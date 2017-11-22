John Lasseter steps down from Pixar amid sexual harassment claims

John Lasseter was one of the most powerful men in Hollywood. He was the head of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation, and his films – beloved children’s films which he nurtured and developed and helped make him one of the most respected men in Hollywood – have earned more than $6 billion. And this whole time, John Lasseter was a serial groper, a man who couldn’t stand next to a woman or sit beside a woman without putting his hands on her. Rashida Jones and her writing partner Will McCormack co-wrote Toy Story 4, but they’ve exited the project after Lasseter made some kind of unwanted advance on Rashida, at least that was the first version of the story, from The Hollywood Reporter. And now all the stories are coming out.
Rashida Jones is still credited as a writer on Toy Story 4, the next installment in the beloved franchise. But, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter, the actress and her writing partner at the time, Will McCormack, left the project early on after John Lasseter, the acclaimed head of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation, made an unwanted advance.
Jones and McCormack did not respond to repeated requests for comment. Disney declined to comment on the alleged incident though a studio source said the departure was over “creative differences.” Multiple sources spoke with THR but asked not to be named out of fear that their careers in the tight-knit animation community would be damaged.
Based on the accounts of former Pixar insiders as well as sources in the animation community, the alleged incident was not an isolated occurrence. One longtime Pixar employee says Lasseter, who is well-known for hugging employees and others in the entertainment community, was also known by insiders for “grabbing, kissing, making comments about physical attributes.” Multiple sources say Lasseter is known to drink heavily at company social events such as premiere parties but this source says the behavior was not always confined to such settings.
Now Lasseter is taking a leave of absence from Pixar after acknowledging “painful” conversations and unspecified “missteps,” he wrote in a memo to staff on Tuesday. The leave is said to be for six months, a source tells THR.
“I have always wanted our animation studios to be places where creators can explore their vision with the support and collaboration of other gifted animators and storytellers,” Lasseter stated. “This kind of creative culture takes constant vigilance to maintain. It’s built on trust and respect, and it becomes fragile if any members of the team don’t feel valued. As a leader, it’s my responsibility to ensure that doesn’t happen; and I now believe I have been falling short in this regard.” The executive added: “I’ve recently had a number of difficult conversations that have been very painful for me. It’s never easy to face your missteps, but it’s the only way to learn from them.”
Sources say some women at Pixar knew to turn their heads quickly when encountering him to avoid his kisses. Some used a move they called “the Lasseter” to prevent their boss from putting his hands on their legs.
Insiders say that women who worked for or around him knew they needed to avoid wearing skirts or else his hand would “travel.” Photos had to be cropped so no one could see Lasseter groping women as they posed together. He liked long, uncomfortable, lingering hugs with female colleagues. One Pixar employee told THR that Lasseter’s statement about “missteps” is “ridiculous and trivializing this behavior.” It wasn’t just “unwanted hugs,” this insider says. Personally, I’m getting really tired of these kinds of statements: “I’ve recently had a number of difficult conversations that have been very painful for me.” O RLY? There were some conversations which were painful for YOU? Imagine how your few female animators felt. Imagine how your few female colleagues felt, knowing they had to dress a certain way so you wouldn’t run your hand up their bare thigh?
Incidentally, Rashida Jones denies that she exited Toy Story 4 after an unwanted advance – she told the New York Times last night that she left the project because of Pixar’s lack of diversity. Jones and her writing partner told the Times: “We did not leave Pixar because of unwanted advances. That is untrue. We parted ways because of creative and, more importantly, philosophical differences….There is so much talent at Pixar, and we remain enormous fans of their films. However, it is also a culture where women and people of color do not have an equal creative voice.”
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Well even if they didn’t leave due to harassment their statement is still damning. Yikes.
Also I’m ready to set fire to patriarchy.
+1 I’ll come with you!!
I’ll bring the kerosene and rustle up the matches….
#metoo
You know what my worry is now? That this just keeps on. And the world wakes up everyday and looks at the news and go’Oh wow , another groper.’ And turns the page.
and everyone forgets the victims.
At long as the harassers are pushed out, at least that’s a step in the right direction. That’s how low the bar is currently.
People are already ranking the accusations. “Oh she was only groped, not raped. She only had lewd comments made toward her.” I’m really worried that each and every one of these accusations may not be addressed.
Its the ISIS effect. We get used to terrible news pretty quickly. The upside in this is there is at least somewhat of a punishment involved.
We can’t have anything, can we?
So sorry that your inappropriate, predatory, and unlawful behavior causes YOU pain.
FFS, my son (16 yrs old now) is/was a huge Toy Story fan. This will be a fun conversation with him.
Maybe Woody and Buzz should have taught him that all-important preschool lesson: keep your hands to yourself.
My nephew actually believed he was Buzz Lightyear for about six months. Spoke nothing but Toy Story-ese.
No, we can’t have anything. It really feels as though everything, every single thing, is broken.
