Jennifer Lawrence: Harvey Weinstein ‘was always almost paternal to me’

It’s still amusing to me that Jennifer Lawrence is just openly campaigning for Best Actress this Oscar season. She really wants – and perhaps expects – an Oscar nomination for ‘mother!’, a film which bombed at the box office and was critically savaged as one of the dumbest biblical allegories ever. Still, J-Law is right to campaign – she is beloved by the Academy, and she’s proven time and time again that she can get nominated for sub-par performances. Note: I’m not saying she’s a bad actress, I’m saying that she hasn’t deserved Oscar nominations for a few particular performances, like American Hustle. Anyway, J-Law sat down with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast and she talked about the nature of celebrity, her hacked nude photos, Harvey Weinstein and more. Some highlights:
She considers David O. Russell her artistic soulmate. “David, still to this day, is the most important relationship in my life, I think. We can be so deeply, deeply honest with each other, in a way that creates amazing art.”
She thinks she was miscast in Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle and Joy: “I’m obviously too young for all three.”
The 2014 Cloud hack: “When the hacking thing happened, it was so unbelievably violating that you can’t even put it into words. I think that I’m still actually processing it. When I first found out it was happening, my security reached out to me. It was happening minute-to-minute — it was almost like a ransom situation where they were releasing new ones every hour or so. And, I don’t know, I feel like I got gang-banged by the f–king planet — like, there’s not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me. You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process.”
Why she didn’t sue: “A lot of women were affected, and a lot of them reached out to me about suing Apple or suing [others] — and none of that was gonna really bring me peace, none of that was gonna bring my nude body back to me and Nic [Lawrence's former boyfriend Nicholas Hoult], the person that they were intended for. It wasn’t gonna bring any of that back. So I wasn’t interested in suing everybody; I was just interested in healing. I think, like, a year and a half ago, somebody said something to me about how I was ‘a good role model for girls,’ and I had to go into the bathroom and sob because I felt like an imposter — I felt like, ‘I can’t believe somebody still feels that way after what happened.’ It’s so many different things to process when you’ve been violated like that.”
On Harvey Weinstein: “I had heard that he was a dog. But he was always almost paternal to me. He was never inappropriate with me. I thought that we had a nice relationship where, when he acted like an a–hole, I called him an a–hole — I actually think the word I used was ‘a sadistic monster’ — but it was just never of that nature, so that was really shocking.”
Whether she has ever been sexually abused: “I had been objectified, I had been, you know, obviously, not paid equally, I had been violated by a hacker, but I have never had a man use his power to sexually abuse me.”
How she ended up dating Darren Aronofsky: “I had a crush on him when he pitched to me and that was like a year before we started rehearsing, but he was a professional, which only made it worse for me. So we just kind of formed a friendship. He knew how I felt, he never told me how he felt — I mean, I assumed — but we just formed a friendship, and then the friendship turned into a partnership for the movie once we started working, and then, when the movie was done, I was like, ‘Alright, you’re my boyfriend!’ And he was like, ‘Alright, I’m your boyfriend.’”
The Harvey Weinstein stuff is so…disgusting, and yet I am still horrifyingly fascinated by the victimology, how he chose victims, and who he chose. I believe her when she says he was “almost paternal” towards her and that she had no idea of the extent of his crimes, but I’ll always wonder how she managed to avoid his predatory intentions. As for what she says about David O. Russell… no. Just no. I don’t think DOR is a Weinstein-level predator, but the guy has issues and he is well-known for being abusive to below-the-line workers and actors. She needs to be exposed to better directors. And Darren Aronofsky… ugh.
Update: Ooooh, apparently Jennifer and Darren Aronofsky have split. Awkward timing, right in the middle of her Oscar campaign. But I’m glad they’re done.
She is so full of BS i can smell it through my computer screen. She sounds like she trying to cover up something she did:(
My thoughts exactly!
Please! It was a moving interview if you listen it
marc: Seriously? No. Just no.
So we believe women when they say they were abused but not when they say they weren’t? Got it. For the record, I don’t know if she was one way or the other. Perhaps, if she was abused, she just doesn’t want to talk about it. Heaven forbid one not want to relive the horror of abuse by speaking publicly before they’re ready.
Thank you.
YES! This is just as bad as not believing victims, maybe worse, because it sounds like some people believe she’s been abused and yet they’re still attacking her? I’ll save my vitriol for the predators like Weinstein.
A personal story: I had an abusive boss once and for the first years we worked together I was the golden girl, then one day, something snapped and they went from a mentor but admittedly difficult person to a terrifying bully.
I survived, and only later found out the same had happened to every single woman before me. But had you asked me back at the beginning, I would have said the same things JLaw said. Predators pick and choose who knows and how much, and when and who they target.
Wait so we believe the victims at their word but we don’t believe the non victims?
That seems off.
Eh, why should she at this point? I believe her.
The capacity of people to angrily blame a woman for NOTHING astounds me. Who hurt you? Go to therapy.
Your comment is GROSS. She doesn’t have to satisfy anyone’s morbid curiosity about what might have or have not happened. She is sharing her experiences. Maybe it was different for her than everyone else. HOW IS ANYONE SUPPOSED TO KNOW. Jeeeezzzzz. Nothing anyone does nowadays is enough to satiate this public thirst for hand ringing.
Funny, I feel the same way about your comment!
@Tiffany, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ It happens!
Just to be clear, my comment was aimed at marc’s, not yours severin88. I share your thoughts!
@Tiffany haha. Ah cool! I would have respected your opinion even if you thought mine was gross! Thanks for clearing it up though.
No woman has any obligation to talk about Weinstein at all. If he did anything to anyone whose career depended upon him, then that woman is a victim. If he didn’t, then she’s an innocent bystander. Either way, she has the choice as to whether to call him out, or to want to be left out of it, because she didn’t “do” anything wrong.
