White Supremacist Turkey pardons large fowl & endorses child molester for Senate

US President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Participate in the 2017 Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon Ceremony

The White Supremacist Turkey known, at times, as Emperor Baby Fists, Bigly, Agent Orange, The Bloated Dumpster Fire and Donald Trump pardoned a large fowl at the White House yesterday. It’s an annual tradition now for presidents to “pardon” one or two turkeys before the Thanksgiving holiday. The turkeys are sent to a farm to live out their days in peace, without being eaten. The last pardoned Obama turkeys, Tater and Tot, are still on the same farm, Gobblers Rest, which sounds like some kind of clever euphemism for The Turkey Is Dead, Kids. Anyway, because The White Supremacist Turkey is awful in every single way, the turkey pardon became something awful and awkward, because of course.

The best quote was probably, “I feel so good about myself doing this,” which is what he said after he asked the turkey handler if he could touch the turkey. He was literally stroking the turkey (not a euphemism) as he praised himself and talked about how good he felt. I’m surprised Melania didn’t shiver and then barf a little bit into one of the bushes. There were also some awful jokes about “strange birds” coming in and out of the White House (should have been “strange Russian birds”) and a “joke” about dismantling every Obama initiative.

On Tuesday, the White Supremacist Turkey also took a moment to endorse a child molester for higher office.

President Donald Trump discounted allegations of sexual assault against Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore and said Tuesday that voters should not support Moore’s “liberal” rival. Trump addressed the swirling controversy surrounding Moore for the first time since top Republican leaders called on Moore to step aside more than a week ago.

“We don’t need a liberal person in there,” Trump said of Moore’s rival, Democrat Doug Jones. “We don’t need somebody who’s soft on crime like Jones.”

Trump said he will announce next week whether he will campaign on Moore’s behalf. Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday at the White House before leaving for a Thanksgiving break at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump dismissed questions from reporters about him backing a man accused of sexual assault over a man who is a Democrat. He pointed to Moore’s assertion that the candidate did nothing wrong. “Roy Moore denies it, that’s all I can say,” Trump said. “He denies it.”

He also noted that the allegations came from behavior alleged to have happened decades ago.

“Forty years is a long time,” Trump said, questioning why it took so long for Moore’s accusers to come forward.

Trump was also asked if he had a “message to women in this pivotal moment on sexual assault.” His response, as compiled in the pool report and other accounts: “Women are very special. I think it’s a very special time, a lot of things are coming out, and I think that’s good for our society and I think it’s very, very good for women, and I’m very happy a lot of these things are coming out. I’m very happy it’s being exposed.”

[From Time and Vox]

I really feel like I’m in the Twilight Zone sometimes, don’t you? The fact that this known and admitted sexual assailant, a man who brags about sexually assaulting women, is endorsing a child molester is really f–king bad. But he’s endorsing Roy Moore by claiming that Moore’s Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, is “soft on crime.” CHILD MOLESTATION IS A CRIME. SEXUAL ASSAULT IS A CRIME. Roy Moore committed multiple criminal acts according to multiple victims. Donald Trump committed multiple criminal acts of sexual assault, according to multiple victims. But no, Doug Jones is the one who’s soft on crime.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

109 Responses to “White Supremacist Turkey pardons large fowl & endorses child molester for Senate”

  1. NK says:
    November 22, 2017 at 7:32 am

    This is the very best headline I have ever read in my entire 46 years of life.

    Reply
  2. Talie says:
    November 22, 2017 at 7:34 am

    I suspect Doug Jones polling is getting even better. It seemed strange for Kellyanne to start attacking him and then Trump, who had been avoiding reporters on this question for weeks. Why now? Why the desperation? There can only be one reason.

    Reply
  3. Chef Grace says:
    November 22, 2017 at 7:35 am

    My soul just puked.

    Reply
  4. Indiana Joanna says:
    November 22, 2017 at 7:38 am

    All in a day’s work for baby fists.

    LOL, this post was hilarious. Kaiser, there really should a Pulitzer Prize for political blog posting. You would win hands down for all your work this past year.

    Reply
  5. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    November 22, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Darkest timeline.

