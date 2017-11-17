“Diane Kruger’s Giambattista Valli dress is odd but not unpleasant” links

I wish Diane Kruger’s Giambattista Valli dress was one piece, with a belt. This is a really strange construction, right? [Go Fug Yourself]

I’m sort of obsessed with reading about this $450 million painting and how it might not even be a real Leonardo di Vinci. [Pajiba]

Here’s a review of Justice League, which continues to sound awful. [LaineyGossip]

Mariah Carey canceled her Christmas tour dates. Whoa. [Dlisted]

Katy Perry got banned from Shanghai too. [Jezebel]

I friggin’ loved all of these Louise Linton tweets. [The Blemish]

Kim Kardashian didn’t invite her surrogate to her baby shower. [Reality Tea]

Quentin Tarantino’s next movie will be distributed by Sony, not TWC. [Looper]

Take this quiz & see if Buzzfeed can guess your horoscope sign. They got mine wrong, I’m not a Sagittarius, I’m a Virgo. [Buzzfeed]

Rest in peace, Lil Peep. [Starcasm]