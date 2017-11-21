H.R. McMaster allegedly said Trump is an idiot with the intelligence of a ‘kindergartner’

I didn’t even get a chance to cover any of the many Donald Trump stories yesterday because there was so much other gossip. So, let’s recap some of the major headlines: Baby Fists threw a series of Twitter tantrums about African-American athletes and how “ungrateful” they are. I told you, and many other people have told you: “ungrateful” is the new “uppity.” It’s the Bigly klan code. The Washington Post also did a fascinating story about how the Bigly White House is bracing for a “long winter” full of many, many headlines and brutal revelations about the Trump-Russia investigation – go here to read. But let’s talk about something fun! Let’s talk about how Bigly’s National Security Adviser thinks Bigly is a moron.
National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster mocked President Trump’s intelligence at a private dinner with a powerful tech CEO, according to five sources with knowledge of the conversation. Over a July dinner with Oracle CEO Safra Catz — who has been mentioned as a candidate for several potential administration jobs — McMaster bluntly trashed his boss, said the sources, four of whom told BuzzFeed News they heard about the exchange directly from Catz. The top national security official dismissed the president variously as an “idiot” and a “dope” with the intelligence of a “kindergartner,” the sources said.
A sixth source who was not familiar with the details of the dinner told BuzzFeed News that McMaster had made similarly derogatory comments about Trump’s intelligence to him in private, including that the president lacked the necessary brainpower to understand the matters before the National Security Council.
Both Oracle and the Trump administration heatedly denied the comments that Catz later recounted. “Actual participants in the dinner deny that General McMaster made any of the comments attributed to him by anonymous sources. Those false comments represent the diametric opposite of General McMaster’s actual views,” said Michael Anton, a spokesman for the National Security Council.
Oracle’s top DC operative, who attended the dinner with Catz, also denied that McMaster made the comments his boss later recounted to others. The meeting, Oracle senior VP for government affairs Ken Glueck said, was about China, and “none of the statements attributed to General McMaster were said.” Glueck added that Catz “concurs entirely” with his account of the dinner.
Glueck responded to repeated inquiries only after BuzzFeed News contacted the NSC. And according to two sources with knowledge of the situation, administration officials threatened to retaliate against several figures with knowledge of the July dinner if they spoke to BuzzFeed News. Asked whether he had made his statement under pressure from the administration, Glueck responded, “ridiculous.”
McMaster is often cited – along with John Kelly – as a moderating influence on Trump’s worst instincts. Like, we’re supposed to believe that Kelly and McMaster would stop a nuclear war if Trump’s itchy Twitter fingers ever decided to become itchy bombin’ fingers. Personally, I don’t believe in their abilities. Kelly is a hack, a liar and a fantasist and McMaster has the look of a man who sold his soul and he’s still shocked by it. Of course Donald Trump is an idiot, a dope, an intemperate and psychotic man-baby with the intelligence of a child (except I actually think most kindergarteners are probably smarter). So here’s the thing, McMaster: quit. Quit, or turn over all of the evidence to Bob Mueller.
I hope they write a tell all book about Trump.
Oh, I’m sure someone will, eventually.
I hope we’re all alive to read it.
Well, they’ll all have to pay legal fees somehow.
I don’t want to pay a penny to anyone involved in this fiasco, but will certainly look forward to the free excerpts.
It’s more about putin- trump is just russia’s pliant puppet. We all -agree- trump’s a gaudy capitalist. Putin put him in power w a sinister -just barely legal- war of influence via social media. The collusion part can’t be proved fast enough, but it will happen. My point is, do you really think putin was going to install a shining competent and compassionate leader??!!
If anyone working in the White House DOESN’T think Trump is an idiot, then they’re dumber than he is.
Exactly. I go back and forth between being ok with McMaster and thinking at least he can keep Trump in check and being enraged that he’s enabling him.
Ha! My first thought reading this headline: tell us something we *don’t* already know! Personally, I think all of these people that support the Dumpster, and know this about his mentality, are committing a form of treason (in that they take oaths to “protect the country from all agents foreign AND domestic“). They are failing BIGLY.
Yes! First thing I thought of too. I can’t imagine going from working for Obama and now this, can you?! It must feel like the end is near to a lot of people that now have to deal with a toddler as their boss.
65% of America agrees.
Once January comes, there will be a flood of resignations. Cohn and Tillerson are getting out. Shall we add McMaster?
And your mouth to God’s ears I am hoping DeVos and Carson are on that list.
I’d be surprised if Devos bails yet, I think she wants to do more (damage) before she goes. Unless she’s worried about legal issues, then she’ll bolt.
De Vos won’t go anywhere until she totally dismantles the public school system.
No lies detected-carry on.
I have no doubt he said this and it’s entirely true, as anyone who’s paying attention can clearly see. And I also get irritated with the narrative that Trump’s generals are staying in the administration because they know Trump desperately needs some adults at the daycare center. I mean… are they really these noble guys taking one for the team on behalf of frightened Americans who worry that orange emperor has the nuclear codes? Or do they stand to gain from their stint in the administration? The whole administration is full of a bunch of kleptocrats using their position to make money on the side and have shady business dealings. I’m sure there’s something McMaster is getting out of it.
Exactly. They are not in it to help our country. They are in it for themselves. They wanted to be in politics, now they have their opportunity. Stick with the dumb 45, he won’t last forever. But by then, people will know who they are and they have experience. So sick of people painting themselves as saviors. It makes people feel better because they realize Trump is a idiot. To think someone is there who will keep the country from running into the ground. But they are mistaken.
Yes, he’s getting power, prestige, money (and lots of it), tax breaks, excellent top-of-the-line health care.
That’s why they are all in it. It’s rare to find a politician who is in it for the people. Obama was rare, but there is no doubt he enjoyed all the above mentioned things as well.
Time to stop idolizing politicians, on all sides. They are put on some pedestal as the beacons of virtue for us “common folk” like they are deities.
I think McMasters might be slightly different from Kelly in this. As soon as he became the National security adviser he forced out Bannon from sitting in on security briefings and returned to policies established under Obama. He also kept Obama appointees and removed everyone instated by Flynn. Bannon supposedly started a smear campaign against McMasters. Not that I’m pinning all my hope on McMasters, but Kelly was already established as someone with the same ideology as Trump, racist, sexist and conservative. McMasters’ book on the Vietnam war shows some real depth.
@Wilma
I hope you are right. I get despondent about the whole administration I stop reading and watching anything for a break. There are just so many things every day to catch up on, and then there is always research involved to connect people and so on. I will trust your word on this.
Kelly showed his butt. I haven’t seen him lately. I guess General Goebbels is a little too extra for 45. 🙄
I agree Wilma – I think Kelly has shown himself to be a racist hack, but I do think McMaster and Mattis, both who have a long history of military service and working with competent adults, are sticking around out of fear of what Dump might do. I think both have recognized he’s a dumbass nutball, and know there needs to be some adults in the room.
That doesn’t make them good guys, or eliminate the possibility that they’re getting something out of it all too, but I think, or hope at least, that they’re there for the country too.
That said, if they really do feel he is incompetent and dangerous, why aren’t they DOING something about it??? I think Congress would listen to them.
Look at Spicer – he’s getting all kinds of speaking engagements now. Of course they’re in it for themselves.
I think the difference between Trump and kindergartners is that he is stuck and stunted at about that age whereas most six years olds are eager to learn and they grow and evolve.
MTE.
Kids are kids and they grow and grow. Some of them turn into decent humans. Not all apparently…
Also, kindergartners generally bring people joy!
Kindergartners are also (generally) empathetic and are pretty obsessed with fairness—so quite unlike Trump.
All the kindergartners I’ve ever known love animals, and would cry at that thought of something bad happening to them.
And Kindergarteners can read or are learning how to read.
He’s not just an idiot, he’s such a vicious and malignant idiot.
Very good point Esmom. Plus most kindergarteners have a moral compass.
No one in this administration has an ounce of integrity. If Trump lacks the intelligence to understand national security issues, McMaster should publicly call for his impeachment.
That’s an insult to kindergartners.
True, Bj.
In the annals of this, the final season of America, the gold plated catchphrase that defined it will no doubt be “No shit, Sherlock”.
@Grabbyhands. Ok, now I want a gold plaque that says that…
if he is so concerned he should be urging congress to proceed with impeachment proceedings or quit and start talking publicly about what is going on in the white house.
he’s not going to b/c he doesn’t want to give up his own power. adults in the room my ass. can’t wait for his hostage statement where he denies he said all this stuff, strokes trump’s balls and yells at a black person.
This^^
Yessss!!!!
Trump isn’t even as intelligent as toddlers at daycare. Saying he’s as smart as kids in kindergarten would be an exaggeration
trump’s reply to that would be ‘I can draw a horsey so much better..my horsey is the best ever and I get all the ice cream and those little losers don’t get any’
“ The top national security official dismissed the president variously as an “idiot” and a “dope” with the intelligence of a “kindergartner,”
Wow! Someone from the White House said something completely true!! 😮
Are we not going to discuss the most hilarious Trumptastic story of this holiday week? Princess Nagini’s advice on affordable Thanksgiving decor? Set your $300 a place setting fine china & waterford crystal on paper place mats with paper napkins on your kitchen island, toss a giant clam shell in the center, fill it with moldy pumpkins and other weird crap, randomly scatter more moldy pumpkins about the plates and surface of the kitchen island and VOILA! Thanksgiving!
What?!? Where is this? I need to see her failed tablescapes!
Look up Ivanka Trump HQ on Twitter. It’s about 3 tweets down. The responses are everything. My favorite was the photograph of the prison meal.
https://twitter.com/skinnyd0gs/status/931718131038474240
DEAD.
I did see that. Because all senior white house advisors offer home decor advice. And I’m sure she’s eating Thanksgiving dinner at her kitchen island. Gah.
Neelyo, you can find it on Twitter. The replies are priceless, including one about how that type of clam is illegal to take from the beach, lol!
Lol. Ivanka must be the only one who thinks of putting a clam shell on the table as a Thanksgiving decoration. Maybe she also puts the sticks of her favorite champagne popsicles in it when she’s finished with them
Now, let’s not conflate (yes, I’m using the Trump usage) our holidays. Giant clam shells are for being thankful while champagne popsicles are for honoring those who fell in battle on Memorial Day. If you must recycle your popsicle sticks, shove little crabapples on the end before tossing them into the clam shell.
That thing was a laughingstock and as tacky as the gold in the Trump Tower. She has no taste, and I suppose this is part of her Complicity Lifestyle guru beta testing.
She is becoming as loathed as her father. She is hated by everyone else in the administration and by the White House staff.
I have to say I find her unmasking delicious.
She just did a “tax policy event” in my area (along with my lovely Congressman who I hope will get the boot in 2018) and it was “invite only”. I’m sure they knew if it was open to the public, it would not go well.
I’m sure Martha Stewart is snickering over her attempts at domesticity. I don’t even think Complicity Barbie knows how to cook! However, she needs to find a job when they haul Daddy and Dickless Ken to jail. So there you go.
Happy Thanksgiving McMaster!
Well that about sums it up.
Okay, I was all set to be righteously indignant about this post and these complicit men but that last photo killed me. It reminded me of the “what what video” .
You have to see the first one by Maxwell here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbGkxcY7YFU
And South Park’s version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SmR2lNhr8pc
Trump could pass for a fat little kid in south park and the 2 behind them being backup dancers. someone needs to make that video for me now.
And ? It is true .
That is insulting to kindergarteners.
Big changes in thinking ability and emotional maturity seem to occur around the age of five and then around the age of nine or ten. That’s why five year olds are so interesting to talk with. Very different from even just a year before.
It’s typical for extreme narcissists to be stuck in the age range 6-10. My brother has always said Trump is a four year old. He really does strike me that way also. He didn’t make that big leap forward cognitively and emotionally that is the normal developmental stage for humans. Or maybe he’s regressed to that point. He developed enough thinking ability to get by as an adult, but he certainly seems emotionally delayed.
I wonder what his mother was like. I saw a photo of her as a young woman and she was a good looking woman who looked strikingly like Barron. But what kind of a mother was she? We can guess that KKK-loving Fred was nasty as a father. Did Trump have two bad parents? Or was he born damaged?
@jwoolman, I completely agree. I think your statement about “regression” is accurate. While Trump has always been a steaming pile of excrement, videos of him as a younger man show that he was once able to string a series of words into a coherent statement. Somewhere along the way he lost that ability, and rambles like a lunatic.
Let’s not talk about the mother. I wonder what his sister, US Circuit Judge Maryanne Trump Barry is like. She was confirmed by both a GOP (Reagan) and Dem (Clinton) so she has bipartisan support. She’s an “unelected” or “so-called” judge that the orange lizard likes to denigrate.
I’m curious about what her thoughts are with this $hit show.
“Those false comments represent the diametric opposite of General McMaster’s actual views”.
Mmm. Clearly Mr Ken Glueck may be “Oracle’s top DC operative” but he’s lousy at the deny and deflect game. It would be hard enough to persuade us that McMaster doesn’t think Trump is an idiot when this is a self evident truth to most but to attempt to make us think that McMaster believes Trump is some sort of advanced genius smacks of North Korean levels of PR. What’s that you say? McMaster thinks that Trump is a highly tactical strategist and clear thinking power player who always gets a hole-in-one on the golf course? Sure, Jan.
I have read several articles that lead me to believe a military coup has already occurred. The general in charge of nuclear weapons said he’s not an idiot. That implies something. I personally believe we have suffered a soft, silent military coup, and it makes me feel better and safer.
I also completely lack confidence in McMaster and Kelly. McMaster has shown he is willing to step on a podium and regurgitate Trump’s delusions. Kelly has revealed himself to be a blatant racist in his tirade of lies against Rep. Frederica Wilson.
Nobody can control the dangerous impulses of the maniacal man-toddler in the WH. Our only real hope is that Trump is ousted or resigns in disgrace.
Godspeed Mueller.
He is correct. Trump is also a moron.
Trump wishes he had the vocabulary of a kindergartner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100 Jayna
