Al Franken issues a better apology, says he welcomes ethics investigation

Embed from Getty Images

As we discussed briefly in the links yesterday, a radio host named Leeann Tweeden told her #MeToo story about Senator Al Franken, the sitting Democratic senator from Minnesota. Franken was a famous comedian and comedy writer in a former life, and I always sort of idly wondered if there were any stories in his past, especially related to his stand-up or SNL years. Franken has been a strong progressive voice and a powerful ally across the board. As it turns out, he also did some bad sh-t. Tweeden wrote her account for KABC.com – you can read it here. She described a bad USO trip she took with Franken in December 2006, when he forcibly kissed her and then groped her while she was asleep.

Al Franken’s first stab at an apology was pretty awful. His first statement, from his Senate press office, was this: “I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann. As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t. I shouldn’t have done it.” He later issued a second statement/apology which was a bit better:

“The first thing I want to do is apologize: to Leeann, to everyone else who was part of that tour, to everyone who has worked for me, to everyone I represent, and to everyone who counts on me to be an ally and supporter and champion of women. There’s more I want to say, but the first and most important thing—and if it’s the only thing you care to hear, that’s fine—is: I’m sorry.

“I respect women. I don’t respect men who don’t. And the fact that my own actions have given people a good reason to doubt that makes me feel ashamed. But I want to say something else, too. Over the last few months, all of us—including and especially men who respect women—have been forced to take a good, hard look at our own actions and think (perhaps, shamefully, for the first time) about how those actions have affected women.

“For instance, that picture. I don’t know what was in my head when I took that picture, and it doesn’t matter. There’s no excuse. I look at it now and I feel disgusted with myself. It isn’t funny. It’s completely inappropriate. It’s obvious how Leeann would feel violated by that picture. And, what’s more, I can see how millions of other women would feel violated by it—women who have had similar experiences in their own lives, women who fear having those experiences, women who look up to me, women who have counted on me.

“Coming from the world of comedy, I’ve told and written a lot of jokes that I once thought were funny but later came to realize were just plain offensive. But the intentions behind my actions aren’t the point at all. It’s the impact these jokes had on others that matters. And I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to come to terms with that.

“While I don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit as Leeann does, I understand why we need to listen to and believe women’s experiences.

“I am asking that an ethics investigation be undertaken, and I will gladly cooperate. And the truth is, what people think of me in light of this is far less important than what people think of women who continue to come forward to tell their stories. They deserve to be heard, and believed. And they deserve to know that I am their ally and supporter. I have let them down and am committed to making it up to them.”

[From Politico]

I could annotate the sh-t out of this with a lot of [Editor’s Note: O RLY?] and [Editor’s note: NEVER SAY YOU RESPECT WOMEN RIGHT AFTER YOU’VE BEEN CAUGHT NOT RESPECTING WOMEN]. But, again, the bar is set so low on these things. At least with this statement, he says the words “I’m sorry” and he welcomes the Senate Ethics investigation/inquiry. As he should – what’s the worst that could happen? He could be forced into a proverbial corner and made to resign from his seat. And the Dem governor of Minnesota would install another Dem in that seat. It’s not the end of the world. The best case scenario is that the Ethics committee investigates and the Franken case forces the Republican majority to set the level of inquiry-triggering right here, at Franken level. Which means they would have to open up inquiries on a lot of their own members too.

Here’s another added wrinkle: a woman named Melanie Morgan claims that Franken harassed her repeatedly in 2000 after they both made appearances on Bill Maher’s old show Politically Incorrect. After they had a disagreement on the show, Morgan claims Franken cornered her in a menacing way, yelled at her and then later got her home phone number and called her several times to harass her. The story isn’t about sexual harassment, although I’m not sure Franken would have gone after a man that way over a simple disagreement on a TV show. You can read Melanie Morgan’s account here.

Last few things: there’s some chatter that all of this might be a right-wing conspiracy? I don’t know. But apparently Roger Stone – an extremist conservative lunatic who got banned from Twitter for making threats to journalists – knew ahead of time that Al Franken was about to be accused of some sh-t. Hm. And because this wasn’t terrible enough, an admitted sexual assailant and well-known harasser has chimed in and tried to make this a thing:

Just FYI: Donald Trump has still not uttered one word – in public or on Twitter – about Roy Moore, the Alabama Senate candidate who has been accused of pedophilia, sexual assault and sexually harassing multiple teenage girls and women in their 20s.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

139 Responses to “Al Franken issues a better apology, says he welcomes ethics investigation”

  1. Odetta says:
    November 17, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Trump should keep his comments to himself about all these sexual harassment stories. He’s literally on tale talking about sexually assaulting women, and not a word about Moore. WTF?!

