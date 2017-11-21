“The Shanghai Victoria’s Secret show looked like a total snoozefest” links

None of the models looked happy at the Victoria’s Secret show, Part 1. [Go Fug Yourself]
None of the models looked happy at the Victoria’s Secret show, Part 2. [Moe Jackson]
We’re officially in “the window” for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to announce their engagement. I hope it happens soon! [LaineyGossip]
Jeremy Piven passed a lie detector. I still believe his victims’ stories. [Dlisted]
Kenneth Branagh is in talks to do Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile. [Looper]
A very modern bromance, with a happy ending. [Buzzfeed]
Is anyone really buying Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin? [JustJared]
Blake Shelton is too sexy for social media. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Lie detectors are unreliable garbage.
There’s a reason why they are inadmissible in court. Ouija boards are more scientifically accurate.
I agree-lie detectors are garbage and I agree that we should believe women.
Yep. They can be cheated, but not only that – if someone genuinely believes what they’re saying it doesn’t matter if it’s true or not. So you could have an unstable person saying “my face is blue and I’m 9 feet tall” and if they’ve convinced themselves of this, it’s not going to track some kind of change.
There are other ways to cheat. With certain medications or illegal drugs.
Absolutely, which just adds another layer of horror for the victim.
Ahhh…the ol’ George Costanza method: “It’s not a lie if you believe it”
Yeah but would you know you can? Out of the blue? Without proper training?
I wouldn’t trust that i can pass such a test. Not unprepared.
If Pivens hasn’t his own lie detector at home, this is an exteme big risk for him.
Can you buy lie detectors?
its about controlling heart rate and a few other bio markers, or making the ‘normal’ response come up as escalated so the entire thing is off. Or about lying enough times you believe it, or are able to mask a response.
Basically, if you know the questions in advance, its not hard to cheat at all.
Even with all that, they don’t catch ignorance, only known lies.
Yeah, you could probably google how nowadays. I read in a book how to do it when I was a little kid in the 1980s. Whether I could actually pull it off with those tricks is undetermined of course. He’s an actor, so he probably has better control than most.
I read that you can take a beta blocker that is widely prescribed to beat one. The other thing that I was thinking is that sociopaths wouldn’t have a problem at all, and now you know what I think of Piven because I think he is one. And as Amy Tennant said, he’s an actor, so he lies for a living.
If he didn’t pass it we wouldn’t have heard about it. Simple.
They have no value. Add to that, one “side” is paying for the testing, you have to question the independence.
Pretty sure Trump would pass a test too. If you’re an overconfident narcissist there’s tons of lies you’ll believe about yourself.
Yes, but wouldn’t one of the accusations be easy to prove (not so easy to disprove, though)? He’s accused of sending explicit texts. If she didn’t delete them, she could produce those and the authenticity could be checked. Even if she did delete them on her phone, they might still be alive somewhere in a backup for her or him.
My goodness, that pose on the second model in the silver dress is rather unfortunate.
That is a terrible dress.
I laughed because it’s just such an awkward photo.
Its ripped. Its not her fault…
I know! I was imagining a caption for it…”Doctor, I have an unusual mole on my upper thigh. Could you check it out for me?”
She looks so bored she may as well be in an examination gown.
Jasmine Tookes is SOOOO pretty. I want so badly to give her a better dress.
They picked some pretty boring bras from the new collections to show off in the BTS photos. They must be saving up the glam for the actual show. I wasn’t a big fan of last year’s collection, but I have to admit the new Very Sexy and Dream Angels lingerie launches are very pretty. If I didn’t own approximately 2357 bras from working there for three years, I’d have probably picked up some of them.
Side note: I didn’t realize Karlie was back this year!
The models looked unhappy because 75% of them have no personality. Honestly, while this year may have more diversity than the previous years, I’m soooo sick of the same thin, white, blonde models. We get it, you’ve got that demographic covered VS.
Most look braindead. Older models are somewhat interesting, but the concept is overdone, outdated. I love Adriana Lima, she’s adorable as a person and sooo gorgeous. The rest are forgettable.
This show peaked long time ago and it’s been going downhill since mid 00′s.
I don’t know if that look is “brain dead” as much as lack of calories and dehydration. The women talked about the “pre show” regimen. I guess that’s “performing” in the fashion world, but it’s just kind of unbearable -for me- to see starvation on parade.
Honestly, I think the VS runway is actually better than a lot of the haute couture lines, which is a really sad statement.
I see a bunch of women who look dead eyed, which is different than unhappy
But I do not think It is their fault, I blame the fashion industry pressure to stay a size zero/double zero with boobs, and which has resulted in way too many eating disorders, as my former classmates have told me.
I liked the documentary by Sara Ziff who is trying to unionize these women, and let models be a size two or four or six at age 25-30 instead of agents pressuring women to stay so small so as to be competitive with younger underdeveloped girls it is affecting their health.
But Victoria’s Secret uses prison slave labor, and is a shitty company anyway. F*ck them.
Amongst all the boredom and awfulness, Harry and Meghan are a happy place of sorts to me. I’m usually not too big on engagements/weddings but just ask the question already, man!
I’m so disappointed, Harry Styles, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift couldn’t perform together like they were rumored to…
That’s the only thing that could have made it interesting.
She could always ask Harry herself if she’s in a hurry. Probably neither are. They’re serious enough that she’s moving herself and her loved ones (the dogs) to London and easing out of her career. They have probably set a date for starting the wedding flurry in earnest. They really should elope….
Victoria’s Secret is that her cheap panties are made in sweatshops and she only hires models who have undergone glamourbotomies. It’s like a regular lobotomy but like way more glamorous.
Also that she promotes the male gaze but donates to anti-choice organizations.
Victoria’s Secret is a man that’s why it promotes a male gaze.
I don’t just love what Bella Hadid is wearing- I want it. The other two look good too.
Is it me, or do all those models look more emaciated from year to year?
I wanted to post the same thing but thought I would get heat for the comment but since you didn’t I figure that I would +1 your comment because yes, I totally agree. I have been watching the VS models for over 20 years now and yes they are looking thinner and more frail every single year. Makes me sad. I get some people are naturally thin. That is fine. I’m just not buying that that is the majority of the cases here.
100% agree. This is the first year I have looked at the women and thought “ew”. They look unhealthy.
That groomsman story is absolutely adorable. It’s so good to hear something nice once in a while!
no one buys Kendall and Blake. Fauxmance. Plus, what would their nickname be? “Klake”? “Blendall”? ugh.
They’ve been doing all those pap walks and courtside support, but no one really cares. It shows how uninteresting Kendall. She’s lucky she’s got into the modeling industry or she’d be as forgotten as Kourtney is most the time.
Yikes. I’m actually good friends with a Polygraph Examiner/Private Investigator, and it’s quite difficult to cheat the test… Also you cannot take the exam under the influence of any drugs. He is able to tell once the client is hooked up to the machine. When you are connected to the Polygraph, he takes a baseline. That way he knows how you respond uniquely to certain questions. He’s actually the host of a European Show called the “Lie Detective.” I’m not saying Jeremy is completely innocent…but I am just sharing my personal experience with what I know about Polygraph Exams.
According to the literature, the ease of cheating is related to the experience of the examiner. Less experienced, easier to fool the test and the strategies are easy to find. The most common is to have a stronger reaction to a control question than to a relevant question. So the more obvious the control question (which is arguably more likely when you are paying for the test yourself), the easier it is to manipulate the results. And while you are not supposed to take the test under the influence of medication, again, without a blood test, that determination is left up to the examiner – and there is very little regulation on who can be an examiner. So while your statements might be true for your friend, not all examiners may be as ethical or as competent as he is.
Moreover they have inherent unreliability problems. A 2011 meta-analysis by the American Polygraph Association found that polygraph tests using comparison questions had incorrect outcomes about 15% of the time. Their unreliability is why they are not admissible in court.
They probably are not happy as they had to starve and exercise like crazy to get ready for that show.
The models are hungry. That’s how I look when I am. *bites cheeseburger
Maybe in the new normal of a surprising or unfortunately not surprising sexual harassment allegation a day, ogling pretty women in tiny underpants and oversized wings isn’t what everyone wants to see anymore.
