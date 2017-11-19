Lena Dunham believes women, unless they accuse her male friend of rape

20th Annual Webby Awards - Arrivals

Lena Dunham has some disturbing patterns. She’s a narcissist, but it’s more than that: she manages to make every situation about herself and her own drama, and then she acts like “what, who, me?” when people call her out on it. So what would have been another tragic and devastating #MeToo story of a Hollywood man abusing his position and allegedly raping a young actress has now turned into the Lena Dunham Show. The young actress, Aurora Perrineau, has gone to the police and given a statement claiming that Murray Miller raped her when she was 17 years old, back in 2012. Murray Miller was a writer and executive producer on Girls.

Actress Aurora Perrineau has gone to police to accuse “Girls” writer and executive producer Murray Miller of raping her in 2012, when she was 17 years old, TheWrap has exclusively learned. Perrineau, who has appeared in Jennifer Lawrence’s “Passengers” and is the daughter of “Lost” actor Harold Perrineau, told TheWrap she filed a report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Friday.

TheWrap obtained the results of a polygraph test Perrineau said she passed in September in which she detailed her accusations against Murray, who was also a producer on the Fox animated comedies “King of the Hill” and “American Dad.” Miller’s attorney, Matthew Walerstein, said he “categorically and vehemently denies Ms. Perrineau’s outrageous claims” and said his legal team had “gathered overwhelming evidence directly contradicting these false and offensive claims.”

The actress told The Wrap: “I filed a police report today. I cannot talk about the investigation that is happening currently.” She declined further comment.

She said in her statement for the polygraph test that she met Miller while out with some friends at the Standard Hotel, where she “consumed some alcoholic beverages.”

“He was flirting with me. I told him repeatedly that I was 17 years old,” Perrineau said in the statement. The actress was with two friends, she said, and Miller asked one of them for a ride home “because he was drunk,” and the group agreed. Miller was 35 at the time. She said everyone got out of the car at Miller’s home, and she did not want to, but “felt like I had to go along with everyone else. At some point, I woke up in Murray’s bed naked. He was on top of me having sexual intercourse with me. At no time did I consent to any sexual contact with Murray,” she said in the statement. A West Hollywood Sheriff’s office spokesman confirmed the office took the report Friday and said it would be referred to the LAPD.

[From The Wrap]

Miller’s lawyer went to The Wrap and other trade papers and issued a series of denials, claiming that Perrineau is making “outrageous claims” and that she’s only after money and that her statement to the police is, of course, “false.” That would have been the story. That should have been the story: another he said/she said, left to investigate by the police, and yet another woman looking to be believed by the radical shift in the societal narrative around sexual assault, rape and harassment. Unfortunately for everyone, Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner decided to issue a statement defending Murray Miller. Here you go:

“During the windfall of deeply necessary accusations over the last few months in Hollywood, we have been thrilled to see so many women’s voices heard and dark experiences in this industry justified. It’s a hugely important time of change and, like every feminist in Hollywood and beyond, we celebrate. But during every time of change there are also incidences of the culture, in its enthusiasm and zeal, taking down the wrong targets. We believe, having worked closely with him for more than half a decade, that this is the case with Murray Miller. While our first instinct is to listen to every woman’s story, our insider knowledge of Murray’s situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the 3 percent of assault cases that are misreported every year. It is a true shame to add to that number, as outside of Hollywood women still struggle to be believed. We stand by Murray and this is all we’ll be saying about this issue.”


[From THR]

“Our insider knowledge of Murray’s situation” - what, pray tell, is that insider knowledge? Let me guess: he never tried to rape YOU, therefore he’s not a rapist? That’s like Roy Moore’s wife coming out to say that he never tried anything with her when she was 14, therefore he never molested any 14-year-olds. It literally makes no sense. Again, if you choose to believe your male friend’s story and choose not to believe a young woman who is possibly a victim of rape, that is your choice and your call, and everyone needs to make up their own mind. But you don’t get to wrap up that choice in your white feminist bullsh-t and claim – without any evidence – that the young woman is totally lying. After everyone was like “Jesus, Lena Dunham is THE WORST,” she issued another statement, because clearly, this is ALL ABOUT HER. Here’s her bulls–t apology:

As feminists, we live and die by our politics, and believing women is the first choice we make every single day when we wake up. Therefore I never thought I would issue a statement publically (sic) supporting someone accused of sexual assault, but I naively believed it was important to share my perspective on my friend’s situation as it has transpired behind the scenes over the last few months. I now understand that it was absolutely the wrong time to come forward with such a statement and I am so sorry. We have been given the gift of powerful voices and by speaking out we were putting our thumb on the scale and it was wrong. We regret this decision with every fiber of our being.

