so much.

    Reply
  7. IlsaLund says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Please Alabama. Prove us all wrong and show the world that the majority of your citizens aren’t brain dead sheeple led astray by right wing religious craziness.

    And why is it that democratic leaning voters are too f@$&ing lazy to vote in Off year and special elections? That has to change for the country to right the ship and move forward again.

    Reply
  8. robyn says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:39 am

    This is what the Republican Party and particularly the Bannon/Trump wing comes to stand for … lying liars, pedophiles, dirty air and water, white Nationals, treasonous traitors and people desperate to take away health care for all while promoting automatic rifles for all. Deplorable is too tepid a word to describe this bunch. Anyone voting for Moore deserves to be sent to the coal mines in Siberia where they can happily vote for Putin to their heart’s content.

    Moore could still win though because even the woman assaulted by him voted for Trump who from his own mouth said he assaulted women.

    Reply
  9. Who ARE these people? says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:43 am

    The stakes aren’t only for Alabama. A Jones win would slim the margin in the U.S Senate, So that could still draw the Republican hold their nose voters.

    Reply
  10. Talie says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Doug Jones is a really great candidate, but sadly, I think Moore will still win. And this will be a huge catastrophe.

    Reply
  11. boredblond says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:49 am

    That call is like the worst snl sketch ever..we’re laughing..but I wonder if his voters are…I can’t understand how they prefer a child molester over someone who sought justice for those four murdered school girls..if that makes me a judgey northerner, so be it..

    Reply
  12. happyoften says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:21 am

    It’s not looking good for Roy. As word filters down he was forging Pastors signatures, he’ll lose the one voting block he was counting on to forgive him.

    Seriously. Those Pastors are. not. happy. My guess is there is going to be a sermon or 5 about bearing false witness between now and election day.

    This Bernie Bernstein fellow sounds like a real mensch.

    Reply
  13. OTHER RENEE says:
    November 15, 2017 at 10:11 am

    We elected a pu**y grabbing liar to the highest Office, Montana elected a man to the House who physically assaulted a reporter, so what’s to prevent this horrible sick pedo from being elected? I’d like to see justice served in an election just once this year. I’d like my faith in human decency to be restored at least once by the end of this year.

    Reply
  14. WendyNerd says:
    November 15, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    MOSHE MENSCHOWITZ

    Reply
  15. Radley says:
    November 15, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    I’m patiently waiting on Alabama to assess the past 30 or 40 years and think about how that’s worked out for them. Do they enjoy being at the bottom of every good list and at the top of every bad one?? Is permanent struggle mode fun?

    The definition of insanity is repeating the same behavior and expecting a different result. Time to vote Democrat en masse.

    ETA: This anti-Semitic dog whistle is appalling and people who buy into it deserve all the bad things that result from being an unrepentant, closed minded, nasty, bigot.

    Reply

