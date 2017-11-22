In Touch: Brad Pitt offered half of his fortune to Angelina & she turned it down

Brad Pitt arrives for the "Okja" premiere in New York City

Last week, Us Weekly had a source who claimed that Brad Pitt “is still determined to have a fully resolved situation” regarding his divorce from Angelina Jolie. Some of the lawyers in the comments yelled at me for saying that the Jolie-Pitt divorce is moving at a snail’s pace, but really, by celebrity-divorce standards, it IS moving slowly. There are a few outliers, of course, like Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s neverending conscious uncoupling divorce, but really: most celebrity divorces in California are done within a year. It seems like Angelina is the one holding things up, not out of a negotiation tactic for money, but as a way to protect the kids and retain as much custody as possible. Now someone has leaked some interesting info to In Touch Weekly: Brad has offered a very significant financial settlement to Angelina just to get the divorce resolved. Huh.

In an exclusive cover story last September, In Touch magazine revealed the details inside Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s $400 million divorce. Now, 14 months later, In Touch magazine is exclusively reporting that Angelina turned down Brad’s divorce settlement offer.

“Brad basically told his attorney to give Angie whatever amount of money she wants to settle the divorce, even though they have a prenup,” an insider tells In Touch exclusively, adding “he is willing to give her half” of his $250 million fortune.

But despite his generosity, Angelina, 42, won’t take it. “Angie has rejected every single monetary settlement offer,” says the insider, adding that she’s also continued to push back on his efforts to gain more custody of their six kids, Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9.

“He isn’t trying to buy Angie off and couldn’t care less about how he is perceived in the public eye when they do come to an eventual settlement,” says the insider, explaining that after weathering a child abuse investigation last year (he eventually was cleared of any wrongdoing) and publicly confessing that he’s struggled with alcohol issues for years, Brad, 53, feels he has nothing left to lose.

“Brad’s motivation is first and foremost the kids,” insists the insider. “Giving Angie a substantial chunk of his fortune will give the kids the quality of life they are used to with no changes. Brad and Angie spend at least $1 million a year on security for their children, including bodyguards. The costs add up, and Brad wants to continue to pay for those things. He also wants Angie to continue doing all of the humanitarian work she wants to do without worrying about finances.”

A rep for Brad had no comment.

[From In Touch Weekly]

I tend to believe that Brad wouldn’t truly give a sh-t about paying a significant financial settlement to Angelina. Money isn’t his raison d’être. But he does give a sh-t about his reputation and how things will look once all of the dust settles. It’s not so much that he wants custody of the kids – it’s that he’s worried about how it will look if Angelina gets sole custody. Meanwhile, Angelina is, I assume, still fighting for primary custody. Plus, she has plenty of money, I hope. Brad always had more money, more real estate, more investments, more art. But that means he was the one with the bigger overhead and more money going out every month. I wouldn’t be surprised if, when the dust does settle, Angelina will have refused all financial offers from Brad.

Angelina Jolie arrives for a Q&A at Egyptian Theatre

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

60 Responses to “In Touch: Brad Pitt offered half of his fortune to Angelina & she turned it down”

  1. mellie says:
    November 22, 2017 at 7:45 am

    I think they are both doing ok on the financial front, even if they had adopted 20 kids and had a nanny for each one.
    Sincerely,
    Working Middle Class (probably the lower end of…) America

    Reply
    • SammyB says:
      November 22, 2017 at 8:49 am

      If he was cleared on the investigation and is working to improve himself there is no reason why he shouldn’t have equal access to the kids. Unless there are urgent safety issues he needs to address, I agree with him that he should get equal access and say on their lives.

      Reply
      • LadyT says:
        November 22, 2017 at 10:58 am

        There is no IF about it. He was cleared on the abuse investigation and has worked to improve himself over the last 14 months. There is evidence that for a finite period of time as the marriage was failing that he drank too much, was distant and had a very explosive episode on a plane. Nothing before or since in his history would lead anyone to believe he’s an unfit father or that he wishes to not be a father, contrary to all the unsubstantiated claims here by posters. Way past time to back off the sole custody wish Angie.

      • Louise177 says:
        November 22, 2017 at 12:08 pm

        Brad was found not guilty not innocent. If he was the victim of lies he wouldn’t have supervised visitation for months and the kids wouldn’t be in therapy. It’s amazing how Brad admits he has problems yet Angelina is still painted as the evil shrew.

      • Paige says:
        November 22, 2017 at 1:23 pm

        @lady T why are you assuming she still wishes to gain sole custody? In touch has the real scoop? nah.
        Facts- She bought a house close enough for the kids to walk back and forth. If she wanted to keep them from their father she wouldn’t have moved close to him. The kids also get to stay in the same neighborhood with friends and whatnot. They are working things out behind the scenes and we don’t know the facts.

      • LadyT says:
        November 22, 2017 at 2:11 pm

        My response is to this Celebitchy article, not low tier In Touch. It’s nice she bought a house near Brad that allows for visitation but that’s not evidence that she’s changed her mind about sole physical custody. You’re right. Eventually we’ll see. Been a long time. Time to work it out.

    • Anna says:
      November 22, 2017 at 1:09 pm

      I like both Angie and Brad. Not one more than the other. I like both of their movies equally, some are great and some not so great. IMO they both seem like decent people and of course they both love their kids. TBS—Anyone who believes that Angie will get ‘sole custody’ is fantasizing. She will probably be the primary custodial parent. It just doesn’t exist in cases like this. Judges do not give parents sole custody. PERIOD. I work in the field and I swear to you it is rare for a parent to lose custody and when they do it is usually a Children’s Court case and not a Superior Court case. There has NEVER BEEN A CHILDREN’S COURT CASE IN THIS MATTER. They will both retain legal and physical custody. Her being the primary custodian and he sharing custody. Most families do 1/2 weeks, but these children do not attend regular school so they have freedom to set it up however they wish. They are co-parenting now and that is the only decent thing to do FOR THEIR CHILDREN. Those harping on Brad being a bad parent…I do not believe that. He went off track for sure, but Angelina would never have married him after 9 years together parenting their kids if he were a bad father. The end.

      Reply
  2. Andrea1 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Angie always wants what she wants. She is a very strong willed woman. Let’s see how this plays out! I agree its all about reputation for Brad.

    Reply
  3. Snowflake says:
    November 22, 2017 at 7:55 am

    They were my favorite couple. Why couldn’t they stay together? Sob!

    Reply
  4. Anne says:
    November 22, 2017 at 7:55 am

    This still makes me so sad.

    Reply
  5. TheOtherMaria says:
    November 22, 2017 at 7:56 am

    I doubt it’s about reputation and more about getting some finality.

    I hope they can meet eachother halfway at least; she’s always been there for her children and he seems to be walking a straight road these days (hopefully).

    Those kids need both their parents, I hope for their sake they get just that.

    Reply
    • Millenial says:
      November 22, 2017 at 10:11 am

      I don’t think it’s about reputation either, and I think that’s a bad take. I think Brad probably loves his kids, too, and wants joint custody because he cares about his family. Hitting rock bottom tends to make people realize what’s really important, and he’d probably like a second chance to be a good dad.

      Assuming Brad has taken steps to get healthy, it’s probably in most of their best interests to allow him to be a father. I like Angelina a lot, but I tend to think she still carries around a lot of baggage about her own upbringing. I think she’s trying to be like her mother– doing it all.

      Reply
      • Tara says:
        November 22, 2017 at 11:06 am

        @millenial: agreed. I honestly think she should take the settlement, agree to joint custody, and work with Brad to move forward. I loved them as a couple, believe he was acting irresponsibly, and now has cleaned up his act. Time for the next chapter.

    • lucy2 says:
      November 22, 2017 at 11:00 am

      I think his reputation is very important to him, but so is his relationship with his kids.

      If it’s healthy and safe for the kids, I hope they can work something out where they have both parents and as much stability as possible.

      Reply
    • Anna says:
      November 22, 2017 at 1:18 pm

      It’s not up to Angelina how much Brad sees his children. California Superior Court does not work that way. Parents are given equal footing in the Court’s eyes. They will both retain legal and physical custody. I believe that this divorce will be bifurcated a divorce will be granted but the financial/property side will take a while to sort out. I DO BELIEVE that there is a hitch in the property and financial negotiations. It is as common as the sunrise to have high wealth couples take forever to sort out a settlement. They don’t have to jump at any offer. This IS ABOUT MONEY AND PROPERTY. She may not be the only hold out. She would have proposed a settlement as well which means that he rejected her offer as well. If this story carries any validity at all…it’s a two way negotiation. Someone’s trying to make her look bad, when he is also refusing to settle…or IT’S SETTLED AND NO ONE KNOWS BECAUSE IT’S NOBODY’S BUSINESS.

      Reply
  6. Giulia says:
    November 22, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Petty petty petty…

    Reply
  7. Talie says:
    November 22, 2017 at 7:58 am

    First of all, in no way do I believe they have that much money. They spent like crazy and neither one brings in the box office like they used to. That’s another reason why Angelina can’t just jet around with all the kids anymore to exotic locales…too costly.

    Reply
  8. Seraphina says:
    November 22, 2017 at 7:59 am

    As a mother of two kids, if the offense is great enough, I too would fight for sole custody. There is a line a mother draws and once it’s crossed, there is no repair – no amount of money will help cross back in and maybe this the case with AJ. And who knows what went on behind closed doors. I’ve learned that what may Be picture perfect sometimes isn’t.

    I wish them all the best and hope they find a resolution that both can live with and gives the children as much normalcy as possible.

    Reply
  9. Adorable says:
    November 22, 2017 at 8:00 am

    “Brad couldn’t care less how he’s perceived in the public”yea right…That why he insisted everything be kept private “For the kids sake”(Eye roll)..Even the tone of this Article is so team brad to me,as in he’s the good guy wanting to solve everything,& she’s the difficult b*** keeping His kids away from him….Oh Brad,grow up & be a man!

    Reply
  10. Shak says:
    November 22, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Fake news

    Reply
  11. Peggy says:
    November 22, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Jolie wanted Brad to clean up his act, and he realized, he had to in order to spend time with the children.
    Why would she talk about reunification of the family if Brad was not going to get shared custody.
    I’m sure the children are back to spending overnights with Brad.
    Growing up without a father, I’m sure she would want her children’s father in their lives, and there is no question that they love their father.

    Reply
  12. Cs says:
    November 22, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Whyyyyyyy would Angelina ever take a settlement like that? Not only does she not need the money AND give away a lot of the leverage for child custody, but also can you imagine the headlines? She’d be painted as a gold digger for the rest of her life.

    Reply
  13. Peggy says:
    November 22, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Correct me if I’m wrong, don’t prenupsl expire after ten years and they were together twelve.
    A gold digger is mild compared to to some of the names she been called.

    Reply
  14. Sarah says:
    November 22, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Why is anyone believing anything that comes from these trash rags? I think they are healing as a family & tabloids as usual, know nothing about what’s happening in their lives. Just looking to sell the narrative that works.

    Reply
  15. LOL says:
    November 22, 2017 at 9:40 am

    BRAD AND HIS PR ARE SURE WORKING OVERTIME-WHY NOT TALK ABOUT WHY HE STILL ISN’T SEEN WITH HIS 6 KIDS? OR IS THAT THE REASON HIS TEAM IS DEFLECTING WITH BS LEAKS TO TABLOIDS.

    Reply
  16. shell says:
    November 22, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Don’t think any of this is true …… When was the last time Intouch had a good source, much less Exclusive.

    Reply
  17. Here's Wilson says:
    November 22, 2017 at 10:57 am

    The older he gets the more ho hum he becomes…i dont think i could ever land fight club brad but I’ve definetly banged a current day aging brad doppelganger

    Reply
  18. spidey says:
    November 22, 2017 at 11:17 am

    How long did Brad have a problem I wonder? Did this start before they had completed their family or after.

    And why did she agree to marry him so long into the relationship, unless things went bad afterwards.

    Reply
  19. HoustonGrl says:
    November 22, 2017 at 11:19 am

    I still can’t believe they split up.

    Reply
  20. Peggy says:
    November 22, 2017 at 11:21 am

    In Touch is funny, another tabloid is claiming she is using voodoo to get Brad back, but it don’t work, if the person don’t want to come back.
    Business is down in the rag trade, even People Magazine sales are down, news is instant now, so by the time they publish the magazine another story is breaking.

    Reply
  21. Mônica says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    I wish the best for Brad and the kids.They deserve

    Reply

