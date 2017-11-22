In Touch: Brad Pitt offered half of his fortune to Angelina & she turned it down

Last week, Us Weekly had a source who claimed that Brad Pitt “is still determined to have a fully resolved situation” regarding his divorce from Angelina Jolie. Some of the lawyers in the comments yelled at me for saying that the Jolie-Pitt divorce is moving at a snail’s pace, but really, by celebrity-divorce standards, it IS moving slowly. There are a few outliers, of course, like Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s neverending conscious uncoupling divorce, but really: most celebrity divorces in California are done within a year. It seems like Angelina is the one holding things up, not out of a negotiation tactic for money, but as a way to protect the kids and retain as much custody as possible. Now someone has leaked some interesting info to In Touch Weekly: Brad has offered a very significant financial settlement to Angelina just to get the divorce resolved. Huh.
In an exclusive cover story last September, In Touch magazine revealed the details inside Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s $400 million divorce. Now, 14 months later, In Touch magazine is exclusively reporting that Angelina turned down Brad’s divorce settlement offer.
“Brad basically told his attorney to give Angie whatever amount of money she wants to settle the divorce, even though they have a prenup,” an insider tells In Touch exclusively, adding “he is willing to give her half” of his $250 million fortune.
But despite his generosity, Angelina, 42, won’t take it. “Angie has rejected every single monetary settlement offer,” says the insider, adding that she’s also continued to push back on his efforts to gain more custody of their six kids, Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9.
“He isn’t trying to buy Angie off and couldn’t care less about how he is perceived in the public eye when they do come to an eventual settlement,” says the insider, explaining that after weathering a child abuse investigation last year (he eventually was cleared of any wrongdoing) and publicly confessing that he’s struggled with alcohol issues for years, Brad, 53, feels he has nothing left to lose.
“Brad’s motivation is first and foremost the kids,” insists the insider. “Giving Angie a substantial chunk of his fortune will give the kids the quality of life they are used to with no changes. Brad and Angie spend at least $1 million a year on security for their children, including bodyguards. The costs add up, and Brad wants to continue to pay for those things. He also wants Angie to continue doing all of the humanitarian work she wants to do without worrying about finances.”
A rep for Brad had no comment.
I tend to believe that Brad wouldn’t truly give a sh-t about paying a significant financial settlement to Angelina. Money isn’t his raison d’être. But he does give a sh-t about his reputation and how things will look once all of the dust settles. It’s not so much that he wants custody of the kids – it’s that he’s worried about how it will look if Angelina gets sole custody. Meanwhile, Angelina is, I assume, still fighting for primary custody. Plus, she has plenty of money, I hope. Brad always had more money, more real estate, more investments, more art. But that means he was the one with the bigger overhead and more money going out every month. I wouldn’t be surprised if, when the dust does settle, Angelina will have refused all financial offers from Brad.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I think they are both doing ok on the financial front, even if they had adopted 20 kids and had a nanny for each one.
Sincerely,
Working Middle Class (probably the lower end of…) America
If he was cleared on the investigation and is working to improve himself there is no reason why he shouldn’t have equal access to the kids. Unless there are urgent safety issues he needs to address, I agree with him that he should get equal access and say on their lives.
There is no IF about it. He was cleared on the abuse investigation and has worked to improve himself over the last 14 months. There is evidence that for a finite period of time as the marriage was failing that he drank too much, was distant and had a very explosive episode on a plane. Nothing before or since in his history would lead anyone to believe he’s an unfit father or that he wishes to not be a father, contrary to all the unsubstantiated claims here by posters. Way past time to back off the sole custody wish Angie.
Brad was found not guilty not innocent. If he was the victim of lies he wouldn’t have supervised visitation for months and the kids wouldn’t be in therapy. It’s amazing how Brad admits he has problems yet Angelina is still painted as the evil shrew.
@lady T why are you assuming she still wishes to gain sole custody? In touch has the real scoop? nah.
Facts- She bought a house close enough for the kids to walk back and forth. If she wanted to keep them from their father she wouldn’t have moved close to him. The kids also get to stay in the same neighborhood with friends and whatnot. They are working things out behind the scenes and we don’t know the facts.
My response is to this Celebitchy article, not low tier In Touch. It’s nice she bought a house near Brad that allows for visitation but that’s not evidence that she’s changed her mind about sole physical custody. You’re right. Eventually we’ll see. Been a long time. Time to work it out.