    Reply
  6. Tate says:
    November 22, 2017 at 7:41 am

    I now fear that we have no bottom. We are just going to continue to sink to new lows.

    Reply
  7. Lolo86lf says:
    November 22, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Party before country. Winning is more important than morality and decency.

    Reply
  8. Lenn says:
    November 22, 2017 at 7:53 am

    I know the son is off limits but I have not once noticed loving communication between Trump and Barron.

    Reply
    • Beth says:
      November 22, 2017 at 8:07 am

      I only see them together when Melania is also with them, but Trump doesn’t ever seem to look at his son. Not a warm loving family

      Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      November 22, 2017 at 8:08 am

      I have never noticed a real, true smile from Barron when he’s in his father’s presence. He seems like a very sad, withdrawn child.

      Reply
      • Bella Dupont says:
        November 22, 2017 at 8:43 am

        There was talk of him being autistic if i remember correctly….but it was gossip, so who know if there is any truth in it. In any case, he is the only person in that awful family i feel any compassion for…….Well, I also kind of feel sorry for Ivanka a tiny little bit, because I think she’s semi-normal (as opposed to a raging psychopath like the rest of the family). I feel like she’s constantly zipping about trying to mask their horrendous, evil behavior with a thin veneer of normailty as well as her gigantic, cap toothed smile.

      • HelloSunshine says:
        November 22, 2017 at 9:19 am

        Despite all of her faults, I legitimately believe Melania does everything she can to keep Barron away from his dad as much as possible. Which is super sad but, if the kid wants a real chance in life, is probably the best call. I think she tries to allow him to be a real kid, which is nice.
        If I were to get myself into an… arrangement.. like her (I wouldn’t), I’d also keep my kid away from him as much as possible.
        At the end of the day, I think Barron is probably as normal as a kid can be in his situation, and he probably recognizes that his relationship with his dad is distant and is figuring out how to deal with it. I was a similar age when i figured out my dad was super distant from me (and also a narcissist) and it sucked.

      • Jerusha says:
        November 22, 2017 at 9:30 am

        @Bella and Hello. I never bought the autistic label. When Barron is just with melania he seems a perfectly happy kid. And the best thing his mother could do for him is divorce her shitty husband and remove Barron from his orbit, imo.

      • Bella Dupont says:
        November 22, 2017 at 9:34 am

        I keep almost wanting to feel sorry for Melania…..until I remember her birther interview……clawing away at Obama is the most animated and vivacious i have ever seen her.

        @Jerusha:
        It feels to me as if she’s being held hostage in that marriage for political/optical considerations. She looks utterly miserable most of the time. I bet she’s being financially blackmailed…..I don’t think Trump would threaten to take Barron off her. What would he do with the child?

      • Rapunzel says:
        November 22, 2017 at 9:42 am

        bella dupont- I think Melania enjoyed the drama and was an eager participant until Bigly ran for President. Then she realized it was gonna be work.

      • Red Snapper says:
        November 22, 2017 at 11:09 am

        I’m here for Barron, the only true innocent Trump. Sweet looking boy, I hope he grows up to be as good looking as his mother, just to stick it to his brothers. Kid is eleven, and so tall!!

        Melania has more power than maybe she realizes. Trump can’t discard her so readily now that he’s President. Especially with Mueller lurking in the background trawling for witnesses. I bet Melania knows plenty.

    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      November 22, 2017 at 1:45 pm

      It’s not unique to Barron. Trump’s first wife and kids have all said he has no interest in children. He only really cares about his children when they are college age and can talk about the Trump business. Remember his uncomfortable interaction with the children of the press?

      Reply
  9. grabbyhands says:
    November 22, 2017 at 7:54 am

    I wish this was shocking. A year ago, doing something like this would have been unthinkable. Endorsing a pedophile would have been political suicide for life. But he’s playing to his base like he always does-the ones who think that women should be nothing more than silent, baby making punching bags. When we’ve gotten to the point where the president is telling the country that he would literally have a serial pedophile win an election than a Democrat, we’re pretty much done. If you support that idea, you’re irredeemably stupid and evil. And the GOP will continue to do NOTHING.

    And the turkeys. Jaysus. He is literally incapable of not always including some kind of brag about himself and a tasteless “joke” even in the most basic of situations.

    I’ve had trying holidays seasons before but all of this just makes me want to skip straight to January, because one can only imagine how he’ll screw up lighting the national menorah. Probably while talking about the war on Christmas and Jeebus at the same time.

    Reply
  10. lightpurple says:
    November 22, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Doug Jones prosecuted Klan members for the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing that killed 4 little girls in 1963. Moore molests teens. Jones is not soft on crime.

    Barron is being dragged out for the holiday stuff like the turkey pardon and the tree arrival and he looks miserable. Melania looks like she wishes he would just shut up.

    Reply
  11. third ginger says:
    November 22, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Only in Trump-Moore world is Doug Jones “soft on crime.” As most sentient beings know, he prosecuted two of the KKK members who were part of the infamous church bombing that killed 4 little girls.

    Journalists need to confront Trump about this.

    Reply
    • third ginger says:
      November 22, 2017 at 7:58 am

      Sorry, LP. did not see your comment!! Very glad people are bringing this up.

      Reply
      • Jerusha says:
        November 22, 2017 at 8:21 am

        Our African-American citizens are VERY aware of this. I know I can’t speak for all, but every A-A voter I’ve spoken to seems very enthused to vote for Doug.

      • Christin says:
        November 22, 2017 at 10:31 am

        @Jerusha – Do AL women voters seem to be leaning to Jones? I cannot understand why any female would support RM or Cheeto.

      • Jerusha says:
        November 22, 2017 at 10:48 am

        @Christin. The majority of people I’m working with on phonebanking, canvassing, etc., are women. Women of all ages, from college students to those of us in our seventies. So, yes, a lot of women(the smart ones).
        But then there’s that group that I simply don’t understand, whose world I have never lived in or even visited. That group that is dominated by their husbands or fathers or their twisted religion. That group that seems unable to think for themselves or to analyze what is before their eyes. I hope it is a diminishing, dying out group, but I don’t know.

      • Jerusha says:
        November 22, 2017 at 11:07 am

        To add to my above comment, I can’t get over the fact that they’re still living in their 1950s bubble. But then, I never felt the need to “ be taken care of.”

      • Christin says:
        November 22, 2017 at 11:18 am

        I’m trying to figure out the women I know (career oriented, not all are married) who voted for Orange. One told me she prayed he would win. And I consider her a rational, not overly zealous type (newly divorced from a verbally abusive narcissist — and she fully recognizes her ex’s faults, which are similar to Orange one’s traits).

        I am constantly baffled by women who are not dominated by their spouse or convinced abortion is THE one issue above all, who support these candidates. Even my neighbor who fits the stereotype of a redneck repeatedly says he cannot understand why any self-respecting woman could vote for either of these ‘men’!

  12. Jordana says:
    November 22, 2017 at 8:00 am

    I love the fall colors in Melania’s coat. But, look at it standing next to the fuchia striped pink tie…
    I don’t think couples need to color coordinate but that tie is seriously off.

    Reply
  13. AnnaKist says:
    November 22, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Really. What did I just read? To be a Democrat is now far worse than being a child molester and criminal. Blood-dy hell. Sometimes, I feel that I cannot look at this absolute waste of flesh, hear another word from him or read another sentence about hs vile machinations, or else I’ll feel sick all over again. Then I remember that real, living, breathing Americans have to live and suffer through what he’s doing and what he’s likely to do. All I can say is, “Hold tight, stick together, use your voices, intelligence and love of one another to get through this.” Lots of us down here are with you.

    Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      November 22, 2017 at 8:12 am

      I’m older than Sh1thead and I plan to live to 150 if I have to, just so I can dance(and pee)on his grave.

      Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      November 22, 2017 at 8:23 am

      Good on you, Jerusha! I think so many feel as you do. Today, my daughter went to the funeral of a school friend who committed suicide last week. After the service at the cemetery, she took flowers down the hill to lay on my darling brother’s grave. Unfortunately, my mother’s child molester second husband is buried 4 spots away. She spat on his grave, but couldn’t dance on it because of her high heels, the slope and the three stiff drinks she’d had.

      Reply
  14. lightpurple says:
    November 22, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Total Twitter meltdown this morning! Attacking Levar Ball again, attacking the NFL again, retweeting bizarre Laura Ingraham crap that starts with a response to a tweet about Charles Manson and other stuff from his paid-minions, bragging about the stock market and having to work while at Mar-a-Lago and finally gets around to acknowledging we have a military plane crashed in the Pacific.

    Reply
  15. Beth says:
    November 22, 2017 at 8:14 am

    I’ll be in Palm Beach tomorrow night for Thanksgiving. I don’t know what I’d do or say if I ran into him, but he’ll just be staying at Mara-a-Lago, stuffing his wallet with millions more of taxpayers money. Again

    Reply
  16. Catwoman says:
    November 22, 2017 at 8:26 am

    I bet those turkeys would rather be Thanksgiving dinner than have Trumputin “Stroke” them.

    Reply
  17. Eric says:
    November 22, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Bravo Kaiser on an incredible post! “Melania puked a little…”

    Stay away from Mars Lake tomorrow; there is at least one Russian oligarch there who parked his $400 million yacht on FL waters.

    And no, you’ll never get the list of who attended the gala there.

    Reply
  18. Deedee says:
    November 22, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Did he grab those poor turkeys by the giblets?

    Reply
  19. Starryfish says:
    November 22, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Why did they make poor Barron wear a suit for this? He’s a kid, let him dress like one.

    Reply
  20. KLO says:
    November 22, 2017 at 9:07 am

    I have really liked Melania’s coats recently. Sue me.

    Reply
  21. Jamielle says:
    November 22, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Drumpf simply does not care about anyone or anything other than himself. His fame.  His power.  His money.  Maybe his precious Ivanka. Maybe. He really is the most narcissistic, egotistical, pathological liar and sociopath I’ve ever been exposed to. He is constantly and consistently inappropriate, ill-informed, inarticulate, uninterested and uninteresting, petty, juvenile, simple-minded, insecure, stupid and soulless. Not to mention the racism, misogynism, classism, homophobia, islamaphobia, xenophobia and plain ignorance on constant display. It’s exhausting. It’s ridiculous. It’s enough.  Most of us are hanging on by a thread.

    Reply
  22. Jerusha says:
    November 22, 2017 at 9:50 am

    This tweet is perfect.
    http://twitter.com/krassenstein/status/932955001697206272

    Reply
  23. Jayna says:
    November 22, 2017 at 9:51 am

    It doesn’t surprise me about Trump endorsing Moore. It’s par for the course.

    Reply
  24. Neelyo says:
    November 22, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Who wore their wattle better? Trump or the turkeys?

    Reply
  25. momoffour says:
    November 22, 2017 at 10:47 am

    I broke my rule of never ever posting on Facebook about politics because of this move. I can’t even. The disgust is just overwhelming.

    Reply
  26. stelly says:
    November 22, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Someone yelled out ‘are you going to pardon any people!’ towards the end of the video. Roy Moore perhaps?

    Reply
  27. me says:
    November 22, 2017 at 11:33 am

    This whole “pardoning a turkey” thing is ridiculous. They had these two turkeys spend the night in a very lush hotel. I mean who is paying for this? Taxpayers?

    Reply
  28. Monsy says:
    November 22, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Looking at those pics all i can think is poor Barron.

    Reply
  29. robyn says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    When Trump endorsed Moore he said Moore denied the allegations several times. He also said the accusers were Trump supporters. He pointed out something that has baffled me … why did women who were mistreated sexually support Trump who had several accusers and on tape admitted to being a groper. I guess Trump was pointing out that they are no different than the women who still support Moore, despite his alleged actions because they believe in his politics.

    Reply
  30. K says:
    November 22, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Sometimes I feel like I’ve fallen asleep on US election night, because it was so late here but I was just so determined to see the first woman president elected. And I’ll wake up and realise they’re still in the midst of counts, and this last year just a hideous anxiety dream. Because all of this stuff is so terrifying, and wrong, and weird, and just messed up.

    Reply

