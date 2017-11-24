Uma Thurman to Weinstein: ‘I’m glad it’s going slowly – you don’t deserve a bullet’

A post shared by Uma Thurman (@ithurman) on Nov 23, 2017 at 12:58pm PST

The video of Uma Thurman barely containing her rage about Harvey Weinstein went viral earlier this month. Uma has a long-time actress on Miramax and The Weinstein Company productions, and the only public statement she offered was that red carpet interview, where she said:

“I don’t have a tidy soundbite for you, because I am not a child and I have learned that when I have spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself. So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry, and when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.”

Well, Uma seems to be gearing up to speak and add her vital voice to the discussion. On Thanksgiving, she posted the above Instagram – a still from Kill Bill, produced by Harvey Weinstein – with this message:

I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others. I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face. I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so… Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators – I’m glad it’s going slowly – you don’t deserve a bullet) -stay tuned Uma Thurman

Which brings up an interesting point… should it go slowly? Should this be six months of headline after headline, bad news on top of bad news for Harvey Weinstein? Or should it be going quickly? It’s only been about two months, but it’s felt a lot longer, hasn’t it? In any case, it will take however long it’s going to take. I hope Uma does add her voice when she’s ready, because I will be here to listen.

