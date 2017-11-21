Paris Hilton: In 2006, ‘me & Britney invented the selfie!’

Can we all take a minute to appreciate the national – nay, global – treasure that is Paris Hilton? I get light-headed just thinking of all her contributions to society. In her short 37 years on the planet, Paris has invented reality TV, pretend ditzy airhead, strife-less relationships, DJ rankings, entitlement and Marilyn Monroe. But she’s not one to rest on her laurels – oh no. Paris graciously reminded us that she also invented the selfie. Okay, well – Britney Spears helped her… a little:

I love her determination to always put herself first – grammar be damned!

Ah yes, November 19, 2006 –I remember it well. I was five months pregnant with #2 and my two-year old son was commander-in-chief at Hecate Temple. Showering was intermittent back then so the makeup from the night before had migrated to the left side of my face and my hair was styled with strawberry milkshake and Cheerios. Of course, I desperately wanted to immortalize the moment but my toddler couldn’t stop sucking on the camera long enough to take the darn photo! But then a call rang out – I think via a pack of teacup Pomeranians? Paris and Britney had done it – they’d invented the selfie and now I could snap a pic – of myself – whenever the mood hit.

But I am really glad Paris finally claimed ownership because I was getting tired of that stupid Robert Cornelius pretending he’d taken the first selfie in 1839. Know who else was trying to take away Paris’ title? These liars. *Rings bell* Shame! For shame all on all those claiming to have taken selfies before 2006. Paris just posted the receipts – BOOM! You’ll be sorry when she invents weddings and doesn’t share the epic photos with you. Just kidding, she’ll totally post them.

46 Responses to “Paris Hilton: In 2006, ‘me & Britney invented the selfie!’”

  1. msw says:
    November 21, 2017 at 11:24 am

    Actually, I invented it in my bathroom in 1996. Sorry girl!

    Reply
  2. Kitten says:
    November 21, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Ah 2006…simpler times, indeed.

    Reply
  3. Skoochy says:
    November 21, 2017 at 11:27 am

    I remember the day vividly. It was terrifying. I was nay but a naive, innocent wisp of a thing vomiting myself into an alcohol coma somewhere on the college campus when I quickly realised the trembling I felt wasn’t entirely from the jaegarbomb, but was also the ground beneath my feet. We were perplexed and terrified because earth quakes don’t happen here. Then all the local and non local wildlife assembled á la the opening Lion King scene which really freaked us out because elephants aren’t native to South Dublin and then the clouds parted which REALLY terrified us because it’s Ireland and we’ve never seen what’s behind clouds before and a thunderous voice declared from on high, ‘That’s hot.’
    And we all just knew. Evolution is generally a slow process but that day we all took a monumental leap.

    Reply
  4. Littlestar says:
    November 21, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Oh Paris Hilton, the things you imagine as your contributions to the world!

    Reply
  5. Astrid says:
    November 21, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Reminds me of what’s his name saying he inventing the internet….

    Reply
  6. Lucy says:
    November 21, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Ummm I’m pretty sure she’s doing this thing called “joking “ ..
    No need to hate on her for a joke.

    Reply
  7. Chell says:
    November 21, 2017 at 11:33 am

    I really need to dig out those polaroid selfies my mum and her best friend took back in 1970-something. Not to prove Paris wrong (everyone knows she’s full of crap) or because I think my mum was the first (waves at Robert Cornelius) but because it’s just adorable to me that teenage girls have being doing what they still do now for decades.

    Reply
  8. Oliver's mom says:
    November 21, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Um, Thelma and Louise invented the selfie #facts.

    Reply
  9. Jussie says:
    November 21, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Honestly, she was a big part of making it a thing. Of course people always took pictures of themselves, but they very rarely shared those. Selfie’s were mostly a private thing, because taking a picture of yourself was seen as kind of sad, as what you do when you have no one else to take your picture.

    Paris, Kim K etc. are one of the reasons it lost that stigma.

    Reply
    • Originaltessa says:
      November 21, 2017 at 11:43 am

      I don’t ever recall a stigma. I remember cameras being thousands of dollars and not easy to operate in that way, but a stigma? I just think as soon as handheld digital cameras became prevalent, so did the selfie.

