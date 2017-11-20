Harvey Weinstein kept a list of all of the women he abused & assaulted

A few weeks ago, Ronan Farrow reported on a mindblowing story about Harvey Weinstein, and the extent to which Weinstein stalked, harassed and kept track of the women he victimized. Farrow reported that Weinstein was paying a security firm full of ex-Mossad agents to keep track of women Weinstein had raped and abused, and these agents even went so far as to directly contact Weinstein’s victims, using false identities and making sympathetic cover stories. The ex-Mossad agents sometimes posed as film producers or investors, or even journalists. The idea was that Weinstein was trying to keep a lid on the stories of his abuse, but it struck me that he was getting off on it too, that he enjoyed hearing about how his deplorable actions affected these women and changed their lives. Well, here’s an addendum to that story: apparently, Weinstein seemingly kept some kind of master list of all of the women he abused, and the list has almost 100 names? That’s me saying that the list was for his victims – allegedly, the list was for people who might know something about him being an abuser and predator. It’s all very strange.
The Observer has gained access to a secret hitlist of almost 100 prominent individuals targeted by Harvey Weinstein in an extraordinary attempt to discover what they knew about sexual misconduct claims against him and whether they were intending to go public. The previously undisclosed list contains a total of 91 actors, publicists, producers, financiers and others working in the film industry, all of whom Weinstein allegedly identified as part of a strategy to prevent accusers from going public with sexual misconduct claims against him.
The names, apparently drawn up by Weinstein himself, were distributed to a team hired by the film producer to suppress claims that he had sexually harassed or assaulted numerous women. The document was compiled in early 2017, around nine months before the storm that blew up on 5 October when the New York Times published a series of sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein. Individuals named on the list were to be targeted by investigators who would covertly extract and accumulate information from those who might know of claims or who might come forward with allegations against the film producer. Feedback was then to be relayed to Weinstein and his lawyers.
The size of the list – 85 names appear on one document, with an addendum identifying another six individuals – appears to corroborate claims that sexual misconduct allegations against the 65-year-old were an open secret throughout Hollywood. Prominent stars were among the first tranche of individuals on the list to testify publicly against Weinstein. Among those named were the actress Rose McGowan, who days after speaking out accused the producer of raping her. Another was Laura Madden, who told how Weinstein pestered her for massages at hotels in Dublin and London, beginning in 1991. McGowan and Madden were among the first to speak out against Weinstein last month.
Although at least 10 individuals are based in London, the majority live in New York, with others from Los Angeles. They include individuals working in acquisitions, marketing and distribution, along with producers, publicists and human resources staff, as well as actors. Forty-three men are named and 48 women. Weinstein, the list confirms, was aware that the New York Times was gathering testimony from his victims long before it first ran the story. A public relations professional is named alongside a note stating that “HW [Harvey Weinstein] in contact w/him. Friends w/Jodi Kantor”. Kantor is the New York Times journalist who broke the story that immediately engulfed the producer and the film production company he co-founded with his brother.
More than 50 of the names have been coloured red to highlight those who should be prioritised by investigators – individuals Weinstein most keenly wanted to target. The names of the actresses McGowan, Dix and Madden are all coloured red.
Included on the list are several names of victims who have already come out and told their stories, like Annabella Sciorra and Katherine Kendall, and Lauren O’Connor, who wrote the now-infamous memo for The Weinstein Company, describing Weinstein’s predatory behavior and the potential liability for the company. If Weinstein made the list himself… well, surely that could be seen as an admission, right? He was literally keeping a list of all of the women he harassed, abused, assaulted or raped. His harassment of his victims never ended – he was still keeping track of them, and paying people to spy on them. Ugh.
I hope he goes to jail. He strikes me as the type, though, who would kill himself first.
Not really.
Abusers often threaten to attempt suicide as a way to hold control over the narrative; it often comes to nothing. They love themselves too much to abandon hope. Plus, they never think they did anything wrong.
But he also went to a “rehab” that was a 5 star spa. Having a cell mate, having to take a dump in front of people – I think that would put him over the edge.
He’d make himself the king of jail like Madiff has upstate. What would really hurt is to lose his fortune. Continuing harassment, fraud, b&e, what have you are separate causes of action from the rapes/molestations he may have settled. He should be sued into abject poverty, that would hurt.
He’s kept a list just like serial killers keep their victims’ trophies. Disgusting!
I really, really hope he goes to jail. I and I hope those in his company who facilitated meetings with women where female employees were used as “honeypots” will face legal consequences as well. I hope their HR department sees consequences for discouraging women who wanted to report abuse.
JFC.
This is beyond, beyond, beyond… I don’t know what the fuck it’s beyond. I don’t even think there’s a word for it.
Pathological? This is the rapist equivalent of serial killer mementoes.
My take is that it’s not a list of *just* his victims but also people he identified as potential talkers. There are men’s names on it as well, I think? If nothing else, it how he knew what was doing was wrong and that there were potential consequences. Can you imagine how his alpha male/type A ass will react to being powerlessly being ordered around by prison guards? They should have a webcam on it for everyone to see. Delicious.
Yeah. I mean, if he has a list he kept contemporaneous with the abuse, then that would be one for him to gloat over. This looks a lot more like he is clinically aware of the exact definition and moral depravity of his actions, and was able to issue a list to paid lackeys to seek to silence witnesses. Both victims and bystanders (and possibly past enablers?).
It’s no better than the trophy list it sounded, because it’s sociopathic in its clear insight into what he’d done, and the need to ensure continued secrecy. In some ways its even scarier because of the level of planning, calculation and control.
Sociopath with narcissistic personality disorder/ Napoleon complex. Actually it’s unfair to make such assertions about anyone in the absence of professional evaluation but sod it, Weinstein has gone beyond the point of deserving fair. On a high note that list is practically an admission of guilt, bet his lawyers are thrilled over it. I’d love to hear what the celebitchy lawyers think of it.
THIS.
Sod being fair to him over armchair diagnosis. I’m getting to the point where I think it’s unfair to people with narcissistic personality disorder to shove him in that category, to be honest. Most of them don’t go around raping people. They have a mental disorder that makes them incredibly difficult to be around, often after very traumatic childhood experiences, but he’s gone a whole different level to that.
I can’t understand why he is still a free man. Honestly, I can’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me neither.
Keeping a ‘hit-list’ of raped/assaulted women is beyond evil.
Statute of limitations. In your country or mine (Canada ), he might have already been charged. American state lawmakers, this deserves your attention. Statutes of limitation are like shield laws for predators.
It just seems as though there is no bar it’s possible to get below.
Don’t laugh, but I’ve had to resurrect my crochet hooks. The only thing successfully emptying my mind at the moment. Otherwise, I’m walking about permanently in stabbity-death mode. Silver lining: the school winter fair craft stall will get several scarves to sell.
There are investigations against him in the U.K. and France where there is no statute of limitations so don’t give up hope just yet, Justice can still be served and NEEDS to be served. While We still have people like Morrissey indulging in massive victim blaming It looks like it will take convictions, not arguments to make them see the reality of the situation for all of the victims.
ETA: I find totally mindless ‘finding’ games on the net does it for me. What’s more worrying is that I’ve been looking at colouring books….
If he has a book, which can be linked to a campaign intended to pervert the course of justice (or whatever it’s called stateside), surely this is a crime within time limits?
(Anything that works, frisbee, anything that works.)
Crochet hooks are an excellent idea, better than knitting needles, because they would enable the stabity-ness. I find making things for others, esp if I donate them to women’s shelters, helps a little bit.
Exactly the level of pathology knows NO BOUNDS. Its why I have a hard time sympathizing with anyone who was like “we knew but we didnt KNOW”. JFC this guy was preying on these women long after he assaulted them!
My god. CANCEL HOLLYWOOD AND PREDATORY MEN.
RAISE BETTER BOYS INTO BETTER MEN
END TOXIC MASCULINTY
END GENDER DISPARITY
END THIS STUPID YEAR
Hear, hear 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Nicole – on the topic of educating boys, read this thread from Twitter. It’s really good. I’m going to suggest workshops like this for the school the Sixlets go to:
http://twitter.com/mattwaldram/status/931969453054717952
So good Sixer. I actually have studied and written about toxic masculinity in black men. Its one of my topics of study along with obstacles faced by black women. One thing I work on where I work know is emotions and how to express them properly. A lot of the toxic crap we teach boys come back to how men “should” act. The first thing they suppress is proper emotional expression. Its awful
It absolutely does come back to that. And oftentimes we are socialising our children with the very best of intentions but completely miss the messages we’re sending. Unintended consequences.
This year has been such sh*t, hasn’t it?
This. It takes already appalling actions into a new level of atmosphere.
He had a little black book of assault. I also feel like that is incriminating evidence. He needs to be in prison. There’s no amount of rehab out there that can fix this creep. He’s a sexual predator and abuser and nobody should feel safe around him.
Arrest him already.
Conspiracy theory: I’ve also heard Ratner was on this list. And rumblings that Wankstain is behind his expose with the intent to help hide and minimize his crimes by showing others are the same, or glutting the market with stories.
Wouldn’t be remotely surprised, it would be in character for the conniving bastard to do something like that.
I think Ratner’s getting off on abusing women is the reason he’s facing heat, finally. Ratner has his own awful self to blame for this, not Harvey Weinstein.
“Ratner has his own awful self to blame for this, not Harvey Weinstein.”
Indeed, but is it not chilling that his name was on a list Weinstein was keeping track of? It’s like blackmailing other sexual predators who were acting the same as him (or, horror, who were ‘sharing’ info about victims).
Not more chilling than raping women, a horror he repeatedly committed, no.
The list doesn’t surprise me. Blackmailing Ratner doesn’t surprise me. Nothing that sewer dwelling ratf*ck of a human surprises me, not anymore.
I cannot work up any ounce of concern for Ratner. I just can’t. He was not a victim of Harvey. He victimized others. End of.
What will never stop being awful is how many people f*cking ignored both of them. Helped them. Enabled them. The magnitude of the numbers…. that is chilling. That one parasite was keeping tabs on another? Doesn’t shock or appall me, since that what these people seem to do. I think I may be desensitized.
As the Guardian UK was reporting this yesterday, indeed Ratner was included in the list too, as far as I could understand from their article.
I’d bet he was also blackmailing other sexual predators, a way to cover each other’s backs in Rapey-world.
Hard to tell if Weinstein is behind it, Ratner has hurt so many women some were bound to come forward in this moment anyway. Weinstein would do something like this tho and Im sure he isnt just sitting around at the moment.
Apparently he was blackmailing others in the industry with this hit list. He had information ranging from Ratner’s predatory behavior to actors, producers & directors that knew about Weinstein’s behavior. I imagine Singer is on that list, too. Possibly Woody Allen, Kevin Spacey & others.. he intended to bully others into silence.
It wouldn’t surprise me in the least. Keeping a list could be a watch list, as in people to watch out for, or it could be a trophy list. And whenever someone like him gets into trouble, then the deflection starts. He’s practically textbook.
And absolutely and completely reprehensible. I don’t think rehab or any kind of therapy will work on someone like this. Lock him up and throw away the key.
Interesting theory! God, they are all so repulsive.
Sounds about right for a psychopath. I thought New York was about ready to press charges. What happened with that? He needs to be punished.
I hope the investigations of him are enough to put him in jail. That’s where this freak belongs. Spacey too.
A predator with a spreadsheet. You know how all those procedural dramas depict serial rapists and murderers collecting “momentos”? It’s like he was collecting the scars he left on his victims. It’s chilling.
Trophies.
Serious question: why hasn’t he been arrested already???
I’m guessing they are gathering info and trying to find evidence that will hold up in a court of law.
In the US there are statutes of limitations on sexual crimes. Since most of these abuzes happened so long ago, he can’t be charged. I suspect they’re looking into the more recent incidents. And hopefully there will be a civil suit.
Jaysus. I didn’t think anything else could surprise me about this man, but that is some deep level sociopathic shit right there.
Like a bottomless pit, isn’t it?
He needs to go to prison…oh and he should lose any and all custody rights to his kids. It’s not safe.
I’m worried about that list. While yes many names are likely those who could “know” something it also likely includes victims who have not come forward. If the list leaks in full victims could be “outed”. It could also include those women who chose for their own reasons to acquiesce. We all know they won’t be treated kindly. That’s all very disturbing.
