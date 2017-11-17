“Diane Kruger’s Giambattista Valli dress is odd but not unpleasant” links
  • November 17, 2017

  • By Kaiser
Bambi Awards 2017

I wish Diane Kruger’s Giambattista Valli dress was one piece, with a belt. This is a really strange construction, right? [Go Fug Yourself]
I’m sort of obsessed with reading about this $450 million painting and how it might not even be a real Leonardo di Vinci. [Pajiba]
Here’s a review of Justice League, which continues to sound awful. [LaineyGossip]
Mariah Carey canceled her Christmas tour dates. Whoa. [Dlisted]
Katy Perry got banned from Shanghai too. [Jezebel]
I friggin’ loved all of these Louise Linton tweets. [The Blemish]
Kim Kardashian didn’t invite her surrogate to her baby shower. [Reality Tea]
Quentin Tarantino’s next movie will be distributed by Sony, not TWC. [Looper]
Take this quiz & see if Buzzfeed can guess your horoscope sign. They got mine wrong, I’m not a Sagittarius, I’m a Virgo. [Buzzfeed]
Rest in peace, Lil Peep. [Starcasm]

17 Responses to ““Diane Kruger’s Giambattista Valli dress is odd but not unpleasant” links”

  1. Anners says:
    November 17, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Funny – I got Sagittarius, too, and I’m a Virgo. Oh buzzfeed 🙃

  2. Tina says:
    November 17, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    I got Taurus, I’m a Scorpio.

  3. I Choose Me says:
    November 17, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    I kinda like it. Somehow it works for me as a two piece.

  4. Bridget says:
    November 17, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    She lost her sense of style when she hooked up with Reedus.

    And I have ZERO desire for a Charles Manson movie and I’m disappointed that Tarantino is making one. The worst thing we can do is give more attention to the monsters out there.

  5. Electric Tuba says:
    November 17, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Most people do not invite a paid surrogate to any festivities. It’s one thing if your relative is giving you the gift of life through their body because you will forever be connected to the surrogate through your own blood/familial relations.

    The surrogate may not want to attend such a gathering since she will not be in the child’s life after the birth. That is also common.

    They may be purposely establishing boundaries for obvious reasons. The surrogate has been vetted but it’s never wrong to protect yourself from potential mess and harm. (no matter who you are or what public opinion may be)

    *shrugs*

  6. Scotchy says:
    November 17, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    I got pisces which is my rising sign so I guess it’s kinda right …

    Reply
    November 17, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    I’m a Virgo, got pegged as Taurus.

  8. monette says:
    November 17, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Kaiser, I will teach u how it’s done. I’m a Virgo too and they got it right :p

  9. ab says:
    November 17, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    ha. I’m a sagittarius but they think I’m a cancer. I kind of love how bad this quiz is at guessing accurately.

  10. Sam says:
    November 17, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Scorpio and I got Scorpio