Every woman who comes forward deserves to be heard, fully and completely, and our relationship to the accused should not be part of the calculation anyone makes when examining her case. Every person and every feminist should be required to hear her. Under patriarchy, “I believe you” is essential. Until we are all believed, none of us will be believed. We apologize to any women who have been disappointed.

[From THR]

Is she apologizing for being a hypocritical dumbass or is she apologizing for THE TIMING of her rapist apologia? Ugh. Welcome to The Lena Dunham Show, where everything is just the worst.

Premiere of A24's 'Equals' - Arrivals

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

33 Responses to “Lena Dunham believes women, unless they accuse her male friend of rape”

  1. QueenB says:
    November 19, 2017 at 7:56 am

    “As feminists” YOU ARE NOT FEMINISTS. End of story.

    Its insane how this person is still allowed a public platform with all the dangerous and stupid crap she has put into this world. She is like a caricature.

    Believing women isnt hard, Lena. We’ve unforunately seen this all play out on this very site in the comments, how Franken was defended by women who only days ago talked about how we need to believe women. Posters here tried to poke holes in the stories of those women. Believe women, hm? Glad that it lasted at least a couple of days. Was a nice feeling.

    You either believe women or you dont. There is no middle ground, there is no “I believe women, but”. Thats like “Im not a racist, but”. You either believe women or you believe no women. If you consider yourself a feminist the only viable choice is to believe women.

    The only tiny tiny bit of good that can come of this is that Lena Dunham is finished forever.

    Reply
    • Bluesky says:
      November 19, 2017 at 8:27 am

      So,the takeaway is all women should be believed, unless they are a WOC then we should second guess her and call her a liar because she is accusing my white male friend?

      Reply
      • Kate says:
        November 19, 2017 at 8:31 am

        Exactly Bluesky. I’ve always thought Lena was the poster child for white feminism but even I didn’t believe she would go there.

      • Sixer says:
        November 19, 2017 at 8:33 am

        All citizens who report crimes should be taken at face value until it has been proved that the crime did not take place.

        Our default position is to believe people who report a mugging.
        Our default position is to believe people who report a burglary.
        Our default position is to believe people who report identity theft.
        Our default position is to believe people who report ANY CRIME…

        … unless it’s rape or sexual assault.

        Dunham is just terminally stupid and up herself, isn’t she?

    • detritus says:
      November 19, 2017 at 8:39 am

      It’s such bs. She abused her privilege in every way.
      She used her platform to silence and dismiss a younger, less successful, less wealthy, less connected woman, who is also a WoC. To support a white man accused of raping this woman.

      I’m just left with the assumption she is so self involved she can’t even see the optics, and doesn’t care about the morals.

      Reply
  2. Miles says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:00 am

    This is what happens when people continually listen to what Lena Dunham has to say and continually give her a platform. I have been ignoring this woman 25 apologies ago. Others should start doing the same.

    Reply
  3. lana86 says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:03 am

    this is all very sad. And a result of the fact that rape accusations can seldomly be proven; and that requiring definite proof would actually be doubly traumatizing to the victim (you should not wash, and go to police straight away, right?- thats horrible)
    But also its a grave accusation that can destroy someone’s career, reputation, life. And it can hardly be disproven. And , of course it can be used by someone wanting to damage / hurt a person.
    The only cases that are obvious beyound doubt are 1)when the guy admits or 2)when the reports are multiple.
    Hopefully, in future there will be invented new ways of proving things like that.

    Reply
  4. Beth says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Ignorant bitches like her are why sexually abused women are sometimes to scared to tell anyone about what happened to them

    Reply
  5. Clare says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Honestly, F her.

    Women, by virtue of their gender, are not immune from being assholes and apologists. Current prime examples being Ms Dunham and Mrs Moore.

    Reply
  6. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:12 am

    I have never ever wanted to slap a ‘celebrity’ so much as her after reading that. She really is disgusting.

    She’s not and never will be a feminist – she’s an attention seeking idiot who is so full of her privilege.

    Reply
  7. Dixiebells says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Why did she have to say anything publically at all? Like fine the guy is your friend and maybe you have some inside info on the situation. A.) I doubt it and believe Aurora. And B.) even if Lena’s belief WAS true why shame this woman with this “sadly this is part of the 3%” bullshit. Like wtf. Maybe keep whatever special details you seem to think you know to yourself and NOT contribute to a culture that makes it impossible for victims to come forward.