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      November 21, 2017 at 12:11 pm

      I don’t know, I remember having disposable cameras and going out with friends to bars, taking tons of “selfies” (whatever they were called back then) and laughing it up. This was back in 2000-2005 or so, so we didn’t really have a way to share them (I guess myspace came around in that time and changed a little of the sharing aspect) other than to make duplicates at the 1 hour photo and then hang them up in collages around our bedrooms/dorm rooms. Even when Myspace was around it was tough to scan pictures, then when digital cameras came about they were so expensive, but even then it was a chore to upload them and all that jazz. I still have photo albums of my girlfriends and I taking pics of ourselves back in middle school at slumber parties. For me, it was always a thrill to drop off the camera, walk around a bit, then reminisce about all the fun we had the night before….but yeah, probably half the photos were selfies.

      Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      November 21, 2017 at 5:17 pm

      No, she wasn’t. People didn’t “share” them before because there wasn’t social media on which to share them. People would have shared through photo albums and slide shows. That’s why it seemed more private, because you’d need to see the physical photo.

      What made it a big thing were social media and camera phones.

      Reply
  10. Originaltessa says:
    November 21, 2017 at 11:35 am

    I was taking selfies with my Polaroid in 1990. There’s a shoebox under my bed of little me with freshly crimped hair and an esprit sweatshirt going to selfie town. I’m sure I didn’t invent it, it’s just the impulse of the camera owner to shamelessly waste film on glamour selfies. Kids these days don’t really know how much it used to cost to take a selfie.

    Reply
  11. Radley says:
    November 21, 2017 at 11:43 am

    The View showed a selfie of Sinatra from the 50′s. And Ana Navarro pointed out that artists from centuries ago painted selfies. So no, Paris. Have a seat.

    She is way too old to still be this vapid.

    Reply
  12. Green_eyes says:
    November 21, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Lol.. she’s joking right??

    Reply
  13. Lea Ann Macrery says:
    November 21, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Shes just becoming a real housewife. Go back to school or something, Paris!

    Reply
  14. ashleesimpsonsnose says:
    November 21, 2017 at 11:54 am

    she must be seething these days that ivanka stole her racist-blonde-real-estate-heiress thunder

    Reply
  15. Frosty says:
    November 21, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Robert Cornelius was a babe!

    Reply
  16. L84Tea says:
    November 21, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    I’ve got selfies of myself at age 13 back in 1992. Get over yourself, Paris.

    Reply
  17. Moneypenny424 says:
    November 21, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    something nice: her hair color looks so much better.

    Reply
  18. Electric Tuba says:
    November 21, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    I invented interdemensional travel through secret worm holes under the arctic shelf that allows me to visit parallel universes but you don’t see me bragging about it, Paris.

    Reply
  19. Veronica says:
    November 21, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    I love that you can’t tell if she’s being entirely earnest or sarcastic because she would absolutely do this. Rich people are wild, yo.

    Reply
  20. Sarah B says:
    November 21, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Aww Hecate, I’m five months pregnant with my #2 and my son is 2 years old.

    And hot damn, Robert Cornelius.

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      November 21, 2017 at 5:59 pm

      Congratulations on the baby. I do not envy you with a baby and a toddler. I have done it too many times. Lol In truth make sure you have your camera handy. The photos of your toddler reacting to the baby are priceless. Especially if you have a little helper, who likes to be part of taking care of the baby.

      Reply
  21. Noely says:
    November 21, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    I am highly sure she was joking around here.

    2006… simpler times indeed. That was when my 11-year-old self actually loved listening to her song Stars Are Blind (which was a top 10 hit here in Germany I think?) and now that song is bringing back nostalgia for me. Hate me now but I still think it’s actually somehow a nice song.
    Actually that song might be the best contribution to society she ever did? (which doesn’t mean much if you go by all her other “contributions that Hecate listed above lol)

    Reply
  22. ichsi says:
    November 21, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    *losing it over this hilarious article*

    Reply
  23. You Are Not Your Selfie says:
    November 21, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    That’s not something I’d be bragging about.

    Reply

