Blake Shelton loves to see Gwen Stefani without makeup: ‘she’s ageless’

By now, you’ve all seen (and probably reacted to – often hilariously) the news that PEOPLE Magazine has declared that Blake Shelton is 2017’s Sexiest Man Alive. I, for one, can only assume that Jason Momoa wasn’t available for the photo shoot. Blake’s lady love, Gwen Stefani has even chimed in, gloating to E! News, “How rad is my life right now? Like, how good does that make me look?”

Well, since we’re not strangers to the mutual appreciation society between the 41-year-old country crooner and his 48-year-old partner, Blake has revealed this week that he not only puts Gwen on a pedestal, he also loves her makeup-fee mug. Blake tells PeopleStyle that “My favorite thing to see on her — and I don’t mean this to sound cheesy — is no makeup on whatsoever.” He went on to add that Gwen, who recently released a Christmas album, is “literally ageless. It’s unbelievable.”

Blake penned a tune dedicated to his girlfriend’s beauty, “Turnin’ Me On”, that appears on his latest album, Texoma Shore. Since its release on November 3, the album is already on top of the Billboard country charts. In the song, he gushes about her “Revlon red” lips. Blake told People “When she gets fixed up, she’s beautiful. There is no question about it. Her red lips are her signature and so that’s why it got written into the song.” He adds, “the Gwen that nobody gets to see is the one that you all should see.”

Gotcha, Blake. But nope, there’s more. Blake says Gwen, who is a mere two years from the mid-century mark (eek, so am I), “looks like she is 25 years old. I don’t know what kind of genetics God gave her, but it’s literally unbelievable!” I wonder if Blake uses the new MakeApp to see what his wife looks like (with all hat-tipping to Dlisted) SANS FARDS. Side note: have you seen this app? I am glad that I’m out of the dating pool, as I’d hate for my prospects to use this on my Tinder profile pics. The Daily Mail shows the app in action on some celebs, and all I have to say is, you go, Helen Mirren.

But I digress. While taking his SMA victory lap, Blake popped in on Ellen DeGeneres’ show on Thursday, telling her, “If only for one year I get to be sexy, I am going to milk this for everything that it’s worth.”

I hope part of Blake’s “milking” does not involve trying to honestly make the mullet a “thing” again. Blake, who, like many country stars, channeled Billy Ray Cyrus back in the 00s, confidently assured Ellen that “The mullet’s coming back this year. It has to be. That used to be ugly, it’s officially sexy now.” Sexy by whom? Blake continued, “When I think of sexy, I think of my heroes and Billy Ray Cyrus was one of them. With this new power that has been bestowed on me, I can bring the mullet back which makes it okay for any of us to have them.” Good God, I hope he’s kidding.

I actually like some of Blake’s music, and as tired as I got of Gwake’s early “we’re so much in love” PR campaign, I’m okay with the mutual gushing. As for this whole “Sexiest Man Alive” thing, nope. I can think of many more deserving fellas. Idris Elba? The aforementioned Jason Momoa? Sterling K Brown? Maybe next year, kiddo.

Photos: WENN.com, Getty Images

 

45 Responses to “Blake Shelton loves to see Gwen Stefani without makeup: ‘she’s ageless’”

  1. Radley says:
    November 17, 2017 at 7:13 am

    Can these two please stop? Are people still interested in their made-for-promo fauxmance? And anyone who can see knows “ageless” Gwen has had a ton of work. That’s her right. But yeah…

    Reply
  2. lisa says:
    November 17, 2017 at 7:14 am

    a friend has worked at a fashion magazine for 10 yrs. she said the celebrity that needs the most photoshop hands down is gwen. she wouldn’t say why though.

    Reply
  3. Cat says:
    November 17, 2017 at 7:24 am

    She once said that Rossdale liked her better with makeup and he never saw her without it on (sounded like even while sleeping) so this is a good thing for her! I’m sure her skin thanks her. They are over the top gushy but seems like it is real, as real as anything publicly revealed is.

    Reply
  4. Ploptu says:
    November 17, 2017 at 7:26 am

    No doubt her body is amazing but ageless she is not. Such love goggles!

    Reply
  5. MTC says:
    November 17, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Doesn’t she have acne issues, probably in part due to all the makeup. Maybe that’s why she’s ageless to him? I’d bet otherwise her skin is pretty wrinkle free since she seems to lather sunscreen and/or avoid sun. And it’s kind of sweet, didn’t she once say Gavin liked her made up so she never really let him see her make up free?

    Reply
  6. Medusa says:
    November 17, 2017 at 7:42 am

    All this ass licking and faux-joking around about an award his PR-team actively campaigned for is becoming very tiresome.

    Reply
  7. Nicole says:
    November 17, 2017 at 7:44 am

    There’s no way she’s ageless with that much makeup

    Reply
  8. slowsnow says:
    November 17, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Looking like a 25 year old when you’re not is freaky. You can be gorgeous at 48. I know, mind blowing.

    Reply
    • Beth says:
      November 17, 2017 at 8:11 am

      Freaky? I’m 39 and people I meet don’t ever believe it. They usually think I’m in my early 20′s, especially when I’m wearing no makeup. My 68 year old father looks no older than 45. 48 is still young, but she’s probably had work done like most celebrities even though she didn’t necessarily need it

      Reply
      • slowsnow says:
        November 17, 2017 at 8:36 am

        @Beth, I’m the same… And my dad’s the same (76 years old with a head full of black hair and almost no wrinkles).
        When I walk with my 18 year old daughter I WANT people to know she’s my daughter but many think we’re sisters. I am proud of my kids dang it. I sometimes feel like a freaky Dorian Grey and I don’t even know where the painting is.

        Most importantly I meant that women can also be invredibly beautiful at 48, 78 and look their age. Gwen looks her age and is very botoxed. Women are always praised for not looking their age and that is quite sad. So those who don’t have our “luck” end up sticking needles everywhere.

      • nicole says:
        November 17, 2017 at 2:42 pm

        I think its in the genes, if you have good hair and skin, that will make you look younger, an ageless celebrity to me is Halle Berry, she is gorgeous.

    • Andrea says:
      November 17, 2017 at 10:48 am

      I’m 36 and most people I meet think I’m 30. Gwen though has had loads of Botox.

      Reply
  9. Fleurucci says:
    November 17, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Well she doesn’t look too wrinkled in any photos. Are they all shopped? She got famous around 20 and has been pale the whole time. Sunscreen makes a very big difference in aging for Caucasian people. And isn’t she like j lo, very disciplined doesn’t eat much no smoking /coffee /drinking??working out regularly (not in the sun) is good for your skin too
    So sure it could be true
    Sounds gross when he says it. I don’t like it when women are publicly praised by their men on youth or thinness , I find something off about it. Of course it’s great to say in private but publicly that must be bad manners no?
    Everyone has their taste I don’t like his face shape or anything about his face or his physical presentation in any way
    It was funny watching him try sushi though, his personality is ok, I would just think that g could do better physically to match her own level but he had the luck to charm her over time at work

    Reply
  10. halah01 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 7:59 am

    I feel like “ageless” is just a compliment that you’ve found the right combination of IPL, micro needling, lasers, botox, fillers etc to look good but not too done!

    Reply
  11. Sara says:
    November 17, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Men are easily fooled. Just because we wear less makeup sometimes doesn´t mean we don´t have any on.

    Reply
  12. SM says:
    November 17, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Awww. Just imagine how Gwen and Blake will be devastated when they find out that this was just one big lie invented to cover the loe that Trump did not collude with Russia.
    And I called it from the begginig, saying this was Gwen who arranged this mostly to feed her own fragile ego. I guess on part of People it was a good call because now they have two people hustlin for them like there is no tomorrow

    Reply
  13. slowsnow says:
    November 17, 2017 at 8:04 am

    I have to admit, I had way too much fun with the MakeApp Daily Fail link. Some people look exactly the same (RIta Ora, for instance) and other completely different or even banal.
    Oh well. Nice lunch break passtime.

    Reply
  14. Neelyo says:
    November 17, 2017 at 8:26 am

    These two are just Tori and Dean with some talent and better financial management.

    I’m not even sure about the talent because I’ve never heard him and haven’t listened to her since No Doubt.

    Reply
  15. Sadie Marie says:
    November 17, 2017 at 8:36 am

    He’s a compulsive cheater, of course he has to gush about his partner in public.

    Reply
  16. katie3 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Forget the makeup app! I think it would be more revealing (and entertaining) to have an app that showed what they would look like if they had let nature take its course and hadn’t had any “work” done (plastic surgery, fillers, botox, etc.).

    Reply
  17. Redgrl says:
    November 17, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Saw a great post on Facebook- photo of Idris Elba with the caption “popular vote” and a photo of Blake Shelton with the caption “electoral college”. I thought that was perfect!

    Reply
  18. Jenna says:
    November 17, 2017 at 9:01 am

    She looks amazing without makeup. I don’t know why she piles it on so thickly.

    Reply
  19. gabe66 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 9:11 am

    this is nice, since gwen once said she was never without makeup because gavin liked her that way.

    Reply
  20. littlemissnaughty says:
    November 17, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Nice Revlon plug there, Blake. I know it’s convenient for its alliteration but come on, the fact that she’s got a line with them is coincidence?

    Anyway. She’s gorgeous but man, she’s had work done. That’s no shade, I work hard on my skin as well. But why is the ultimate compliment that she’s ageless? As if actually looking 48 would be bad? It’s not.

    Reply
  21. ell says:
    November 17, 2017 at 9:42 am

    be quiet, blake.

    Reply
  22. JA says:
    November 17, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Ageless via many, many procedures! I like Gwen, a No doubt fan since middle school but come on now!

    Reply
  23. Andrea says:
    November 17, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Why are these two sooo nauseating?

    Reply
  24. Lylia says:
    November 17, 2017 at 11:04 am

    I swear he said the same thing about Miranda too. He likes girls without makeup. Least it is sweet. I love Gwen. I don’t have anything against Blake either. Of course she looks ageless. She is on face 5.0 right now. I am not shaming. Girl hit the lucky lottery finding the right surgeon. I told my husband last night I would probably be on face 7.0 if I lived in Hollywood. I admit I tend to be like Gwen in the confidence department.

    Note for Idris Elba’s agent if he or she is reading this. Please campaign for our man next year. I don’t care if he says no. Just put him on the cover anyway.

    Reply
  25. Pam says:
    November 17, 2017 at 11:49 am

    He seems like a nice guy but meh

    Reply
  26. Ashley says:
    November 17, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Wow, so many makeup haters on here! I don’t think the fact that a woman wears makeup makes her insecure. So harsh. I see the point people are trying to make regarding age, but come on, she does look great! Perhaps he made a bad choice of words with “ageless”, but he meant well. I feel like she would be pretty with or without makeup. It seems like she has fun with her makeup and fashion choices. Wearing makeup really isn’t a big deal!

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      November 17, 2017 at 1:59 pm

      True. Dolly Parton loves her makeup. No one is ragging on her.

      I thought Gwen looked amazing on the Chelsea show promoting her Christmas album She is looking great at 48. Her fillers were less, softer eyebrows. Her face makeup wasn’t as thick as usual. And her skin tone of her body, arms, legs, etc, is amazing. Some will probably rag on her short mini dress with high boots. But she is a rock/pop star. Give it a break. She rocks it. She looks beautiful in red. I love that she never went out and got a big boob job. And she’s back to being more mellow personalitywise again in interviews, like the old Gwen. Gwen is just a really good person.

      Gwen in her red mini dress being interviewed.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6sWpzm2u00M

      Reply

