Ben Affleck: I was accused of touching a woman’s breast while giving her a hug

Ben Affleck was a guest on last night’s Colbert. Just noticing superficial things, he has a neckbeard and his suit was ill-fitting, I’ll say. He was in need of some styling assistance. I can’t believe he’s been doing Justice League press all this time and no one has said to him that he might want to get his facial hair groomed. He’s likely surrounded by sycophants, which explains why he’s doing press in the first place.
On Colbert, Affleck sort-of addressed the stories and videos of him groping and behaving inappropriately with women. He totally glossed over the accusations and misrepresented them. Those stories were surprisingly limited in scope in that we heard he groped several women at a Golden Globes party in 2014 and we saw two videos from the early ‘aughts of him grabbing talk show hosts. No other accounts have come out and I’d be interested to hear if there was a lot of work done to address that behind the scenes.
Colbert and Affleck opened by talking about the 20th anniversary of Good Will Hunting. Then Colbert brought up Weinstein. You can see this at 2:40 in the interview below and here’s the applicable part of their discussion [via E! Online]
The person who started your career is Harvey Weinstein. After the revelations… did you feel, because you had such a close association with him at the beginning of your career, that you had to do more than simply distance yourself from Harvey Weinstein?
You know, for me, it was awful to see the extent of these terrible crimes. It was hideous. I haven’t worked for Harvey in more than 15 years, but nonetheless, I felt this attachment… so, it sort of tainted that a little bit to realize while we were having these experiences and making these movies, there were people who were suffering and dealing with awful experiences. I didn’t really know what to do with that, you know? It’s hard to know.
You yourself have been accused of a few things—sexual impropriety—and you’ve apologized for some of that
What I was accused of by a woman was of touching her breast while I gave her a hug. I don’t remember it, but I absolutely apologized for it. I certainly don’t think she’s lying or making it up.
It’s just the kind of thing we have to, as men, I think, as we become more aware of this, be really, really mindful of our behavior and hold ourselves accountable and say, ‘If I was ever part of the problem, I want to change. I want to be part of the solution.’ And to not shy away from these awkward or strange encounters we might have had where we’re sort of navigating and not knowing. I just did an interview where somebody asked me a question—it was a serious question, and I kind of felt uncomfortable and didn’t know what to say and laughed awkwardly. It’s just a tricky thing to try to handle. I think the most important thing to do is to support the voices coming forward, believe them, and create a business where more women are empowered and in place so less of this happens, and so there is a way of reporting this stuff so that people can feel safe doing it.
I thought I had a sense of the scope of the problem and I thought I understood it, and the truth is I really didn’t. I didn’t understand what it’s like to be groped, to be harassed, to be interrupted, talked over, paid less, you know, pushed around, belittled—all the things that women deal with, that for me as a man, I have the privilege of not having to deal with. Part of this, for me, has been listening to people I really care about and love as they tell me stories of stuff that has happened to them—this is men and women—and recognizing it’s a real thing. I’m not spokesman. I’m not a superhero. I can’t change it by myself. I can just be accountable for myself and my actions.
[From The Late Show via E! Online]
It’s so hard for Ben Affleck. It’s so hard to know. Affleck may have been accused of touching a woman’s breast while giving her a hug, that would not surprise me, but what he was accused of which he has never addressed is grabbing a woman’s butt randomly at a party in 2014 and doing it so deliberately and invasively that he put his finger in her butt crack. He was called out by another woman for groping her friends at that same party. He is absolutely a gaslighter and a bulsh-tter but we already knew this about him. Plus there is video of him grabbing Hilarie Burton’s breasts out of the blue, not during a hug. He apologized for that, but only because it was caught on tape I would assume. That’s a fact, not an “accusation” and he didn’t address that at all he just brought up a lesser “accusation.” He is an a–hole who says what he thinks people want to hear and talks in circles, never admitting what he did and still creating doubt as to whether it actually happened. Those type of people are also called narcissists. To his credit Affleck followed Kevin Smith’s lead and is giving back his residuals from the Miramax films to RAINN and Film Independent, which of course he mentioned last night as well.
Also, one end note: Justice League has a 40% on Rotten Tomatoes, which WB worked to embargo until the morning of its release. It is not worth your money.
I’m kind of mad now and it’s Friday so here are some pictures of GOOD DOGS to balance out this annoying story. Good dogs deserve more attention than Ben Affleck minimizing his assaults.
Poor Poor Ben……..Did he mention that he was treated like Scott Peterson when he dated J-Lo? He’s had it rough for years and years.
He’s a bad dog, and he will get no cookies from me (subtext, I hate this MFing man and he represents all that is bad about our toxic culture).
The other doggos are good dogs though, and I am here for all of there cute lil faces. All the cookies for good doggos. My partner and I are waiting to move to a place with a yard and want to adopt/rescue a Husky or Malamute and these pics have my soooooo jelly.
You guys, he is trying SO HARD! Why won’t anyone listen to him? He has it SO ROUGH
it was awful, he was saying stuff like i’m not saying she’s lying i just don’t remember it. and it’s like dude, there’s an actual video of you doing it and saying ‘you’re pulling that move’ (whatever that move is). so, shut up ben and sort out your botoxed face.
The Good Dogs are so much more appealing! Ben should add that attending strip clubs and paying extra to grope the dancers in the champagne rooms adds to the entitlement men feel toward women’s bodies. He’d maybe remember those visits?
Sod Ben, he’s an arsehole PUPPIES! Love puppies, the world is so crap right now have taken to compulsively watching cute dog video’s online and to me all dogs are cute. I should probably be doing my ironing or something useful….
It might not be worth my money, but I’m still going to see it. I just want to see Wonder Woman and Aquaman, I’m going to try to ignore Affleck as much as I can. At least when he’s wearing the cowl you can kind of pretend he’s someone else.
Aquaman’s pretty meh in the film unfortunately. His standalone film might work better, but in the group he doesn’t really fit in, and somehow even the Atlantis scenes looked dreary, so that wasn’t any fun either.
The Flash and Wonderwoman are good, but everything else is a bit of a disjointed disaster.
I’m pretty mad at Colbert for this interview. For a second I thought he was really going to go there, but it was nothing more than an opening for Affleck to minimise his actions and pretend he’s, like, super woke now.
Ask about his brother! Ask about the other women who claim he groped them within the last few years! Ask about Rose McGowan and why he lied when he said he didn’t know about Weinstein!
That’s not going to happen because the questions are pre-approved by the celeb’s team prior to the interview. This is so both guest and host can prepare. If you ambush a guest with tough questions in a misguided attempt at hard-hitting journalism, your show will be blacklisted. That’s just how it is.
It’s tough to thread the needle. I don’t envy Colbert or any late night hosts. Trying to stay topical when the climate is so decidedly toxic and unfunny is hard. But trust and believe, CBS didn’t hire him to grill guests and make them uncomfortable. It’s the necessary compromise. It’s probably a little victory to get Affleck’s team to agree to acknowledge it at all.
Then there’s the thing about wanting the friends and family of the accused, who have no direct involvement in the accusations, to answer to those accusations. This isn’t a spectator sport. Some subjects are ok to keep out of the public realm. And some people are struggling to reconcile the person they love with their misdeeds. I don’t necessarily think they’re obligated to struggle in public so that people can judge whether or not they display appropriate levels of outrage. That gets messy real quick. In this case I think it’s ok to keep it private. Dude is clearly in struggle mode these days.
He’s known about Harvey for over a decade, just from dating Gwyneth. But hey, he was too busy making films for Harvey to actually THINK about that stuff…..
I don’t get it – on the one hand you have late night hosts eviscerating Franken (as they should) for groping a woman, and on the other hand giving this guy a platform. What gives? Hypocrites.
Its SO HARD to be a white man now. They actually have to THINK about others and watch their behaviors! omg /s
Lol! Yeah it must hurt not to feel priveleged for five seconds. Can you imagine if a black/brown/asian had touched Hillary like that?! They would probably get arrested!
how are they to know that boob honking isn’t an appropriate greeting? This whole not touching boobs thing is very, very hard on them. Pour our a glass for our poor honkless dudes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beautiful dogs! More, more, more, please.
There’s that narrative again. That men need to suddenly be so careful and think about every word and every handshake. What a steaming pile of horse sh*t. The rules are so simple. At my place of work, nobody touches randomly. I have a new (female) boss and recently I took a long weekend and she asked “Do you have something nice planned? … If that’s not too personal.” Yes, maybe she’s a little too worried but she didn’t know me yet.
It. Is. Not. Hard.
Thank you for the puppies. I’ve spent a lot of time on IG accounts featuring puppies and kittens lately.
ETA: That’s a crapload of botox.
I hate that narrative…if you have to be careful and think about everything you say and do to not humiliate and harass someone…you have a problem!
Exactly. Just like the men who were trying to say they can’t hire women because harassment. Like if THAT is the extreme you have to jump to then you were already a problem
The “we have to be so careful narrative” is built on the vile idea that women are merely “traps” and wily temptresses out to ruin mens’ lives. It was certainly in effect in my youth [ I'm now 65] but in 2017?? Dear God!!
I love that you put pictures of those adorable dogs at the end! I think we are all in need of some thing to make us smile. I like the new thing trending on Twitter…stories of nice celebrity encounters. It’s a good spirit lifter after opening the iPad every morning to a new bunch of stories of people being sexually harassed and assualted
We need MOAR puppies! And kitty cats too!
I watched Ben’s 3 interviews in the past 18 hrs – Colbert, today show with savanah gutherie and Live with Kelly. The 1st two try a little to get into his part in HW and his own misconduct- but really let him get away with just making these sweeping statements about being better and being more aware. He would never submit to the kind of hard hitting interviews we really want to see. That address: 1. His complicity with Weinstein 2. His own behavior 3. His brother’s behavior. 4. The real reasons behind the breakup of his marriage. 5. His relationship with shookas 6. His alcohol and other addictions.
Instead these interviewers give him space to talk about his thanksgiving plans – the way he talks about “him, jen and the kids” as if they are still together (and he does not have a public girlfriend). On Live – he was talking about how his kids are friends with Matt’s kids and they all joked how there is a tunnel between the two houses (as if he still lives there). Also, on the today show – showed a picture of his kid with him in costume and the flash – looked like a set photo from spring of 2016.
What a bunch of BS- clearly rehearsed questions. Where was the follow up about Casey? I think the talk show host moralist will be the next exposed. From Merv Griffin through Bill Maher -cut out the gangrene
To be fair Bill Maher has taken all these sexual harassers to task each week and questioned why they needed to grope women when Hollywood is filled with attractive willing women. Since he has never married, his take is that these men all got married as cover then got bored with their marriages. I disagree. I think they just like the power over women but yes the marriages are good cover too. Maher has a long list of deplorable comments but unless we find out more, he has openly admitted that groping, assaulting and raping women is a desperate and pathetic act committed by men.
Thank you for the puppies! I agree we need more kitty cats too. Ben is a jerk. He’s more than a jerk but I can’t post what I think he really is. He is part of the problem and he can blah, blah all he wants but he will always be part of the problem. Least we have puppies. Some of those puppies side eye him too, take his poor husky.
Go to hell Benny boy.
his beard can’t hide his bloated stretched out karma face
Aww poor Ben, can’t catch a break on these ridiculous accusations. Go away Ben, us women-folk may accuse you of grabbing our asses next.
I’m just here for the puppers… 😍🐶
Truth is, had it not been so much in the spotlight of late, these assholes would still be carrying on with this behaviour. It’s only because their images are at stake that they say they are taking a look at their moral judgements & behaviour. The first people they have on speedial are their lawyers & publicists.
I know a lot of u are going to yell at me but why does Ben have to answer ?’s about Casey sexual harassment case? Casey should and I am sure will be asked about that & Harvey. Interesting to see when Casey promotes his next movie.
I don’t think Casey should have to answer ?’s about Ben, either! They are both adults(I use that term loosely, but legally)
Ben had to know that he was going to be asked about his groping incident, especially by Colbert. I think that is why he goes on Fallon, Kimmel , & even Ellen. They don’t grill him.
Usually I would agree however, Ben helped maneuver his brother through his Oscar campaign and protected him from being questioned about his sexual harassment history. Ben and Matty D.
He touched her breast while giving her a hug? Seriously? That’s probably the worst excuse I’ve heard so far. We all saw the video, Ben. Maybe you weren’t trying to be sexual and thought it was “funny”, that still makes you a creep.
Ben was promoting Pearl Harbor during that Hilarie interview. I am in no way condoning his behavior but shortly after that it was reported that Ben checked himself into rehab by none other than Charlie Sheen! You have to be pretty messed up for Charlie to take you to rehab!
As for the other “alleged” incidents, I honestly think that Ben was too drunk to remember what he said or Did! There were rumors that when he won an Oscar for Argo, he was so drunk that he passed out!
It would have been better if he just said I am sorry for my behavior, period!
I doubt Ben remembers much, because I also think he was f’vcked up during these periods. And, yes, it would have been much better if he had just said that he was sorry for his behavior. I truly believe most guys acting jerky like that truly believe they didn’t. The delusion is real. The denial in their pervy mind is real.
And Ben out on his pap walks with Lindsay last night and day all smiley isn’t going to help rehabilitate his jerk image right now, nor is his announcement he and Jen and the kids will go down to the Damons’ house for Thanksgiving.
Go quiet, Ben. Your attempts at reputation rehabilitation are falling flat, very flat.
Why does he look exactly like Jimmy Kimmel??
PR is changing and the old ways don’t work as well in the age of rampant social media. Also the rage finally pouring out for years of secrets is less supportive of the cr*p he is spewing. I really don’t think this will end well for him long term career wise. He is doing the same things expecting the same result. As if the environment were the same.
I wish him sobreity though.
Ben Affleck isn’t the most heinous of sexual predators or a murderer, but like his character Nick Dunne on Gone Girl, he’s an a-hole and an overall unlikable person. He leads a double life and wants the public to perceive him in one way as the lovable family man who is learning from his mistakes, while his real self is an adulterer and manipulator who secretly resents his wife. He isn’t fooling everyone though, and he’s too messy to cover up his tracks. Examples include his disastrous “Find Your Roots” cover up that nearly destroyed Henry Louis Gates’ career with PBS, his mid-life cliche affair with the nanny, his current relationship with his enabler mistress, his well-known gambling and alcohol addictions, and now old video resurfacing of his harassing a woman. I suspect that this isn’t the end to a never-ending list of mess-ups made by Affleck.
I told you Justice League would bomb and it would be all Affleck’s fault. UGH! I feel sorry for the rest of the cast, Jason and Gal especially. This should have a been a huge vehicle for them career wise and it has been overshadowed. Ben should be recast going forward. #recastbatman
