Drake reportedly ‘ghosted’ Bella Hadid after trying to woo her for months

The backstory of all of this is classically insider-y, like there only a handful of eligible dudes to date in Hollywood and the same group of high-profile women just cycle through those dudes endlessly. So Bella Hadid and The Weeknd/Abel Tesfaye broke up and he quickly started dating Selena Gomez. Then Selena and Abel faded out and she started seeing Justin Bieber again. Bella was possibly starting up something with Drake, but Abel came creeping back to her and she maybe dropped Drake for Abel, at least that’s how it seemed. But now Us Weekly says that Bella and Drake were over because he ghosted her??
It’s over before it even started! Drake and Bella Hadid are “no longer talking” after sparking romance rumors when the rapper attended Hadid’s 21st birthday in New York City in October, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.
“Things ended over text when he basically ghosted her,” the source tells Us of the rapper, who is currently touring out of the country. Nothing too serious happened between the “One Dance” singer, 31, and the model. One source close to Drake insists the two are just friends, while other insiders have told Us they were casually dating.
Hadid previously dated The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye). The pair split in November 2016 after nearly two years of dating. After the breakup, the “Starboy” singer, 27, dated Selena Gomez for 10 months before the 25-year-old “Wolves” crooner got back together with ex Justin Bieber.
The Weeknd has since been linked to Bieber’s ex Yovanna Ventura. They were photographed together on Friday, November 10, one day after holding hands at French Montana’s birthday party.
“The Weeknd was there hand in hand with Yovanna Ventura all night,” a source told Us at the time. “They arrived together. They were holding hands. He was there for a solid two hours with her and everywhere they went they held hands.”
So, basically, Bella isn’t with Drake because he did what he ALWAYS does to women and she’s not with Abel because Abel is dating one of Justin Bieber’s exes? Good God. As for Drake ghosting Bella… as I said, doesn’t he always do this? The man is bad at actually having relationships. He get obsessed, he puts a lady on a pedestal, he wines and dines her and behaves like she’s his true love… and then once he “gets” her, he loses interest. Men like that suck. As for Abel… well, who knows? I hope Bella just moves on completely.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I was trying to find a way to describe Drakes behaviour towards women, he has some serious issues. He did this with Rihanna(though i dont know if she is the one who dropped him) Serena Williams, Jlo….he likes the chase and then thats it. He seems to last longer with insta models,maybe he can’t handle powerful women.
Some men like the chase but can’t handle the catch because (a) they can’t sustain intense feelings when routine sets in, or (b) they lose respect for anyone who would be with them.
Yup, this happened to me. As soon as I realised it, I broke up with him and his look of utter shock was like a balm to my hurt feelings.
All jokes aside – it really did hurt and took me a while to get over him and trust again.
Then who’ll ever end up with the Hermes bag collection?
Good question re the Hermes bags, Alix!
And Cee, I feel ya. It happened to me, too — loverman called himself a “romantic” — I thought he meant as in Poets (he’s a poet) — and then after he begged me to move 2,000 miles to be with him (he even said “I’ll get down on my hands and knees and beg you”) and I ended up in the middle of fecking nowhere with him, I found out that he meant “A romantic” as in One of Those Arseholes Who Can’t Commit Once They Know They Have You.
maybe the hermes bags are really for him, would explain a lot
I have always pictured Drake walking around his mansion using the Hermes bags himself.
It’s a big P.R game….Drake is still in the closet.
i always thought Drake was smitten with Rihanna and she wasn’t interested. He came off as being a little bit pathetic in his desperation to woo her.
This wasn’t a real relationship. The Instamodel/reality models beard a lot and try to date famous guys to up their profile.
Bella has no personality and gives off an air of desperation. She gets rejected continually trying to hook a guy with a high profile. Very few celebrities besides the usual suspects are takers. Queens of the showmances and their mother is an obnoxious liar.
Well, doesn’t this assume that Drake and Bella were serious? I’m not saying that ghosting someone is cool, but it shouldn’t devastate or emotionally wreck someone unless the relationship looked to be movknh to another level.
Also, Bella is looking weird these days. Her face looks frozen and her body looks…put together wrong. These pics are decent, but others look rough. Bella has the exact same weird pelvic and hip area as Kendall, Kylie, Khloe, and Kim. It appears to be oddly wide and elongated.
Her face looks like melting wax. What’s the deal?
I had no idea she could even smile!
I wish people wouldn’t criticize specific body types on this site. Someone here once made fun of a celeb’s body type and identified her flaws as… my body type. It sucked.
I hear ya
with this case though, I don’t think it’s her body type at all that is the issue (also, all body types are beautiful!) but she seems to have had more work done to her face and body.
