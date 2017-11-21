H.R. McMaster allegedly said Trump is an idiot with the intelligence of a ‘kindergartner’

Embed from Getty Images

I didn’t even get a chance to cover any of the many Donald Trump stories yesterday because there was so much other gossip. So, let’s recap some of the major headlines: Baby Fists threw a series of Twitter tantrums about African-American athletes and how “ungrateful” they are. I told you, and many other people have told you: “ungrateful” is the new “uppity.” It’s the Bigly klan code. The Washington Post also did a fascinating story about how the Bigly White House is bracing for a “long winter” full of many, many headlines and brutal revelations about the Trump-Russia investigation – go here to read. But let’s talk about something fun! Let’s talk about how Bigly’s National Security Adviser thinks Bigly is a moron.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster mocked President Trump’s intelligence at a private dinner with a powerful tech CEO, according to five sources with knowledge of the conversation. Over a July dinner with Oracle CEO Safra Catz — who has been mentioned as a candidate for several potential administration jobs — McMaster bluntly trashed his boss, said the sources, four of whom told BuzzFeed News they heard about the exchange directly from Catz. The top national security official dismissed the president variously as an “idiot” and a “dope” with the intelligence of a “kindergartner,” the sources said. A sixth source who was not familiar with the details of the dinner told BuzzFeed News that McMaster had made similarly derogatory comments about Trump’s intelligence to him in private, including that the president lacked the necessary brainpower to understand the matters before the National Security Council. Both Oracle and the Trump administration heatedly denied the comments that Catz later recounted. “Actual participants in the dinner deny that General McMaster made any of the comments attributed to him by anonymous sources. Those false comments represent the diametric opposite of General McMaster’s actual views,” said Michael Anton, a spokesman for the National Security Council. Oracle’s top DC operative, who attended the dinner with Catz, also denied that McMaster made the comments his boss later recounted to others. The meeting, Oracle senior VP for government affairs Ken Glueck said, was about China, and “none of the statements attributed to General McMaster were said.” Glueck added that Catz “concurs entirely” with his account of the dinner. Glueck responded to repeated inquiries only after BuzzFeed News contacted the NSC. And according to two sources with knowledge of the situation, administration officials threatened to retaliate against several figures with knowledge of the July dinner if they spoke to BuzzFeed News. Asked whether he had made his statement under pressure from the administration, Glueck responded, “ridiculous.”

[From Buzzfeed]

McMaster is often cited – along with John Kelly – as a moderating influence on Trump’s worst instincts. Like, we’re supposed to believe that Kelly and McMaster would stop a nuclear war if Trump’s itchy Twitter fingers ever decided to become itchy bombin’ fingers. Personally, I don’t believe in their abilities. Kelly is a hack, a liar and a fantasist and McMaster has the look of a man who sold his soul and he’s still shocked by it. Of course Donald Trump is an idiot, a dope, an intemperate and psychotic man-baby with the intelligence of a child (except I actually think most kindergarteners are probably smarter). So here’s the thing, McMaster: quit. Quit, or turn over all of the evidence to Bob Mueller.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images