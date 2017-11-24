Rihanna scored three covers for Vogue Paris’s December issue, pick your fave
  • November 24, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Rihanna

Some days, we just need some Rihanna in our lives. Rihanna covers the December issue of Vogue Paris. And when I say “covers” I mean they gave her three separate covers, shot by different photographers, and that Rihanna is the guest editor of the December issue. My favorite cover is the one by Juergen Teller, but the Inez & Vinoodh and Jean-Paul Goude covers are pretty great too. Rihanna also got multiple covers for the December issue of Dazed, and she posted them on her social media too – go here to see.

Rihanna has had a banner year in 2017, which is no surprise, really. Maybe it’s a little bit surprising that her year had very little to do with music. Rihanna debuted Fenty Beauty, her now-wildly-successful makeup line for all skin tones and races. Fenty Beauty was recently named one of Time Magazine’s 25 Best Inventions of 2017, and they sat down with Rihanna for an interview, which you can read here. I imagine we’ll be seeing Rihanna on a lot of the end-of-the-year “Best of 2017” lists too. She’ll probably make Time’s People of the Year list, just a guess.

Anyway, this was your moment with Rihanna. Enjoy a rare post NOT about sexual harassment or assault. We earned this.

41 Responses to “Rihanna scored three covers for Vogue Paris’s December issue, pick your fave”

  1. Jordan says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:53 am

    I love her in yellow.

    Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Love everything about this. Come through, Rob.

    Reply
  3. detritus says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:59 am

    No choice, they are all beautiful. The third one makes me think of her early days (her highlights are impeccable), the second is all class, and the first with her head wrap is gorgeous.
    Rihanna on all the covers, all the time is my choice.

    Reply
  4. Donna says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:03 am

    She’s so beautiful, it’s impossible to choose a favorite.

    Reply
  5. LadyMTL says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:04 am

    The Jean-Paul Goude cover is my favorite, but they’re all gorgeous.
    Also, I love her Fenty Gloss bomb, it’s my go-to lip product right now. I’ve even decided to gift it to my SIL for Christmas. I’m not surprised that the line is getting so much praise, it really is great.

    Reply
  6. Lylia says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:11 am

    All three are beautiful. I love the third cover the most.

    Reply
  7. HelloSunshine says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:12 am

    I refuse to choose just one because she is a goddess and I’m not worthy lol

    I really want to try her make up line. I’m a lipstick fiend so I think that’s what I’ll be trying! CBers who have tried the line, what are your favorite products? I’m also in need of new blush and eyeliner. Would you recommend those?

    Reply
  8. Hazel says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:13 am

    They are all different but also beautiful in their own way which is great!

    Reply
  9. Nicole says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:20 am

    I love them all. She also has FOUR Dazed mag covers for December. So Rih is legit everywhere. I’m here for it. She’s putting out a product that black women have wanted for years. We spend the most on beauty yet have the least representation. So happy to support a black owned business.
    Plus Rih is Fly af. Killing the game

    Reply
  10. Jennet says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:34 am

    All beautiful. Rihanna is my age and I love how the first cover is natural and you can see her confidence in all the covers.

    Reply
  11. Lucy says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Ugh can she go away? She has zero talent or charisma. It’s like people forgot what an asshole she is because she is beautiful.

    Reply
  12. SAGE says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:54 am

    The version originale is the best cover.

    Reply
  13. WMGDtoo says:
    November 24, 2017 at 10:28 am

    I like all 3 covers. I don’t buy magazines anymore. But I may pick one up for my mother. she still loves Vogue

    Reply
  14. HK9 says:
    November 24, 2017 at 11:02 am

    She looks beautiful and I love her style. She wears what she wants and looks good doing it. There are people who should have great style and don’t (Duchess of Cambridge and her button addiction), there are people who think they have style and don’t(ahem…Ms. Dunham) there are people who used to have style & lost it (Sara Jessica Parker…what happened) and I have to say she’s one of the few celebrities that I actually look to see what she’s wearing because I find her interesting. Even though I can’t wear what she wears (not my personal style) I think she is one of the few truly stylish celebrities out there.

    Reply
  15. Cat'sMeow says:
    November 24, 2017 at 11:02 am

    The Teller cover is hideous.

    Reply
  16. Tracy 2 says:
    November 24, 2017 at 11:18 am

    I love her and she is beautiful. It seems some people are stuck in the past here and refuse to let this girl grow up. Rihanna seems to be maturing well

    Reply
  17. marc kile says:
    November 24, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Is it just me or is the European vogue editions nicer looking than the U.S one, just my humble opinion.

    Reply
  18. lucy2 says:
    November 24, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    All three covers look beautiful. Personally I like the classic quality of the 2nd one, but all are different and great.

    Reply
  19. Joannie says:
    November 24, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    I like all three. She’s beautiful and unique.

    Reply
  20. smee says:
    November 24, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    The beret one for sure! That lip color is perfection on her.

    Reply
  21. Christina says:
    November 24, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    The first one looks terrible. She looks ill.

    Reply
  22. Elle says:
    November 24, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    I get Naomi Cambel from the black and white cover.

    Reply
  23. Curious says:
    November 24, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Is she still a singer?

    Reply