Jesus, not Pixar?????!!! My kids childhood. Ugh. These “men” are freakin decpicable. I literally hate the news every single day.
I know! That’s what I said! “Toy Story? Not Toy Story. NO NO NO NO.”
Sadly, it was a yes.
No, apparently we can’t. How sad that his beloved animated creations are better role models than he is.
Animated creations are almost always better role models than humans.
I found this upsetting, despite being an adult (allegedly) I love Pixar, and animation and the thought that yet another abusive bastard is behind stories I’ve loved and laughed at made my stomach turn when I saw this story. This has been such an all round shitty year I just wish it was over.
Imagine your boss giving you a big sloppy kiss. Or a long long hug ((((((shudder)))))) then imagine the same scenario with this big, sweaty baby as your boss. Yuk!
You hate to judge people on their looks, but I’m with ya!!
He’s revolting. Ugh.
I had these weird thoughts going through my mind like “Hmm, where is the line at work? What kind of touch would cross it?” And then it hit me like a ton of bricks. My boss has never touched me. And he wouldn’t. And I imagine him touching my arm or my should and it would be WEIRD and unnecessary and not welcome. We’ve shaken hands, that’s it. Just don’t touch. It’s really very simple.
Yes, as I said below, there is no parallel universe in which women welcome unwanted sexual touch and attention from men who are not in a personal relationship of mutual consent. Women are not supposed to like it, want it or be flattered by it. All these comments do is to underscore that men seem generally to have a sense of entitlement and lack of enlightenment.
Ugh. I have a small son. So cartoons are now part of my existance. I love to imagine that people who create those cartoons are in a way also like kids, incent, bubbly happy and careless, seeing the world through the inocent eyes of the child not perverts and predators
This one makes me soooo angry…again. The number of female artists whose work we missed out on because of this garbage “human”. I love Pixar movies but I don’t think I’m going to see Coco this weekend now. I don’t want to put more money is his pocket. Im too angry. F**k you Disney.
I have long thought that Pixar just suffered from more of the same sexism that kept women (and, per Rashida’s comments, people of color – the women’s names you could tell from the credits were missing) out of the system, but this adds a disgusting new wrinkle.
Go to hell, Lassester. Go sit your sad, sweaty sexually abusive self down in a parked car on a hot sunny day and just sit with yourself. Get out before you pass out. Repeat the process.
Disney is still a very white, very male enterprise. Is the Rashida Jones story less important because there was no groping. I’m afraid to find out. Burn it down.
I’m getting tired of these fake apology statements that always minimize the complaints — this wasn’t about innocent, friendly hugs that happened to be unwanted. It was about hugs that were used to feel-up and intimidate women, as well as groping, and sexual comments.
Yes, as I said below, there is no parallel universe in which women welcome unwanted sexual touch and attention from men who are not in a personal relationship of mutual consent. Women are not supposed to like it, want it or be flattered by it. All these comments do is to underscore that men seem generally to have a sense of entitlement and lack of enlightenment.
Men have been mistreating women since Eve got blamed for the apple nonsense. What all this shows is how endemic and systemic (just like racism) sexism is. This behavior has been going on forever and didn’t just start in the last few decades. The question becomes what will women do about it? My hope is that it triggers more women to run for public office and get elected. It’s time for women to take control and end the male domination of our society.
Here’s one organization that is recruiting younger people to run for office. There are other organizations that encourage women especially. https://www.runforsomething.net/
Maybe Eve getting blamed for the apple nonsense was merely a reflection of the patriarchal society of the time that story got codified. Maybe it went back even further.
Emily’s List is another good one helping women to run for office.
That may be one of the lone bright spots in this disaster of a time, the number of women pursing office has jumped dramatically.
This is by far the most interesting story. Rashida Jones denies that there were unwanted advances and says that she left for other reasons, my guess as her statement alluded to….she was having issues because she’s a black woman. That being said it’s Pixar/Disney, I think in this case, they are going to do some amazing damage control; he will disappear for six months and then come back — his films have made way too much money for Disney.
This is all so gross. Gross on top of gross, story after story. I draw a direct line between parents who don’t expect their sons to clean up after themselves at home or visiting guests (saw something this weekend that bugged me) and this kind of behavior.
And cut the s__t with “I was only being affectionate.” There is no parallel universe where women welcome unwanted touch, at home and at work.
I’m honestly not surprised. From personal experience, there is strong bro-culture at the animation studios -it’s packaged in adorable nerdery but there is a strong undercurrent of aggression and ego there.
This is fucking unfortunate. I grew up with this guy and his kids, who are all around my age. The nicest family, the NICEST wife, presumably the nicest guy. I am genuinely shocked.
What a fucking disappointment.
I’m so tired of the fake-humble “I have so much to learn” thread. There’s nothing to learn that you shouldn’t have already known. Keep it in your pants. Keep out of other people’s pants, and other body parts, without an invitation. And no, a nervous smile does not constitute an invitation. Basic stuff.
