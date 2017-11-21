Paris Hilton: In 2006, ‘me & Britney invented the selfie!’

Can we all take a minute to appreciate the national – nay, global – treasure that is Paris Hilton? I get light-headed just thinking of all her contributions to society. In her short 37 years on the planet, Paris has invented reality TV, pretend ditzy airhead, strife-less relationships, DJ rankings, entitlement and Marilyn Monroe. But she’s not one to rest on her laurels – oh no. Paris graciously reminded us that she also invented the selfie. Okay, well – Britney Spears helped her… a little:
11 years ago today, Me & Britney invented the selfie! pic.twitter.com/1byOU5Gp8J
— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 19, 2017
I love her determination to always put herself first – grammar be damned!
Ah yes, November 19, 2006 –I remember it well. I was five months pregnant with #2 and my two-year old son was commander-in-chief at Hecate Temple. Showering was intermittent back then so the makeup from the night before had migrated to the left side of my face and my hair was styled with strawberry milkshake and Cheerios. Of course, I desperately wanted to immortalize the moment but my toddler couldn’t stop sucking on the camera long enough to take the darn photo! But then a call rang out – I think via a pack of teacup Pomeranians? Paris and Britney had done it – they’d invented the selfie and now I could snap a pic – of myself – whenever the mood hit.
But I am really glad Paris finally claimed ownership because I was getting tired of that stupid Robert Cornelius pretending he’d taken the first selfie in 1839. Know who else was trying to take away Paris’ title? These liars. *Rings bell* Shame! For shame all on all those claiming to have taken selfies before 2006. Paris just posted the receipts – BOOM! You’ll be sorry when she invents weddings and doesn’t share the epic photos with you. Just kidding, she’ll totally post them.
Photo credit: WENN Photos
Actually, I invented it in my bathroom in 1996. Sorry girl!
sh*t you beat me by 3 years, here I thought I could snatch the selfie crown. I was using a JoyCam for selfies at news years of 1999.
My friends and I were doing our own version of selfies by turning the disposable camera around to face us and snapping until we got a great shot.
Sorry Paris that was 1998.
LOL!!! You tell her, guys! Stupid Paris…she also invented the “posing so hard your eyes twerk and get wonky” look, sorry Cookie Monster, Paris thinks she got it first…and it should like totally go into the Ripley’s record book or like something, ya know?
MSW
LOL nope I beat you. I was doing it in 1990 in black and white with film 🤣
Anyway I really came here to say:
Paris, NO. Stop trying to make yourself a thing again. Take your money and go away.
Is Paris Hilton still relevant? If indeed she ever was.
Ah 2006…simpler times, indeed.
She also invented pouty look and posing hard as if your life depended on it. She also invented “ being thirsty because no one is paying attention to me”
Yeah, the only thing I will give her credit for is maybe inventing the constant hand-on-the-hip pose that every young girl started doing (and still do) after her. Once Paris did it, I noticed it became a thing…another thing that needs to just disappear along with the duck faces of yore.
Nah that was me age two.
Id pout and pout and with my big lips i looked adorable. So, no. Paris cannot have my trade mark look.
I think I credit her with being the first celeb to COURT and USE the paparazzi, if I’m not mistaken?? Like she was very interactive- posed for them, joked with them…probably made a lot of money from them too! lol
I remember the day vividly. It was terrifying. I was nay but a naive, innocent wisp of a thing vomiting myself into an alcohol coma somewhere on the college campus when I quickly realised the trembling I felt wasn’t entirely from the jaegarbomb, but was also the ground beneath my feet. We were perplexed and terrified because earth quakes don’t happen here. Then all the local and non local wildlife assembled á la the opening Lion King scene which really freaked us out because elephants aren’t native to South Dublin and then the clouds parted which REALLY terrified us because it’s Ireland and we’ve never seen what’s behind clouds before and a thunderous voice declared from on high, ‘That’s hot.’
And we all just knew. Evolution is generally a slow process but that day we all took a monumental leap.
awesome!
Hysterical
LOL. Anything with elephants make me smile.
Oh Paris Hilton, the things you imagine as your contributions to the world!
That’s right. Can a Nobel Prize be far behind? I think not!
Reminds me of what’s his name saying he inventing the internet….
Hah! Ol’ Al Gore?
Ummm I’m pretty sure she’s doing this thing called “joking “ ..
No need to hate on her for a joke.
Her existence is a joke. Don’t steal our fun.
I actually don’t think she’s joking, though. She really is very dim. Also, the girl is as vain and self centered as she is utterly humorless.
If it’s a good joke, it won’t need explanation. People will laugh without being prompted.
I really need to dig out those polaroid selfies my mum and her best friend took back in 1970-something. Not to prove Paris wrong (everyone knows she’s full of crap) or because I think my mum was the first (waves at Robert Cornelius) but because it’s just adorable to me that teenage girls have being doing what they still do now for decades.
Um, Thelma and Louise invented the selfie #facts.
Honestly, she was a big part of making it a thing. Of course people always took pictures of themselves, but they very rarely shared those. Selfie’s were mostly a private thing, because taking a picture of yourself was seen as kind of sad, as what you do when you have no one else to take your picture.
Paris, Kim K etc. are one of the reasons it lost that stigma.
I don’t ever recall a stigma. I remember cameras being thousands of dollars and not easy to operate in that way, but a stigma? I just think as soon as handheld digital cameras became prevalent, so did the selfie.
I don’t know, I remember having disposable cameras and going out with friends to bars, taking tons of “selfies” (whatever they were called back then) and laughing it up. This was back in 2000-2005 or so, so we didn’t really have a way to share them (I guess myspace came around in that time and changed a little of the sharing aspect) other than to make duplicates at the 1 hour photo and then hang them up in collages around our bedrooms/dorm rooms. Even when Myspace was around it was tough to scan pictures, then when digital cameras came about they were so expensive, but even then it was a chore to upload them and all that jazz. I still have photo albums of my girlfriends and I taking pics of ourselves back in middle school at slumber parties. For me, it was always a thrill to drop off the camera, walk around a bit, then reminisce about all the fun we had the night before….but yeah, probably half the photos were selfies.
No, she wasn’t. People didn’t “share” them before because there wasn’t social media on which to share them. People would have shared through photo albums and slide shows. That’s why it seemed more private, because you’d need to see the physical photo.
What made it a big thing were social media and camera phones.
I was taking selfies with my Polaroid in 1990. There’s a shoebox under my bed of little me with freshly crimped hair and an esprit sweatshirt going to selfie town. I’m sure I didn’t invent it, it’s just the impulse of the camera owner to shamelessly waste film on glamour selfies. Kids these days don’t really know how much it used to cost to take a selfie.
The View showed a selfie of Sinatra from the 50′s. And Ana Navarro pointed out that artists from centuries ago painted selfies. So no, Paris. Have a seat.
She is way too old to still be this vapid.
Lol.. she’s joking right??
Yeah. She is saying random stuff to be in the news. She doesn’t care what she says as long as it is meaningless
Shes just becoming a real housewife. Go back to school or something, Paris!
she must be seething these days that ivanka stole her racist-blonde-real-estate-heiress thunder
Robert Cornelius was a babe!
Haha! That’s what I got out of this, too. Total hottie
I’ve got selfies of myself at age 13 back in 1992. Get over yourself, Paris.
something nice: her hair color looks so much better.
I invented interdemensional travel through secret worm holes under the arctic shelf that allows me to visit parallel universes but you don’t see me bragging about it, Paris.
I love that you can’t tell if she’s being entirely earnest or sarcastic because she would absolutely do this. Rich people are wild, yo.
Aww Hecate, I’m five months pregnant with my #2 and my son is 2 years old.
And hot damn, Robert Cornelius.
Congratulations on the baby. I do not envy you with a baby and a toddler. I have done it too many times. Lol In truth make sure you have your camera handy. The photos of your toddler reacting to the baby are priceless. Especially if you have a little helper, who likes to be part of taking care of the baby.
I am highly sure she was joking around here.
2006… simpler times indeed. That was when my 11-year-old self actually loved listening to her song Stars Are Blind (which was a top 10 hit here in Germany I think?) and now that song is bringing back nostalgia for me. Hate me now but I still think it’s actually somehow a nice song.
Actually that song might be the best contribution to society she ever did? (which doesn’t mean much if you go by all her other “contributions that Hecate listed above lol)
*losing it over this hilarious article*
That’s not something I’d be bragging about.
