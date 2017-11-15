Donald Trump tweets about ‘fake, loser’ CNN as the GOP works to gut Obamacare

Donald Trump hasn’t tweeted about Roy Moore this week. I think by now, we all know how Trump likes to take his time to respond to anything involving white dudes being violent, or white dudes being sexual predators. If Roy Moore was a Democrat, or not white, or Muslim, then Trump’s Twitter feed would be full of at least 20 tweets about Moore. But really, what can Trump even say about Moore? Trump has the same questionable and awful history of harassing and assaulting women, it’s just that most of Trump’s victims were older than 18 (but not all of his victims, mind you). Anyway, here are some of this week’s Trump tweets. First, he and his crack team of budget video editors put together this video of his Asian tour. This is awful and tacky.
THANK YOU ASIA! #USA🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FziKSbrzcu
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2017
Yesterday, Trump also tweeted this just hours after another mass shooting in California which left four people dead and a dozen injured. Trump got confused and he tweeted about the Texas shooting two weekends ago, because who can keep up with all the mass shootings, amirite?
During one of his press briefings in Asia, Trump told some lies about how he rarely watches TV and that he gets most of his information from written reports. Nevermind the fact that he constantly tweets sh-t he saw on Fox News. Nevermind this tweet this morning:
While in the Philippines I was forced to watch @CNN, which I have not done in months, and again realized how bad, and FAKE, it is. Loser!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017
LOSER! This is the president of the United States. Please don’t ever lose sight of how awful all of this is. Never lose sight of how Trump is a belligerent toddler flinging his poop at the wall and getting everyone to pay attention to him while Congress is probably going to vote for a “tax bill” that would increase taxes on the middle class, give huge tax cuts to billionaires and OH RIGHT completely defund the Obamacare individual mandate.
And finally, if you’ve watched Fox News at any point in the past month, you probably noticed that they’re obsessed with Hillary Clinton and her “misdeeds.” They’ve been trying to make “Uranium One” the new “but her emails.” Guess what Fox News anchor Shep Smith did yesterday? He dared to tell the truth:
Shep Smith just took apart the Uranium One conspiracy theory in what amounts to a methodical annihilation of his own network's coverage of the story. pic.twitter.com/D439QyIBWU
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 14, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.
I don’t know, does he want a cookie or something? For telling the truth, finally, after years?
He still works there, takes money from liars.
No cookie for him. You’re right, he’s still a right wing, faux news lackey. That being said, I would love to see the looks on Faux news viewers’ faces when they saw this. I picture them with their slack jaws on the floor, throwing things at the TV and screaming in a fit of rage. Wonder if Fox will reprimand Shep Smith?
Every now and then I think he wakes up and goes to work believing he works for msnbc.
Then he gets the memo from his boss, saying “Knock it OFF!”
Trump will tweet that Shep is a fake news loser in 3….2…1….
It disgusts me that that this man is our president. It’s a f**king tragedy.
The Dotard got triggered BIGLY when Kim called him old. This is so beyond embarrassing.
How can a 71 year old be forced to watch this? Did they strap him into a high chair and put him in front of the TV?
And tape his eyes open (or toothpick them open) so he can’t close his eyes or fall asleep.
He means there is no international Fox channel and he can’t understand the accents on BBC World so he had to watch CNN International. Hearing real news must have been very disorienting.
LOL brilliant deduction
Can someone explain how dropping the insurance mandate is going to save this country money? I’ve tried to get it into my thick head and it doesn’t compute. The penalty they take out is taken directly from the amount you get back (or I assume that it is added to the amount owed) if I read it correctly. So that would be money not coming into the gov’t but taken away from the gov’t. Or is there more to this than meets the eye? Also, has he even made a statement about the massive earthquake in Iraq & Iran?
No statement on Iran earthquake. No statement on Moore. No statement on CA shooting rampage.
The attack on the ACA makes no sense other than just another attempt to erase Obama & bankrupt & kill as many middle class & working class & poverty level Americans as they can.
“The attack on the ACA makes no sense other than just another attempt to erase Obama & bankrupt & kill as many middle class & working class & poverty level Americans as they can. ”
Yeah, sounds right to me.
Basically. The tax plan and gutting of ACA will legit kill the middle class for good.
Trump also tweeted about his 46% approval rating (which is fake news since his actual approval rating is 38%). So sad that he thinks more than half of the country disapproving of his job as president is a success. Loser!
He was FORCED to watch CNN. FORCED!!! Melania tied him to a chair, taped his eyelids open, and streamed CNN from her phone straight into his retinas. It’s her idea of foreplay.
“Fake, Loser”
First man to tweet his own epitaph.
I love this comment.
The only thing in that report that impresses me is that you’re able to stomach Fox News for any amount of time. Whether you’re laughing, gleaning or rollin’ eyes, kudos.
Anyone else hear “Beetlejuice” 3x in their head whenever he says “Fake news?” It’s like he is expecting CNN to explode one of these days if he says it often/fast enough.
This lying liar, Trump, and his fake news channel Fox are trying to get rid of CNN as well as democracy and health care for all.
Speaking of health care … there is an under reported story that states high blood pressure measurements recently changed in the US. Whereas 120 to 140 was considered normal, now anything over 120 is considered high, which is good news for the big drug companies. Did the drug companies have something to do with this change? Quietly weird changes are happening under Trump that assure some favored companies make even more money. Even in Russia, I heard Russians are now being hired as security to watch over the American embassy there. Talk about the fox guarding the hen house … just like fake Fox News looking after Trump’s propaganda machine instead of the truth.
Look for more changes like that as Trump has nominated former big Pharma guy, Alex Azar, for HHS.
There was also a NYT story yesterday about the rapidfire approving of federal judges, many that were left unfilled during the last year or two of Obama’s term, and the decades long impact that will have. Misquoting, but the author noted that will be the most lasting impact and legacy of Trump, could be something like 50% of judges potentially, even if he gets impeached tomorrow.
At this point I’m simply convinced that his was a fraud victory and he is a fake president. The election was rigged and I’m hoping the investigation will not be for show only. This con-man needs to be outed.
All through the campaign, he kept saying the election was rigged. That’s probably the only honest thing he said that whole time, but the dumbass Trumpsters didn’t realize or care that it was rigged for him to win and not for Hillary
Does Trump think all of his surrogates on CNN, like Paris Dennard, Ben Ferguson,Jason Miller, and Jack Kingston who are there spinning stories and defending everything about him every day, are fake news and losers too? Maybe Trump is having his diaper changed, looking for his rattle, or eating his cake and ice cream when these morons are speaking
Losers , haters. The man thinks like a teenager ffs. Gotta give Shep some credit for trying to get real.
Did you catch Maddow last night?
She covered the no bid contract awarded to a Putin crony for security at OUR embassy in Russia. The foxes will be in control of the chicken coop.
“First, he and his crack team of budget video editors put together this video of his Asian tour. This is awful and tacky.“
When I read this, I had a mental image of the kid from School of Rock who tells Jack Black “you’re tacky and I hate you.” Thanks for that, in what is otherwise a sea of endless torment and misery. I mean… to read all of this together, complied in one post… What the ever-loving, actual, g*d damned f*ck, you guys?!?! Donald Trump is the f*cking president of the United f*cking States, and it’s 100 times worse than we thought it would be. *screams* *screams* *screams*
In the words of the great John Lovett, “I can’t believe this asshole is president.” *deep breath.* Okay. Now that that’s over, I’m going to write to Johnny Isakson and Paul Ryan and ask them when they’re going to pledge their votes to expel Roy Moore from the senate, if (Goddess forbid) he’s elected. I may also have to include the part about how I think they’re worthless trash, because they condemned Moore (AFTER all the “homosexuality should be illegal” stuff, I mean it took literal pedophelia for them to get here), but they lined up behind Trump. I may have to let them know that they’ve made it clear~ fetuses are a priority, they kinda care about underaged girls, but grown women are lying subhumans with no bodily autonomy. Trash.
I won’t let this be the kind of world I live in. F*ck this. Impeach or the 25th. I’ll write up a protest sign that says so after Bob Mueller concludes his investigation and it becomes inescapably clear that there are traitors running our country.
I am shocked Shep Smith is still on Faux News. He is the only borderline sane one. Not sure how he manages to stay employed.
I think he’s just there as a token leftie so when Faux is accused of peddling fake news they can point to him and say “no we’re not, we have this dude”.
Every time the Dotard opens his mouth, he lies. He says that he hasn’t watched CNN in months, but when he is up at 2 am or 4 am, he is tweeting about something that he could have only known had he been watching CNN. This is the state of country. How are the GOP not embarrassed by the fact that this is the man they are supporting and standing behind?
He keeps ranting about his triiumphant Asian tour and telling lies about how Obama wasn’t even allowed to land in the Philippines while President (Obama cancelled his visit). The fool actually believes all the pomp and circumstance and the rolling out of the red carpet signified how much he was loved and adored by each country. Most analysts say that the Asian countries figured out how to stroke his ego and flatter him and basically laughed behind his back. He’s an idiotic tool who’s destroying everything he touches.
Fuck off, Donald.
