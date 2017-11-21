“Roy Moore first took notice of his wife Kayla when she was only 15 or 16″

Roy Moore is still in the race for the Alabama Senate seat. The special election is in a few weeks, and while Democrat Doug Jones is polling well, I am still concerned that Roy Moore will eventually be elected, because Peak 2017. Yesterday, one of Roy Moore’s victims sat down for her first TV interview on the Today Show. Leigh Corfman was one of the first women to speak out to the Washington Post, and her story is the most disturbing (although, to be honest, all of the stories are pretty disturbing). She was 14 years old when she met Roy Moore at the county courthouse, and he asked her out and then molested her. Allow Leigh to tell her story:
“I wonder how many ‘me’s he doesn’t know.” Leigh is so effective here, so honest, so believable. Meanwhile, Roy Moore and his wife Kayla have been saying that all of the accusers are liars and famewhores. Kayla Moore has been borderline delusional in the defense of her husband in public and online. Well, guess what? Kayla caught Roy Moore’s eye when she was just 15 or 16. From AL.com:
Here’s Moore’s account of how he met his now-wife, Kayla Moore. First, read his book. In it, Moore describes how he met his wife at a Christmas party hosted by friends. He would have been 37. She was 23.
“Many years before, I had attended a dance recital at Gadsden State Junior College,” Moore wrote. “I remembered one of the special dances performed by a young woman whose first and last names began with the letter ‘K.’ It was something I had never forgotten. Could that young woman have been Kayla Kisor?” Moore later determined that it was. “Long afterward, I would learn that Kayla had, in fact, performed a special dance routine at Gadsden State years before,” he wrote.
Take a second to think about what’s being said here. Moore first took notice of Kayla at a dance recital? Perhaps you’re wondering what “many years” means, and I wondered that too. Luckily, Moore again has cleared that up for us. In an interview Moore gave earlier this year, he gave a similar account, but for one detail.
“It was, oh gosh, eight years later, or something, I met her,” Moore said. “And when she told me her name, I remembered ‘K. K.,’ and I said, ‘Haven’t I met you before?’”
It’s a simple matter of subtraction. When Roy Moore first took notice of Kayla she would have been as young as 15. There’s a little fuzziness, to be sure, in the timeline. There’s the “or something” Moore fudges with in the interview. Eight years before could have been slightly too early to put Moore in Gadsden, he started work as an deputy district attorney there in 1977. So maybe she was 15, or maybe she was 16. But still, here is a grown man at about 30 years old attending a girls’ dance recital, and doing what exactly? This would have been 1976 or 1977. (My best guess is the latter.)
It was in 1977, Wendy Miller says, when Moore first approached her at the Gadsden Mall, where she was working as a Santa’s helper. She was 14 at the time. It was in 1977, Beverly Young Nelson says, when Moore assaulted her behind the Old Hickory House restaurant, where she worked as a waitress. She was 16 at the time.
So Roy Moore wasn’t just preying on little girls at the mall and the local diners and the courthouse (where he worked). He was also attending girls’ dance recitals and keeping his eye on 15-year-olds. Congrats, Republicans. You’ve really outdone yourselves with this one.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
He feels like the manifestation of their beliefs.
Yes. These extreme right wing lunatics are the natural byproduct of years of pandering to the lowest common denominator. The Republican party is Dr. Frankenstein and Trump and Moore are their monsters.
@Third Ginger and Reef
I personally don’t think most of those male Gop’er care about the fetus because it doesn’t make sense to care about a fetus and not the newborn baby (removing healthcare services for children).
In religion abortion has *always* been about the morality of a woman to have sex for pleasure without consequences. Religious men can but not women. The pregnancy is meant to be a visual scarlet letter of her *sins*. It allows these men to shame her as no longer a virgin and for the reglious women to ostracize her. They NEED the visual representation of her crime against their version of religion.
As is seen by the Pastors defending Moore’s sexual assault of underage girls, I will bet you a billion dollars that if men where the ones who carried the pregnancy, the religious right will find a Bible verse that claims it is immoral to NOT get an abortion. There is nothing moral or ethical about these people, they just are better at selling their agenda to the American public.
P.S. I recommend looking up interviews with Professor Michael Eric Dyson, a religious liberal that breaks down the misuse of Biblical verses by the Right Wing to support immoral behavior. He is pretty entertaining too.
