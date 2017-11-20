“The new trailer for ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ seems pretty amazing” links

Here’s the new trailer for A Wrinkle in Time. [Pajiba]
Pink did her Pink thing at the AMAs. [LaineyGossip]
Usher’s herpes lawsuit has been thrown out. [Dlisted]
Some other royal stories which I missed last week. [Go Fug Yourself]
This is the best possible outcome for The Weinstein Company, which is why I’m sure that none of it will happen. [Jezebel]
Charles Manson is dead now. [The Blemish]
Sheree Whitfield is moving forward. [Reality Tea]
Mariah Carey talks about her favorite Christmas traditions. [OMG Blog]
George Clooney’s twins are already eating solids. [Wonderwall]
Derick Dillard is still talking for some reason. [Starcasm]
I can’t believe they are making A Wrinkle in Time movie!!! So excited. It was my favorite book for YEARS as a child. Trailer looks great too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes also my favorite book as a kid too! very excited!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mine, too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so happy about this! I 💛 these books so much! I wasn’t sure about Mindy, Oprah, and Reese as Mrs Whatsit, Who, and Which, but the trailer may have convinced me. LOVE the kids cast.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m really looking forward to seeing this with my kids!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This looks wildly wonderful … a movie I’m truly looking forward to seeing. That line about darkness traveling faster than light is a bit chilling with a ring of truth to it when you look at the world’s troubles as well as how the universe works. But I don’t know the book.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really want A Wrinkle in Time to be good. The trailer looks promising!
Also–Pink. I mean. I love her. That performance made even my cynical self go “wow!”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks like it’s gonna be a flop
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone took a nice big gulp of Hater-ade this morning, huh?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well hello, Chris Pine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The way George Clooney talks about his twins annoys me. He reinforces gender stereotypes in infants behavior? I don’t think so. He says it all the time, too. He’s going to go full southern charm and have giant bows and lace on his daughter and sports and cars for his son.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now wait, maybe that IS who Georges’ babies are -maybe they DO fit into traditional stereotypical roles. My daughter was always a very stereotypically feminine, delicate, child right from the start (played mommy with stuffed animals, hated getting her hands dirty) and my son from 6 months on would always find the cars and trucks we had from her early years (which she NEVER played with) and play with those, only occasionally interested in the dolls. Ate stink bugs for fun. LOVES BALLS. Despite my TRYING to expose them early to ‘typical’ playthings from both genders. Both of them, however, are sensitive and cautious kids…
Girls and boys are equal, but they can be very different (or similar) and I’m sure some of them, like mine, are exactly like a stereotypical girl or boy would be, even outside of any parental bias. And then there are kids who don’t play into the stereotypical male/female thing. And it’s on a spectrum, but let’s not berate Cloony for this.
So many other things to get pissed at him for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a bigger problem with him using the word ‘thug.’ I really detest that word.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Manson….2017 can have that one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loved the book as a child. I saw the photos earlier this year and wrote it off because the Mrses were so over the top. I still think they look ridiculous but I guess making them do the “homeless tramp” thing (which is how they were outfitted in the book) would be offensive and not translate well for audiences. Their outfits actually work once you see the trailer, and helps convey that they’re magical beings. Also they seem to have brought out the tesseract (sp?) idea to the forefront rather than dumbing the movie down, which makes adds to the “wonder of space travel” thing. But Reese and her nasal voice is just a no-no in any film. Always playing herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse