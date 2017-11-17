“Diane Kruger’s Giambattista Valli dress is odd but not unpleasant” links

I wish Diane Kruger’s Giambattista Valli dress was one piece, with a belt. This is a really strange construction, right? [Go Fug Yourself]
I’m sort of obsessed with reading about this $450 million painting and how it might not even be a real Leonardo di Vinci. [Pajiba]
Here’s a review of Justice League, which continues to sound awful. [LaineyGossip]
Mariah Carey canceled her Christmas tour dates. Whoa. [Dlisted]
Katy Perry got banned from Shanghai too. [Jezebel]
I friggin’ loved all of these Louise Linton tweets. [The Blemish]
Kim Kardashian didn’t invite her surrogate to her baby shower. [Reality Tea]
Quentin Tarantino’s next movie will be distributed by Sony, not TWC. [Looper]
Take this quiz & see if Buzzfeed can guess your horoscope sign. They got mine wrong, I’m not a Sagittarius, I’m a Virgo. [Buzzfeed]
Rest in peace, Lil Peep. [Starcasm]
Funny – I got Sagittarius, too, and I’m a Virgo. Oh buzzfeed 🙃
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also got Sagg, and I’m an Aries.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got Taurus, I’m a Scorpio.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too! I’m also a Scorpio and got Taurus. But I guess that does mean than you and I, both scorpios, answered the questions similarity. Maybe there is something behind astrology….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a Cancer, and I got Taurus too. Sooo…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kinda like it. Somehow it works for me as a two piece.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I like it too, surprisingly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m on mobile so the picture is smaller and I originally thought that her midriff was a ribbon belt and I liked it like that, but don’t love it as much now I know it’s a two piece.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She lost her sense of style when she hooked up with Reedus.
And I have ZERO desire for a Charles Manson movie and I’m disappointed that Tarantino is making one. The worst thing we can do is give more attention to the monsters out there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh I agree with you about Manson. Completely 100%.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its not her style its like she lost her personality. She just seems different.
Manson movies were done. And we do not need more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most people do not invite a paid surrogate to any festivities. It’s one thing if your relative is giving you the gift of life through their body because you will forever be connected to the surrogate through your own blood/familial relations.
The surrogate may not want to attend such a gathering since she will not be in the child’s life after the birth. That is also common.
They may be purposely establishing boundaries for obvious reasons. The surrogate has been vetted but it’s never wrong to protect yourself from potential mess and harm. (no matter who you are or what public opinion may be)
*shrugs*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got pisces which is my rising sign so I guess it’s kinda right …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a Virgo, got pegged as Taurus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaiser, I will teach u how it’s done. I’m a Virgo too and they got it right :p
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ha. I’m a sagittarius but they think I’m a cancer. I kind of love how bad this quiz is at guessing accurately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Scorpio and I got Scorpio
Report this comment as spam or abuse