She says he did nothing to her. That’s all we need to know. We have ample enough evidence of what he is, without creating extra.
Women can’t win. You have creeps like Morissey, and half the internet, saying the women who are standing up against him are just disappointed harpies. Then you have others who insinuate those saying they dodged the bullet are liars, and this is all about “something [they] did”. It’s all just more of the same: looking at the women, and not at the abuser.
She needs to stop talking. And even fathers can be predetors and use that to help bring their prey to their web. Jennifer: silence is golden.
Exactly where’s her publicist?
I don’t see the problem with what she said about Weinstein. She said she’d heard he was a dog, but he wasn’t that way to her, ever. He was more like a father, yes fathers can be abusive, but most fathers don’t sexually abuse their daughters.
It still seems to me that people are disappointed that she is not one of Harvey’s victims. If she said he never did or tried anything inappropriate with her, then just take her word for it. If you can believe the victims why can’t you believe the non-victims.
And I still feel bad for her for the leaked photos. They were very graphic though I didn’t think the 30 second video of her having sex was actually her but some say it was.
Also, in more recent years he seemed to target European models and people with no professional acting experience. It’s possible that was his way of keeping his predation quiet. Lupita was still in college when he went after her.
Jennifer Lawrence is kind of a loose cannon. Maybe he knew he couldn’t count on her to keep it quiet?
V4Real- why would people be disappointed she is NOT a victim. That’s crazy and a huge slap in the face and an insult. Jennifer needs to think before she speaks. All she had to say was that he never did anything to her.
Like Sarah Silverman and Gayle King, Jennifer is trying to cope with the knowledge that someone she cares about has done truly horrible things. Give her a break.
@Seraphina. You can’t be serious, right? I think that because it’s right here for you to see yourself. People have said on other posts that they don’t believe her and think she’s lying about Harvey not doing anything to her or that she probably doesn’t know what abuse is. It’s even been said right here on this post. Do you really have to ask why, just read for yourself.
What’s a huge slap in the face is women believing victims but not the non-victims.
@Seraphina: It’s awful to think about, but sadly, V4real is right. Many people are exploiting this situation as an opportunity to slut-shame.
“Jennifer, I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”
(Evelyn Beatrice Hall)
My humble opinion
Yeah. She is humanazing a serial rapist.
Also, didn’t she say she will not be in the media for like 2 yrs?
How is she humanizing him? She was asked. People keep saying she was his victim, or that there was a casting couch dynamic, how else should she respond?
If you listen to the interview, and not rely on these excerpts only, she also defends his victims.
Lawrence is not humanising a rapist, making apologies for him, or anything else. Just look at what she says. He behaved in a parental fashion towards her – that is a simple description of his behaviour, echoed by plenty of others, and is entirely consistent with predator behaviour. (They target vulnerable people, which Lawrence, an Oscar nominee at 20, was not.) Anything claiming that Lawrence is excusing Weinstein needs to pay more attention to what she actually says.
Yeah, I feel like she’s ALMOST defending him. I don’t believe she was victimized, 100% believe her. However, I think she’s incredibly ignorant.
Thats just it. Calling him paternal figure is making him look more human. She sounds like she is talking about an old buddy, which is not helping considering not all people believe the victims.
We are talking about high profile actress and someone who is well known. She needs to use words wisely.
She’s not acting on his behalf, she is sharing her experiences. She’s not harming the victims.
The sad truth is that predators can be monsters to some people, angels to others. It doesn’t harm the victims to acknowledge this, if anything, it shows the duplicitous nature of this predator. It shows that the victims were not “stupid” for falling into his trap, as he convinced a lot of people to trust him. She isn’t doing anything wrong. Trying to silence her is not the answer.
She’s not supporting him. She sounds like she’s still processing that she had that relationship with him given that he did what he did. She’s probably as mystified as anyone as to why she wasn’t targeted.
idk, man. her experiences are her own and i wouldn’t want to take away anything from them, but i also don’t want to hear how he was ‘paternal’. i’m just growing increasingly uncomfortable and frustrated by women who need to point out how something didn’t happen to them, and how said dudes were good to them (the al franken snl thing comes to mind). i know JL isn’t defending him, but i still find it unnecessary.
There’s a lot of speculation about her relationship with him, some people just outright don’t believe her when she says that he didn’t abuse her, others are convinced that she slept with him for roles. If she wants to clarify the relationship between them, and (try to) end the speculation, often quite nasty speculation, then she’s entitled to do that. She’s not in any way defending him, or denying that he’s abusive towards others, she’s just speaking about her own experience because she’s Jennifer Lawrence and everybody had an opinion on it. Plus it was in an interview where she spoke about her experiences as a a victim of sex crimes so she was asked about it.
The women who came out in defense of Al Franken, that was unnecessary.
fair enough. i hadn’t considered the fact that it’s true; many were talking and implying casting couch or whatever it is they thought she did (i still remember some of the comments here when the weinstein news first came out, and some were saying stuff like ‘hahah JL and alicia vikander’s careers are done’, which was depressing) .
i can understand where she’s coming from looking from this perspective, however i still believe she could have used better words than ‘paternal’ which is really strident referred to a man who renownedly preyed on young women.
The only persons who think she slept with Harvey for roles are are sexists who don’t accept that a woman is successful. She made only SLP with him, she was already in 2 big franchises and nominated for an Oscar. She was already offered important roles before SLP. You find these rumors only in some forums because the general public don’t believe and don’t talk about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think there’s a lot of truth to what you say here, Juliette.
Also if this thread is full of “I don’t believe her!” then I’m out.
I also agree with you Juliette, not accepting her word on this is denying her experience and makes us all gaslighters.
I believe that she wasn’t his victim but I do believe again that there’s something wrong with her humanizing these abusive guys.
But I could see how she feels pressured to say no. The wording just makes my skin crawl.
Thank you, Juliette! She’d already had her big break with the Academy with Winter’s Bone AND she was the lead of Hunger Games AND she was Mystique in X-Men. Why on earth would she need to sleep with Harvey?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said Juliette.
It’s like the comment “I almost took that plane” when there’s a plane crash.
These people are processing.
And people using the word “paternal” reminds me of how these predators can also be good friends anf good parents (Louis CK comes to mind). She’s not defending HW by any stretch of the imagination IMO.
And Jennifer Lawrence was very publicly abused with the hacking of those photos but because she is strong, no one (commenters here included) seems to pay attention to the horrible pain it must have been and still is to her.
On another note, she seems incredibly confused with what is abuse of power and what isn’t.
Maybe she’s not confused at all about the meaning of ‘abuse of power’. Plenty of people are assuming that she was bullied by Russell, Aronofsky and others, without the slightest shred of evidence. When DiCaprio goes intense and freezes his butt off for Inarritu, it’s intense acting by DiCaprio showing off his commitment: when Lawrence goes deep for Aronofsky and throws out a rib, it’s him abusing her.
Then interviewers need to stop asking. If someone says “No comment” then that’s a story. If they give their perspective or experience, then they should just shut up. It’s a no-win situation. And if you tell them off the record not to ask, you know that will come out as well and people will say you have something to hide.
i don’t think she has anything to hide, and i’m of the opinion that even if she were hiding something because she isn’t ready to come out to the whole world, that’s her right. it’s hard to share these experiences regardless, but when you’re a public figure it’s even harder, so shade from me on this one.
i just would like that the people who are talking would try to be more careful with their words. i think it’s important.
I said this below, but I will always side eye the men and women that are saying they heard the numerous rumors but didn’t see/experience anything, so they were “shocked/surprised” by the recent scandal.
I think people are shocked with the extent of the crime, not the crime per se. It’s like the concentration camps – if you’ll allow me a horrid parallel. People knew about them but that didn’t prevent the horror it was to find out the extent of the torture that was going on.
Have you never been in a situation where there are rumours of abuse but you don’t actually know exactly what is going on? I did and it’s always surprising for people who are sane and law-abiding to find out what really happened.
@slowsnow ok but it’s been a while now, and it doesn’t help. i accept some people didn’t know, i’m not questioning it. but there’s no need to talk about how her relationship with him was almost paternal. to be clear, i don’t think she spoke to be deliberately unpleasant, but we don’t need this.
It’s not really analogous to these horrible cases of abuse, but even nasty people treat people differently. I worked for a really unpleasant boss (a woman). She was pretty much awful to everyone, but was always fine with me. No problems at all. I don’t know why. Maybe she just liked me. I did file a formal complaint about behaviour in that workplace, but not about her behaviour to me, because it was perfectly OK. So I can imagine this happening with Jennifer.
Honestly, I think it’s important for people like her to make honest statements like that so that others understand why predators can get away with it – because they know how to do pick their victims. J. Law had power as a Hollywood “It Girl,” so he didn’t bother making his move beyond a paternalistic one because of the backlash. When you aren’t subject to that behavior, it makes it easier to write off other rumors as consensual or over hyped. It’s a reminder that abusers do not go around wearing giant signs warning people off, and it’s easy to get pulled into their orbit via the charms they deploy to hide the monstrosity underneath.
What Ninks said. Also, many women in Hollywood who were NOT sexually abused are probably going to be coming out and saying so now, more than ever. It seems like it’s already stared a little bit. They should be able to share the fact that they weren’t raped/molested without being dismissed as liars, being called secret whores, or being accused of covering for an abuser. It won’t be surprising if a few gay, bisexual, and pansexual people of both sexes in Hollywood who haven’t been sexually abused start to say so too. This is all another part of the conversation that may need to happen, because of the narratives that are always projected on the lives and sexualities of those who lack male privilege, heterosexual privilege, etc.
It also reinforces that the real issue is not sex but POWER. Abusers like Weinstein aren’t after these women because of uncontrollable sexual urges. They’re after women because they view them as inferior and vulnerable, which is the thrill of demeaning and abusing them.
‘They should be able to share the fact that they weren’t raped/molested without being dismissed as liars, being called secret whores, or being accused of covering for an abuser.’
i was making a different argument though. i understand that some people are exploiting the situation to call JL a liar and other unpleasant expletives, but nowhere in my comments i wrote anything about it. quite the contrary, in fact.
my comment was about my feeling that statements such as ‘it didn’t happen to me, he was good to me’ are also used to discredit the women who accuse these men, and for some women to side with them. i made the example of the snl women writing a letter for al franken and lena dunham & her lot. i wrote some comments down that while i understand that we need to have the discussion that these sexual assaulters are often fathers, husbands, loved by someone, can be nice and wonderful and fatherly, that doesn’t mean they can’t also be guilty of assault towards other women. at the same time though, it makes me uncomfortable, because the argument ‘he was good to me’ is being used to imply or outright say that these men would never do it. it’s a tough one. i’m aware JL wasn’t defending him and i wrote it in my first comment, but i wonder if humanising these men does any good, since the ‘he was good to me’ is being used as a counterargument to diss victims.
Well, she’s also talking about the nude hack and how it affected her quite openly, and I think it’s important since it happens to a lot of women. I think in this interview she’s thinking of the toxic atmosphere she’s been operating in and is speculating about how she got hit by some things and managed to avoid others by sheer luck. She sounds like she’s processing.
yeah, i honestly don’t have a problem with anything else she’s saying. it’s just the bit in which she talks about weinsten being ‘paternal’ that is sort of jarring to me for the reason i explained. i’m 100% sure she did not mean it to side it with him or maliciously, but i think it’s something we need to consider when we have so many defending assaulters because ‘they were nice to them’.
I believe her when she says SHE wasn’t victimized. But I still can’t stand these actors and actresses who continued to work with Weinstein and support his movies even after knowing what a pig he is. Sure, it didn’t happen to THEM, but is that supposed to make supporting his movie s”ok”? (“It didn’t happen to me, so that’s not my problem”).
The ONE THING any of the other actors could have done is not work with Weinstein or support his movies. I don’t like the actors who work with Polanski or Allen either, even if THEY were not personally victimized by that particular rapist. Supporting their careers — which means supporting their crimes — is still wrong.
“I’m obviously too young for all three.”
No kidding. But that didn’t stop you from taking the job tho. Please girl, just hustle and let us judge the studios/directors.
And I concur about Darren…just ugh.
I actually think she was cast appropriately in American Hustle. The other movies not so much.
Yeah I didn’t mind her age in that one, but I think she was too young for the other too.
But this is the industry that frequently casts women 20-30 years younger than their male costars, so color me stunned.
No way. She had such a baby face compared to everyone in that film.
I did not buy her as the starved for attention wife at all.
What’s wrong with Darren Aronofsky?
he’s known to be quite the twat to his actresses, in the name of ‘art’ or whatever.
Maybe Jennifer has seen the light. Daily Mail is reporting they’ve split!
RE: “I feel like I got gang-banged by the f–king planet” —- In a conversation about sexual harassment and abuse, this is a poor choice of words. I know she means to say that she got violated on a massive (and unimaginable) scale, but rape is rape. It is its own house of horrors and trauma. And, I don’t feel it should not be used as metaphor or hyperbole.
RE: “I had heard that he was a dog. But he was always almost paternal to me.” — I get that one’s own experience will be the primary perception of an individual, but I guess I’ll always be cynical of the “I heard but didn’t experience it so I’m shocked” thing.
she isn’t the most eloquent, she never was.
True. Her intro into Hollywood has tainted her for me. She has never shaken off her crudeness in my eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@HH Maybe you should hear the whole interview because she speaks of Harvey’s victims and defends them. And she talks about many other things.
The leak story was told later and not when they talked about abuses
They conversation wasn’t about sexual harassment and abuse. Listen to the interview, both topics weren’t talked about at the same time. I also have no issue with her using the feeling of being gang raped by the planet to describe her sexual violation, which it was. This is way different than Kstew describing getting papped as being raped. Jennifer’s violation was of a sexual nature, her choice of words is fine.
Be careful trying to dictate how a victim expresses their trauma. No, she was not raped. Yes, she was still personally violated and attacked in a type of sexual crime. Her trauma and only she can express what it feels like for her. It’s not yours to comment on in anyway.
Regarding the paternal comment. I think it’s so important, as was said in the post, to see that sexual predators are deliberate and manipulative. there is no one kind of predator or victim. Having awareness that someone is a serial cheater isn’t the same as knowing they abuse and rape women. Just because we consume gossip doesn’t mean we know facts. Their is a reason these men are able to hide multiple crimes in plain site. I fully believe he picked some women to be nurturing towards just like he picked others to assault. Focus should be on understanding how he and others are use power to commit these crimes, rather than blaming other women, victims of sexual violence themselves, for not knowing.
Just like people are commenting about their disdain for Jennifer’s choice of words, we need to watch ours as well.
And we need to stop treating language litterally on this website in order to attack the people we like less. She is hyperbolic and curses a lot, that’s the way she speaks and she was speaking of her own abuse! Let her vent. Even a strong woman like herself needs to come to terms with the horrible horrible thing that was done to her. She is a victim too. She did say that HW was a “sadistic monster” but everyone comments on “paternal” here – talk about bias.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How about let’s not get into an oppression Olympics where some sex crimes are NBD and you only get to complain if you were Weinsteined.
I can’t believe she had friends who looked at those pics, what a violation. I never looked at any of those photos because that’s being part of violating them all over again. Terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved that interview, when she talks about the burned girl almost crying she has moved me a lot. I find her more mature now although I don’t like Aronofsky seems obvious to me that she feels comfortable with him.
She really one of a kind and always interesting in interviews.
Yup, I’m not sure why there is the dig at American Hustle. I didn’t care for the film but her performance was highly lauded, she won a bunch of critics awards, and she wasn’t even really campaigning for the Oscar. On the other hand, the nomination for Joy was crazy imo.
I liked her in the movie, but I did think Amy Adams and Christian Bale were the standout performances there. Lawrence injected a lot of charm and energy into the role, but we only had glimpses of depth to the character, whereas Adams had far more to work with.
I think she dodged a bullet. I think him being “paternal” to her was step one. I think she would have become one of his victims once he gained enough of her trust.
ITA
See, I think that she just wasn’t the type of person that he felt like he could victimize. And I don’t mean that to insinuate that the other women didn’t do enough to prevent their victimization, I just mean that essentially, J Law wasn’t his “type”. He probably saw her as a bit of a hassle, a woman who can be a bit boorish, uncouth and outspoken. And it might not even have been that conscious with him, could have been something that subconsciously told him to stay away. This is all unfounded speculation on my part of course but eh..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have theorized in workplace situations that some of this ‘categorizing’ also takes place by those in power who choose to verbally or otherwise demean subordinates.
I stated the same thing above, Kitten. I think it’s important to acknowledge that there’s calculation in how predators act. He’s not an animal with no ability to control his drives. His treatment of J. Law is, in fact, a reminder that he is fully capable of controlling himself when the power dynamics are not as heavily skewed in his favor.
I feel pity for this woman – she has been surrounded by abuse men a lot and yet cannot see it. She seems to be another Marilyn Monroe..
I don’t. She doesn’t appear to me to be nearly as vulnerable and open to exploitation as MM, thankfully.
I think that even if she doesn’t realize it, she doesn’t want to know. She seems blissfully ignorant and proud to be the one that abusive men don’t go after *massive eye roll*
I have mixed feelings about this interview.
One one side, she was obviously violated, in a sexual way (her photos) so yes, she has been abused, IMO. Not physically, but the mindfuck she is still processing screams abuse. She sounds so sad, despondent. This is why victims cannot even speak of abuse for years. Your mind simply cannot process it.
On the other side, this bullshit about being “deeply, deeply honest” is just that- bullshit. It sounds so contrite I had to laugh or I might throw up from how ridiculous a statement that is.
Nice thing: I still think this is the best she’s been styled.
The “deeply, deeply honest” comment was so hilarious.
If she considers that psycho, alleged niece-groper David O’Russell her artistic soulmate she is really not someone I would want to know until she’s had extensive therapy. It really makes me wonder about her.
The last thing I want to hear is privileged Jennifer talk about abusive men and how they are her soulmates and paternal.
Something is not right there. At all. It’s kinda gross now to hear her fawn over such disgusting men. I agree she needed therapy yesterday. I’m so over her BS
@Nicole Maybe you should listen the interview because the things aren’t as you wrote
Thanks I heard the interview yesterday. And she mentions these guys in the round table as well. Fact is I’m over her fawning over abusive d*cks.
She has a right to say what she wants but she sounds at best tone deaf here. Between her Weinstein comments, DOR comments and her bf’s rep I’m over it.
And no this has nothing to do with her hack which is horrifying. We can say she was a victim and also recognize that she says offensive crap often
Totally agree with you Nicole
If she does fawn over abusive dudes it called “victim mentaility” I think instead of getting mad at her for being an victim and not being able to see abusive behavior because it is normalized, let’s call out the dudes who are doing it. Let’s call out the culture that normalizes it.
My mom was used to shitty behaviors from men and I used to get so mad at her because she stayed & constantly excused it.
My anger was focused on her, not on the person who was doing the dirt. She should know better. The woman should know better not to abused, rather than the man should know better not to abuse women.
But that’s victim blaming and sexist. Dudes should know not to act that way. Dudes should know not to take advantage of women.
If Jlaw is like that? Then I hope she gets help, however I hope all those dudes get what coming to them for being abusive period.
Shauna I agree but I’m not going to call her a victim if she insists she isn’t one. That’s projecting something I’m not comfortable with.
I’ve always been of the belief that her relationships or views are slightly skewed due to her being able to find these men worthy of a pedestal. I’ve always said she needs therapy to undo that. I still believe that. It makes me uncomfortable that she says half the stuff she says about these guys. Heck I believe everyone should go to therapy at some point in their life. But that still doesn’t take away the damage her words do in the larger scope of things. Just how Gabby Douglas is a victim but her words did damage the other day
So many women here are so quick to say “I believe the women” when someone comes out with an abuse story but are the same women who are quick to make J Law a victim when she has repeatedly said she wasn’t one. I get that many people here don’t like her but you can’t speak out of both sides of your mouth just because of a personal feeling of dislike because it makes your “support” of victims who have come out sound so hollow.
I think that might be called “experience”.
The language is the same, we can read or listen and see things. No, we aren’t perfect, but I feel for this girl in ways I haven’t before. She sounds so, so sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To me all the sadness coming from her is in relations to having her nakedness exposed to the entire world, when she talks about being at a bbq and anyone there being able to access those photos which were meant for Nic. I think people need to stop making her a victim of Hollywood abusive men, when she has said she’d never been sexually abused in that way. She acknowledged that she has been objectified. Stop assuming she’s too stupid to know when a man is sexually abusing her.
Yes, I think people claiming that Lawrence must be a poor, exploited victim without her realising it, or must be hiding something, are engaging in some very questionable projection with misogynistic undertones.
@Jane2222 I agree
This. The comments are patronizing as f*ck and I HIGHLY doubt we would make the same claims if it was a man who came forward saying that he wasn’t victimized by Kevin Spacey.
Also the therapy comments. Does Tarantino need therapy too? What about Andrew Garfield? Andy Serkis? What about every man who has claimed to NOT know about Weinstein’s behavior or Louis CK’s behavior or Spacey’s behavior?
Do they all need therapy too? Or is it just J. Law because we’re certain she “loves abusive men”?
Like WTF to these threads. I’m out because I just cannot today.
+1
Good example with Spacey, Kitten.
She’s said she was not a victim of HW. I believe her. End of story.
I do find her description of their relationship worrisome though, in a different way. She says they had a nice relationship and he was paternal to her, but then says she called him a sadistic monster, and thinks that’s good. There’s a pattern, in who she chooses to work with, how they behave, and how she views it that seems very unhealthy. It’s like she thinks someone has to be an unstable tyrant to produce great “art”. I hope I’m wrong, but that’s the impression I often get with her.
Agreed. They may not realize it or care, but the people who are accusing her and other women of lying, and insisting that they were either sexually assaulted/raped or that they slept with him willingly for a come-up are really saying: “Women are not to be believed. These women are all a bunch of lying whores.”
Yeah let’s not have a repeat of the Gretchen Mol shitshow. This paternalistic dismissing of what women say when you don’t like it contributes to an atmosphere in which women don’t even bother to say what they know you won’t believe.
I wonder if she was too fat for Weinstein. Not that I’m saying JLaw’s fat, but Weinstein seems like the kind of Hollywood a-hole who would think she needed to go down a size or two to be ‘prettier’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. She’s said that she was asked to loose weight and I wonder if that’s when she called him a “sadistic monster”.
I don’t like JLaw much but I think we’re very quick to forget here that she is one of the resilient ones, probably still incapable of really spotting abuse of power, but she was also a victim of hacking and exposure (a sex crime) and of bullying with the “loose weight” thing.
Being strong doesn’t mean you don’t suffer.
That David O’Russell thing though… Makes me worry about her, not villify her.
One of the things I hate about this whole situation is the picking apart of what women say, whether Jennifer Lawrence or Jennifer Garner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It really is exhausting. I get that she’s not the most articulate, eloquent woman but JFC can people just chill and maybe you know, reserve judgment (*GASP*) and let her share HER unique perspective/experience without projecting their own shit upon her?
And I’m ambivalent about J. Law but I’ve found myself defending her lately because people get on her for every single thing she says to the most extreme degree.
+1
Yes, people ought to realize they’re not just targeting people like J-Law or Garner or Amber Heard. They’re communicating their toxic attitudes to US, the commenters, the women who have also been through stuff like this. And yeah, women can have toxic attitudes towards other women. I’m real tired of hearing “this is a gossip site” as an excuse to express toxic ideas. If you think sexual harassment is an important issue, you need to step back and do some thinking about the incredible negativity you have inside you and develop some empathy. It feels better than assuaging your insecurities with hateful proclamations, trust me.
I would no put Garner’s offensive “due process” nonsense in the same category as anything Amber or J-Law ever said.
Fair enough, actually.
Who the heck asks someone point blank if they have been sexually assaulted?!? What a personal question to just throw in there with the rest of them!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It wouldn’t be surprising at all to see something like, “Have you been sexually assaulted by someone in Hollywood” become the trendy new question to ask famous women and girls. Peak 2017. And you know it will only be asked of the women.* And when a woman who hasn’t been answers, she’ll get called a liar (or accused of some extra things) by people all over the internet. And if it happens to be any of the famous women who are considered ‘slutty’? There’s zero chance of them NOT being dismissed as liars or more. To sex-negative misogynists on the left and the right, their not being ‘ladies’ is a disease in and of itself. If a woman is a lesbian, bisexual, or pansexual and shares the fact that she hasn’t been sexually abused, all the homophobes on the right will accuse her of lying for the same reason. Transgender women too. And if ANY kind of woman refuses to comment or dares to show any irritation by people asking her a question like that, there will be all kinds of gross, concern-trolling speculation combined with people painting her as an unstable bitch for not liking that question. Our culture is gross.
*And if any men get asked, it will most likely start with the ones who either aren’t heterosexual, or who are suspected of not being heterosexual.
I’ve seen this a lot. Men don’t realize the position they’re putting a woman in when they do that.
On the one hand I feel that she should just shut up about him somehow her comments on him seem well ” off ” on the other hand she is not offering think pieces on the man she is constantly being asked about him in interviews so what is she to do ?
It is somewhat unsettling to me how many people seem to want Weinstein to have abused Jennifer. I mean didn’t she already have some success and clout when they met? Also Jennifer is no shrinking violet she strikes me as the type that would have told Harvey to f*vk off or pull your pants no one wants to see that and storm out of the room, only to storm back in and say so we still on for that lunch thing tomorrow a hole ?
She seems to fancy herself as that’s type of girl, that old school would call a “broad ” you know ballsy like Mae West but still cool with the guys
Dunno
I have no problem with what she’s saying. She’s allowed to frame it the way she experienced it and who knows, her perspective might very well change in a few years. The gang bang comment was a poor choice of words but you can tell that hacking situation f*cked her up. I feel terrible for every woman who was affected.
I do think it’s interesting to hear from the young women who didn’t have any negative esperiences with Weinstein because it shows how abusers can be perfectly nice, even fatherly, to one group of people and complete monsters to their victims. I think it’s actually a very important point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
re to your last point: i’m torn. because i see what you’re saying, and it made think that yes, it is a very important point, but otoh, i’m seeing so many using the being nice and fatherly to some people to discredit those who have been treated differently. we’ve seen it with lena dunham and her lot, the women who wrote the letter to defend al franken, all the commenters here who keep going on about how we would react differently if someone we love was accused etc. it’s an important point, but it gets twisted and it becomes detrimental.
Yes it does and it’s important to not let it be used as a defense or to minmize their crimes. But it’s a fact that a predator will most likely not be terrible and abusive to everyone, at least not the sociopaths like HW. I know this is an extreme example but it’s well known that Hitler was extremely charming when he wanted to be. He was also an animal lover. These are facts that have nothing to do with the horror he unleashed on three continents. It’s true but it has nothing to do with the rest. I think we need to be aware that people build facades and sometimes they truly do have two sides. That never means the one woman accusing the nice guy, the family man, is lying. That’s the point we need to keep making because it’s not easy to accept.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But don’t you also think that Weinstein’s ability to be fatherly and nice if it suited him is exactly the reason why he could go on so long?
The problem with these monsters is that they are not full time monsters but know exactly when they can get away with it. Which, yes, makes it harder for victims to be heard when they speak. But Jennifer can only speak to her truth here. I think it actually forms a more complete picture of Harvey Weinstein as a calculating monster.
If he was actually a poor victim of his impulses as he wants to claim (or whatever) there would be NO WAY he could have kept his hands off Jennifer. The fact that he apparently has indicates to me that he was perfectly capable of not harassing women when he felt it might bite him in the ass for whatever reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘That’s on him and not on her’
i fully agree, and i also agree with the fact that people not believing JL doesn’t help. but what i’m wondering is broader than JL’s experience, if i’m making any sense. these men can be nice to someone and horrible to another, i mean murderers also don’t kill every person they meet, and can also be completely nice people to some. you always hear those stories of how their family/neighbours/acquaintances are so surprised because he seemed such a nice lad and not like a psycho murderer at all!
BUT, and it’s a big but, the argument of he was nice to me is being used a lot to defend these sexual assaulters. i don’t have an answer to what’s the best course of action, but it’s something that makes me wonder.
ell, we can’t change the facts but we can change the narrative. And the narrative is so important. We have to at least try to frame the facts in a way that gives a full picture without letting people use them to their advantage. I don’t see another option. He didn’t abuse Jennifer. That’s a fact and it’s out there. It’s up to us how it’s interpreted.
I don’t think her intent is to discredit at all. Honestly, she sounds kind of in shock that she got the treatment she did.
I don’t know, sometimes it seems like she wants to be the ‘cool girl’ , the ‘guys girl’ so badly that she either doesn’t recognize when men act sexist and treat her like crap or she sees it as normal. If she laughs along with them at their stupid misogynistic jokes , it just means that she’s one of them – ‘cool girl’ status accomplished.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sigh
The big issue is why are they asking her if she’s been sexually harassed? What? Do they ask the dudes if they’ve ever sexually harassed someone?
I guess because they are asking Jlaw (who most ppl dislike) it’s cool to some.
The fact that women are put in this position is crappy. Can we talk about that? Or would we rather force her to be an victim and pick her words apart?
Rapists & abusers can be mom & dad’s. Ppl you may look up too. So for her to see him as paternal is no big deal.
Ppl aren’t one dimensional. I don’t see anything she’s saying as offensive. I just wish she wasn’t put in this situation.
My uncle was the best dude in the world to me, until I found out he abused his wife for years.
I’m also sick of this “cool girl” talk. Ppl just want to put so many hats (most of them negative bcuz they dislike her and can’t seem to not let that seep in) on Jlaw.
Man, how many boxes does she have to check for people (so called “woke” women) here to not be so sexist and gross about her?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
“He was never inappropriate with me” about Weinstein coming from someone who calls an abusive psycho her soulmate and the most important realtionship in her life and has a douchbag for a boyfriend does not count for much. Sorry JLaw. I am happy she was not raped or abused by Harvey but I think she needs to sit this one out because she isn’t helping the situation much with this talk about oh we were abusive to each other, calling names and stuff and now and look, the result is ART!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked her interview. I believe she does really click with David O. Russell, as does Bradley Cooper. Even Amy Adams came out in an interview and illuminated more about her feelings with working with Russell, how different he was from when she did The Fighter, who she credits with giving her a breakout role playing against type, with him compared to American Hustle and his behavior. She said Jennifer was like teflon and it rolled off of her. But that he had developed this crazy way of working with Jennifer and Bradley from Silver Linings Playbook that carried over to American Hustle that was sheer mania. It affected Amy and did leave her in tears all the time, and thus he was harder on her. And she brought that pain home affecting her daughter. Plus, Amy hated seeing how he treated people. But even she said, never say never about working with him again. “She wouldn’t, she says, want to work with David O Russell again – at least, not any time soon. “Not in the near future, no. I’ll never say never, but with my daughter being where she’s at, unless the role is less damaged and there’s a way to mitigate the insanity then probably not. I just want to be a good mom, you know?”
But for Jennifer and Bradley, they did seem to love and thrive working with David O. Russell and just weren’t affected the way Amy was because of the relationship they had developed with Russell on the previous movie.
I thought Jennifer was honest in her interview. If you even read Gwyneth’s words about Harvey, after the initial back and forth, her further dealings with Harvey on other movies were fine and she seemed to at times have affection for Harvey. I think Nicole Kidman had affection for Harvey. She has never once said his name directly in her statements when addressing sexual abuse and that it is not acceptable. I noticed that.
And Jennifer is one tough cookie. I do think she can handle strife and ill temper on set from a director, give it back right to their faces, and let it go and move on.
And, no, I don’t believe Jennifer slept with Harvey.
Considering the types of directors/boyfriends Lawrence chooses and all the info from how abusive they are to her on set, and how she continues to worship them for it, I don’t think it’s a huge stretch to conclude that what Jennifer Lawrence thinks is “paternal” or “mentoring” behavior is pretty twisted and barely resembles an actual, healthy father-daughter relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How can anyone be shocked by the increasing numbers of victims coming forward? Hollywood has had stories since the beginning. It’s not surprising as a woman to see all these abusers being named. What will be shocking is if there is actual justice for the victims. I don’t believe they’ll do anything towards the perps. They’ve been able to go unanswered for so long. This is what happens when we keep sweeping important issues to the side.
J.Law is an awful actress, I said it for you.
Tbh I’m less side-eyeing her for all those weird relationships to men like Russel and Aronofsky but THE MEN.
She is young and can be said to just not know better at this point. What is their excuse for having these ‘deeply, deeply honest’ friendships and relationships with a woman who is still so immature in some respects?
I get what she thinks she is getting out of these relationships but I know exactly what it is about for the dudes and that should be the topic here.
Wow! The impression you have if a 27 year old woman. 😐
Well she has been working with Russel for years now? Yes, I actually do not believe that a grown ass man can form a deep, honest friendship with a woman in her early twenties without side-eying it.
David O. Russel is known for being an abusive asshole so yeah, I am wondering if her perception of his behaviour is maybe clouded by the fact that she has been working with him for years and thinks this is normal and that what they have is a friendship. I mean when she thinks that calling Harvey Weinstein an asshole to his face when he is mean is a ‘nice’ relationship she seems to have a pretty skewed view on how workplace relationships should work.
And 27 is actually a great age to maybe start figuring out that this is NOT normal.
I didn’t think what she said about Harvey Weinstein was problematic — if nothing happened to her, that’s her right to clarify. But I think what she said about David O. Russell was strange — he was accused of assaulting his niece. Why does she like him so much? To be fair, maybe she doesn’t have time to read the internet.
For some reason posts about JLaw just turn the misogynism up to 100. Anything to knock her down a peg, right?
I don’t care much for Jlaw’s acting. I think she is hugely overhyped. It doesn’t help that i find DOR movies largely terrible.
It is weird that 2 of the biggest creeps in Hollywood are big factors in her career. Its just … icky. I find it hard to believe Harvey’s ego would let him not make a move on her. Who knows.
I feel so bad for her about the hacking. The comments from men at that time were so disgusting, like they deserved to see her body. It was vile. Honestly this whole thing is making me hate and not trust men… are any of them actually safe? Sighhhh.
I don’t llike Darren Aronofsky movies either. At this point if jlaw is in a movie i tend to automatically give it a pass because im sick of hearing all this hype only to be bored out of my mind
I don’t care much for Jlaw’s acting. I think she is hugely overhyped. It doesn’t help that i find DOR movies largely terrible.
It is weird that 2 of the biggest creeps in Hollywood are big factors in her career. Its just … icky. I find it hard to believe Harvey’s ego would let him not make a move on her. Who knows.
I feel so bad for her about the hacking. The comments from men at that time were so disgusting, like they deserved to see her body. It was vile. Honestly this whole thing is making me hate and not trust men… are any of them actually safe? Sighhhh. It sucks for any decent men out there.
I don’t llike Darren Aronofsky movies either. At this point if jlaw is in a movie i tend to automatically give it a pass because im sick of hearing all this hype only to be bored out of my mind.
I don’t even understand why people feel the need to imply she slept with Harvey for roles. She is relativey talented. She is young. She is pretty. She is white. She had a franchise. She was always gonna be a star. Actually, she was on the path to stardom long before meeting the hideous Weinstein.
I agree.
She had all ready established herself and therefore I believe he couldn’t “offer” her anything or prey on her like some of the other women. But knowing him, the paternal act was simply that, an act, and another way of using that role to eventually harass her as he did others.
I’m constantly shocked by the amount of misogyny Jennifer Lawrence attracts. People keep on claiming she must have slept with Weinstein. Alternatively, they claim she must be in an abusive relationship, or else is an abuse enabler – without the slightest shred of evidence. I get that she annoys some people, and people are keen to have a go at very successful actresses. But the obsessive and sexist nature of some of the comments she attracts are off the scale…
Wow, comments get especially misogynistic in here when it comes to JLaw, don’t they? I can’t believe some of the things I’m reading. Some of you are actually accusing her of lying about not being a victim of sexual abuse, as if the things she’s been through hadn’t been enough. Piss off.
I usually find J Law annoying and insufferable but she comes across to me as quite candid and thoughtful in this interview. What she said about the hack – it WAS a violation and I don’t think we should try to police how victims express themselves. She was a victim of a heinous violation and I honestly can’t even imagine the horror and embarrassment of something like that. And anyone who tries to minimize that simply because they don’t like her aren’t as supportive of women as they like to claim to be. As for her Weinstein comments: I’m having a hard time understanding the people who claim she is defending him. She is merely stating her experience which in no way reflects upon his victims or his crimes. There seems to be this desire to want her to be one of his victims or to say that she’s lying. Believing women goes both ways.
By the way, Mother wasn’t ‘critically savaged’. It got mixed reviews, and plenty of intense raves from big critics. The savage reviews came in from right-wing nuts like Rex Reed, who hated it precisely because it offended his beliefs.
She just put out an announcement that she and Darren are done.
I do not believe she was abused, as she said. Sounds like she’s okay with abusive men as long as they don’t victimize her. David O Russell is your artistic soulmate? You need new friends, girl. You don’t need to hang onto their coattails for work. She does seem to LOVE douche bags, though. Aronofsky? You need to love yourself more.
Breaking news! Darren and Jennifer are over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe people will back the f*ck off of her now. Probably not, though.
That’s great news.
There’s no telling, tbh. But I believe she’s telling the truth – there could be any explaination. Maybe something about her reminded him of his actual daughter, I mean, who knows? Maybe he’d started to slow his evil roll due to his age? I’m throwing things out there but it could be anything. She doesn’t owe it to us to say she was assaulted if she wasn’t, that’s the opposite of what we want I thought. She’s not taking up for him – she totally seems to get that he’s an evil jackass and she didn’t see that side of him.
I believe Jen when she says Harvey did not abuse her. It would be nice if some of the people demanding we believe women no matter what had not spend two threads disbelieving (is that a word?) two women accusing a well-liked Senator of sexual misconduct. Believe woman, right?
I have no idea why women don’t want to believe her – or construe her comments of her truth into some kind of dismissal of other women’s experiences. Well I do, but I find it disturbing and I wish it would stop.
Please don’t tell me this split is a lead up to Pratt/Lawrence coupling. He’s really not her type but please no
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS is how being dellusional looks and sounds like
Oki
Was not surprised she split from DA. Failure does that.
Her career trajectory was on such a stellar path before working with Harvey ie two huge franchises and an Oscar nomination that this BS about her needing to sleep with him to get ahead is nonsense.
I dont even like jlaw anymore but this comment is so gross. she booked the xmen and the hunger games before she worked with him, and even had an oscar nomination for winters bone. you should research before you make sexist comments again.
I don’t think she slept with him. That people keep saying she did is annoying nonsense (just like it was when people said Gwyneth baked cookies for Weinstein).
She had The Hunger Games in the Bad. Her career trajectory was set. She was going to be successful no matter what.
It’s also misogynistic nonsense as it presumes a woman’s talent can’t make her successful on it’s own. I’d suggest watching her in Winter’s Bone, she clearly had enormous potential even then which must have been recognised in the industry, after all, it earned her an Oscar nomination for a film that had nothing to do with Weinstein and was actually directed by a woman.
+1,000,000
So much sexism.
Spot on, Frisbee.
She wore marchesa to hunger games premiers red carpet.
Edit: comment I was replying to has been deleted, ugh.
I don’t think she wore Marchesa because of Harvey. I think she wore Marchesa because her fashion sense goes from nonexistent to tragic.
Thank you, on a depressing post that made me chuckle – cheers 👍🏻
