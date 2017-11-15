“Australians decisively voted for marriage equality this week!” links

Australians overwhelmingly voted for marriage equality this week. Hemsworths for everybody!! Seriously though, congrats, Oz! [Jezebel]

Here’s a teaser for Deadpool: Electric Shootaloo. I miss Bob Ross. [Pajiba]

I completely blanked out on the fact that Chris Martin & Annabelle Wallis broke up and now he’s with Dakota Johnson. [LaineyGossip]

Jonny Lee Miller turns 45 years old today. I still would. [Dlisted]

I love Tracee Ellis Ross but this dress is bad. [Go Fug Yourself]

Sh-t, did Eminem sleep with a 15-year-old in Sweden? [The Blemish]

Southern Charm star gave birth to a baby girl. [Reality Tea]

The trailer for The Assassination of Gianni Versace. [Looper]

Harvey Weinstein is now being sued by a woman who says he raped her. [Buzzfeed]

Now Sean Hannity is calling on Roy Moore to drop out. Now. [Starcasm]