Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian’s NOLA wedding was actually perfect

Not all heroes wear capes. But not all heroes are Serena Williams, who totally wore a cape to her wedding last week. Vogue published their story and EPIC slideshow of Serena and Alexis Ohanian’s New Orleans wedding, and my God. I take back everything I said about my qualms regarding the Beauty and the Beast theme. For one, Serena picked it out because she loves Disney movies, and that’s sweet. Secondly, the “Disney” theme actually worked rather beautifully, and it wasn’t twee or cloying at all. Serena and Alexis had their dream wedding, surrounded by friends and family, and it was opulent and crazy and fun and special and wonderful.

I also got the fashion wrong. The bridesmaids – including Serena’s big sister Venus – wore custom Galia Lahav dresses. Serena wore no fewer than three dresses for the wedding and reception. Her ballgown wedding dress was Sarah Burton for McQueen, then she wore two Versace dresses for the reception. For the dancing, Serena changed into bedazzled Nikes, because she’s sponsored by Nike. She’s also sponsored by Gatorade, and Gatorade gifted her wedding with a “Gatorade suite” for any guests who needed to rehydriate and get some additional energy for all of the dancing.

What else? Serena wore $3.5 million in jewelry. Serena’s beloved dog Chip was there, in a tuxedo, and he was even included in the photos (because of course he was). Venus looked gorgeous. There were four long tables at the reception and each table was named after a Slam (the Australian Open table, the Wimbledon table, etc). The guests all got to take home little Slam trophies too, as party gifts. Alexis Senior even managed to surprise Serena: he organized a big, beautiful carousel, so everyone got to take a ride. Alexis Junior stayed in Serena’s mom’s arms and Junior was a total champ, and by now, Junior is used to being photographed so she behaved throughout. Also: the food! My God, Serena actually served great food at the reception. Steaks and chocolate and donuts and more! You can see Vogue’s full write-up and all of the spectacular photos here.

People were also trying to make it into a thing that Kim Kardashian and Beyonce were both in attendance and DRAMA because their husbands are beefing. No one can actually say if Kim and Bey spoke at all though, and I suspect they either ignored each other or they were civil and polite to each other. It seems like both women were actually doing the right thing and not making Serena’s special day all about Kanye/Jay-Z drama.

