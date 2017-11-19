Lena Dunham believes women, unless they accuse her male friend of rape

Lena Dunham has some disturbing patterns. She’s a narcissist, but it’s more than that: she manages to make every situation about herself and her own drama, and then she acts like “what, who, me?” when people call her out on it. So what would have been another tragic and devastating #MeToo story of a Hollywood man abusing his position and allegedly raping a young actress has now turned into the Lena Dunham Show. The young actress, Aurora Perrineau, has gone to the police and given a statement claiming that Murray Miller raped her when she was 17 years old, back in 2012. Murray Miller was a writer and executive producer on Girls.
Actress Aurora Perrineau has gone to police to accuse “Girls” writer and executive producer Murray Miller of raping her in 2012, when she was 17 years old, TheWrap has exclusively learned. Perrineau, who has appeared in Jennifer Lawrence’s “Passengers” and is the daughter of “Lost” actor Harold Perrineau, told TheWrap she filed a report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Friday.
TheWrap obtained the results of a polygraph test Perrineau said she passed in September in which she detailed her accusations against Murray, who was also a producer on the Fox animated comedies “King of the Hill” and “American Dad.” Miller’s attorney, Matthew Walerstein, said he “categorically and vehemently denies Ms. Perrineau’s outrageous claims” and said his legal team had “gathered overwhelming evidence directly contradicting these false and offensive claims.”
The actress told The Wrap: “I filed a police report today. I cannot talk about the investigation that is happening currently.” She declined further comment.
She said in her statement for the polygraph test that she met Miller while out with some friends at the Standard Hotel, where she “consumed some alcoholic beverages.”
“He was flirting with me. I told him repeatedly that I was 17 years old,” Perrineau said in the statement. The actress was with two friends, she said, and Miller asked one of them for a ride home “because he was drunk,” and the group agreed. Miller was 35 at the time. She said everyone got out of the car at Miller’s home, and she did not want to, but “felt like I had to go along with everyone else. At some point, I woke up in Murray’s bed naked. He was on top of me having sexual intercourse with me. At no time did I consent to any sexual contact with Murray,” she said in the statement. A West Hollywood Sheriff’s office spokesman confirmed the office took the report Friday and said it would be referred to the LAPD.
Miller’s lawyer went to The Wrap and other trade papers and issued a series of denials, claiming that Perrineau is making “outrageous claims” and that she’s only after money and that her statement to the police is, of course, “false.” That would have been the story. That should have been the story: another he said/she said, left to investigate by the police, and yet another woman looking to be believed by the radical shift in the societal narrative around sexual assault, rape and harassment. Unfortunately for everyone, Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner decided to issue a statement defending Murray Miller. Here you go:
“During the windfall of deeply necessary accusations over the last few months in Hollywood, we have been thrilled to see so many women’s voices heard and dark experiences in this industry justified. It’s a hugely important time of change and, like every feminist in Hollywood and beyond, we celebrate. But during every time of change there are also incidences of the culture, in its enthusiasm and zeal, taking down the wrong targets. We believe, having worked closely with him for more than half a decade, that this is the case with Murray Miller. While our first instinct is to listen to every woman’s story, our insider knowledge of Murray’s situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the 3 percent of assault cases that are misreported every year. It is a true shame to add to that number, as outside of Hollywood women still struggle to be believed. We stand by Murray and this is all we’ll be saying about this issue.”
“Our insider knowledge of Murray’s situation” - what, pray tell, is that insider knowledge? Let me guess: he never tried to rape YOU, therefore he’s not a rapist? That’s like Roy Moore’s wife coming out to say that he never tried anything with her when she was 14, therefore he never molested any 14-year-olds. It literally makes no sense. Again, if you choose to believe your male friend’s story and choose not to believe a young woman who is possibly a victim of rape, that is your choice and your call, and everyone needs to make up their own mind. But you don’t get to wrap up that choice in your white feminist bullsh-t and claim – without any evidence – that the young woman is totally lying. After everyone was like “Jesus, Lena Dunham is THE WORST,” she issued another statement, because clearly, this is ALL ABOUT HER. Here’s her bulls–t apology:
As feminists, we live and die by our politics, and believing women is the first choice we make every single day when we wake up. Therefore I never thought I would issue a statement publically (sic) supporting someone accused of sexual assault, but I naively believed it was important to share my perspective on my friend’s situation as it has transpired behind the scenes over the last few months. I now understand that it was absolutely the wrong time to come forward with such a statement and I am so sorry. We have been given the gift of powerful voices and by speaking out we were putting our thumb on the scale and it was wrong. We regret this decision with every fiber of our being.
