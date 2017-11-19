Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian’s NOLA wedding was actually perfect

Not all heroes wear capes. But not all heroes are Serena Williams, who totally wore a cape to her wedding last week. Vogue published their story and EPIC slideshow of Serena and Alexis Ohanian’s New Orleans wedding, and my God. I take back everything I said about my qualms regarding the Beauty and the Beast theme. For one, Serena picked it out because she loves Disney movies, and that’s sweet. Secondly, the “Disney” theme actually worked rather beautifully, and it wasn’t twee or cloying at all. Serena and Alexis had their dream wedding, surrounded by friends and family, and it was opulent and crazy and fun and special and wonderful.
I also got the fashion wrong. The bridesmaids – including Serena’s big sister Venus – wore custom Galia Lahav dresses. Serena wore no fewer than three dresses for the wedding and reception. Her ballgown wedding dress was Sarah Burton for McQueen, then she wore two Versace dresses for the reception. For the dancing, Serena changed into bedazzled Nikes, because she’s sponsored by Nike. She’s also sponsored by Gatorade, and Gatorade gifted her wedding with a “Gatorade suite” for any guests who needed to rehydriate and get some additional energy for all of the dancing.
What else? Serena wore $3.5 million in jewelry. Serena’s beloved dog Chip was there, in a tuxedo, and he was even included in the photos (because of course he was). Venus looked gorgeous. There were four long tables at the reception and each table was named after a Slam (the Australian Open table, the Wimbledon table, etc). The guests all got to take home little Slam trophies too, as party gifts. Alexis Senior even managed to surprise Serena: he organized a big, beautiful carousel, so everyone got to take a ride. Alexis Junior stayed in Serena’s mom’s arms and Junior was a total champ, and by now, Junior is used to being photographed so she behaved throughout. Also: the food! My God, Serena actually served great food at the reception. Steaks and chocolate and donuts and more! You can see Vogue’s full write-up and all of the spectacular photos here.
People were also trying to make it into a thing that Kim Kardashian and Beyonce were both in attendance and DRAMA because their husbands are beefing. No one can actually say if Kim and Bey spoke at all though, and I suspect they either ignored each other or they were civil and polite to each other. It seems like both women were actually doing the right thing and not making Serena’s special day all about Kanye/Jay-Z drama.
"I loved the idea of doing a really spectacular ball gown, and it has turned out to be such an incredibly special piece.” @SerenaWilliams wore an @alexandermcqueen gown fit for a princess at her wedding ceremony on Thursday. Tap the link in bio for more beautiful photos from her fairytale-inspired reception! | 📷: @melbarlowandco @allanzepedaphotography
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
ok so everything looks absolutely gorgeous but… could the top of her dress not be a wee bit better fitted? Makes her boobs look like an uncomfortably squeezed shelf.
I wonder if the dress was fitted before she had her baby?
She had her baby a couple of months ago, so I’m sure that left plenty of time to adjust the fitting. It’s not the worst I’ve seen, but it could’ve been better
The corset supporting the strapless bodice is insufficient—the bigger the bust the more supportive corsetry is absolutely necessary—there should not be a compression line across the top giving that pinched appearance.
Yeah, it’s bad. I have a similarly sized bust to her so I know it’s not easy, and she just had a baby too, but man, she couldn’t have chosen a more unflattering neckline.
I guess it’s what she really wanted though, because there’s no way Sarah Burton would have seen that fit and not have wanted to add more structure, or better yet, straps.
The wedding dress was such a let down. Basic AF!. She could have just got it from the clearance rack at any bridal store and the cape looks like it came from a costume store. Hair was nice however.
I thought the wedding was beautiful.
I hate that people call weddings “basic” — it obviously meant a lot to Serena and Alexis and it’s what they wanted. Just because you don’t like it doesn’t make it basic.
The wedding DRESS not the actual wedding!
The wedding was opulent, the food and flowers looked great, everyone was having a great time, the dress was fantastic it showcased her assets. Congrats to both
Serena is a hero. She looked lovely. Congrats to her and Alexis!
LOVE LOVE this dress – esp the cape (love wedding capes). Congrats.
I don’t really like the dresses very much, but she’s still gorgeous. She looked so happy and in love, and that’s more important than anything else
Yes, they both look genuinely happy. Congrats to the sweet little family.
I loved that she got married two months after the baby and wasn’t all OTT about waiting eight months to be her thinnest ever, like so many celebrity brides are after having a baby and planning a wedding. She looked great two months after having the baby. I guess that’s the athlete in her that her body bounced back quickly.
I actually loved her wedding gown and wedding cape. I thought the dress was beautiful. I also loved that she is a world class athlete but also fell in love with a totally girly full-on ball gown. I didn’t like her second dress, but she probably had fun in it. I like her third gown.
Venus looked fantastic, as did their mother. Her mother looks so young.
Love her and what she represents – but hate the dress and hate how it fits!!!
Everyone looks great and very happy and I salute whoever constructed the feat of engineering that is the top half of that dress.
I wonder if her father gave her away, seeing as he once suggested that black people marrying outside their race should be “strung up by their necks at sundown”.
I wish I was making that up…
Did he really say that?!!!!
He’s from a different time….I’m sure he’s witnessed unspeakable things which made him that way. Try to be more understanding.
It didn’t show him there. I know he had a stroke and health problems a few years back.
As a professional seamstress I say there is no excuse for the fit of that dress. I love Serena but all I saw was the extraordinarily bad way that dress was fitted to her. I have fixed bridal store horror fittings many times, sometimes even the day of the wedding. No excuse for the way that dress fit her.
Awww! They look so happy and cute together. Congrats to them!
Oh, damn you, International Postage Services – my invitation STILL hasn’t arrived, and I’m mad as hell! 😡
It sounds like a sensational party, and Serena and Alexis look so happy, but…little bubby, Alexis… how adorable is she?!
They look so happy!
Also how is Serena friends with Kim Kardashian? Or is Kim Alexis’ friend given their Armenian background?
I love these two together. And I’m not into huge wedding gowns but for her it’s perfect.
Probably a case of Nursing boobs. Ur boobs can be like 4 sizes a day – no exaggeration. I actually brought a different bra to work and would change in the afternoon when I was nursing bc I would fluctuate two cup sizes
I absolutely loved the chandeliers encased in the gold birdcages. Stunning and dramatic.
Sure the fit could have been better but maybe it’s a challenge when someone is breastfeeding, which Serena is.
From the pics and write up. sounds like everyone had a wonderful time – and isn’t that the point? They look happy and as long as they are, that’s all that matters.
Happy for them and wish them the best.
All I see is boobs! LOL. But she looked beautiful as did Venus and Oracene.
Love the ballgown, but her poor breasts….
