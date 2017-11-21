“The Shanghai Victoria’s Secret show looked like a total snoozefest” links
  • November 21, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

None of the models looked happy at the Victoria’s Secret show, Part 1. [Go Fug Yourself]
None of the models looked happy at the Victoria’s Secret show, Part 2. [Moe Jackson]
We’re officially in “the window” for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to announce their engagement. I hope it happens soon! [LaineyGossip]
Jeremy Piven passed a lie detector. I still believe his victims’ stories. [Dlisted]
Kenneth Branagh is in talks to do Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile. [Looper]
A very modern bromance, with a happy ending. [Buzzfeed]
Is anyone really buying Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin? [JustJared]
Blake Shelton is too sexy for social media. [Seriously OMG WTF]

43 Responses to ““The Shanghai Victoria’s Secret show looked like a total snoozefest” links”

  1. Incredulous says:
    November 21, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Lie detectors are unreliable garbage.

    Reply
  2. Wal says:
    November 21, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    My goodness, that pose on the second model in the silver dress is rather unfortunate.
    That is a terrible dress.

    Reply
  3. Veronica says:
    November 21, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Jasmine Tookes is SOOOO pretty. I want so badly to give her a better dress.

    They picked some pretty boring bras from the new collections to show off in the BTS photos. They must be saving up the glam for the actual show. I wasn’t a big fan of last year’s collection, but I have to admit the new Very Sexy and Dream Angels lingerie launches are very pretty. If I didn’t own approximately 2357 bras from working there for three years, I’d have probably picked up some of them.

    Side note: I didn’t realize Karlie was back this year!

    Reply
  4. Red says:
    November 21, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    The models looked unhappy because 75% of them have no personality. Honestly, while this year may have more diversity than the previous years, I’m soooo sick of the same thin, white, blonde models. We get it, you’ve got that demographic covered VS.

    Reply
    • Milla says:
      November 21, 2017 at 2:26 pm

      Most look braindead. Older models are somewhat interesting, but the concept is overdone, outdated. I love Adriana Lima, she’s adorable as a person and sooo gorgeous. The rest are forgettable.

      This show peaked long time ago and it’s been going downhill since mid 00′s.

      Reply
      • shlockOftheNEw says:
        November 21, 2017 at 8:30 pm

        I don’t know if that look is “brain dead” as much as lack of calories and dehydration. The women talked about the “pre show” regimen. I guess that’s “performing” in the fashion world, but it’s just kind of unbearable -for me- to see starvation on parade.

    • Veronica says:
      November 21, 2017 at 3:38 pm

      Honestly, I think the VS runway is actually better than a lot of the haute couture lines, which is a really sad statement.

      Reply
    • Domino says:
      November 21, 2017 at 3:45 pm

      I see a bunch of women who look dead eyed, which is different than unhappy

      But I do not think It is their fault, I blame the fashion industry pressure to stay a size zero/double zero with boobs, and which has resulted in way too many eating disorders, as my former classmates have told me.

      I liked the documentary by Sara Ziff who is trying to unionize these women, and let models be a size two or four or six at age 25-30 instead of agents pressuring women to stay so small so as to be competitive with younger underdeveloped girls it is affecting their health.

      But Victoria’s Secret uses prison slave labor, and is a shitty company anyway. F*ck them.

      Reply
  5. Lucy says:
    November 21, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Amongst all the boredom and awfulness, Harry and Meghan are a happy place of sorts to me. I’m usually not too big on engagements/weddings but just ask the question already, man!

    Reply
  6. DiligentDiva says:
    November 21, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    I’m so disappointed, Harry Styles, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift couldn’t perform together like they were rumored to…
    That’s the only thing that could have made it interesting.

    Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      November 21, 2017 at 6:22 pm

      She could always ask Harry herself if she’s in a hurry. Probably neither are. They’re serious enough that she’s moving herself and her loved ones (the dogs) to London and easing out of her career. They have probably set a date for starting the wedding flurry in earnest. They really should elope….

      Reply
  7. Electric Tuba says:
    November 21, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    Victoria’s Secret is that her cheap panties are made in sweatshops and she only hires models who have undergone glamourbotomies. It’s like a regular lobotomy but like way more glamorous.

    Reply
  8. Otaku Fairy says:
    November 21, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    I don’t just love what Bella Hadid is wearing- I want it. The other two look good too.

    Reply
  9. supersoft says:
    November 21, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Is it me, or do all those models look more emaciated from year to year?

    Reply
  10. tealily says:
    November 21, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    That groomsman story is absolutely adorable. It’s so good to hear something nice once in a while!

    Reply
  11. Chaine says:
    November 21, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    no one buys Kendall and Blake. Fauxmance. Plus, what would their nickname be? “Klake”? “Blendall”? ugh.

    Reply
  12. Deniz says:
    November 21, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Yikes. I’m actually good friends with a Polygraph Examiner/Private Investigator, and it’s quite difficult to cheat the test… Also you cannot take the exam under the influence of any drugs. He is able to tell once the client is hooked up to the machine. When you are connected to the Polygraph, he takes a baseline. That way he knows how you respond uniquely to certain questions. He’s actually the host of a European Show called the “Lie Detective.” I’m not saying Jeremy is completely innocent…but I am just sharing my personal experience with what I know about Polygraph Exams.

    Reply
    • Nicole (the Cdn One) says:
      November 21, 2017 at 4:56 pm

      According to the literature, the ease of cheating is related to the experience of the examiner. Less experienced, easier to fool the test and the strategies are easy to find. The most common is to have a stronger reaction to a control question than to a relevant question. So the more obvious the control question (which is arguably more likely when you are paying for the test yourself), the easier it is to manipulate the results. And while you are not supposed to take the test under the influence of medication, again, without a blood test, that determination is left up to the examiner – and there is very little regulation on who can be an examiner. So while your statements might be true for your friend, not all examiners may be as ethical or as competent as he is.

      Moreover they have inherent unreliability problems. A 2011 meta-analysis by the American Polygraph Association found that polygraph tests using comparison questions had incorrect outcomes about 15% of the time. Their unreliability is why they are not admissible in court.

      Reply
  13. Madly says:
    November 21, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    They probably are not happy as they had to starve and exercise like crazy to get ready for that show.

    Reply
  14. LittlefishMom says:
    November 21, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    The models are hungry. That’s how I look when I am. *bites cheeseburger

    Reply
  15. browniecakes says:
    November 21, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Maybe in the new normal of a surprising or unfortunately not surprising sexual harassment allegation a day, ogling pretty women in tiny underpants and oversized wings isn’t what everyone wants to see anymore.

    Reply