.i think people are a little sensitive these days….if it was extremely harsh criticism, then fair enough….but other than that, surely you can see that while your body may not be to their specific taste, there will be lots of other people who worship at your feet?
I get what you’re saying. However, I don’t think this is a body type issue. I comment on the oddness of such things because they look purchased/tweaked. It’s like commenting on th Kardashian butts or lips. I don’t dislike them because of their bigness, I dislike the cartoonishly fakeness.
When someone is born with wide hips, full lips, large butt it doesn’t look odd. Things may be wider/Fuller/larger than what you’re used to, but it fits their shape and face. There’s a symmetry to the natural body no matter its features of wide hips, larger nose, etc. That’s why plastic surgery often turns out odd looking. The rest of the body/face was built/shaped/grown with specific features in alignment.
I definitely appreciate those comments. I understand what you mean about things looking weird due to plastic surgery, not to bone structure.
It’s liposuction used to ‘shape’ I think? Beyonce has this as well somewhat. Remember when everyone in baywatch had that top-heavy round-boob look? this is the hip version of that.
That is the first photo I have ever seen where Bella is smiling. She has a lovely smile.
As for Drake, I don’t think he will ever be happy with any one woman.
I find her very beautiful, though I wish she hadn’t gone so extreme with her nose work.
Yeah, I think she’s stunning, but she keeps getting more and more done which is a shame……
She’d better be careful and stop having so much work done. I remember years ago, I thought Kim Kardashian was beautiful, but she (and her sisters) took it too far and is no longer natural looking or beautiful
I’m going to say it again: changing your whole face just to get ahead in modeling is like doping. I hate that she could just buy that career. She could have done anything with daddy’s money, but no, she wants to be a model.
It isn’t the kind of career you can buy in the long run, and it is not something to aspire to because the requirements are genetic and it does take a particular talent and a work ethic. The longer you are around you are competing with new faces and novelty wears off quickly. You establish yourself young, make connections and important relationships with designers/photographers/editors/artists that love your look.
Every year girls quit because of often absurd weight requirements. If a girl isn’t getting jobs immediately, weight can turn into EDs or coke.
Now it is changing some, but if eating healthy and exercising while maintaining a size for work is too hard then it is not worth it.
A lot of models end up in debt to their agency trying to fulfill their contracts and paying back expenses. The travel is brutal and fashion weeks are torture by the time they are over, and some models get a few shows one year and nothing the next. Everyone thinks they will get rich but even making a living is not easy.
IG is losing its cache even though agents find a few models but they are usually in someone’s family photo, or like the stunning African girl found because a guy took her picture at a college homecoming.
https://www.vogue.com/article/anok-yai-sudanese-model-viral-sensation-modeling-contract
She has the body structure and is crazy photogenic. No surgery needed.
Agree. She tries too hard to be edgy, imo. She looks best when she’s just herself.
I guess everyone needs to date someone else high-profile so they stay in the news? Doesn’t seem like a recipe for true love, and it can’t feel good to recycle relationships.
Drake is a f*ckboy. It’s classic f*ckboy behavior. This is what they do.
total loser playboy. he isn’t even hot
This. He is so unattractive to me. Also he’s immature. All these awful people with so much money … beggars belief.
Just had to google the word “f*ckboy”………..and yes.
There couldn’t be a more apt description for him.
I too had to google. That was a rabbit hole of unexpected proportions, did you know there is fanfiction dedicated to the theme of Drake being a f***boy?
Both of these guys seem like a waste of time. Drake is cute, but he’s a pig/player and loses interest too soon after he gets her to fall for him
She looks way better when she’s smiling the other pics make her look like a wax figure.
Maybe homeboy, like, realized a pair of Air Maxes was too low of a standard. The timing is right. Check out the video if you havent. Endless laughs. Endless memes.
Yes I saw that, so dumb…I felt ashamed for her.
Drake is the type of man you have to treat like garbage the entirety of your relationship. The moment you soften towards them and show them kindness, they don’t know how to act.
Why would anyone sleep with Drake? He’s hot and has a cute personality. But the guy likes strippers and porn queens for his side fun. He dumps any girl he dates once the chase is over and he gets them. He likes the chase, but then gets bored. I would be terrified of getting an STD from him and all the players in celebrityland, like Leo, as another example.
You mean he used to call her on his cell phone? And dance like a dad baaahahaha Drake is DORK
I’m disappointed they won’t be getting together and giving us the corniest Vogue spread of all time, but Bella dodged a bullet there. Also, that red outfit above is the best I’ve seen her look.
Guess she’s not Birkin-worthy??? God, he’s embarrassing.
I have never seen her smile! She looks beautiful.
Remember those two women claiming they were pregnant with Drake’s baby? What happened to them? One of them was due in October.
