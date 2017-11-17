Meghan Markle prepares to bring her fur-babies Guy & Bogart to England

Lazy Sunday with my Guy #adoptdontshop #homesweethome A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 16, 2016 at 7:29am PDT

I think it’s sort of cute to think that whenever Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do start to live together and eventually marry, they will have to “blend” their immediate families. Prince Harry will have to become the “step-dad” to Meghan’s beloved dogs, Guy and Bogart. Step-dad Harry has already gotten to know Bogart and Guy, and considering Harry’s love of all children and animals, I would assume that Bogart and Guy already think that Harry is The Cool Step-Dad, but they probably don’t understand that when their mom marries Harry, they’ll be expected to leave all of their friends behind and move to England. How will Guy and Bogart Markle adjust?

Meghan Markle has further fuelled rumours that she is gearing up to move in with Prince Harry as she prepares to bring her beloved dogs to the UK. The American actress has a beagle, Guy, and a labrador-shepherd cross, Bogart, who are currently back in her current home, Toronto, and who she often keeps in touch with via FaceTime. However, Bogart and Guy – who make regular appearances on her social media profiles – are now believed to be headed for Britain, indicating that the next step of her relationship with Harry is imminent. Before that happens, the pair of pooches must have be given several vaccinations and bloodtests, as well as being microchipped. A source close to the Suits star told the Sun: ‘The fact she’s started the process of moving them to England is the clearest hint yet that she sees her future living in London with Harry.’

It’s all fun and games with mom’s boyfriend until you have to get a bunch of shots and they have to take blood from you and then a microchip is embedded under your fur. Poor Guy and Bogart! They’re probably like “we didn’t think this through, Mom, can’t we just stay in Toronto??” And “we like Step-Dad Harry but not that much.” Guy and Bogart are going to have adjustment issues, I can already tell, especially when they move into Harry’s little cottage at Kensington Palace. Even if there are parks close-by, it’s not like mom and step-dad will even be free enough to take them there. It’s going to be terrible!

