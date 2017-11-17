Is Louis CK the one high-profile predator who has a legit shot at a ‘comeback’?

Embed from Getty Images

Of all the “outed” perverts and deviants this year, there’s one famous guy who I think will attempt a comeback and probably be partially successful. That person is Louis CK. We’ve been talking about sexual assailants and harassers for months now, and there are clear patterns in how we discuss their crimes and how these men are being justifiably shunned. Like, I truly believe that Harvey Weinstein is completely over. So is Kevin Spacey. Some of the studio executive sexual harassers who have been fired or suspended will eventually come back, after a year or two. Beyond those guys, I’m worried that after a year, Louis C.K. will be back. Not only that, I worry that he’ll be welcomed with open arms by the comedian bros.

Comedian Bill Burr doesn’t think Louis C.K.’s career is over. After admitting to masturbating in front of multiple women, C.K. was dropped by his agents, publicist and manager Dave Becky, who also represents Burr. “It’s such a crazy time right now — I love Louis C.K. and that was really obviously just a f—king hard thing to see happen to somebody,” Burr, 49, said on his “Monday Morning Podcast.” “He was definitely 100 percent wrong. I’ll just say this: He was 100 percent wrong, he did own up to it, and I think he will definitely be back.” Though Burr conceded that C.K. was “100 percent wrong,” the “F is for Family” creator took issue with the backlash C.K., 50, received in comparison to other celebrities, including Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, who were accused of sexual assault. “It doesn’t make a difference if it’s sexual misconduct all the way to sexual assault [and] rape, you’re getting the exact same level of punishment,” Burr said of the aftermath of C.K.’s scandal. “That’s only my question out of all of this. He was definitely wrong, obviously. But does the punishment match the crime?” Burr was also unmoved by the increasing pressure on other comedians to fire Becky, as C.K.’s “Better Things” partner Pamela Adlon did upon learning that the sexual misconduct allegations were true. “I stand by my f—king manager. I’m never firing the guy,” Burr fumed. “I’ve been with this guy since 2006. Dave Becky is one of the great people I’ve met in this business. I wouldn’t be surprised if [the media goes] after Louis C.K.’s mailman saying, ‘If you’re delivering his mail you’re part of the problem.’”

The problem will never be that we’re attacking a pervert’s mailman for delivering his mail. But if Harvey Weinstein’s mailman was complicit in sexual assault and rape, then f–k yes HE IS PART OF THE PROBLEM. The reason why people are asking questions about the people around these perverts and predators is because in many of the cases, there were managers, agents, publicists, assistants and executives who were complicit, who actively worked to procure women for abusers, then worked to silence and punish victims, and threatened victims to never speak out.

That being said, I’m sure Bill Burr is right. I think Louis CK will be back, because so many men in comedy feel exactly the same way. Some of Louis CK’s victims think he’ll be back too, because they’ve already been getting hate mail and hate-tweets from Louis’s defenders and fans. Rebecca Corry has been tweeting responses to people questioning her “motives” for coming forward, questioning her “need” to punish Louis CK for something so “harmless,” etc. She’s been posting some of the hate-tweets she’s gotten too. Yeah… Louis CK is coming back at some point. Don’t let him.