Every woman who comes forward deserves to be heard, fully and completely, and our relationship to the accused should not be part of the calculation anyone makes when examining her case. Every person and every feminist should be required to hear her. Under patriarchy, “I believe you” is essential. Until we are all believed, none of us will be believed. We apologize to any women who have been disappointed.
Is she apologizing for being a hypocritical dumbass or is she apologizing for THE TIMING of her rapist apologia? Ugh. Welcome to The Lena Dunham Show, where everything is just the worst.
I believe in a lot of things but the first tenet of my politics is to hold up the people who have held me up, who have filled my world with love.
— 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) November 17, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.
“As feminists” YOU ARE NOT FEMINISTS. End of story.
Its insane how this person is still allowed a public platform with all the dangerous and stupid crap she has put into this world. She is like a caricature.
Believing women isnt hard, Lena. We’ve unforunately seen this all play out on this very site in the comments, how Franken was defended by women who only days ago talked about how we need to believe women. Posters here tried to poke holes in the stories of those women. Believe women, hm? Glad that it lasted at least a couple of days. Was a nice feeling.
You either believe women or you dont. There is no middle ground, there is no “I believe women, but”. Thats like “Im not a racist, but”. You either believe women or you believe no women. If you consider yourself a feminist the only viable choice is to believe women.
The only tiny tiny bit of good that can come of this is that Lena Dunham is finished forever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So,the takeaway is all women should be believed, unless they are a WOC then we should second guess her and call her a liar because she is accusing my white male friend?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly Bluesky. I’ve always thought Lena was the poster child for white feminism but even I didn’t believe she would go there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All citizens who report crimes should be taken at face value until it has been proved that the crime did not take place.
Our default position is to believe people who report a mugging.
Our default position is to believe people who report a burglary.
Our default position is to believe people who report identity theft.
Our default position is to believe people who report ANY CRIME…
… unless it’s rape or sexual assault.
Dunham is just terminally stupid and up herself, isn’t she?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s such bs. She abused her privilege in every way.
She used her platform to silence and dismiss a younger, less successful, less wealthy, less connected woman, who is also a WoC. To support a white man accused of raping this woman.
I’m just left with the assumption she is so self involved she can’t even see the optics, and doesn’t care about the morals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is what happens when people continually listen to what Lena Dunham has to say and continually give her a platform. I have been ignoring this woman 25 apologies ago. Others should start doing the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I have been ignoring this woman 25 apologies ago.”
A collection of SOME of her apologies:
https://twitter.com/jillwklausen/status/932126534353088513
https://twitter.com/hotmesslie/status/932054501434912768
Its mindblowing how much Lena gets away with. At some point a grown woman like her would realize that maybe something is wrong with her, wouldnt she? Or someone in her life would tell her. (Im seriously side eyeing her boyfriend, you dont stay with someone like that this long if you dont share their opinions.)She learns nothing. Because she doesnt want to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this is all very sad. And a result of the fact that rape accusations can seldomly be proven; and that requiring definite proof would actually be doubly traumatizing to the victim (you should not wash, and go to police straight away, right?- thats horrible)
But also its a grave accusation that can destroy someone’s career, reputation, life. And it can hardly be disproven. And , of course it can be used by someone wanting to damage / hurt a person.
The only cases that are obvious beyound doubt are 1)when the guy admits or 2)when the reports are multiple.
Hopefully, in future there will be invented new ways of proving things like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ignorant bitches like her are why sexually abused women are sometimes to scared to tell anyone about what happened to them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, F her.
Women, by virtue of their gender, are not immune from being assholes and apologists. Current prime examples being Ms Dunham and Mrs Moore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have never ever wanted to slap a ‘celebrity’ so much as her after reading that. She really is disgusting.
She’s not and never will be a feminist – she’s an attention seeking idiot who is so full of her privilege.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
100%. She’s Never lived in the real world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why did she have to say anything publically at all? Like fine the guy is your friend and maybe you have some inside info on the situation. A.) I doubt it and believe Aurora. And B.) even if Lena’s belief WAS true why shame this woman with this “sadly this is part of the 3%” bullshit. Like wtf. Maybe keep whatever special details you seem to think you know to yourself and NOT contribute to a culture that makes it impossible for victims to come forward.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! This is what I was thinking. There is absolutely no up-side to speaking publicly about this unless Lena Dunham was in the room when the incident took place and has some concrete evidence to point to whether it was rape or not. Unless that is her ‘insider knowledge’, then she should sit down and be quiet and wait for the police to investigate. Not everything needs a twitter commentary. And wtf was that about the 3%!!?? My god…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“…having worked closely with him for more than half a decade…”
I’ve worked with him for six whole years, y’all, so I KNOW that he would never rape anyone. Duh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Am sure somewhere in her head she’s thinking ‘why didn’t he try that with me? Am i not thin or pretty enough for him?”. Remember her comments about that young man at her table at the Met Gala.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh god yes. If there is one woman who would write an essay about how a serial rapist didnt rape her and it makes her feel unattractive its Lena. “I dont want to take anything away from these brave women, but…ME ME ME ME ME”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This makes me feel a little bit sick, but that’s because it’s close to the bone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is such a disgusting spin. “Half a decade”. To make it sound way longer than it was. Also it obviously doesnt matter if she worked with him for 50 years anyway but she clearly is spinning it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also who the fuck is ‘celebrating’ these revelations/accusations. Personally the last thing I feel is joy or celebration, when I hear about yet another women who has been a victim. What is there to celebrate, especially given none of the predators have actually had to face any actual consequences yet?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, her comment about being “thrilled” that so many women were coming forward really grated on me. She’s either tone deaf or really just that clueless.