I like both Angie and Brad. Not one more than the other. I like both of their movies equally, some are great and some not so great. IMO they both seem like decent people and of course they both love their kids. TBS—Anyone who believes that Angie will get ‘sole custody’ is fantasizing. She will probably be the primary custodial parent. It just doesn’t exist in cases like this. Judges do not give parents sole custody. PERIOD. I work in the field and I swear to you it is rare for a parent to lose custody and when they do it is usually a Children’s Court case and not a Superior Court case. There has NEVER BEEN A CHILDREN’S COURT CASE IN THIS MATTER. They will both retain legal and physical custody. Her being the primary custodian and he sharing custody. Most families do 1/2 weeks, but these children do not attend regular school so they have freedom to set it up however they wish. They are co-parenting now and that is the only decent thing to do FOR THEIR CHILDREN. Those harping on Brad being a bad parent…I do not believe that. He went off track for sure, but Angelina would never have married him after 9 years together parenting their kids if he were a bad father. The end.
Thanks for your rational comments Anna.
Angie always wants what she wants. She is a very strong willed woman. Let’s see how this plays out! I agree its all about reputation for Brad.
They were my favorite couple. Why couldn’t they stay together? Sob!
Because he’s an abusive asshole ?
So says Angelina.
Yeah and we believe every woman in the world unless she is called Angelina Jolie.
BTW – Brad himself admitted to his alcoholism and drug taking and that he misbehaved on that plane trip..
I knew that was coming
Ha. I liked them so much together, too. I like them individually as well, but damn they were a sexy-ass couple.
I honestly don’t understand people’s characterization of Brad Pitt around here. I know he’s been slightly messy and has made mistakes, but he’s always struck me as well-meaning guy.
This still makes me so sad.
I doubt it’s about reputation and more about getting some finality.
I hope they can meet eachother halfway at least; she’s always been there for her children and he seems to be walking a straight road these days (hopefully).
Those kids need both their parents, I hope for their sake they get just that.
I don’t think it’s about reputation either, and I think that’s a bad take. I think Brad probably loves his kids, too, and wants joint custody because he cares about his family. Hitting rock bottom tends to make people realize what’s really important, and he’d probably like a second chance to be a good dad.
Assuming Brad has taken steps to get healthy, it’s probably in most of their best interests to allow him to be a father. I like Angelina a lot, but I tend to think she still carries around a lot of baggage about her own upbringing. I think she’s trying to be like her mother– doing it all.
@millenial: agreed. I honestly think she should take the settlement, agree to joint custody, and work with Brad to move forward. I loved them as a couple, believe he was acting irresponsibly, and now has cleaned up his act. Time for the next chapter.
I think his reputation is very important to him, but so is his relationship with his kids.
If it’s healthy and safe for the kids, I hope they can work something out where they have both parents and as much stability as possible.
It’s not up to Angelina how much Brad sees his children. California Superior Court does not work that way. Parents are given equal footing in the Court’s eyes. They will both retain legal and physical custody. I believe that this divorce will be bifurcated a divorce will be granted but the financial/property side will take a while to sort out. I DO BELIEVE that there is a hitch in the property and financial negotiations. It is as common as the sunrise to have high wealth couples take forever to sort out a settlement. They don’t have to jump at any offer. This IS ABOUT MONEY AND PROPERTY. She may not be the only hold out. She would have proposed a settlement as well which means that he rejected her offer as well. If this story carries any validity at all…it’s a two way negotiation. Someone’s trying to make her look bad, when he is also refusing to settle…or IT’S SETTLED AND NO ONE KNOWS BECAUSE IT’S NOBODY’S BUSINESS.
Petty petty petty…
First of all, in no way do I believe they have that much money. They spent like crazy and neither one brings in the box office like they used to. That’s another reason why Angelina can’t just jet around with all the kids anymore to exotic locales…too costly.
I think it’s quite possible for Brad to be as rich as this claims. He doesn’t seem like one to put his money in the bank and watch it grow 1% a year. With property and investments, I’m sure their net worth could be close to 400 million.
Jolie does not have that much money
She had 25 million dollars lying around to spend on a house. She and Pitt own that 60 million dollar home in France together. She has had endorsements and gets a pretty good chunk of cash from the few films she does do and got a backend of 735 million on Malfeficent. So I can believe she has some cash. All of that traveling is on UN money and studio money so that doesn’t count. She rarely vacations. She doesn’t buy that many clothes which most of them are given to her by designers to wear along with the purses. You all need a crash course in celebrity stats I see.
I think she is smarter with her money than Brad he is the spender on silly things, just look at what he spent for that lighting in that French home.
Angie is the frugal one, Brad is the one that spent as if he was printing money in the basement. Angie has enough money to live exactly as she does now the rest of her life and still leave a fortune to her children.
It’s not about money, one parent just can’t pick up the children and leave the Country, without the other parent’s permission.
I think they can if that parent has sole custody, which I guess is what this all about, no?
So many rich people in Hollywood waste millions on houses,cars,and traveling, and don’t seem to realize that money doesn’t grow on trees and there might be a time when they’re not longer successful enough to make much money.
It’s so true. You hear the same about former professional athletes. It’s like they never had lessons on basic financial management.
Houses are investments. The other stuff- yeah it’s entertainment.
Quite often the multiple ridiculously expensive houses rich people buy and barely use, end up being complete waste of money investments when they end up having to sell them for millions of dollars less than they paid for them. Gotta be more careful with money that might not last forever
As a mother of two kids, if the offense is great enough, I too would fight for sole custody. There is a line a mother draws and once it’s crossed, there is no repair – no amount of money will help cross back in and maybe this the case with AJ. And who knows what went on behind closed doors. I’ve learned that what may Be picture perfect sometimes isn’t.
I wish them all the best and hope they find a resolution that both can live with and gives the children as much normalcy as possible.
Totally agree with you!
Sorry double comment.
“Brad couldn’t care less how he’s perceived in the public”yea right…That why he insisted everything be kept private “For the kids sake”(Eye roll)..Even the tone of this Article is so team brad to me,as in he’s the good guy wanting to solve everything,& she’s the difficult b*** keeping His kids away from him….Oh Brad,grow up & be a man!
Fake news
Jolie wanted Brad to clean up his act, and he realized, he had to in order to spend time with the children.
Why would she talk about reunification of the family if Brad was not going to get shared custody.
I’m sure the children are back to spending overnights with Brad.
Growing up without a father, I’m sure she would want her children’s father in their lives, and there is no question that they love their father.
People keep forgetting she bought a house one mile away from his. Of course the kids are seeing their father, but it’s good he’s keeping it private.
Exactly
Whyyyyyyy would Angelina ever take a settlement like that? Not only does she not need the money AND give away a lot of the leverage for child custody, but also can you imagine the headlines? She’d be painted as a gold digger for the rest of her life.
Correct me if I’m wrong, don’t prenupsl expire after ten years and they were together twelve.
A gold digger is mild compared to to some of the names she been called.
They were only married for two years, so no expiration.
Isn’t living together taken into account?
@ Peeking in: No, unless it’s written specifically into the pre-nup. There wasn’t a prenup until they got married. Legally, living together means nothing.
Prenups do not expire. Ivana was married to the orange one a long time and got her prenup money.
10″years is a CAlifornia property division. The Pitts were married 2 years.
Why is anyone believing anything that comes from these trash rags? I think they are healing as a family & tabloids as usual, know nothing about what’s happening in their lives. Just looking to sell the narrative that works.
BRAD AND HIS PR ARE SURE WORKING OVERTIME-WHY NOT TALK ABOUT WHY HE STILL ISN’T SEEN WITH HIS 6 KIDS? OR IS THAT THE REASON HIS TEAM IS DEFLECTING WITH BS LEAKS TO TABLOIDS.
Why’s your comment in all caps? Are you angry or excited?
I suppose Angelina doesn’t use PR.
These fans need to live a life
As someone else mentioned above, she bought a house a mile down the road from him. Why would she live so close to him if they weren’t seeing their dad or if she were dead-set on keeping them from seeing him?
Don’t think any of this is true …… When was the last time Intouch had a good source, much less Exclusive.
The older he gets the more ho hum he becomes…i dont think i could ever land fight club brad but I’ve definetly banged a current day aging brad doppelganger
How long did Brad have a problem I wonder? Did this start before they had completed their family or after.
And why did she agree to marry him so long into the relationship, unless things went bad afterwards.
I still can’t believe they split up.
Yeah, for some dumb reason I was hoping they would go the distance too.
In Touch is funny, another tabloid is claiming she is using voodoo to get Brad back, but it don’t work, if the person don’t want to come back.
Business is down in the rag trade, even People Magazine sales are down, news is instant now, so by the time they publish the magazine another story is breaking.
I wish the best for Brad and the kids.They deserve