    Reply
    • emma33 says:
      November 19, 2017 at 8:36 am

      Yes! This is what I was thinking. There is absolutely no up-side to speaking publicly about this unless Lena Dunham was in the room when the incident took place and has some concrete evidence to point to whether it was rape or not. Unless that is her ‘insider knowledge’, then she should sit down and be quiet and wait for the police to investigate. Not everything needs a twitter commentary. And wtf was that about the 3%!!?? My god…

      Reply
  8. Stef Leppard says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:13 am

    “…having worked closely with him for more than half a decade…”

    I’ve worked with him for six whole years, y’all, so I KNOW that he would never rape anyone. Duh.

    Reply
  9. Clare says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Also who the fuck is ‘celebrating’ these revelations/accusations. Personally the last thing I feel is joy or celebration, when I hear about yet another women who has been a victim. What is there to celebrate, especially given none of the predators have actually had to face any actual consequences yet?

    Reply
  10. Bobbymilly says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Lena Dunham is trash wrapped around privilege.

    People do crap and most times their friends never know because no one is with each other 24hours

    Reply
  11. MI6 says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Meritless accusations can of course be made, but the hypocrisy is astounding.

    Reply
  12. Radley says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:21 am

    There is no excuses for this. “Insider information”???? B!tch were you under the bed?? She’s awful. She’s disturbed in her own right, so it’s unfortunate that she’s been elevated like she’s some young icon and role model.

    Also, didn’t her own sister write about how Lena sexually assaulted her? Birds of a feather. I wish this were a career ender for her, but probably not.

    Reply
  13. Kate says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Of course, the accuser is a black woman. Of course Miss-I-created-a-show-taking-place-in-Brooklyn-with-zero-WOC-and-why-is-this-black-man-not-obsessed-with-me-at-the-Met-Gala chose to call a black woman a liar! Of f*cking course! She is LOATHSOME.

    Reply
  14. Rachel says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:23 am

    She’s just a parody. She’s absurd.

    Reply
  15. grabbyhands says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Quelle surprise. Once again Lena Dunham shows why she is the poster child for white feminism.

    I want to say I don’t understand why more women in Hollywood don’t come out and condemn this trick’s bullshit (basically every single time she opens her mouth) but then I remember how many actresses continue to defend Woody Allen and Roman Polanski with weak defense.

    Her defense was horrible, her explanation even worse and then her apology just hit def con 10 on the roll your eyes o meter. Then to push the whole thing into supernova she gets one of her male buddies who also worked with this guy to post on Twitter that he also believes Murray and no one comes after him because POOR LENA has to deal with sexism.

    But you know what, just keep tweeting yourself into hypocritical, obnoxious irrelevancy. The only noteworthy thing you’ve ever done is Girls and that’s over. Hopefully soon people will completely stop giving anything you say press.

    Reply
  16. Patty says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Eh. She’s defending her friend and at least she’s honest. We can hashtag #believeher all day long but let’s be real here for most women this willl only extend to believing accusations against men they don’t know!

    I have a hard time believing that any woman would automatically believe an accusation against their own husband, son, father, brother, friend, pastor, etc. No unless, you knew or were aware that they had done something – you’d probably believe your husband, son, father, brother, friend, etc and defend them.

    This is of course the major flaw in the argument that we should believe all women. Women aren’t being honest, because again, there are very few women who are going to believe an accusation against their own. Instead, the likelihood is that you too, like Lena will say that this is an exception!

    I would. I have some great male friends who I’ve known for ages, great uncles, and male cousins and I would have a hard time believing it that any of them would be capable of sexaul assault because I know them.

    Reply
    • Sixer says:
      November 19, 2017 at 8:36 am

      In the UK, we call this “not my Nigel”.

      Reply
    • QueenB says:
      November 19, 2017 at 8:42 am

      “I have a hard time believing that any woman would automatically believe an accusation against their own husband, son, father, brother, friend, pastor, etc. No unless, you knew or were aware that they had done something – you’d probably believe your husband, son, father, brother, friend, etc and defend them. ”

      This is exactly what we are trying to change at the moment. Of course women right now dont always do that. Otherwise we wouldnt be in this crap. If you have been indoctrnated to mistrust women its no wonder and its something everyone needs to work through.

      I mean there were women who campaigned hard against the voting rights for women. That was also normal at the time. Its part of the design.

      I dont have a lot of confidence that it will happen, again you see a lot of self described feminists trying to poke holes into the accounts of women but its the only way to help victims. The feminist imperative is to always believe women.

      “I have some great male friends who I’ve known for ages, great uncles, and male cousins and I would have a hard time believing it that any of them would be capable of sexaul assault because I know them. ”
      Statistically most of them will have assaulted at least one woman and yet you still side with them. Every rapist has some woman that thinks they are great. If you want to do better side with victims not with the men in your life.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment