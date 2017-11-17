Al Franken issues a better apology, says he welcomes ethics investigation

Embed from Getty Images

As we discussed briefly in the links yesterday, a radio host named Leeann Tweeden told her #MeToo story about Senator Al Franken, the sitting Democratic senator from Minnesota. Franken was a famous comedian and comedy writer in a former life, and I always sort of idly wondered if there were any stories in his past, especially related to his stand-up or SNL years. Franken has been a strong progressive voice and a powerful ally across the board. As it turns out, he also did some bad sh-t. Tweeden wrote her account for KABC.com – you can read it here. She described a bad USO trip she took with Franken in December 2006, when he forcibly kissed her and then groped her while she was asleep.

Al Franken’s first stab at an apology was pretty awful. His first statement, from his Senate press office, was this: “I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann. As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t. I shouldn’t have done it.” He later issued a second statement/apology which was a bit better:

“The first thing I want to do is apologize: to Leeann, to everyone else who was part of that tour, to everyone who has worked for me, to everyone I represent, and to everyone who counts on me to be an ally and supporter and champion of women. There’s more I want to say, but the first and most important thing—and if it’s the only thing you care to hear, that’s fine—is: I’m sorry. “I respect women. I don’t respect men who don’t. And the fact that my own actions have given people a good reason to doubt that makes me feel ashamed. But I want to say something else, too. Over the last few months, all of us—including and especially men who respect women—have been forced to take a good, hard look at our own actions and think (perhaps, shamefully, for the first time) about how those actions have affected women. “For instance, that picture. I don’t know what was in my head when I took that picture, and it doesn’t matter. There’s no excuse. I look at it now and I feel disgusted with myself. It isn’t funny. It’s completely inappropriate. It’s obvious how Leeann would feel violated by that picture. And, what’s more, I can see how millions of other women would feel violated by it—women who have had similar experiences in their own lives, women who fear having those experiences, women who look up to me, women who have counted on me. “Coming from the world of comedy, I’ve told and written a lot of jokes that I once thought were funny but later came to realize were just plain offensive. But the intentions behind my actions aren’t the point at all. It’s the impact these jokes had on others that matters. And I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to come to terms with that. “While I don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit as Leeann does, I understand why we need to listen to and believe women’s experiences. “I am asking that an ethics investigation be undertaken, and I will gladly cooperate. And the truth is, what people think of me in light of this is far less important than what people think of women who continue to come forward to tell their stories. They deserve to be heard, and believed. And they deserve to know that I am their ally and supporter. I have let them down and am committed to making it up to them.”

[From Politico]

I could annotate the sh-t out of this with a lot of [Editor’s Note: O RLY?] and [Editor’s note: NEVER SAY YOU RESPECT WOMEN RIGHT AFTER YOU’VE BEEN CAUGHT NOT RESPECTING WOMEN]. But, again, the bar is set so low on these things. At least with this statement, he says the words “I’m sorry” and he welcomes the Senate Ethics investigation/inquiry. As he should – what’s the worst that could happen? He could be forced into a proverbial corner and made to resign from his seat. And the Dem governor of Minnesota would install another Dem in that seat. It’s not the end of the world. The best case scenario is that the Ethics committee investigates and the Franken case forces the Republican majority to set the level of inquiry-triggering right here, at Franken level. Which means they would have to open up inquiries on a lot of their own members too.

Here’s another added wrinkle: a woman named Melanie Morgan claims that Franken harassed her repeatedly in 2000 after they both made appearances on Bill Maher’s old show Politically Incorrect. After they had a disagreement on the show, Morgan claims Franken cornered her in a menacing way, yelled at her and then later got her home phone number and called her several times to harass her. The story isn’t about sexual harassment, although I’m not sure Franken would have gone after a man that way over a simple disagreement on a TV show. You can read Melanie Morgan’s account here.

Last few things: there’s some chatter that all of this might be a right-wing conspiracy? I don’t know. But apparently Roger Stone – an extremist conservative lunatic who got banned from Twitter for making threats to journalists – knew ahead of time that Al Franken was about to be accused of some sh-t. Hm. And because this wasn’t terrible enough, an admitted sexual assailant and well-known harasser has chimed in and tried to make this a thing:

The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps? ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

.And to think that just last week he was lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women. Lesley Stahl tape? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

Just FYI: Donald Trump has still not uttered one word – in public or on Twitter – about Roy Moore, the Alabama Senate candidate who has been accused of pedophilia, sexual assault and sexually harassing multiple teenage girls and women in their 20s.