    Reply
  2. JosieH says:
    November 17, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Senate ethics investigations NEVER result in sanctions or anything of the sort, and he absolutely knows that. Both of his apologies are jokes.

    Reply
  3. lisa says:
    November 17, 2017 at 7:30 am

    not defending Al but those tweets. to answer donald, i dont know, maybe he grabbed her by the pussy, qualifying him to be the next president.

    Reply
  4. Radley says:
    November 17, 2017 at 7:33 am

    I’m so disappointed. I believe he deserves to be aired out. But I also believe this is being used for political leverage by desperate Republicans. It’s a double dose of yuck and it may further escalate since there’s $15 million dollars worth of current and former Congressional harassers out there.

    I wanna wake up January 1st to the realization that 2017 was all just a bad dream, Dallas style. LOL Anybody remember that? I wanna see Hillary get out of the shower talking about preparing her state of the union address… because she’s the President. *sigh*

    And where does this b!tch Donny Dotard get off shading anybody about harrassment?? You’re an admitted sexual assaulter, accused harasser and likely a child molester and rapist. Shut up! I effing hate this evil gas bag.

    Reply
    • Betsy says:
      November 17, 2017 at 8:20 am

      Sadly, that’s my concern, too. Not that Ms. Tweeden doesn’t matter, but she accepted his apology and doesn’t want him to step down. I saw that Roger Stone crap yesterday and I don’t want Al Franken – who has shown contrition and apparently personal growth – to get tossed out.

      I would also like my autocorrect to stop making “Franken” into “Frankenstein” every single time.

      Reply
      • lightpurple says:
        November 17, 2017 at 8:46 am

        Well, at least your autocorrect knows how to spell it, unlike Trump’s, which came up with “Frankenstien.”

      • Kitten says:
        November 17, 2017 at 11:03 am

        She was on one of the morning talk shows (GMA I think?) and not that she has any obligation to “come off well” but FWIW, she did. Everything she said made sense to me. That picture Franken took was humiliating and disgusting. The shame and embarrassment and just….disgust she felt in her interactions with him is something no one deserves to go through.

        That being said, Franken’s apology sounds genuine to me. I truly believe that he is remorseful and ashamed, which is not something I’ve felt with any other of the accused thus far.

        I got flamed on this thread yesterday but if I’m being honest with all of my C/B pals I have to admit that I’m really struggling with this. On one hand, I want to be consistent in terms of not giving ANY guy a pass when it comes to sexual harassment/assault. On the other hand, I don’t think it’s helpful to paint every incident with a broad brush. I’m concerned that if we continue to do that, then we undermine the severity of the actions of someone like Weinstein, Moore etc.

        I guess that I’m still trying to process how I feel about this…

      • ArchieGoodwin says:
        November 17, 2017 at 11:17 am

        Kitten, I am very mixed as well. I watched Franken question Comey and Yates and those generals (I forget now, clapper and the other guy) and was very impressed.
        He is one of the few willing to call out bullshit and ask the questions that needed to be asked.

        But, yeah, these pictures were not that long ago, and while it might have been his schtick, the fact he even thought it might be funny is disturbing.

        Ultimately, I want him to stay. I want him to continue to work to drive out the republicans, to out those who are lying baldfaced to everyone. I would think differently if Leeann herself had not said she thought he didn’t need to resign, and that she graciously accepted his apology.

        I am being a hypocrite. I know it and I am struggling because – do the needs of the many? Can he still be the force we need?

      • KBB says:
        November 17, 2017 at 11:23 am

        I feel your pain, Kitten. It f***ing sucks that we have to continually be let down by men in power. It’s easy to “cancel” the people we don’t care for, but a lot harder to cancel people we feel have been our allies.

      • magnoliarose says:
        November 17, 2017 at 1:08 pm

        I had to think about this for a long time, and I came to the realization this is not a time when we have the luxury of making decisions that feel good anymore.
        We live in a very gray time, and there are no judgments about things like this that will be easy. Unfortunately, because our government is one big cesspool of corruption pragmatism has to be used to make moral decisions that are otherwise simple.

        I don’t think Roy Moore should pull out of the race either. He is an evil pedophile, but a political party does not have the right to throw away the will of the people because they don’t like the outcome. His racism and homophobia were acceptable, and I am sure plenty knew about his predatory behavior but they didn’t care all along. This is the GOP in 2017, and they accepted him to run as a Republican candidate so here he is. You get the representation you deserve.

        Franken was a comedian at the time, and his behavior was reprehensible but what sense does it make to punish him when the victim has accepted his apology. This is how the media overcompensated in the name of fairness and equated HRC’s emails as the same as 45′s crimes. Like I said when 45 resigns we can demand others to lose their positions until then a firm moral ground doesn’t exist.

        I know where I stand on these issues and how I would like things to be. I haven’t failed myself to realize what is truly at stake right now. For the past year I struggled, and emotionally it has been a daily challenge, but when I think about all that has happened and how many people have died or been damaged by this criminal administration I have to think of the bigger picture. I don’t like the way it feels, but my feelings are secondary right now.

      • Amy says:
        November 17, 2017 at 2:26 pm

        Maynoliarose, I was side-eyeing the people who were saying things like “at least what he did is not as bad as trump, Moore, Weinstein, etc” yesterday and thinking that maybe those people were just putting their blinders on bc Franken is a Democrat, one of us. I thought it was hypocritical bc we often claim that the republicans do the same thing—forgive and follow blindly anyone with an R after their name. But after reading your comment today, about how the media spent so much time on Hillary’s emails in an effort to “be fair” and not just seem like they were criticizing trump all the time, even though what Hillary did was not even fractionally as bad as all the things trump has done, I am now reconsidering my position. Weinstein, Moore, and trump have committed numerous sexual crimes including rape, moleststion, and pedophilia. Franken has done this one thing, which is stupid and gross, but it really is not on the same level. In an effort to prove that we liberals are fair and not blindly following our leaders by refusing to acknowledge wrong doing amongst our own, we may have over compensated. Just as the media did when they were trying to prove they were fair and unbiased. You have made me think differently about this. Thank you.

    • island_girl says:
      November 17, 2017 at 9:23 am

      Agree with all of this…especially the waking up from a bad dream Dallas style.

      Reply
      • Menutia says:
        November 17, 2017 at 11:35 am

        Kitten, I don’t know how to reply to you directly but I think this will end up near your comment. Franken is my senator. And he’s got a history of being a condescending a$$. People overlook it because of the D after his name, but many have stories of him being a less than kind, respectful person. So while I see what you’re saying, he gets no pass from me, and I am positive to this woman, what he did *IS* a big deal to her, not to be diminished as “not so bad.” I’ve been violated in non-rape ways, and yes it wasn’t rape, but I am jarred and disturbed by it nonetheless and it threw me off kilter for a long time when each happened, one yesterday. So, I’m not willing to say “oh, well. Not so bad. Let him stay.” Id want my perpetrators gone and definitely not representing me, and I want Al gone, too.

      • Olive says:
        November 17, 2017 at 11:51 am

        @Menutia yep, he’s condescending in that same way a lot of male comedians are, where you can tell they think they’re smarter than everyone in the room and have to hold it over people. I liked Al and voted for him too, but I liked him from afar, you know?

        either way, if there was an election in MN today I doubt he’d win. Too many Democrats are angry with him, and the Republicans have never had any love for him. And that’s dangerous – we’re a blue state, but the outstate areas of MN are worryingly red and only becoming moreso. He’s gotta go. He certainly can’t be around for whenever he’s up for reelection.

    • adastraperaspera says:
      November 17, 2017 at 9:49 am

      You have said it so well here. It is disappointing. I believe that our current crisis is as much about good men not standing up to bad men–and indeed in many cases copying and going along with hurting women just to be one of the gang. Sigh. I, too, wish this were all a dream.

      Reply
  5. Beth says:
    November 17, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Pussygrabber Trump shouldn’t be tweeting about how bad someone else’s picture is, respect, or tapes.

    Reply
  6. grabbyhands says:
    November 17, 2017 at 7:41 am

    His apology yesterday made me so angry. Clearly the photo was intended to be funny?? F*ck the f*ck off and take a whole stadium full of seats with that tone deaf shit. Yeah, pretending to grope a sleeping, defenseless woman is a frigging laugh riot. God, I expected so much better from him.

    Reply
  7. MMC says:
    November 17, 2017 at 7:42 am

    I like Franken and am taking his remarks at face value. He could have/should have been proactive, and not letting it slide, but I hope this doesn’t force his resignation. Trump, I mean, even the Deplorables have to be rolling their eyes at him trying to take the high road on this.

    As to the effectiveness of Senate ethics investigations, I disagree they have no value as didn’t they ultimately force Packwood, Hastert, Delay, Gingrich (Congress) and others to resign?

    Reply
  8. hindulovegod says:
    November 17, 2017 at 7:45 am

    I think best case scenario is that Franken is forced out and the governor appoints Keith Ellison to that seat. There’s already a petition!

    Reply
  9. Talie says:
    November 17, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Since Trump is so amped about sexual harassment justice perhaps Mitch McConnell should open an ethics investigation into him as well.

    Reply
    • Juls says:
      November 17, 2017 at 8:58 am

      THIS. All day. The accusations against Trump (which I believe are true, all of them) were made public a full year before these floodgates opened and this issue was brought to the forefront of public consciousness. Before #metoo and ‘I believe her.’
      So we need our government to investigate Trump under this new lens and add this issue to the plethora of reasons that he is unfit for office.
      LOCK THEM UP: King Nothing, Complicit Barbie, Jared “the boy” Kushner, Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum Trump brothers, all of them in handcuffs. Like, yesterday.

      Reply
  10. S says:
    November 17, 2017 at 7:52 am

    This is a very good statement. Actually apologetic, takes responsibility, welcomes further investigation.

    I’ve been a victim of serious sexual assault, both in the workplace and in my home as a very young teen. I’ve been a victim of what we called, back in the day, date rape. I also worked in a male-dominated field — like 20 to 1 — for a decade-plus and experienced a lot of the more common forms of general sexual harassment. I’ve had plenty of boob honk moments and while it’s juvenile, rude, gross and completely unacceptable, I can’t say it was the same as saying no and being ignored while a guy pushed into me. And to say those two things are equivalent does feel wrong to me.

    Don’t misunderstand … It’s not a contest, and I’m certainly not telling anyone else how to feel about what happened to them (your experience, your feelings), just noting that, I, personally, don’t feel this ten-year-old incident of bad taste/judgement, at least as we’ve heard it to date, should be the end of a career, and I genuinely believe I’d feel the same way if it were Paul Ryan in that photo.

    Likewise, I don’t think every guy I ever worked with that said something out of line to me, or a co-worker in front me, deserves to lose his job. I’d like to think/hope that the culture is changing and if they change with it, that’s a GOOD thing. Ignoring what they’re doing now to punish them for every past transgressions seems counterproductive.

    So, yeah, OF COURSE there’s a scale: rape, coerced contact, exposing yourself; basically anything that could be a felony…You should be done, no matter when it occurred. Lewd jokes, general gross comments, etc. Stop it. Never do it again, but I’d probably hesitate to tank a career over what was said a dozen years ago, if that’s not how they’re still acting today.

    I do think it’s a bit crazy that people were calling for Franken to resign within minutes of a single Twitter post. That seems … extreme. I also think the right-wing conspiracy theory is not that nuts. Yes, the picture exists. No, I’m not calling the accuser a liar. But it seems a pretty potent example of the Right weaponizing the “believe women” movement, just as a recent article predicted, and that seems dangerous to me, not just for Democrats, but the whole me too moment.

    Both women are not just conservative, but make their living in right-wing media. (For the record, if Trump’s only accuser was a Mother Jones or Think Progress reporter, I think skepticism would be equally warranted.) Leeann has said that Bill O’Reilly should never have resigned. She’s a birther and a Fox News regular who publicly proclaims many of the farthest right wing ideological positions. The so-called “second accuser” (and I say so-called, because the story, even if entirely accurate, is more odd/annoying than scary or aggressive) is a blogger for a far right-wing site.

    These aren’t everyday Trump voters; hard right politics is their life and livelihood and both women have gone on record multiple times defending other sexual harassers, and worse, as long as they had an R next to their name. Couple that with the photographer from the USO trip saying the shot was a set-up that Leeann was in on it (only pretending to sleep) and … Well, yeah, I have some doubts about this one.

    I don’t know if anyone else read the Daily Beast story by Erin Ryan, but, to me, she nails it. I don’t feel good about this. I don’t think Franken should walk away unscathed, and if there’s more there then, well, don’t let the door hit you and so forth; But I’m not totally on board on throwing him under the bus just yet, either.

    Reply
    • IlsaLund says:
      November 17, 2017 at 8:27 am

      Thanks. Well said and I totally agree. Calling for Franken’s immediate resignation makes no sense. We need to be careful to not develop a mob mentality and immediately eviscerate everyone. It does appear that the right wing is gearing up to weaponize this issue and go after their political opponents. Leeann hasn’t gone after other sexual harassers, yet wants to put Franken on blast. Something just doesn’t feel right about this whole thing.

      Reply
    • Severin88 says:
      November 17, 2017 at 9:03 am

      Agreed 💯

      Reply
    • bluhare says:
      November 17, 2017 at 9:11 am

      Totally agree with everything you said.

      Reply
    • Obvious is Obvious says:
      November 17, 2017 at 9:20 am

      Excellent points. I have been thinking the exact same things.

      Reply
    • Betsy says:
      November 17, 2017 at 9:35 am

      “Couple that with the photographer from the USO trip saying the shot was a set-up that Leeann was in on it (only pretending to sleep) and …”
      Holy moly – I missed that yesterday. If so, yeah… that’s….

