Jessica Szohr on the Ed Westwick accusations: ‘I can’t see him doing that to someone’

I remember when Gossip Girl was on and we talked about all of the cast members on a regular basis, and people were always like “Blake Lively is going to be the breakout star” or “Leighton Meester should be the breakout star.” I always wondered why more people didn’t talk about Jessica Szohr, who I always thought was the prettiest young woman on the show. Szohr was on GG for about four years, and suffice to say, she never really “broke out” past GG. She’s worked consistently though, and she’s currently guest-starring in the new season of Shameless. To promote that gig, she did an interview with Cosmopolitan, which you can read here. Cosmo asks her about Ed Westwick – Ed and Jessica were close friends during GG, and they’ve apparently remained friends since then. Jessica did not play dumb about the three women who have now accused Westwick of rape or sexual assault – she’s obviously read about it and spoken to Westwick. But she says she doesn’t really believe the women.

Cosmo: So, this is obviously a sensitive subject and I approach it with respect for you completely, but Ed was recently accused of rape by multiple women, and I’m just wondering what processing that news has been like for you.

Szohr: It’s a difficult subject right now for anyone that’s involved on either side … I don’t even really know how to answer it, if I should, because I don’t want anything to get twisted, because I have known Ed for years and know how lovely he is, and don’t think he would ever put someone in a position like that. It’s difficult, because you don’t want someone you know to go through that or do that to someone, or knowing them well, knowing that you don’t think they would, and you don’t want, for the girls that are coming forward, it’s like, are they stretching the truth? It’s just, it’s a touchy, tough thing that you pray it’s not true and that with, outside of even him, all these different topics coming up, I’m glad that there’s notice being put on it for women that are going through it. But I also think it’s a touchy, crazy thing too, because some people are going into these different situations and they’re not coming out true. So it’s like, well, why are people making it up, because that takes away from the girls that are going through it. And then it’s also hard to go back and try to get evidence from things that were so long ago. So, I’m really trying to answer this as open and nicely as I can, because it is touchy, and I obviously for any of these situations, wasn’t there, for either side, so I can’t say it did or didn’t happen. But I know him well and I’ve known him for years, and I found it shocking. And I hope that it’s untrue, but I also feel bad for anyone that’s been in that situation, for the women that have to deal with that, for the situations that are true.

Have you spoken to Ed since the news broke?

Yes.

And can you share anything about that conversation?

I mean, he’s going through a difficult time. He’s being accused of something that he’s publicly saying he didn’t do. So it’s, you know, tough on him. His show got canceled. [Editor's note: The BBC announced that "until these matters are resolved" they are not airing Westwick's show Ordeal by Innocence and that filming for White Gold has been put on hold.] You know, he’s like, “The truth will come out and hopefully people see that and hopefully that’s it.” It’s just such an unfortunate thing all around. And I have to be so careful, because it’s not my situation and I don’t — I wasn’t there. So it’s hard to speak on behalf of those girls or him.

Right, yes. And I —

I don’t know those girls at all, and they could be lovely and awesome and all that. From the Ed I know and working with him for five years and having a friendship through all of that and after, it was shocking. It was shocking.

Are you saying, then, that you don’t believe the allegations?

I’m trying to feel, like how you asked the question. I mean, from the person I know, I find it shocking, because I can’t see him doing that to someone. And it’s a tough thing because I wasn’t there for those situations and I don’t know. But if you’re asking me “Do I think he would do that to someone?” No, I don’t. But was I there? No. I’m so sorry, I’m trying to answer it in a way — this could get very sticky if this gets printed and my words get twisted, it’s not gonna be great.