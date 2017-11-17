Meghan Markle prepares to bring her fur-babies Guy & Bogart to England

I think it’s sort of cute to think that whenever Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do start to live together and eventually marry, they will have to “blend” their immediate families. Prince Harry will have to become the “step-dad” to Meghan’s beloved dogs, Guy and Bogart. Step-dad Harry has already gotten to know Bogart and Guy, and considering Harry’s love of all children and animals, I would assume that Bogart and Guy already think that Harry is The Cool Step-Dad, but they probably don’t understand that when their mom marries Harry, they’ll be expected to leave all of their friends behind and move to England. How will Guy and Bogart Markle adjust?
Meghan Markle has further fuelled rumours that she is gearing up to move in with Prince Harry as she prepares to bring her beloved dogs to the UK. The American actress has a beagle, Guy, and a labrador-shepherd cross, Bogart, who are currently back in her current home, Toronto, and who she often keeps in touch with via FaceTime.
However, Bogart and Guy – who make regular appearances on her social media profiles – are now believed to be headed for Britain, indicating that the next step of her relationship with Harry is imminent. Before that happens, the pair of pooches must have be given several vaccinations and bloodtests, as well as being microchipped.
A source close to the Suits star told the Sun: ‘The fact she’s started the process of moving them to England is the clearest hint yet that she sees her future living in London with Harry.’
It’s all fun and games with mom’s boyfriend until you have to get a bunch of shots and they have to take blood from you and then a microchip is embedded under your fur. Poor Guy and Bogart! They’re probably like “we didn’t think this through, Mom, can’t we just stay in Toronto??” And “we like Step-Dad Harry but not that much.” Guy and Bogart are going to have adjustment issues, I can already tell, especially when they move into Harry’s little cottage at Kensington Palace. Even if there are parks close-by, it’s not like mom and step-dad will even be free enough to take them there. It’s going to be terrible!
Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram.
They’re gorgeous dogs! I’ve moved my two cats from one continent to another and can report it’s no picnic for anyone involved. And it’s very expensive! Moving the dogs to the UK send to me more of a commitment than getting engaged, really!
Are dogs in Canada not already microchipped and vaccinated? Surely she would just need their medical records? Our terror flew over from America and we just needed vets papers showing he had all his shots etc. His American microchip stayed, we just updated the info on it with the database here. This was years ago through so may have changed, since microchipping only recently became mandatory here.
Also I believe any dog brought into the UK has to be quarantined because we don’t have rabies here.
I thought quarantine was for six months! Has that changed?…
if she brought the dogs from the US to Canada there are all sorts of medical things she would have needed to get before being allowed to bring them to Canada – but from what a friend of mine who moved to the UK from Canada with cats has told me, the UK has pretty strict laws about bringing in pets, including a quarantine period if I remember correctly?
It’s less strict than it used to be – they need to get a dog passport, if from the EU or a listed country.
Just checked, there is no quarantine if the dog owner has all the proper paperwork.
I believe it depends on where they are coming in from? Ours was quarantined, but only for 3 weeks, coming in from the US – many many years ago.
I don’t know any responsible dog or cat owner who doesn’t vaccinate and chip their pets. It’s 2017. I’m sure there are folks out there, but they would be outliers in Canada.
Plus, if you adopt from the Humane Society, they usually come pre-chipped anyway, along with their first set of vaccies if they’re of an age.
OT. But I just adopted an older dog who isn’t microchipped. My cat was microchipped when I got her. My question, is it going to hurt an older dog more or cause any health problems to get microchipped?
Edit: she is currently finishing up her antibiotics for lyme. I completely forgot to ask our vet when we went
Whatabout, it’s not going to hurt your older dog more or cause any health problems to get her microchipped. As a vet, I highly recommend getting it done. I hope this helps
Oh yay … a woman having to give up her career for a man. All for a title, morons flailing over you because of who you married and a drafty old castle. Zzzzz
Or she’s in love with someone she thinks is wonderful, wants to get married and start a family, and will continue her passion for philanthropy.
I don’t see this as her having to give up a career. There’s been rumors for months that she wanted to be written out of Suits – and honestly besides that show her acting career has been pretty limited. She can still work with charities, she can still do collaborations with companies or endorsements. It’s not like she’s had a super high-powered job that she’s dedicated her whole life to. She didn’t work that much in her field before Suits. I see this as her choosing to cut her run short, maybe. But not because she HAD to – because she wanted to.
Other than that though – I find the obsession with her meh. She seems fine. She’s pretty. But I suspect a lot of people are going to be disappointed when they realize she’s just a normal celebrity and not a patron saint of princes. So we will see – it’d be nice if she ends up using her position to really help others.
I don’t think the that she’s a patron saint of anything. I do think she’s lovely snd talented with a heart for people and for doing what is right.
+1
I hope she does some good for humanity too. But I don’t see it, really. I’ve read enough of her history to feel that she’s an opportunist of the highest level. What great charity work has she done, after all? A single trip to Africa for a photo op with poor brown kids? And she seems very insincere. Have any of you watched her Craig Ferguson interview? It’s utterly cringeworthy in its insincerity and shallowness. I could barely watch the whole thing. I really wanted to like her, for Harry’s sake, but that interview totally put me off her.
Jane, I agree with the sentiment, but in this particular case she’s essentially at retirement age for a C-list actress. Married or not, her future probably lies in foundation work and philanthropy, so there’s real potential for a great team here.
Adorable. Dogs are usually ok as long as they are with their owners. A big step for Meghan.
This was cute to read. By the way, I started watching Suits the other day, out of pure curiosity. I’m into it.
Cute dogs!!! I love that she highlights rescue adoptions when posting photos of her doggies!! Dogs can be pretty resilient and Meghan strikes me as an involved dog owner, so I think Guy and Bogart will do just fine. Now let’s get on with announcement and show us the Ring!!!!!
Cute article, Kaiser!
Cute dogs, too.
Moved cats from the US to Canada – needed vet records and proofs of vaccination, but no quarantine period.
I would imagine there are plenty of grounds on KP for the dogs to roam?
And corgis to play with!
KP is in a park. 350acres worth of park.
If privacy is key, WK have a one acre walled garden attached to their residence.
The pups will be happy and vibrant in their new home. They’re currently city dogs now anyway and will have plenty of space to run around at Kensington palace. Let’s not forget Sandringham estate. I’m sure they’ll visit and get to run around there too.
Guy and Bogart are the only two I care about in this entire relationship scenario. Glad she’s sticking by them.
I feel like there’s quite a difference between bringing pets from the US -> Canada and North America -> UK. I would assume that there’s a lot more rules in place to bring any animal from one continent to another.
I like that she promotes rescuing pets – but I wish celebrities would push harder on the spay/neuter front. Rescuing is wonderful. But as long as people are out there refusing to spay/neuter their animals, we’re still going to see SO MANY pets in shelters. I’ve said before – we’ve rescued both of our cats, but we bought our dog from a breeder. We’ve been responsible pet owners – vaccination, exams, spaying, etc. Hell, I’m feeding a 17 or 18 year old cat three pills a day because I want to do everything I can to help her live as long and healthy of a life as possible. But I don’t think I’m some villain for purchasing my puppy, either. I know people who’ve taken over a dog from someone else for free (not through a shelter) and never bothered to spay or neuter, and then don’t contain their animals – so the next thing you know there’s a litter being born and more and more unwanted pets.
On top of that – I did my research on the breed, I researched the breeder as well – and made an informed decision. It wasn’t a case of “oh ____ breed of dog is so cute – I’m just going to buy one regardless of it not suiting my lifestyle”. I know someone who bought a border collie puppy. Claimed it would suit her lifestyle – but she is not an active, outdoorsy person. She has a three year old, and is pregnant now. The puppy was (as I expected) incredibly wound up, and a bit nippy with the kid. It’s ALMOST like it was a high energy herding dog exhibiting typical herding dog behaviors. She was completely surprised (but to her credit she felt absolutely terrible) and had to re-home the pup. She thankfully put a lot of work into finding him a suitable home, and he’s wonderfully happy. But when people say “adopt don’t shop” it’s the shoppers like that that kind of make the people who are doing it the ‘right’ way look bad.
Which is ultimately why I wish we’d see celebrities pushing for people to RESEARCH the breed they’re looking at adopting or purchasing, and then really drive home being a responsible pet owner. You can adopt a high energy dog breed from a shelter – and if it’s not the right fit, it’s not the right fit.
Either way, kudos to Meghan for at least trying to remind people that there are so many wonderful dogs waiting for homes already – and further kudos to her for letting her boys live the life of luxury.
This is a good day to be on CB. Lots and lots of cute puppy pictures. I like Meghan. She seems to be a sweet girl. I can’t wait to see Kate & Pippa’s heads explode when all the wedding fever starts ramping up.
Yay, i will be so excited if they get married. I will buy the magazine with all the photos. Etc, etc
I wish her well; I think she’s someone who will do just fine as Harry’s wife.
Bogart’s face is saying – take the picture already. Guy’s either babbling or too tired for all the fuss lol.
My animals always have rich lives (hmm many of them imaginary, a crazy amount of nicknames and back stories. For instance, my dog was a WWII spy. If you use a specific (common) puppy nickname he starts nervously & furtively looked around.