      I think slate had a thinkpiece about just what you’re talking about – the Right trying to weaponize #metoo and it’s disgusting.

      Reply
      • lucy2 says:
        November 17, 2017 at 10:33 am

        Well said, S. I’m in agreement – this was a bad thing and he should be very sorry and FFS do better, but I don’t think this is a career ender. If more stuff comes out though, as it often does, he goes.

        Betsey I’ve seen that comment from the photographer too, but if that’s true, wouldn’t Franken have stated that right away? He would have been in on it, and would have immediately said “no this was a set up joke with her consent and here are the 5 other people present who will confirm that”.

      • Va Va Kaboom says:
        November 17, 2017 at 12:36 pm

        There really is no basis to believe the photo was staged. The USO can’t even confirm who the photographer was, though we do know Franken’s own brother Owen was the official photographer for the tour.

        Owen Franken denies taking the photo and literally anyone could have shot it. If it turns out he’s the unnamed photographer being quoted…. well it’s going to take more than his brother’s assurances this was a consented to and staged photo.

        Edit: In fact I searched and only found a few sources that even mention the unnamed photographer ‘s claim it’s staged. One was on Huff Post and has already been taken down. The other on the DailyKos and while mentioning the claim, has absolutely no evidence to support it. They just detail the rumor and caution that it might turn out to be staged.

    • QueenB says:
      November 17, 2017 at 10:34 am

      Ah it only took as a couple of weeks to go back to hold every detail in a womans life against her and defend a powerful man.

      Well it was nice while it lasted.

      Reply
    • Monica says:
      November 17, 2017 at 11:00 am

      “Couple that with the photographer from the USO trip saying the shot was a set-up that Leeann was in on it (only pretending to sleep) and … Well, yeah, I have some doubts about this one.”

      lmfao well there it is Republican ratf*cking, cause they never done that, right?

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      November 17, 2017 at 11:10 am

      YES. Your comment is everything. Thank you for taking the time to add depth as well as personal context to what many of us are feeling.

      Reply
    • KBB says:
      November 17, 2017 at 11:38 am

      Do you have a link to the photographer saying she was in on it?

      I just feel gross doubting this woman because she’s a Trump supporter. There are no perfect victims, right? I wouldn’t disbelieve a Trump accuser because she was super liberal. Maybe if Franken were denying that he forcibly kissed her, I’d feel different.

      I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t hoping this turns out to be some right wing smear job though.

      Reply
    • Amy says:
      November 17, 2017 at 2:44 pm

      I agree and disagree with your reasons for speculating if this is a Republican set up or not. The story of the photographer saying this was a shot that they set up and that she wasn’t actually sleeping and was in on it is a reason to speculate. But I feel uncomfortable speculating about whether these claims are true or not based on the accusers’ political leanings. I think that’s getting too close to the “perfect victim” mentality. I get angry when accusers are called out for being fame hungry, or just looking for a settlement, or for making up a story for revenge, spite, or out of jealousy.

      Reply
  11. lightpurple says:
    November 17, 2017 at 7:54 am

    What Franken did was wrong. The Senate should conduct its investigation and he should accept any penalty that results. And then he should face his constituents and THEY decide whether he stays or goes. There are rules in place, rules that get ignored, let’s follow them.

    I brought this up yesterday, here in MA, we had two congressional representatives, Barney Frank and Gerry Studds who both engaged in inappropriate behavior. Studds had an affair with a congressional page, which is against congressional rules. He was censured on the floor of the House, as he should have been. He also admitted his wrongdoing and met with his constituents, heard their concerns and their anger, took the heat. They returned him to office. Frank discovered his lover Steve Gobie was running a prostitution ring from Frank’s home. Frank reported it to the police, Congress investigated Frank, cleared him of involvement in the prostitution ring (the police cleared him too) but found Frank broke rules by fixing parking tickets (a lot of parking tickets, over 100 parking tickets) for Gobie), he too was censured. He too went back to the district, met with constituents and had them decide.

    The same should happen with Franken and others in Congress – take the punishment and the constituents decide.

    Now, for Trump. If the Senate is investigating Franken for his misconduct with Tweeden, they must also investigate all others, including Trump. Furthermore, Trump’s tweet last night showed that his mind went where Franken’s hands did not. Trump envisioned Tweeden’s body being violated. And Trump invited us all to join in on that vision he had. I have forwarded that tweet to my three congressional representatives demanding action.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      November 17, 2017 at 9:15 am

      Yes to everything you’ve said. At the very least, Franken is demonstrating, unlike the effing GOP, that rules in place need to be followed.

      I don’t know if it was you who said this yesterday or if I read it somewhere else but apparently Ted Kennedy did the same thing and his constituents gave him the thumbs up.

      They ALL need to be investigated.

      Reply
      • Lightpurple says:
        November 17, 2017 at 10:55 am

        Yes, it was me. The weekend after Chappaquidick, Kennedy did a television broadcast (same weekend as the moon landing so people were glued to their televisions & there were only 3 networks & they were all covering the moon landing and Chappaquiddick & nothing else) in which he apologized and asked forgiveness. He then asked constituents to let him know if he should stay or resign. Stay. And he was repeatedly returned to office by large margins until his death 40 years later.

  12. NorthernLala says:
    November 17, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Men suck! The orange menace is a plague on our planet.
    I am swearing so much these days.
    I hate him. I f*cking hate him and his stupid face and his stupid little hands gripping that stupid little water bottle and his stupid tweets. I report him, pretty much daily, on Twitter. I know it does nothing but I do it anyways because that’s about all I can do.
    I hate what he’s doing to this planet. I hate all the noise he creates. I hate the stupidity. I’m starting to hate men in general. 😩
    On a positive note, women are mad as hell and they’re not going to take it anymore. Viva la revolution! A dam has burst. The last straw has broken the the camel’s back. Cliché yes but hey, it’s early :)
    Women need to save this planet from the 2 stupid haircuts itching to blow it up.
    Rant over
    Need coffee

    Reply
  13. Lucy2 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 8:09 am

    His first comment was utter crap. His full statement was much better, but in light of the first one, the damage is still done. I’m really disgusted with him for this, I thought he was better than that, but we are in the days of being disappointed by everyone.
    Absolutely investigate, and if there is cause, he should go. He has been a good senator, but more important is to be a good person.

    Reply
  14. Kealeen says:
    November 17, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I’m so angry at Al Franken, and hope he gets what he deserves. He was one of my favorites. On the first day of school, my mom used to teach her students the Stuart Smalley mantra: I’m Good Enough, I’m Smart Enough, and Doggone It, People Like Me. Now, it’s all tainted because he couldn’t treat a woman like a full human being.
    For what it’s worth, in reference to his harassment of the second accuser, he regularly went after men the same way (he challenged Rich Lowry to a fistfight in 2000). I’d highly recommend reading Erin Gloria Ryan’s piece in The Daily Beast about the second accusation.

    Reply
  15. Heat says:
    November 17, 2017 at 8:28 am

    His first ‘apology’ was terrible. Obviously he realized that, because he issued the second one, which was tremendously better, in my opinion.
    In this new era of women finding their voices and calling out their abusers, we women need to also have the strength to see it through to the end. It can’t be a #metoo mic-drop, any more.
    Ultimately, the final outcome is that no man feels that he has the right to violate any woman, ever. The ‘boys will be boys’ club needs to close shop. But, in order for that to happen, we have to help pave the way to get there.
    We need to encourage the men who are showing true remorse for their actions so that their voices are the ones that carry, not judge whether their apology was good enough (unless it wasn’t genuine) or scrap the apology, entirely, because it’s ‘too late’.
    If we can’t do that; if we constantly sit back and bash and judge the men who are trying to overcome what they have done, they may stop bothering. It will backfire on us and create more resentment than there ever was, before.

    Reply
  16. Fed Up says:
    November 17, 2017 at 8:34 am

    I did like the second apology until I got to the part where he still denies the aggressive, open mouthed kiss he subjected Leeann to during the skit rehearsal with her.
    “While I don’t remember the rehearsal of the skit as Leeann does…”
    I have a real problem with that quote because he is trying to imply Leeann is embellishing her account of what happened. I believe Leeann’s version of the rehearsal even more so after seeing that gross picture of him happily posing with her as he “jokingly” sexually assaults her while she sleeps. Sexual assault should never be portrayed in a joking manner. So done with these clueless, insensitive a**holes.

    Reply
    • Betsy says:
      November 17, 2017 at 9:35 am

      And if it turns out that the picture was staged with Tweeden’s participation?

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        November 17, 2017 at 11:13 am

        Is someone saying this? I mean, that she agreed to the photo?

      • ArchieGoodwin says:
        November 17, 2017 at 11:19 am

        yes Kitten, people are saying it was all staged, they were all in on it, and she was pretending to be asleep.

        The photographer is saying it. Franken is not, and that’s good he isn’t because it just screams of cover up.

      • Kitten says:
        November 17, 2017 at 11:26 am

        Oh ok thanks, Archie. You also answered the question that I posed below so thanks for that as well.

      • VirgiliaCoriolanus says:
        November 17, 2017 at 11:27 am

        @ArchieGoodwin
        I looked at the photo before reading the headline (clicked on the DM and the first thing my eyes landed on was the photo, I hadn’t heard anything about Franken groping anyone, etc)…….and I thought it was staged. He’s looking directly at the camera, and it’s so obvious.

      • QueenB says:
        November 17, 2017 at 12:08 pm

        Of course its staged in the sense that he wasnt accidentally caught on camera but she is sleeping. Thats why he called it a joke, he is clearly signalling to the camera that its funny to grab a sleeping womans breasts.

      • Va Va Kaboom says:
        November 17, 2017 at 1:11 pm

        Supposedly the photographer has come forward to say it was staged but its BS. In fact there are only three articles I could find talking about this rumor. One on HuffPost titled “The Framing of Al Franken By Two Trump Supporters” that has already been taken down. Another on DailyKos, in which they say the rumor it’s staged exists and cautions people. And finally something called twitchy.com. Literally nowhere else are people legitimately even discussing this and for good reason.

        First of all the person claiming to be the photographer and source of this rumor is still anonymous.

        Secondly, the USO cannot confirm who took the actual photo in the first place. So there is no way to verify this person’s claim even if his identity is revealed.

        Thirdly, while he denies taking this photo, the official photographer for the tour was Owen Franken… Al Franken’s brother.

    • cr says:
      November 17, 2017 at 9:43 am

      ““While I don’t remember the rehearsal of the skit as Leeann does…”
      I have a real problem with that quote because he is trying to imply Leeann is embellishing her account of what happened. ”

      I’m reading his statement differently then. Because I read the entirety of his statement as understanding that just because he interpreted something one way doesn’t mean she did and that we, and he, need to understand and listen to women’s experiences and interpretations of those.

      Reply
  17. Luca76 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Can we admit there’s a difference between this and what Roy Moore did. It was sleazy, gross and inappropriate behavior that’s inexcusable but it’s not going after several high school girls and molesting/harassing them . There’s a little thing called proportion and perspective getting thrown out the window. And for me it’s not a political issue it’s just if you’re not accurate and proportional in describing crimes how can you actually be proactive about changing it? There is a difference between armed robbery and petty theft and that’s the problem right now we are painting everyone as the same. Let’s go after the rapists and child molesters first and hardest.

    Reply
  18. THE OG BB says:
    November 17, 2017 at 8:49 am

    I smell a rat and it’s not Al Franken. I know that won’t go over well on here, but this is looking more like a set up as time goes on. Leanne is a very right wing nut Foxbot who is a Hannity protege, having appeared on his show several times. Other people are saying the photo was staged and Leanne was pretending to be asleep. She apparently had been on lists of “the best boobs in show business” before and that’s what they were lampooning in the picture. Also the tongue in the mouth kiss was rehearsed and part of the act, and Leanne knew about it from rehearsals.
    Look who was loud about defending Roy Moore… Sean Hannity. I can see this lady saying hey I have this picture that makes Al Franken look bad, we can use this to get the heat off of Moore. Roger Stone knew ahead of time. The deplorables who were all over Twitter defending more are now calling out Franken. And now Trump is calling out Franken.
    I just want to add that originally I was just as incensed as everyone else here and wanted to cancel Franken. But the more I looked into this, the worse the whole thing smelled.

    Reply
  19. Aang says:
    November 17, 2017 at 8:50 am

    I think you can find bad behavior toward at
    Least one woman in the past of every man. A lot of it is played off as joking. We have to have a realistic idea of what we can expect. Every man can’t be fired or cancelled. If this ends a senate career, every man ever better start looking for plan b. I’m pissed as hell at Franken. But if she can forgive him, so can we.

    Reply
  20. IlsaLund says:
    November 17, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Erin Ryan @ the Daily Beast wrote an excellent precautionary article:
    https://www.thedailybeast.com/after-al-franken-and-roy-moore-we-are-dangerously-close-to-botching-the-metoo-moment

    Reply
  21. Luca76 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Separate issue but there’s a documentary about Roger Stone on Netflix. This guy was the youngest man named in the Watergate investigation and yes he’s been implicated in the Russia scandal. Totally with watching the doc and understanding who he is.

    Reply
    • B n A fn says:
      November 17, 2017 at 10:24 am

      Did anyone here watched morning joe this morning.? They had a spirited discussion about the sexual harassment and if all these claimed should be lumped in one big pile or are they difference degrees, eg child sexual abuse and kissing, touching in the work place. I was too busy to catch the entire show but I would love ❤️ to know if anyone saw the entire show.

      I believe Al gave an appropriate apology compared to Moore and the dotard calling the women liars. Someone on the morning joe wanted to know when an apology is made, what’s next. I’m thinking if the apology is not accepted then the accuser should report the crime and ash it out in court. For sure this is a teachable moment for both men and women in the workplace.

