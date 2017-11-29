Drake reportedly ‘ghosted’ Bella Hadid after trying to woo her for months

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - After Party

The backstory of all of this is classically insider-y, like there only a handful of eligible dudes to date in Hollywood and the same group of high-profile women just cycle through those dudes endlessly. So Bella Hadid and The Weeknd/Abel Tesfaye broke up and he quickly started dating Selena Gomez. Then Selena and Abel faded out and she started seeing Justin Bieber again. Bella was possibly starting up something with Drake, but Abel came creeping back to her and she maybe dropped Drake for Abel, at least that’s how it seemed. But now Us Weekly says that Bella and Drake were over because he ghosted her??

It’s over before it even started! Drake and Bella Hadid are “no longer talking” after sparking romance rumors when the rapper attended Hadid’s 21st birthday in New York City in October, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Things ended over text when he basically ghosted her,” the source tells Us of the rapper, who is currently touring out of the country. Nothing too serious happened between the “One Dance” singer, 31, and the model. One source close to Drake insists the two are just friends, while other insiders have told Us they were casually dating.

Hadid previously dated The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye). The pair split in November 2016 after nearly two years of dating. After the breakup, the “Starboy” singer, 27, dated Selena Gomez for 10 months before the 25-year-old “Wolves” crooner got back together with ex Justin Bieber.

The Weeknd has since been linked to Bieber’s ex Yovanna Ventura. They were photographed together on Friday, November 10, one day after holding hands at French Montana’s birthday party.

“The Weeknd was there hand in hand with Yovanna Ventura all night,” a source told Us at the time. “They arrived together. They were holding hands. He was there for a solid two hours with her and everywhere they went they held hands.”

So, basically, Bella isn’t with Drake because he did what he ALWAYS does to women and she’s not with Abel because Abel is dating one of Justin Bieber’s exes? Good God. As for Drake ghosting Bella… as I said, doesn’t he always do this? The man is bad at actually having relationships. He get obsessed, he puts a lady on a pedestal, he wines and dines her and behaves like she’s his true love… and then once he “gets” her, he loses interest. Men like that suck. As for Abel… well, who knows? I hope Bella just moves on completely.

42nd Toronto International Film Festival - The Carter Effect Premiere

Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala: Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

43 Responses to “Drake reportedly ‘ghosted’ Bella Hadid after trying to woo her for months”

  1. Loopy says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:11 am

    I was trying to find a way to describe Drakes behaviour towards women, he has some serious issues. He did this with Rihanna(though i dont know if she is the one who dropped him) Serena Williams, Jlo….he likes the chase and then thats it. He seems to last longer with insta models,maybe he can’t handle powerful women.

    Reply
  2. Hh says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:11 am

    Well, doesn’t this assume that Drake and Bella were serious? I’m not saying that ghosting someone is cool, but it shouldn’t devastate or emotionally wreck someone unless the relationship looked to be movknh to another level.

    Also, Bella is looking weird these days. Her face looks frozen and her body looks…put together wrong. These pics are decent, but others look rough. Bella has the exact same weird pelvic and hip area as Kendall, Kylie, Khloe, and Kim. It appears to be oddly wide and elongated.

    Reply
  3. RBC says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:16 am

    That is the first photo I have ever seen where Bella is smiling. She has a lovely smile.
    As for Drake, I don’t think he will ever be happy with any one woman.

    Reply
    • tracking says:
      November 29, 2017 at 7:38 am

      I find her very beautiful, though I wish she hadn’t gone so extreme with her nose work.

      Reply
      • Bella Dupont says:
        November 29, 2017 at 7:52 am

        Yeah, I think she’s stunning, but she keeps getting more and more done which is a shame……

      • Beth says:
        November 29, 2017 at 8:16 am

        She’d better be careful and stop having so much work done. I remember years ago, I thought Kim Kardashian was beautiful, but she (and her sisters) took it too far and is no longer natural looking or beautiful

      • Harryg says:
        November 29, 2017 at 10:13 am

        I’m going to say it again: changing your whole face just to get ahead in modeling is like doping. I hate that she could just buy that career. She could have done anything with daddy’s money, but no, she wants to be a model.

      • magnoliarose says:
        November 29, 2017 at 6:03 pm

        It isn’t the kind of career you can buy in the long run, and it is not something to aspire to because the requirements are genetic and it does take a particular talent and a work ethic. The longer you are around you are competing with new faces and novelty wears off quickly. You establish yourself young, make connections and important relationships with designers/photographers/editors/artists that love your look.

        Every year girls quit because of often absurd weight requirements. If a girl isn’t getting jobs immediately, weight can turn into EDs or coke.
        Now it is changing some, but if eating healthy and exercising while maintaining a size for work is too hard then it is not worth it.
        A lot of models end up in debt to their agency trying to fulfill their contracts and paying back expenses. The travel is brutal and fashion weeks are torture by the time they are over, and some models get a few shows one year and nothing the next. Everyone thinks they will get rich but even making a living is not easy.

        IG is losing its cache even though agents find a few models but they are usually in someone’s family photo, or like the stunning African girl found because a guy took her picture at a college homecoming.
        https://www.vogue.com/article/anok-yai-sudanese-model-viral-sensation-modeling-contract
        She has the body structure and is crazy photogenic. No surgery needed.

    • BorderMollie says:
      November 29, 2017 at 12:05 pm

      Agree. She tries too hard to be edgy, imo. She looks best when she’s just herself.

      Reply
  4. WingKingdom says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:21 am

    I guess everyone needs to date someone else high-profile so they stay in the news? Doesn’t seem like a recipe for true love, and it can’t feel good to recycle relationships.

    Reply
  5. Valiantly Varnished says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Drake is a f*ckboy. It’s classic f*ckboy behavior. This is what they do.

    Reply
  6. Beth says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Both of these guys seem like a waste of time. Drake is cute, but he’s a pig/player and loses interest too soon after he gets her to fall for him

    Reply
  7. marc kile says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:15 am

    She looks way better when she’s smiling the other pics make her look like a wax figure.

    Reply
  8. Allie B says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Maybe homeboy, like, realized a pair of Air Maxes was too low of a standard. The timing is right. Check out the video if you havent. Endless laughs. Endless memes.

    Reply
  9. Reef says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Drake is the type of man you have to treat like garbage the entirety of your relationship. The moment you soften towards them and show them kindness, they don’t know how to act.

    Reply
  10. Jayna says:
    November 29, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Why would anyone sleep with Drake? He’s hot and has a cute personality. But the guy likes strippers and porn queens for his side fun. He dumps any girl he dates once the chase is over and he gets them. He likes the chase, but then gets bored. I would be terrified of getting an STD from him and all the players in celebrityland, like Leo, as another example.

    Reply
  11. Electric Tuba says:
    November 29, 2017 at 11:41 am

    You mean he used to call her on his cell phone? And dance like a dad baaahahaha Drake is DORK

    Reply
  12. BorderMollie says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    I’m disappointed they won’t be getting together and giving us the corniest Vogue spread of all time, but Bella dodged a bullet there. Also, that red outfit above is the best I’ve seen her look.

    Reply
  13. Pandy says:
    November 29, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Guess she’s not Birkin-worthy??? God, he’s embarrassing.

    Reply
  14. Jeannie says:
    November 29, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    I have never seen her smile! She looks beautiful.

    Reply
  15. Lama Bean says:
    November 29, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Remember those two women claiming they were pregnant with Drake’s baby? What happened to them? One of them was due in October.

    Reply