Agreed. It’s also another example of an attempt to control female sexuality through fear. The hope is that as long as women and teenage girls have to fear unwanted, out-of-wedlock childbirths that can make their lives harder- or even dangerous- legs will stay closed. That way, god-fearing manly men will get those innocent virgin brides (human females at the zenith of their value, according to patriarchy) that they’re clearly entitled to. So much of what people insist is about morality and ‘respectability’ for women and girls is really about objectification, control, men’s virginity fetishes, and sexual jealousy.
his wife feels like the personification of a republican voter – blinkers on and go. When shit hits the fan, keep supporting your man.
Moore supporters hate minorities, LGBT people, immigrants, and any woman who exercises her right to an abortion more than they hate a child molester. They often come close to admitting this, but they couch the sentiment in code words such as Jones has “San Francisco values.”
But ABORTION, ya’ll. ABORTION!!!!
It’ll be really interesting to see if ‘Bamas only care about kids when they’re a couple of cells in utero.
@Reef. Most Right to Lifers only care about kids in utero as shown by the pols they support.
It’s funny they don’t believe in abortion but they won’t support families living in poverty (no CHIP for you kids. Try to stay healthy). It’s like don’t you dare get rid of the baby but if you don’t want it we refuse to take care of it.
They suck.
René Angelil & Céline Dion. She was 12.
Don’t get me started on René & Céline Dion, I’ve always found there relationship gross and inappropriate.
No kidding. As much as I love Celine I did not like him at all. It’s more like he locked down his meal ticket when he seduced her.
God that is just disgusting
Yeah, I don’t think this surprises anyone.
Oh hell no! Didn’t you head the Alabama Officials who said something along the lines of “I don’t care as long as a Democrat doesn’t get in”? That is ALL that is important to them at this point. It is beyond disgusting.
I know. I have high schoolers and imagining a 30-something guy hanging around the girls’ dance recitals is so gross.
I truly expected that he knew her from her teen years. But the dance recital is a tad surprising (and more creepy). My guess was he met her at a high school game or the mall.
He’s probably still doing it but his latest victims are still too young, scared and ashamed to say anything. Or worse yet, their parents support Moore.
Please Alabama, don’t elect him. I’m begging you.
I know someone who teaches at the local university in the area. She’s heard from a couple of students who claim Moore bought them drinks at the, you guessed it, Gadsden Mall. He told them if anyone found out, he’d be in trouble. They are excited to vote for him, btw, and don’t see a connection with these stories. This is why we can’t have nice things…
And some GOP members are going to vote for him because they need a republican.
This is what happens when you value the party over country. I don’t want to hear anything else about the “party of american values” or “fiscal conservatives” bunch of BS
He won’t apologize or acknowledge the fact that his preference is teenagers. The president won’t denounce his actions, just that of any Democrat. The snowflakes seemed more outraged when Tyga was dating the then teenaged Kylie Jenner. Old man may love his girls, but this sick twist isn’t above the law, even if his sad and pathetic wife approves. Come on trump, drain your damn swamp.
So this week’s spin is that it is super romantic for a 30 year old man to creep on teenagers because that was how he met his future wife so it is super okay.
WHAT WAS HE DOING AT A GIRLS’ DANCE RECITAL
Why was he there? Was he solo? Did he know any of the participants? Did no one think it was odd that he was probably just trolling for sweet young things??
These stories have brought back a flood of memories for me lately. This reminds of the homecoming dance Sophomore year when grown men for some reason we’re at the dance. Not chaperoning, but mingling with the kids. My 15 year old friend (who was my date since we didn’t have dates) left with a 23 year old man. The boy I had a crush on was also sleeping with a married 24 year old mom during that time. He was also 15. At the time, I thought well hell, what’s wrong with me? I must be too immature. This is why even teens need protection. This is why it’s not ok. Puberty hits and your brain and body are not in sync. You’re still vulnerable to predators.
OMG isn’t that what the chaperones are for???
Or if it was like my high school, the chaperones were bringing in the other adults specifically to hit on students.
I am sorry that happened to you, and I hope your friends are OK.
That was a regular thing for him, supposedly. Last weekend a retired cop from that area said it was known he was a creeper trolling for teenage girls.
Omg. I will lose my mind if this pedophile wins. Many church leaders have come out publicly against him. I remember being that age and having creeps in their 30s checking me out. I hated it.
I’m in Alabama and will be at the polls before they open. F*ck this filth, he’s been a joke for years.
No pressure but you carry the rest of the country with you to the polls. Please make sure you get plenty of sleep, avoid anyone with suspicious coughs, now is not the time to take up risky hobbies and please drive carefully. After you vote you can have your life back.
