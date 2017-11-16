Roy Moore assaulted a young mother in 1991, while he was a married man

Embed from Getty Images

One week ago, the Washington Post published their first exclusive about Alabama Republican Roy Moore, who is running for Jeff Sessions’ old Senate seat. WaPo’s reporters on the ground heard rumors that Roy Moore “dated” a lot of teenage girls when he was in his 30s, and they got interviews with some of those women now. The youngest girl he “dated” around that time? 14 years old. She says he took off her clothes and made her touch him too. The other girls were 16, 17, 18 and they had similar stories. Moore tried to deny the story by saying that he doesn’t remember dating any girl “without the permission of her mother.” Gross. This week, another woman came forward and accused him of violently assaulting her behind a restaurant when she was just 16.

The New Yorker also learned that Roy Moore’s predilection for young girls likely caused him to be banned at the local mall too, because he was always hanging out in the mall, hitting on teenage girls. Speaking of, the Washington Post has a new story with new victims coming forward. Gena Richardson was a high school senior working at the mall when Roy Moore first approached her and asked her out. She refused. So he called her AT SCHOOL and had her pulled out of her trigonometry class just so he could ask her out again. Her story ended with one begrudging date on her part and Roy Moore “forcing” a kiss on her. Roy Moore’s predatory behavior around young girls at the mall was so well-known that the girls all tried to warn each other about him.

Meanwhile, AL.com has reported two more terrible incidents involving Roy Moore. You can read the complete stories here. One of the stories is about Kelly Harrison Thorp, who was a 17-year-old high school senior in 1982, working at Red Lobster. Roy Moore came to the restarant and asked her out and she was like “dude, I’m 17” and he was like “Yeah. I go out with girls your age all the time.” Here’s part of Tina Johnson’s story:

In interviews with AL.com, Tina Johnson recalls that in the fall of 1991 she sat in the law office of then-attorney Roy Moore on Third Street in Gadsden. Her mother, Mary Katherine Cofield, sat in the chair next to her. Moore sat behind his desk, across from them. Johnson remembers she was wearing a black and white dress. Almost from the moment she walked in to Moore’s office, Johnson said, Moore began flirting with her.

“He kept commenting on my looks, telling me how pretty I was, how nice I looked,” recalled Johnson. “He was saying that my eyes were beautiful.” It made her uncomfortable. “I was thinking, can we hurry up and get out of here?”

Johnson was 28 years old, in a difficult marriage headed toward divorce, and unemployed. She was at the office to sign over custody of her 12-year-old son to her mother, with whom he’d been living. Her mother had hired Moore to handle the custody petition.

Johnson had two young daughters at the time with her then-husband, and her son said he wanted to live with his grandmother. At one point during the meeting, she said, Moore came around the desk and sat on the front of it, just inches from her. He was so close, she said, she could smell his breath. According to Johnson, he asked questions about her young daughters, including what color eyes they had and if they were as pretty as she was. She said that made her feel uncomfortable, too.

Once the papers were signed, she and her mother got up to leave. After her mother walked through the door first, she said, Moore came up behind her. It was at that point, she recalled, he grabbed her buttocks.

“He didn’t pinch it; he grabbed it,” said Johnson. She was so surprised she didn’t say anything. She didn’t tell her mother.

[From AL.com]

Tina Johnson’s story is the most recent by far, and it’s the only one (so far) in which Roy Moore was already a married man. The part about “he asked questions about her young daughters, including what color eyes they had and if they were as pretty as she was” made me shudder.

Roy Moore is not dropping out of this race yet. He’s digging in his heels, even with his party’s elders calling for him to withdraw. Mitch McConnell has even said repeatedly that he believes the women who have come forward and that Moore needs to drop out. To which Roy Moore tweeted:

This was the best response, although this Chris Hansen is not the same Chris Hansen who hosted Dateline Predator (I wish it was the same guy).

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

59 Responses to “Roy Moore assaulted a young mother in 1991, while he was a married man”

  1. Nicole says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Of course he did. And of course the entire Alabama justice/law enforcement looked the other way because privilege. Amazing what white men can get away with. Really it is.

    Reply
  2. Lolo86lf says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:05 am

    I was just so disgusted when Moore’s lawyers demanded the High School yearbook for examination of his alleged handwriting on it. The victims are going to be put under a microscope and scrutinized deeply. I believe the women who came forward.

    Reply
  3. Elkie says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I am stunned – STUNNED!! – that a man who holds others to ridiculous biblical standards has spent his life behaving like this.

    I wonder how many victims have to come forward before he beats the record for sexual harassment/assault set by all the transgender people in all the public bathrooms of all of America?

    Reply
  4. RBC says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Just reading comments online and stories about how these women are being treated by people saying they are lying regarding Moore’s behaviour. One has to ask the question why would anyone want to put themselves or their families through that hell for a made up story?
    It is that kind of abuse that causes many victims of sexual harassment or abuse to stay silent. It takes a lot of guts to go public with something like this against a public figure. I believe them

    Reply
  5. Darla says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:13 am

    It’s obvious a good part of Alabama knew about this guy, and he is a very popular figure there anyway. I will never go to Alabama I can tell you that. Way to show your ass in front of the whole country guys!

    Reply
    • Elkie says:
      November 16, 2017 at 8:30 am

      Steve Bannon gave a speech during one of RM’s campaign rallies about how Alabama voters have to vote for him to send a message to all the snobby liberals who think their state is full of “morons” and “rubes”.

      Because nothing will change those coastal elite minds quicker than electing a guy who encapsulates every single negative stereotype about their state…

      Reply
    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      November 16, 2017 at 9:31 am

      Let’s remember that only a small portion of Americans ever vote. So it’s not fair to group an entire state filled with diverse people based on like 20-30% of them. I mean I’m certain you don’t want to be judged based on Trump being our President. Also remember the GOP has gone out of their way to disenfranchise many minority and progressives voters in the South. If at least 70% of Americans vote, we would not have the clowns currently in local and national government.

      Reply
  6. grabbyhands says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:15 am

    There really is no rock bottom left, is there?

    His tweet could have come directly from the Oval Office except that it is short and doesn’t contain misspelling or words ending in exclamation points. But this is our world now – this is how grown men in high offices communicate with each other.

    And the really gross thing is, it still isn’t enough to disqualify him. People are still cheering him on and supporting him. This nightmare has somehow been framed as him fighting back against those that are targeting him unfairly and dishonestly. He could still win the election quite easily.

    Reply
  7. Odetta says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Who’s willing to bet this guy is still going to win the vote?

    Reply
  8. ORIGINAL T.C. says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:24 am

    It’s gotten so bad that the Republican National Party released a fake poll showing Moore losing by double digits. I hate to say it but like Orange Nightmare, Alabama Republicans are going to vote for the sexual predator. Because fake Christianity, pro-birthism, homophobia and sexism trump decency, morals and ethics. No shade meant but even Moore’s victims/survivors voted for Trump in light of sexual misconduct.

    Reply
  9. Shambles says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Bring it on??????

    You f*cking piece of sh!t???????

    This a game to him. A game. We as women are nothing but little monopoly pieces in his eyes. Worthless. This breaks my heart more than anything else.

    Reply
  10. aang says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:28 am

    He called her at school??? I can’t, it’s too sick…………..I’m so glad I donated to Doug Jones yesterday.

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      November 16, 2017 at 10:30 am

      The continuing mall stories have not surprised me. From the first one, I could picture this guy (full of himself and his title) walking around the mall, talking to girls who work at various shops. They probably had to be pleasant due to being on the job. But the high school office phone call does put this up to another level of creepy. He was really pushing the envelope.

      Reply
  11. Snowflake says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:34 am

    He knows if he drops out, people will say because it’s because he did those things. He keeps in the race, some will be convinced he must be innocent. Gross

    Reply
  12. HK9 says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Just goes to show no matter who you are you can’t treat people any way you like and get away with it. Good for her.

    Reply
  13. happyoften says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Internal Republican polling was released that has him trailing 51- 39. He’s dropped something like 28 points since this whole thing started… these maybe skewed numbers, and Doug Jones shouldn’t be complacent, but it seems even Alabama has a tipping point. People could ignore or rationalize 1 or 2 awful stories, but I think they are coming around to the fact that this guy is a straight up predator, and unfit for office.

    The fact that the internal numbers from Repub pollsters are being leaked is interesting. Someone wants this perv gone, but something awful.

    That a god bothering blowhard is, behind closed doors, a serial abuser no longer surprises me. People that spend that much time bloviating about other people’s sex lives are often worried you’ll find out about theirs. They obsess, and think it is normal. It’s like a tell.

    Reply
  14. Tootsie McJingle says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Has it really only been a week?

    Reply
  15. Angela82 says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:04 am

    I really thought that Roy Moore Twitter account was a parody account. :-(

    Reply
  16. Jerusha says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Anyone wanting to help:
    http://docs.google.com/document/d/1svwO5-xHp_JieZSRecZ3PuoLjkt25Cf-6gKLkBS8BLc/mobilebasic

    http://twitter.com/liftrs/status/930859759875608577

    http://twitter.com/wyatt_privilege/status/930859191551643651

    Reply
  17. Tiffany says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:10 am

    The director of the film, Payton Reed, had a few words for Geriatric Predator on Twitter as well.

    Reply
  18. Sherry says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Moore’s supporters have got so many conspiracy theories going on about these women and their stories it makes my brain hurt. I have seen everything from the questioning the ink on the yearbook, to why did she have a yearbook in December, to “she said he locked the door and she couldn’t get out, there were no child-proof locks in 1977!”

    Partisan politics has made them lose their damn minds.

    Reply
    • thaliasghost says:
      November 16, 2017 at 1:19 pm

      I don’t think they ‘lost their minds.’ This is how they have always been. We just didn’t see it this obviously. Before social media especially, you migh talk to your neighbor about the weather. You didn’t see their comments on political events 24/7.

      Reply
  19. Odetta says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Has anyone seen moores meathead lawyer on cnn with Ali velshi…he suggested since Ali is of Indian descent he should understand why Moore would need a mothers permission to date their daughter. It was downright bizarre

    Reply
  20. wood dragon says:
    November 16, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Can we just bring back public stocks in the town square for scum like him?

    Reply
  21. Monica says:
    November 16, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    He deliberately targeted vulnerable women, it seems. disgusting piece of sh!t

    Reply
  22. why? says:
    November 16, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Roy Moore seems to think that he can get away with what he did to those girls because the Dotard has never had to be accountable for his harassment and groping.

    Reply
  23. MrsClincy says:
    November 16, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    He is a horrible disgusting person. What really gets me is I lived in Etowah County when I was 14 so to think that could have happened to me or my sister’s or my cousins is enough to make me glad we moved back up north.

    Reply
  24. serena says:
    November 16, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    He needs to rot in jail, what a disgusting piece of s*t. He isn’t even sorry – or faking it..

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment