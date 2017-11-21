“The Shanghai Victoria’s Secret show looked like a total snoozefest” links

None of the models looked happy at the Victoria’s Secret show, Part 1. [Go Fug Yourself]

None of the models looked happy at the Victoria’s Secret show, Part 2. [Moe Jackson]

We’re officially in “the window” for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to announce their engagement. I hope it happens soon! [LaineyGossip]

Jeremy Piven passed a lie detector. I still believe his victims’ stories. [Dlisted]

Kenneth Branagh is in talks to do Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile. [Looper]

A very modern bromance, with a happy ending. [Buzzfeed]

Is anyone really buying Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin? [JustJared]

Blake Shelton is too sexy for social media. [Seriously OMG WTF]