      Btw, yesterday when the dotard was holding his water bottle with both hands I was thinking he was nervous, shaking so he needed two hands to steady the bottle to his mouth, just a thought.

      Reply
      • Esmom says:
        November 17, 2017 at 11:59 am

        I didn’t see it but last when when I saw that Tweeden said she forgave him and didn’t want him to resign that seems like it should be the end. It’s the accuser who matters, right? That said, it’s interesting that she felt she had to accuse him publicly, if all she was looking for was an apology. She could have done that in private. That’s why I am starting to think this was indeed a set up.

        I also agree there are “degrees” of misconduct. Just as people have said there’s a difference between a killer and a serial killer.

    • Kitten says:
      November 17, 2017 at 11:19 am

      That documentary is f*cking terrifying. I couldn’t sleep after I watched it.

      Reply
  22. Anastasia says:
    November 17, 2017 at 9:03 am

    TRUMPDOLT HAS NO MORAL AUTHORITY TO SAY *ANYTHING* ABOUT THIS.

    Reply
  23. Lila says:
    November 17, 2017 at 9:33 am

    I had so many mixed emotions about Al Franken yesterday, that I was grumpy and my husband sent me to my room.

    Reply
  24. Originaltessa says:
    November 17, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Just when I think it’s impossible for me to think Donald Trump could get any dumber, he goes and starts running his mouth again. Cancel him!

    Reply
  25. B n A fn says:
    November 17, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Did anyone here watched morning joe this morning.? They had a spirited discussion about the sexual harassment and if all these claimed should be lumped in one big pile or are they difference degrees, eg child sexual abuse and kissing, touching in the work place. I was too busy to catch the entire show but I would love ❤️ to know if anyone saw the entire show.

    I believe Al gave an appropriate apology compared to Moore and the dotard calling the women liars. Someone on the morning joe wanted to know when an apology is made, what’s next. I’m thinking if the apology is not accepted then the accuser should report the crime and ash it out in court. For sure this is a teachable moment for both men and women in the workplace.

    Btw, yesterday when the dotard was holding his water bottle with both hands I was thinking he was nervous, shaking so he needed two hands to steady the bottle to his mouth, just a thought.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      November 17, 2017 at 11:24 am

      I’m genuinely asking here so please go easy on me but what crime could he potentially be charged with? Taking a photo without consent? Forced kiss while rehearsing lines?
      The latter would seem to be incredibly difficult to prove as unless there witnesses, it would come down to he said/she said.

      Reply
      • QueenB says:
        November 17, 2017 at 12:06 pm

        Franken will most likely not face any criminal charges but he is a good example why we must change the whole system. If a womans word is not good enough it means women are not good enough.

      • B n A fn says:
        November 17, 2017 at 12:08 pm

        I’m agreeing with you kitten about Al. What I wanted to know what’s the solution if the person refused the apology. I believe that’s what Mika was asking on the show today.

        Btw, I have read about Sly Stallone had raped a 16 yo years ago, she reported it to the police that Sly and his body guard raped her and it’s hardly a blimp on the news, it’s just Al all day. I’m not saying that they should not report on Al but Sly, that’s gross. There was also a story about Sly Stallone and his sister, she accused him of raping her for years, they settled in court for $2m plus. I believe that’s more offensive than Al, IMO.

      • magnoliarose says:
        November 17, 2017 at 1:38 pm

        How about Anthony Edwards? Nothing.
        You see how this is a problem? Rapists are getting no heat and Stallone is a huge pig that is worthy of a year of outings but we are focused on Al who has been forgiven.

        EMAILS!!!!! FFS.

  26. echoing says:
    November 17, 2017 at 11:02 am

    I’ve heard that the person who took the photograph was Al Franken’s brother. That makes me wonder if there were more pictures that weren’t included on the CD Leeann Tweeden got. Owen Franken’s denied he took that picture but….

    Reply
  27. EscapedConvent says:
    November 17, 2017 at 11:23 am

    I think Al Franken’s apology is good and I think it’s sincere. To me, he is a good guy who did something stupid, and his actions do not remotely approach Roy Moore or President Scum, who have done perverted things to women for years.

    Trump has some ****ing nerve saying •anything• about •anyone• on this subject. He is a true pervert and abuser and should be impeached on this alone.

    Reply
  28. Pandy says:
    November 17, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Hmph. Watched her on CNN last night and you know, I don’t buy her. She’s also a republican. I think his not so funny in hindsight picture gave her ammo to embellish whatever she wanted. AF apology was as good as it could be but even he wouldn’t admit that it happened as she said. If other Women speak out against him I might reconsider but not this case. I smell a deliberate hatchet job.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment