Donald Trump tweets about ‘fake, loser’ CNN as the GOP works to gut Obamacare

Donald Trump hasn’t tweeted about Roy Moore this week. I think by now, we all know how Trump likes to take his time to respond to anything involving white dudes being violent, or white dudes being sexual predators. If Roy Moore was a Democrat, or not white, or Muslim, then Trump’s Twitter feed would be full of at least 20 tweets about Moore. But really, what can Trump even say about Moore? Trump has the same questionable and awful history of harassing and assaulting women, it’s just that most of Trump’s victims were older than 18 (but not all of his victims, mind you). Anyway, here are some of this week’s Trump tweets. First, he and his crack team of budget video editors put together this video of his Asian tour. This is awful and tacky.

Yesterday, Trump also tweeted this just hours after another mass shooting in California which left four people dead and a dozen injured. Trump got confused and he tweeted about the Texas shooting two weekends ago, because who can keep up with all the mass shootings, amirite?

During one of his press briefings in Asia, Trump told some lies about how he rarely watches TV and that he gets most of his information from written reports. Nevermind the fact that he constantly tweets sh-t he saw on Fox News. Nevermind this tweet this morning:

While in the Philippines I was forced to watch @CNN, which I have not done in months, and again realized how bad, and FAKE, it is. Loser! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

LOSER! This is the president of the United States. Please don’t ever lose sight of how awful all of this is. Never lose sight of how Trump is a belligerent toddler flinging his poop at the wall and getting everyone to pay attention to him while Congress is probably going to vote for a “tax bill” that would increase taxes on the middle class, give huge tax cuts to billionaires and OH RIGHT completely defund the Obamacare individual mandate.

And finally, if you’ve watched Fox News at any point in the past month, you probably noticed that they’re obsessed with Hillary Clinton and her “misdeeds.” They’ve been trying to make “Uranium One” the new “but her emails.” Guess what Fox News anchor Shep Smith did yesterday? He dared to tell the truth:

Shep Smith just took apart the Uranium One conspiracy theory in what amounts to a methodical annihilation of his own network's coverage of the story. pic.twitter.com/D439QyIBWU — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 14, 2017

Embed from Getty Images