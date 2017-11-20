“The new trailer for ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ seems pretty amazing” links
  • November 20, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Here’s the new trailer for A Wrinkle in Time. [Pajiba]
Pink did her Pink thing at the AMAs. [LaineyGossip]
Usher’s herpes lawsuit has been thrown out. [Dlisted]
Some other royal stories which I missed last week. [Go Fug Yourself]
This is the best possible outcome for The Weinstein Company, which is why I’m sure that none of it will happen. [Jezebel]
Charles Manson is dead now. [The Blemish]
Sheree Whitfield is moving forward. [Reality Tea]
Mariah Carey talks about her favorite Christmas traditions. [OMG Blog]
George Clooney’s twins are already eating solids. [Wonderwall]
Derick Dillard is still talking for some reason. [Starcasm]

15 Responses to ““The new trailer for ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ seems pretty amazing” links”

  1. Alyce says:
    November 20, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    I can’t believe they are making A Wrinkle in Time movie!!! So excited. It was my favorite book for YEARS as a child. Trailer looks great too!

  2. Lindy says:
    November 20, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    I really want A Wrinkle in Time to be good. The trailer looks promising!

    Also–Pink. I mean. I love her. That performance made even my cynical self go “wow!”.

  3. Ruth says:
    November 20, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    It looks like it’s gonna be a flop

  4. MandyMc says:
    November 20, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Well hello, Chris Pine.

  5. Elyssa Gooding says:
    November 20, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    The way George Clooney talks about his twins annoys me. He reinforces gender stereotypes in infants behavior? I don’t think so. He says it all the time, too. He’s going to go full southern charm and have giant bows and lace on his daughter and sports and cars for his son.

    • Cherbear says:
      November 20, 2017 at 3:22 pm

      Now wait, maybe that IS who Georges’ babies are -maybe they DO fit into traditional stereotypical roles. My daughter was always a very stereotypically feminine, delicate, child right from the start (played mommy with stuffed animals, hated getting her hands dirty) and my son from 6 months on would always find the cars and trucks we had from her early years (which she NEVER played with) and play with those, only occasionally interested in the dolls. Ate stink bugs for fun. LOVES BALLS. Despite my TRYING to expose them early to ‘typical’ playthings from both genders. Both of them, however, are sensitive and cautious kids…

      Girls and boys are equal, but they can be very different (or similar) and I’m sure some of them, like mine, are exactly like a stereotypical girl or boy would be, even outside of any parental bias. And then there are kids who don’t play into the stereotypical male/female thing. And it’s on a spectrum, but let’s not berate Cloony for this.

      So many other things to get pissed at him for.

    • Cherbear says:
      November 20, 2017 at 3:24 pm

      I have a bigger problem with him using the word ‘thug.’ I really detest that word.

  6. KBeth says:
    November 20, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Manson….2017 can have that one.

  7. Spritely says:
    November 20, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Loved the book as a child. I saw the photos earlier this year and wrote it off because the Mrses were so over the top. I still think they look ridiculous but I guess making them do the “homeless tramp” thing (which is how they were outfitted in the book) would be offensive and not translate well for audiences. Their outfits actually work once you see the trailer, and helps convey that they’re magical beings. Also they seem to have brought out the tesseract (sp?) idea to the forefront rather than dumbing the movie down, which makes adds to the “wonder of space travel” thing. But Reese and her nasal voice is just a no-no in any film. Always playing herself.