Yes, I agree. That list sounds like a mixed bag of victims and people (including enablers?) who knew Harvey had victims and might speak out about it. I would also be worried about people being outed as victims.
What a sad mess, I just hope this guy ends up in jail. He is a serial rapist and abuser and that is where he belongs.
You’re absolutely right. And if the whole list is leaked to the public, more sexism will play out right before our eyes as one assumption gets made about any woman named on that list, while men on the list will have the option of being seen as either in collusion with Weinstein OR as someone targeted by Weinstein for their closeness to one of his victims and knowledge of his abuse. No woman will be allowed that explanation for why her name is on the list, even if it’s true.
Hopefully the privacy of unnamed victims will be protected, and women who weren’t helping him abuse others won’t be outed to become targets for misogyny. This is 2017 though, so who knows.
I can’t help thinking a list would be helpful. Can you file a class action suit against an individual?
The sheer magnitude of his depravity continues to appall.
Harvey is not going to go down without dragging people down with him. When he goes on trial for his crimes, he is going to make sure he destroys the lives of many people in the entertainment industry whether they are innocent or not.
ITA – some commenters have said he might commit suicide, but I don’t think so. I have a feeling that this type of vindictive sociopath always goes down fighting. Harvey will have some story in his head of how he is actually the victim, the ‘misunderstood’ one, and he will try to bring down anyone he feels has wronged him.
Look at what he did with Rose; even after he raped her he was still attacking her, trying to show his dominance over her and attempting to bring her down in any way he could. It reminds me a bit of the East Area Rapist who would phone some of his victims, even heard after the attack, just to keep the terror alive in them. Awful stuff.
This is awful, and I agree with you. He’ll expose others out of sheer meanness and cussedness. He’ll make sure that all his victims are outed, and will hurt everyone he can. His is a cruel and vindictive nature. I hope he gets locked up for many years, preferably life. Unfortunately, even from behind bars he can continue to hurt his victims by telling more details about them.
I agree. He will take many others down with him.
Terrifying. He should be in prison.
The list demonstrates awareness that what he was doing was absolutely wrong. No walking it back as to non-consensual for me ( not that I believed it). This sociopath then uses the list for follow-up spying and harassment. Frightening for the victims to say the least. One sick guy!
Serial, criminal, depraved.
I know about Godwin’s law, but I also know my history. The Nazis kept detailed records about the people they were going after and what was going on with them. It’s the first thing I thought when I read this. {shudders}
I was thinking the same. Blood-chilling.
Thats not really Nazi specific. It is more the standard in all governments, even today. Every intelligence service has a branch thats sole purpose is to smear possible opposition.
Disgusting. Criminal.
He needs to go to jail, he must and for many many years, no slap on the wrist. This is so disturbing, I almost couldn’t bring myself to read it, but must in these times.
At least hes an organized asshole
I know it’s not right to comment on appearance, but I can’t help it. Younger pictures of him aren’t conventionally attractive, but they are certainly better than now. I feel like his predations are reflected in his appearance, almost like a reflection of his actions. I also wonder if his pathological desire to hurt beautiful women wasn’t partially linked to his hatred of his own appearance. For such an unattractive man to work in an industry that values beauty above all must have fed his resentment and hatred of that beauty. Therefore he had to harm or sully it. He is despicable in countless ways.
yep, predators like to keep track, its a game/sport contest to them within themselves. sicko.
This is why it’s too soon for anyone to talk about forgiveness (except victims) or anyone talking about a comeback.
This is man that kept tabs on every single woman he went after.
I’d like to know more about this security firm of agents. Who are they? Are they foreigners who just came here to ignore our laws and just terrorize women and their families? Why was this allowed?
He kept a list of his victims but everyone is supposed to forgive him and work with him again. Hmmm what can I say but um NO.
I used to be a fan of Lisa Bloom until she decided to rep him. The leaked stuff shows she was happy to take down victims too. Her mother, who said she’d never rep someone accused of sexual assault, is a much more ethical lawyer.
Are the people on the list those who refused to comply with his sexual assaults to further or sustain their careers; or those who complied , or both? Rape under threat is still rape.
