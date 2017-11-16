Roy Moore assaulted a young mother in 1991, while he was a married man

Embed from Getty Images

One week ago, the Washington Post published their first exclusive about Alabama Republican Roy Moore, who is running for Jeff Sessions’ old Senate seat. WaPo’s reporters on the ground heard rumors that Roy Moore “dated” a lot of teenage girls when he was in his 30s, and they got interviews with some of those women now. The youngest girl he “dated” around that time? 14 years old. She says he took off her clothes and made her touch him too. The other girls were 16, 17, 18 and they had similar stories. Moore tried to deny the story by saying that he doesn’t remember dating any girl “without the permission of her mother.” Gross. This week, another woman came forward and accused him of violently assaulting her behind a restaurant when she was just 16.

The New Yorker also learned that Roy Moore’s predilection for young girls likely caused him to be banned at the local mall too, because he was always hanging out in the mall, hitting on teenage girls. Speaking of, the Washington Post has a new story with new victims coming forward. Gena Richardson was a high school senior working at the mall when Roy Moore first approached her and asked her out. She refused. So he called her AT SCHOOL and had her pulled out of her trigonometry class just so he could ask her out again. Her story ended with one begrudging date on her part and Roy Moore “forcing” a kiss on her. Roy Moore’s predatory behavior around young girls at the mall was so well-known that the girls all tried to warn each other about him.

Meanwhile, AL.com has reported two more terrible incidents involving Roy Moore. You can read the complete stories here. One of the stories is about Kelly Harrison Thorp, who was a 17-year-old high school senior in 1982, working at Red Lobster. Roy Moore came to the restarant and asked her out and she was like “dude, I’m 17” and he was like “Yeah. I go out with girls your age all the time.” Here’s part of Tina Johnson’s story:

In interviews with AL.com, Tina Johnson recalls that in the fall of 1991 she sat in the law office of then-attorney Roy Moore on Third Street in Gadsden. Her mother, Mary Katherine Cofield, sat in the chair next to her. Moore sat behind his desk, across from them. Johnson remembers she was wearing a black and white dress. Almost from the moment she walked in to Moore’s office, Johnson said, Moore began flirting with her. “He kept commenting on my looks, telling me how pretty I was, how nice I looked,” recalled Johnson. “He was saying that my eyes were beautiful.” It made her uncomfortable. “I was thinking, can we hurry up and get out of here?” Johnson was 28 years old, in a difficult marriage headed toward divorce, and unemployed. She was at the office to sign over custody of her 12-year-old son to her mother, with whom he’d been living. Her mother had hired Moore to handle the custody petition. Johnson had two young daughters at the time with her then-husband, and her son said he wanted to live with his grandmother. At one point during the meeting, she said, Moore came around the desk and sat on the front of it, just inches from her. He was so close, she said, she could smell his breath. According to Johnson, he asked questions about her young daughters, including what color eyes they had and if they were as pretty as she was. She said that made her feel uncomfortable, too. Once the papers were signed, she and her mother got up to leave. After her mother walked through the door first, she said, Moore came up behind her. It was at that point, she recalled, he grabbed her buttocks. “He didn’t pinch it; he grabbed it,” said Johnson. She was so surprised she didn’t say anything. She didn’t tell her mother.

[From AL.com]

Tina Johnson’s story is the most recent by far, and it’s the only one (so far) in which Roy Moore was already a married man. The part about “he asked questions about her young daughters, including what color eyes they had and if they were as pretty as she was” made me shudder.

Roy Moore is not dropping out of this race yet. He’s digging in his heels, even with his party’s elders calling for him to withdraw. Mitch McConnell has even said repeatedly that he believes the women who have come forward and that Moore needs to drop out. To which Roy Moore tweeted:

Dear Mitch McConnell, Bring. It. On. — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 16, 2017

This was the best response, although this Chris Hansen is not the same Chris Hansen who hosted Dateline Predator (I wish it was the same guy).

Bring It On is a movie about high school cheerleaders https://t.co/THLhYwpZSf — Chris Hansen (@tankcat) November 16, 2017

Embed from Getty Images