Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian’s NOLA wedding was actually perfect

Not all heroes wear capes. But not all heroes are Serena Williams, who totally wore a cape to her wedding last week. Vogue published their story and EPIC slideshow of Serena and Alexis Ohanian’s New Orleans wedding, and my God. I take back everything I said about my qualms regarding the Beauty and the Beast theme. For one, Serena picked it out because she loves Disney movies, and that’s sweet. Secondly, the “Disney” theme actually worked rather beautifully, and it wasn’t twee or cloying at all. Serena and Alexis had their dream wedding, surrounded by friends and family, and it was opulent and crazy and fun and special and wonderful.

I also got the fashion wrong. The bridesmaids – including Serena’s big sister Venus – wore custom Galia Lahav dresses. Serena wore no fewer than three dresses for the wedding and reception. Her ballgown wedding dress was Sarah Burton for McQueen, then she wore two Versace dresses for the reception. For the dancing, Serena changed into bedazzled Nikes, because she’s sponsored by Nike. She’s also sponsored by Gatorade, and Gatorade gifted her wedding with a “Gatorade suite” for any guests who needed to rehydriate and get some additional energy for all of the dancing.

What else? Serena wore $3.5 million in jewelry. Serena’s beloved dog Chip was there, in a tuxedo, and he was even included in the photos (because of course he was). Venus looked gorgeous. There were four long tables at the reception and each table was named after a Slam (the Australian Open table, the Wimbledon table, etc). The guests all got to take home little Slam trophies too, as party gifts. Alexis Senior even managed to surprise Serena: he organized a big, beautiful carousel, so everyone got to take a ride. Alexis Junior stayed in Serena’s mom’s arms and Junior was a total champ, and by now, Junior is used to being photographed so she behaved throughout. Also: the food! My God, Serena actually served great food at the reception. Steaks and chocolate and donuts and more! You can see Vogue’s full write-up and all of the spectacular photos here.

People were also trying to make it into a thing that Kim Kardashian and Beyonce were both in attendance and DRAMA because their husbands are beefing. No one can actually say if Kim and Bey spoke at all though, and I suspect they either ignored each other or they were civil and polite to each other. It seems like both women were actually doing the right thing and not making Serena’s special day all about Kanye/Jay-Z drama.

29 Responses to “Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian’s NOLA wedding was actually perfect”

  1. mynameispearl says:
    November 19, 2017 at 7:59 am

    ok so everything looks absolutely gorgeous but… could the top of her dress not be a wee bit better fitted? Makes her boobs look like an uncomfortably squeezed shelf.

    Reply
  2. whatever says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:07 am

    The wedding dress was such a let down. Basic AF!. She could have just got it from the clearance rack at any bridal store and the cape looks like it came from a costume store. Hair was nice however.

    Reply
  3. Alexis says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Serena is a hero. She looked lovely. Congrats to her and Alexis!

    Reply
  4. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:08 am

    LOVE LOVE this dress – esp the cape (love wedding capes). Congrats.

    Reply
  5. Beth says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I don’t really like the dresses very much, but she’s still gorgeous. She looked so happy and in love, and that’s more important than anything else

    Reply
  6. Jayna says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:18 am

    I loved that she got married two months after the baby and wasn’t all OTT about waiting eight months to be her thinnest ever, like so many celebrity brides are after having a baby and planning a wedding. She looked great two months after having the baby. I guess that’s the athlete in her that her body bounced back quickly.

    I actually loved her wedding gown and wedding cape. I thought the dress was beautiful. I also loved that she is a world class athlete but also fell in love with a totally girly full-on ball gown. I didn’t like her second dress, but she probably had fun in it. I like her third gown.

    Venus looked fantastic, as did their mother. Her mother looks so young.

    Reply
  7. Clare says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Love her and what she represents – but hate the dress and hate how it fits!!!

    Reply
  8. Elkie says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Everyone looks great and very happy and I salute whoever constructed the feat of engineering that is the top half of that dress.

    I wonder if her father gave her away, seeing as he once suggested that black people marrying outside their race should be “strung up by their necks at sundown”.

    I wish I was making that up…

    Reply
  9. Catwoman says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:25 am

    As a professional seamstress I say there is no excuse for the fit of that dress. I love Serena but all I saw was the extraordinarily bad way that dress was fitted to her. I have fixed bridal store horror fittings many times, sometimes even the day of the wedding. No excuse for the way that dress fit her.

    Reply
  10. monsy says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Awww! They look so happy and cute together. Congrats to them!

    Reply
  11. AnnaKist says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Oh, damn you, International Postage Services – my invitation STILL hasn’t arrived, and I’m mad as hell! 😡

    It sounds like a sensational party, and Serena and Alexis look so happy, but…little bubby, Alexis… how adorable is she?!

    Reply
  12. Anne says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:34 am

    They look so happy!
    Also how is Serena friends with Kim Kardashian? Or is Kim Alexis’ friend given their Armenian background?

    Reply
  13. Claudia says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:35 am

    I love these two together. And I’m not into huge wedding gowns but for her it’s perfect.

    Reply
  14. Lizzie says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Probably a case of Nursing boobs. Ur boobs can be like 4 sizes a day – no exaggeration. I actually brought a different bra to work and would change in the afternoon when I was nursing bc I would fluctuate two cup sizes

    Reply
  15. Jayna says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:37 am

    I absolutely loved the chandeliers encased in the gold birdcages. Stunning and dramatic.

    Reply
  16. abby says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Sure the fit could have been better but maybe it’s a challenge when someone is breastfeeding, which Serena is.
    From the pics and write up. sounds like everyone had a wonderful time – and isn’t that the point? They look happy and as long as they are, that’s all that matters.
    Happy for them and wish them the best.

    Reply
  17. Patty says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:39 am

    All I see is boobs! LOL. But she looked beautiful as did Venus and Oracene.

    Reply
  18. minx says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Love the ballgown, but her poor breasts….

    Reply

