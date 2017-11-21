“Roy Moore first took notice of his wife Kayla when she was only 15 or 16″

Embed from Getty Images

Roy Moore is still in the race for the Alabama Senate seat. The special election is in a few weeks, and while Democrat Doug Jones is polling well, I am still concerned that Roy Moore will eventually be elected, because Peak 2017. Yesterday, one of Roy Moore’s victims sat down for her first TV interview on the Today Show. Leigh Corfman was one of the first women to speak out to the Washington Post, and her story is the most disturbing (although, to be honest, all of the stories are pretty disturbing). She was 14 years old when she met Roy Moore at the county courthouse, and he asked her out and then molested her. Allow Leigh to tell her story:

“I wonder how many ‘me’s he doesn’t know.” Leigh is so effective here, so honest, so believable. Meanwhile, Roy Moore and his wife Kayla have been saying that all of the accusers are liars and famewhores. Kayla Moore has been borderline delusional in the defense of her husband in public and online. Well, guess what? Kayla caught Roy Moore’s eye when she was just 15 or 16. From AL.com:

Here’s Moore’s account of how he met his now-wife, Kayla Moore. First, read his book. In it, Moore describes how he met his wife at a Christmas party hosted by friends. He would have been 37. She was 23. “Many years before, I had attended a dance recital at Gadsden State Junior College,” Moore wrote. “I remembered one of the special dances performed by a young woman whose first and last names began with the letter ‘K.’ It was something I had never forgotten. Could that young woman have been Kayla Kisor?” Moore later determined that it was. “Long afterward, I would learn that Kayla had, in fact, performed a special dance routine at Gadsden State years before,” he wrote. Take a second to think about what’s being said here. Moore first took notice of Kayla at a dance recital? Perhaps you’re wondering what “many years” means, and I wondered that too. Luckily, Moore again has cleared that up for us. In an interview Moore gave earlier this year, he gave a similar account, but for one detail. “It was, oh gosh, eight years later, or something, I met her,” Moore said. “And when she told me her name, I remembered ‘K. K.,’ and I said, ‘Haven’t I met you before?’” It’s a simple matter of subtraction. When Roy Moore first took notice of Kayla she would have been as young as 15. There’s a little fuzziness, to be sure, in the timeline. There’s the “or something” Moore fudges with in the interview. Eight years before could have been slightly too early to put Moore in Gadsden, he started work as an deputy district attorney there in 1977. So maybe she was 15, or maybe she was 16. But still, here is a grown man at about 30 years old attending a girls’ dance recital, and doing what exactly? This would have been 1976 or 1977. (My best guess is the latter.) It was in 1977, Wendy Miller says, when Moore first approached her at the Gadsden Mall, where she was working as a Santa’s helper. She was 14 at the time. It was in 1977, Beverly Young Nelson says, when Moore assaulted her behind the Old Hickory House restaurant, where she worked as a waitress. She was 16 at the time.

So Roy Moore wasn’t just preying on little girls at the mall and the local diners and the courthouse (where he worked). He was also attending girls’ dance recitals and keeping his eye on 15-year-olds. Congrats, Republicans. You’ve really outdone yourselves with this one.

