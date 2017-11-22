Alex Rodriguez’s ex’s mom: he ‘couldn’t have an intellectual conversation’

Embed from Getty Images

I have always maintained that if you truly want to check out a new romantic partner thoroughly, don’t talk to his/her exes, talk to their parents. An ex’s parents will tell you the truth about that person. Actually, they will tell their truth which is always going to be far more fun to listen to. So it tickles me to no end that the mother of Alex Rodriguez’s ex-girlfriend choose to give her thoughts on A-Rod. Alex dated Esther Wojcicki’s daughter, Anne Wojcicki, for about a year and a half. They split right before he started up with his current relationship with J-Lo. Anne is the co-founder and CEO of 23andMe, a genetic testing company. Esther was an educator and Anne’s father was a professor at Stanford. Anne graduated from Yale and did molecular research at University of California, San Diego. Her sister Susan, the former CEO of YouTube, went to Harvard and her other sister, Janet, is an anthropologist at UC San Francisco. None of the Wojcikis follow baseball. According to Esther, A-Rod doesn’t follow anything but baseball. In short, other than an affection for Greek mythology (my assumption) there wasn’t a lot to talk about when Alex came to dinner.

Ouch. Anne Wojcicki’s mother, Esther, questioned the intelligence of her daughter’s ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez in a new interview. “He seemed to be genuinely in love with Anne. But I right away figured out this was a mismatch,” Esther told The New York Times in a profile published on Saturday, November 18. “He had no academic background. We couldn’t have an intellectual conversation about anything. His main interest in life was something that none of us had ever focused on, which was baseball.” The journalist claimed that the former New York Yankees player, 42, often spent long periods of time watching television. “He could park himself in front of a TV and watch baseball for 10 hours a day,” she said. “He wasn’t even sure he wanted to go on the yacht with Anne because the TV might not be working.” “We couldn’t go anywhere with him,” Esther told the Times. “If we went to Target to look for clothes for the kids, all of a sudden we’d be looking around and people would be saying, ‘We just want a selfie with A-Rod.’ He can’t walk across Central Park. He has to take a cab. That will work better with [his current girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez] because she’s like, ‘Take a picture of me anytime.’ … I wish J. Lo all the luck in the world.”

Not everything Esther had to say about Alex was uncomplimentary. She mentioned that she “liked Alex, he was a very nice man.” So see? She’s not wholly disparaging him, he was really nice – for a baseball-obsessed, uneducated celebrity looking to be recognized.

I kid! Esther’s point was that she knew Alex and Anne were mismatched from the beginning. (When Anne mentioned she was dating him, Esther response was, “What’s an A-Rod,” which is exactly what my mother would ask.) Prior to Alex, Anne was married to Sergey Brin, who co-founded Google and whose affair with Amanda Rosenberg ended their marriage very publicly. So, my guess is that it wasn’t just Alex’s track record with school that bugged Esther. I’m not giving her a pass, I don’t doubt that she’s a snob about education. Even Anne said of her parents, “you’re only a viable fetus once you have your Ph.D.” I also don’t think Esther cares one whit how she comes off. But if we’re going on shade-level alone, she deserves a standing slow-clap with bonus snaps for slipping a dig at Alex’s current girlfriend, J-Lo, right under the buzzer. Future Anne suitors beware: I’d crack a book before you come a-callin’.

