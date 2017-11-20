Selena Gomez in Coach, with newly bleached hair at the AMAs: ugh or amazing?

Since Taylor Swift is A Whole New Snake this year, she didn’t bother coming out to the AMAs (she did record a message for Diana Ross and that’s it). Taylor didn’t need to come to the AMAs – her album is already the best selling album of 2017 and that’s with barely any promotional stops. So the big-name performer for all of the kids ended up being Selena Gomez. She performed her new single “Wolves” with an artist/DJ (??) named Marshmello. If that made you feel old, I’m with you. Selena wore Coach on the red carpet, because that’s her big endorsement. I’m sort of fine on the dress. Selena also bleached her hair and this was our first time seeing it. It looks awful! I blame Bieber.
Hailee Steinfeld in Mugler. I like Hailee and I want good things for her. But I also want to sit her down and tell her that she’s better than the “sexy” thing she’s trying. This look is not great, but she literally performed in a jacket which didn’t cover her hoo-haw and sparkly panties. *shakes fist at kidz today*
Yara Shahidi in Prada. How cute is this? I mean, I would hate this on someone over the age of 25, but on a teenager like Yara, it’s SO cute and refreshing to see someone go for quirky-weirdness rather than bedazzled lingerie, you know? She’s like a little Chloe Sevigny.
I have no idea who Sabrina Carpenter is but I appreciated the fact that she basically just wore an oversized flannel shirt as a dress. This is Missoni.
Kelly Rowland in Galia Lahav. I was trying to picture this without the leg slit. Would it have looked witchy without the slit? And if it did look witchy, why would that be a bad thing?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Love Hailee and Yara. And I, too, blame the bad blonde hair on Bieber.
Yeah, this girl is constantly making terrible desicions. Relationship with Beiber (who clearly doesn’t care about her based on their history), and this god awful hair. She seems like a not-so-hot mess. It’s clear that she needs to pull these stunts to stay in the spotlight. Her career will probably fade with her highlights…..
Kelly Rowland looks amazing.
I don’t mind Selena. Let her be…she seems nice.
I don’t hate the hair on Selena. The leather dress could have been a smidge longer (I don’t know how she sat without exposing everything). It’s a win for me. I like it.
To me it looks like she tried to turn a leather jacket into a dress. It’s not horrible though.
Selena looks generic with blonde hair. That’s too bad.
I agree. I love her with her natural color. She’s a beautiful young woman and this shade washes her out and makes her look basic.
I’m glad she did the extended root thing. It’ll grow out a lot more gracefully.
I find that she looks like Rita Ora with her hair this color – and it’s not a great thing. Her skin tone ends up looking a little ‘off’ with the shade of blonde she picked. But I also really liked her dark hair – so I’m biased there.
After like 6 months of talking about dying my hair and cutting it, I finally did this weekend. I went from between a 5 and 6 level of brown to between a 3 and a 4. And had the stylist put in some subtle balayage type foils that are sort of caramel colored just to break it up a bit. I loooove it. I’m always so jealous of people who can go SUPER dark – like blue black. Or super blonde. I’m in that in between light brown stage where both ends of the spectrum are too far away to really attempt in a way that would maintain some health to my hair. Plus I’d look really washed out, I think since I’m pretty pale.
‘Her skin tone ends up looking a little ‘off’ with the shade of blonde she picked’
it’s really not her shade, i agree.
Sounds soft and gorgeous… enjoy.
My colouration is very in the middle and I also can’t go to extremes but once I understood how to make it work, it’s fine. I mean, look at J .lo…she actually uses softer hair and wardrobe colours. And she’s not dull.
This is true – she works well with the color she has. She has so much hair too – I have a bit of envy or all of that volume she can create. Mines really fine – but there’s quite a bit of it. So now that I chopped a bunch off, it’s actually looking really full now, which is a nice change. It gets weighed down easily.
Ahhh, but I’m so jealous of people who can fluctuate on the color spectrum. You can get to blondes and brunettes. My hair is almost black with some red tones, and I really can’t go anywhere without having to bleach it-which just makes it look dry.
I’m in the same boat. Just last night I was talking about how when I start to go gray I’ll use those hairs to add some fun color that is out of reach for my dark hair.
I have bleached it (in my much younger past) and it wasn’t a look or experience that I’m interested in repeating.
And probably bleaching it would make it kind of brassy because of all of the pigment? I know sometimes mine can get really brassy when I dabble with highlights. This time we almost didn’t need to add toner – but decided to air on the side of caution. I think it helped that I was going for the more caramel color to break up the dark brown so it has a bit of warmth either way. I was kind of a gingery baby – but it darkened as I got older, then lightened up again slightly. So it’s that mousey-ish brown with some red tones when you look at it in the sun.
I always wanted to go black. My grandmother, mom and dad all had REALLY dark brown hair – almost black. I always thought it looked so cool and reflective. But I think we all tend to want what we don’t have – we like change. I’m pale enough that I have a hard time finding the right foundation (I’m like .5 in Urban Decay) so when I go TOO dark I look a bit corpsey. And it’s hard to find a blonde kind of shade that looks right. I think ultimately this was the best result I’ve gotten from a new color – the stylist did a great job at finding a balance.
I’ve had peek-a-boo highlights done with funky reds and purpley pinks before – I loved them, but it was a pain to keep up, and it always looked like a murder scene the first few times I’d wash my hair afterwards. I actually had my first ‘real’ white hair to cover up this time. Which, honestly I was kind of excited about for the same reason you are Antonym – I just want to be able to put cool colors on it someday. But it seemed to be a one-off for now at least.
Erin-me too on the pale factor. I am white white white, but I live in the self tanner world to get myself to a sort of creamy peach-with my black hair and white skin, I look like a clown with any makeup on, and I’m one step from Snow White. Self Tanner saves me from freaking bluebirds landing on my shoulder.
She does look exactly like Rita Ora.
I’m surprised they seem to share the same face.
I like Selena’s hair as well as her dress. It’s fun to change it up every once in a while. She didn’t look her usual perky smiley self at the awards though.
Selena looks better with dark locks, but she’s only young once and there is nothing wrong with experimenting with your look.
I hate Hailee as a singer looks. They just come off as a kid trying to play dress up.
Her and Kim Kardashian are proof that not every woman should dye their hair blonde. More and more bad clothes every day
IIRC Sabrina Carpenter is from Girl Meets World (the off shoot of Boy Meets World with Cory and Topanga as the parents). Don’t like Selena’s hair and didn’t recognize her when I saw pictures last night.
Selena’s dress is awesome and I love how she’s styled but that hair is not great. But – she’s young and beautiful and can pull off a lot so its the right time to try it for sure.
Sabrina Carpenter and Yara Shahidi have the same stylist and he did right by both but its a fun experiment in style. Sabrina looks cute and fun but manages to make a relatively simple dress look a little like playing dress up. Yara makes an outfit that would look bananas on someone else look breezy because she is just stylish in her bones – you know? She has style – she’s not just being styled.
She looks kind of cute, but I don’t think that’s the look she was going for. Since her low lights are brown and not black, the blonde doesn’t seem as tragic as when a Kardashian tries the same thing. Definitely a Bieber decision….just remember Selena, you can’t go home again and love is not better the second time around……just in songs like you and your bf, ex-exbf sing.
I don’t hate the bleach job on Selena’s hair but her natural brown hair is best. Not many people look good with bleached hair, even Taylor Swift’s bleach hair from the Met Gala party a few years ago doesn’t look good.
Oh, I didn’t realize her natural hair color was brown, I thought it was black. As I said above, she looks cute, she’s a pretty girl, but I don’t think the blonde will last long.
Someone said it in an earlier comment…Rita Ora which was the person she reminded me of.
Yara and Sabrina looked cute and age appropriate.
Also among my favorites were the Stranger Things kids (Caleb, Gatem, and Sadie) who looked snazzy as always. They have such style.
Taylor giving praise to Diana Ross was eye roll worthy. Find someone else to give a tribute. Black twitter was not having it. Hoping there is a post just about Diana
Yara is adorable!
It annoys me that my second thought was: how did she beat Amal Clooney to it?
No idea who Hailee and Yara are but they look amazing.
Actually, Yara is absolute perfection.
Go watch Blackish right now, Yara is part of a great ensemble in that show
Okay wow she looks smoking good and she has legs for days.
I am weirdly digging this whole Blondie look.
Don’t like Selena’s blond dye job. It’s the wrong shade for her and makes her baby face even more pronounced. Perhaps the only good thing about this shade is that she can re-color it a warmer blond with multi tones without having to bleach it again – I think.
I think her natural hair is just stunning, so it’s a shame to see her ditch it, but I don’t mind it as much as I expected. The little hint of dark brown gives it an edge.
Not good! Now she looks like one of the trashy Trashians.
I think Selena looks great! The dress is awesome and fits her well, and her hair is a nice change-up.
I don’t like Yara’s outfit. Bedazzled Dickie work shorts just aren’t cute. And this monstrosity of an outfit takes away from Yara’s gorgeous face.
The rest are also meh.
Ugh. Sorry, but Selena never fails to look basic. It seems like she’s trying so hard to grab attention (Beiber, going blonde) but she just doesn’t have the “it” factor at all. Her performance was weak. It’s a shame, she seems like a nice girl, but I don’t think she’ll ever reach the level of fame she’s reaching for. She needs to take a step back, relax and take care of herself. Her singing career is embarrassing.
She should ditch the singing career and go back to acting. I’m not really impressed with her voice.
I love love love her hair. I think it looks awesome!
“Selena, babe, you are perfect.”
“Aww, thanks Justin!”
“But you’d be really perfect if you looked more like Khloe Kardashian.”
The flannel shirt dress really doesn’t look bad. It’s fitted very nicely. I think that makes a big difference. She’s young enough to pull it off.
I was pretty charmed by it! It’s kind of a coat dress, can you imagine if Princess Kate…?
She should fire her colorist because that’s a bad dye job. I mean you can still see her original color along the hairline? Was this a rush job?
Sorry she looked better before.
I actually like the blonde on her. Though I find in general to be pretty meh bordering on annoying.
On the performances.
Selena looked cute on stage, but completely lip-syncing and not very good, at that. She was really called out.
Kelly Clarkson was ah-mazing.
Pink on the side of a building high up about 30 floors singing and doing flips with her dancers, I was all in. And no lip-syncing. She said she was terrified.