In all seriousness Good luck.
Thank you MagnoliaRose. I’m taking my mom with me (we waited two hours to vote for Hillary) and have taken a half day off work.
I email and call my Representatives every week. I care deeply about my state but am feeling pretty defeated right now 😩
Here’s a clue–no grown man attends a girl’s dance recital (or piano recital, or gymnastics class, etc) unless he’s the father of one of the participants (or an uncle or brother that was pressured into it)..this just drips creepy
He should have been asked to leave. We have strict rules in place for my children’s schools and activities that no adult without a child has to go. I have never caught anyone, but other people have.
He is repulsive. And as for the good Southern “Christians” whose support lies in their comparison of Moore’s 14-year-old victim to Mary, the mother of Jesus, because SHE was young, too, when she went off with Joseph to give birth to Jesus, so (their reasoning goes) Roy was doing nothing wrong when he stripped a 14-year old, shed his own clothes, and molested her, then guided her hand to his genitals. Manger, anyone?
After all, his underwear was ON the whole dang time, you guys.
“Roy Moore first took notice of his wife Kayla when she was only 15 or 16″
Of course, he did…
this is fucking harrowing to watch her explain this. these poor women.
In Mobile I have seen exactly ONE Moore sign and LOTS of Doug Jones signs, even in reliably Repub neighborhoods in this Repub town. On Friday I spent three hours walking from house to house canvassing for Doug. Everyone I spoke to plans to vote for him. Same thing when I do phonebanking. I’m told it’s the same in the big cities-Montgomery, B’ham, Huntsville. Think positive, Kaiser. We’re working our asses off to make this happen. Turnout, turnout, turnout.
Many thanks for your work for Alabama and the U.S. Happy Thanksgiving!!
Good luck Jerusha! That is awesome that you’re out there campaigning actively!
Thank you Jerusha!!!!!! Thank you a million times.
What do you think about the possibility of the Bradley Effect happening like with 45? Do you think people are too embarrassed to admit they will vote for him?
I’m assuming many people are ashamed to admit they support RM by having a yard sign. I choose to believe that intelligent Rs will not vote for him(🤞🏻🤞🏻) and that most of his support will be the unthinking drones who still support Turd-in-Chief. You know, the deluded fools who won’t benefit at all from their policies.
I hope, hope, hope that a combination of Dems and disaffected Repubs will do it.
Also, this is the first time in my long memory that our A-A citizens have an AL candidate for national office they are enthusiastic to vote for. That’s what I’m seeing in the work I’m doing. Turnout is everything.
I hear you. I also read that someone is circulating fake polls showing Jones in a decent lead so that people might get comfortable and skip voting. Abhorrent.
Those polls concern me as well. They can create apathy (not voting, thinking Jones has it) and galvanize the RM supporters.
Thank you thank you THANK YOU Jerusha you are doing the lord’s work down there. I personally think Moore is going to win but I am sending ALLLLLLL the good energy and vibes to Alabama. I hope yall can pull through this one and send Jones to the Senate.
Thank you!
Jerusha, I am hoping that you and all the others working to defeat Moore will be dancing and celebrating the night of the election. If so, I promise that you will have so many others celebrating with you in spirit. Good luck and thank you for your very hard work.
One reason that so many of his evangelical supporters see no problem with this behavior is that they think this is how the world ought to work: established older man marries teenage girl. Girls aren’t supposed to go to college or have a developed life of their own. They’re supposed to go from their father’s home to their husband’s. Plenty of these people think Moore’s not in the wrong. Which is truly horrifying.
A pastor who is defending him, claims that more women are sexual predators than men. Okay sure. The hate for women and children is certainly strong amongst the Fundie crowd. Women are all sluts and liars and there’s nothing wrong with a man in his thirties, trolling malls and dance recitals for girls to molest, because Mary was 15 when she gave birth to Jesus. I honestly can’t wrap my mind around it.
Yes. This is the pastor who spoke about older women “chasing young men up and down the road.” Awful as it is, I died laughing. Where the hell is this road? Then Colbert joked that “driving in Alabama must be really dangerous.” Sometimes, satire is our only saving grace.
I didn’t see the chasing up and down the road thing, but that really made me laugh. The whole situation is horrible and certainly not funny, but the visual I get from that is hilarious.
I am a very very liberal Christian,but for a time was raised in a fundamental baptist church.Many men within this cult ,um I mean “church ” have harmed young girls.Women to these sick people are chattel,servants,unvalued slaves.Father/preacher have control over the women and girls lives.I could go on and on describing the hypocritical,misogynistic,blatant hatred and devaluing of women these creeps believe,but l’ll sum it up like this;they actually say G-d wants women to be “second class”because ,and I quote “Eve ate the apple.”🍎Sick sick people.
