Rihanna scored three covers for Vogue Paris’s December issue, pick your fave

Some days, we just need some Rihanna in our lives. Rihanna covers the December issue of Vogue Paris. And when I say “covers” I mean they gave her three separate covers, shot by different photographers, and that Rihanna is the guest editor of the December issue. My favorite cover is the one by Juergen Teller, but the Inez & Vinoodh and Jean-Paul Goude covers are pretty great too. Rihanna also got multiple covers for the December issue of Dazed, and she posted them on her social media too – go here to see.
Rihanna has had a banner year in 2017, which is no surprise, really. Maybe it’s a little bit surprising that her year had very little to do with music. Rihanna debuted Fenty Beauty, her now-wildly-successful makeup line for all skin tones and races. Fenty Beauty was recently named one of Time Magazine’s 25 Best Inventions of 2017, and they sat down with Rihanna for an interview, which you can read here. I imagine we’ll be seeing Rihanna on a lot of the end-of-the-year “Best of 2017” lists too. She’ll probably make Time’s People of the Year list, just a guess.
Anyway, this was your moment with Rihanna. Enjoy a rare post NOT about sexual harassment or assault. We earned this.
Photos courtesy of Vogue Paris.
I love her in yellow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do too. The black-and-white one is my favorite though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do too but the picture is not the best…it’s like they caught her in a weird facial expression as her eyes seem ‘off’ to me. Or maybe it’s just the harsh white eyeliner. I love the concept and outfit but wish they’d caught a better expression so for me the second cover with the red lip is my favorite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Which only goes to show we are all different as I don’t think this primrose shade is so good …I prefer the other 2 …plus she doesn’t have such a good look to the camera..
I prefer her in a golden yellow …plus I think the middle is chic and the last is playful …
So there you go..we all see things differently …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love everything about this. Come through, Rob.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No choice, they are all beautiful. The third one makes me think of her early days (her highlights are impeccable), the second is all class, and the first with her head wrap is gorgeous.
Rihanna on all the covers, all the time is my choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s so beautiful, it’s impossible to choose a favorite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Jean-Paul Goude cover is my favorite, but they’re all gorgeous.
Also, I love her Fenty Gloss bomb, it’s my go-to lip product right now. I’ve even decided to gift it to my SIL for Christmas. I’m not surprised that the line is getting so much praise, it really is great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love that gloss and love the concealer and contouring sticks. So natural yet good coverage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All three are beautiful. I love the third cover the most.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. I like that 60s vibe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I refuse to choose just one because she is a goddess and I’m not worthy lol
I really want to try her make up line. I’m a lipstick fiend so I think that’s what I’ll be trying! CBers who have tried the line, what are your favorite products? I’m also in need of new blush and eyeliner. Would you recommend those?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are all different but also beautiful in their own way which is great!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I also can’t choose – love them all! But to be fair Rihanna is the most beautiful woman in the world to me so it’s hard to make her look bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love them all. She also has FOUR Dazed mag covers for December. So Rih is legit everywhere. I’m here for it. She’s putting out a product that black women have wanted for years. We spend the most on beauty yet have the least representation. So happy to support a black owned business.
Plus Rih is Fly af. Killing the game
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would love to support Rhi but her bullshit “rice cakes” crap is enough for me to write her off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All beautiful. Rihanna is my age and I love how the first cover is natural and you can see her confidence in all the covers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh can she go away? She has zero talent or charisma. It’s like people forgot what an asshole she is because she is beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed, why does everyone ignore her racist crap??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because people only pretend to care about issues when they can use it to attack women they personally dislike.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If this was a Taylor Swift post itbwould be riddled with commenys about her racism but when its Rhi everyone ignores it, the double standard is gross. I
Report this comment as spam or abuse
for me, its more that if I cancelled everyone who said anything bad ever, I would be without celebrities to follow.
She said that comment in 2012, and it was racist as f*ck and horrible. I’m not going to minimize that. I truly hope shes realized her error, and I haven’t seen anything to the contrary. An apology to K would be better than where it currently sits. Same with Momoa and his off colour jokes.
I can understand though how people would not want to forgive her, and I respect that choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@detritus i appreciate your comment and if it had been just one incident i may be able to move on from it but there have multiple incidents. Also the fact she never apologized or even admitted it was wrong is pretty telling. In fact the photo is still on her instagram, which indicates to me she does not see anythimg wrong with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
She’s a terrible live performer, who has done some $hitty things others would be eviscerated for,but it’s Rihanna so she’s ‘fierce’.😔😉
She’s also a very poor seller for Vogue.👀
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is an awful performer! Can’t sing live and has about two dance moves. I don’t understand why anyone would pay to see her perform.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You lot sure love to bring that up when it was a reply to kae making fun of rihanna’s accent and saying she took her man while playing rih music. Let’s not forget kae making fun of blue ivy a child. It was petty af of rih but kae had it coming she was shading rih all the time. Robyn is that b and stay salty!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That wasn’t petty that was racist, huge difference
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So you just going to ignore the first part of what Daughterofthehorn wrote.
Both were being bigoted and petty towards each other in that fight, but you are only trying to hold a grudge against Rihanna. I guess making fun of someone’s accent is not considered offensive anymore. This is news to me,
BTW this does not change the fact that forever pathetic almost thirty-year-old Taylor Swift has still not shot down those Nazi stories.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Aiobhan you also seemed to have ignored my point, which sounds like you are an apologist for her racism. To be clear i think what Kae said wasnt bullsh*t too, Im just tired of the praise Rhi gets as we blatantly ignore her actions.
Also thank you for proving my point, you wont call out Rhi but TS is fair game?? Perhaps you need to look into why you think its okay to ignore Rhi’s actions but call out TS? Thats a pretty obvious double standard imo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The version originale is the best cover.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like all 3 covers. I don’t buy magazines anymore. But I may pick one up for my mother. she still loves Vogue
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks beautiful and I love her style. She wears what she wants and looks good doing it. There are people who should have great style and don’t (Duchess of Cambridge and her button addiction), there are people who think they have style and don’t(ahem…Ms. Dunham) there are people who used to have style & lost it (Sara Jessica Parker…what happened) and I have to say she’s one of the few celebrities that I actually look to see what she’s wearing because I find her interesting. Even though I can’t wear what she wears (not my personal style) I think she is one of the few truly stylish celebrities out there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Teller cover is hideous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her and she is beautiful. It seems some people are stuck in the past here and refuse to let this girl grow up. Rihanna seems to be maturing well
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it just me or is the European vogue editions nicer looking than the U.S one, just my humble opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All three covers look beautiful. Personally I like the classic quality of the 2nd one, but all are different and great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like all three. She’s beautiful and unique.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The beret one for sure! That lip color is perfection on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The first one looks terrible. She looks ill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get Naomi Cambel from the black and white cover.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is she still a singer?
Report this comment as spam or abuse