I can’t imagine how Perrineau felt when Lena threw her under the bus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lena Dunham is trash wrapped around privilege.
People do crap and most times their friends never know because no one is with each other 24hours
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meritless accusations can of course be made, but the hypocrisy is astounding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is no excuses for this. “Insider information”???? B!tch were you under the bed?? She’s awful. She’s disturbed in her own right, so it’s unfortunate that she’s been elevated like she’s some young icon and role model.
Also, didn’t her own sister write about how Lena sexually assaulted her? Birds of a feather. I wish this were a career ender for her, but probably not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was Lena who wrote that.
“Basically, anything a sexual predator might do to woo a small suburban girl, I was trying,” wrote Dunham.
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2014/nov/05/lena-dunham-statement-abuse-claims
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course, the accuser is a black woman. Of course Miss-I-created-a-show-taking-place-in-Brooklyn-with-zero-WOC-and-why-is-this-black-man-not-obsessed-with-me-at-the-Met-Gala chose to call a black woman a liar! Of f*cking course! She is LOATHSOME.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting point. She’s a person that has so many issues that you really wish she didn’t have a public platform to constantly air them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s just a parody. She’s absurd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re right Rachel. She really is a parody of herself at this point, from the inserting herself into a story that wasn’t even about her to the woe is me apology.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Quelle surprise. Once again Lena Dunham shows why she is the poster child for white feminism.
I want to say I don’t understand why more women in Hollywood don’t come out and condemn this trick’s bullshit (basically every single time she opens her mouth) but then I remember how many actresses continue to defend Woody Allen and Roman Polanski with weak defense.
Her defense was horrible, her explanation even worse and then her apology just hit def con 10 on the roll your eyes o meter. Then to push the whole thing into supernova she gets one of her male buddies who also worked with this guy to post on Twitter that he also believes Murray and no one comes after him because POOR LENA has to deal with sexism.
But you know what, just keep tweeting yourself into hypocritical, obnoxious irrelevancy. The only noteworthy thing you’ve ever done is Girls and that’s over. Hopefully soon people will completely stop giving anything you say press.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh. She’s defending her friend and at least she’s honest. We can hashtag #believeher all day long but let’s be real here for most women this willl only extend to believing accusations against men they don’t know!
I have a hard time believing that any woman would automatically believe an accusation against their own husband, son, father, brother, friend, pastor, etc. No unless, you knew or were aware that they had done something – you’d probably believe your husband, son, father, brother, friend, etc and defend them.
This is of course the major flaw in the argument that we should believe all women. Women aren’t being honest, because again, there are very few women who are going to believe an accusation against their own. Instead, the likelihood is that you too, like Lena will say that this is an exception!
I would. I have some great male friends who I’ve known for ages, great uncles, and male cousins and I would have a hard time believing it that any of them would be capable of sexaul assault because I know them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the UK, we call this “not my Nigel”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I have a hard time believing that any woman would automatically believe an accusation against their own husband, son, father, brother, friend, pastor, etc. No unless, you knew or were aware that they had done something – you’d probably believe your husband, son, father, brother, friend, etc and defend them. ”
This is exactly what we are trying to change at the moment. Of course women right now dont always do that. Otherwise we wouldnt be in this crap. If you have been indoctrnated to mistrust women its no wonder and its something everyone needs to work through.
I mean there were women who campaigned hard against the voting rights for women. That was also normal at the time. Its part of the design.
I dont have a lot of confidence that it will happen, again you see a lot of self described feminists trying to poke holes into the accounts of women but its the only way to help victims. The feminist imperative is to always believe women.
“I have some great male friends who I’ve known for ages, great uncles, and male cousins and I would have a hard time believing it that any of them would be capable of sexaul assault because I know them. ”
Statistically most of them will have assaulted at least one woman and yet you still side with them. Every rapist has some woman that thinks they are great. If you want to do better side with victims not with the men in your life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse