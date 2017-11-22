Jennifer Lawrence: Harvey Weinstein ‘was always almost paternal to me’

It’s still amusing to me that Jennifer Lawrence is just openly campaigning for Best Actress this Oscar season. She really wants – and perhaps expects – an Oscar nomination for ‘mother!’, a film which bombed at the box office and was critically savaged as one of the dumbest biblical allegories ever. Still, J-Law is right to campaign – she is beloved by the Academy, and she’s proven time and time again that she can get nominated for sub-par performances. Note: I’m not saying she’s a bad actress, I’m saying that she hasn’t deserved Oscar nominations for a few particular performances, like American Hustle. Anyway, J-Law sat down with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast and she talked about the nature of celebrity, her hacked nude photos, Harvey Weinstein and more. Some highlights:

She considers David O. Russell her artistic soulmate. “David, still to this day, is the most important relationship in my life, I think. We can be so deeply, deeply honest with each other, in a way that creates amazing art.”

She thinks she was miscast in Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle and Joy: “I’m obviously too young for all three.”

The 2014 Cloud hack: “When the hacking thing happened, it was so unbelievably violating that you can’t even put it into words. I think that I’m still actually processing it. When I first found out it was happening, my security reached out to me. It was happening minute-to-minute — it was almost like a ransom situation where they were releasing new ones every hour or so. And, I don’t know, I feel like I got gang-banged by the f–king planet — like, there’s not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me. You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process.”

Why she didn’t sue: “A lot of women were affected, and a lot of them reached out to me about suing Apple or suing [others] — and none of that was gonna really bring me peace, none of that was gonna bring my nude body back to me and Nic [Lawrence's former boyfriend Nicholas Hoult], the person that they were intended for. It wasn’t gonna bring any of that back. So I wasn’t interested in suing everybody; I was just interested in healing. I think, like, a year and a half ago, somebody said something to me about how I was ‘a good role model for girls,’ and I had to go into the bathroom and sob because I felt like an imposter — I felt like, ‘I can’t believe somebody still feels that way after what happened.’ It’s so many different things to process when you’ve been violated like that.”

On Harvey Weinstein: “I had heard that he was a dog. But he was always almost paternal to me. He was never inappropriate with me. I thought that we had a nice relationship where, when he acted like an a–hole, I called him an a–hole — I actually think the word I used was ‘a sadistic monster’ — but it was just never of that nature, so that was really shocking.”

Whether she has ever been sexually abused: “I had been objectified, I had been, you know, obviously, not paid equally, I had been violated by a hacker, but I have never had a man use his power to sexually abuse me.”

How she ended up dating Darren Aronofsky: “I had a crush on him when he pitched to me and that was like a year before we started rehearsing, but he was a professional, which only made it worse for me. So we just kind of formed a friendship. He knew how I felt, he never told me how he felt — I mean, I assumed — but we just formed a friendship, and then the friendship turned into a partnership for the movie once we started working, and then, when the movie was done, I was like, ‘Alright, you’re my boyfriend!’ And he was like, ‘Alright, I’m your boyfriend.’”