Sounds just like the Duggars.
Just like Chrissy commented, I immediately thought of the Duggars. Their whole “all men are in authority over all women. in every way” ideology is sickening. The women in this cult seem to have a huge amount of hatred towards other women and themselves. I’m not American and I can’t believe that these faux Christian, right wing, nut bags have so much clout in politics in the US.
I didn’t mean to laugh but the guy is such a parody and stereotype, and his comments were so OTT I laughed so hard I couldn’t breathe. The visual of wild-eyed hussy posses roaming up and down the roads looking for sweet little man lambs to assault and debauch was more than I could handle.
You just know he heard a vague bit of gossip many a year ago about a lady who walked next door to visit her bf who was a week younger or something like that. And then it grew into she was a married woman whose brave husband was in Nam, and the boy just out of high school was too weak to spurn her wanton advances. And then it became she was a known tart and had been a Jezebel just like her mother, and she enchanted a righteous young man on his way to Bible college using her feminine wiles. Finally, she was a sex maniac; a fiendish harlot schooled in the dark arts baptized in the River Styx who violated young men all over the state, and some say a few of them have never been heard from again.
Fiendish harlot. I like it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For those appalled by Moore, talk is cheap. Donate to Doug at http://www.dougjonesforsenate.com. Rich Deplorables will be pouring money into RM’s coffers for a dirty finish.
My fiancé and I have both kicked in a little bit to Jones! And one of my college best friends who grew up in B’ham and is now an environmental lawyer in ATL has been back home knocking on doors in Mountain Brook on weekends and told me he’s been surprised at how many “in the closet” Jones supporters he’s come across. Especially given how much of a Republican stronghold that particular area is. He said they don’t want Jones yard signs and some don’t even plan to vote for Jones but they’ll admit to him that they plan to avoid voting at all because they’re disgusted by Moore. Even that will help–if Jones supporters get to the polls and a big chunk of GOP voters stay home…
Mountain Brook is the richest area in Alabama. I firmly believe that the rich, educated Repubs are repulsed by Moore and will vote Jones or not vote at all. As I’ve said, even in R dominated Mobile, Doug signs are all over upscale, probably Country Club/Junior League Repub neighborhoods.
I can’t get over how much Kayla Moore looks like Leigh Anne Tuohy from the Blind Side.
Gross, just gross!
This is literally happening in gun country where dads like to brag that they arm themselves when the pimply, scrawny 15 year old boy comes to pick up their daughters to homecoming just so those boys know who’s boss – yet a freaking man in his 30′s scouts out teen girls and they’ll vote for him. Unbelievable.
This whole thing is sick. KellyAnne on Fox was even too much for them. They were shocked by her plea to vote for Moore. Sick.
I wonder if conservatives/evangelicals would stand behind him if he had done these things to boys rather than girls. Is it OK as long as it was heterosexual pedophilia?
They would find a way to make it okay. The old “I have sinned, I bowed before Jesus, he forgave me,” ploy. It’s a time honored move for scummy Elmer Gantrys-Swaggert, Bakker, etc.
“Meanwhile, Roy Moore and his wife Kayla have been saying that all of the accusers are liars and famewhores.”
The whole, “But some women DO lie! Always remember that 3%!” angle has been brought up a lot lately, but out of all of the reasons given for why one might make a false allegation, this one seems like the biggest myth. The idea that a woman (or a man) would falsely accuse a powerful man of a sex crime for fame seems just too far-fetched. There are so many ways for a woman to get that 15 minutes that are a lot easier and involve a lot less risk and damage. Lying ‘Famewhore’ really shouldn’t be the first conclusion people leap to when they hear a woman accusing a powerful or famous man of sex crimes or domestic violence.
She looks like absolute shit. She’s my mom’s age and my mom has NO wrinkles except laugh lines.
The inner Kayla manifesting itself on her face. And on her hair.
WOW you do not lie! I just googled her age: she’s 56, which is just a few years older than me. I’m guessing she smoked, since that level of skin damage can only be from tobacco smoke. That or she was a relentless tanner…
Well that, and a bad marriage to a serial child-rapist.
Oh shoot, I thought she was late 60s at least! She must smoke and drink regularly.
No wonder she stands by his side. He groomed her. She never was her own person and he has been cheating on her with children all her life.
