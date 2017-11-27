The NY Times made ‘Nazism in the Heartland’ sound like a quaint trend

Embed from Getty Images

Here are some photos of the Nazis who marched on Charlottesville with Tiki torches over the summer. If you’re anything like me, you were horrified to see these Nazi f–kers walking around in khakis, not afraid to show their Nazi faces, not afraid to be known nationally and internationally as agents of violence, fascism and racism. They were and are the banality of evil, the polo-shirt-wearing dark underbelly of America, only in Trump’s America, all of the creepy-crawly Nazis have come out into the light. They don’t worry about being “outed” as Nazis. They are proud of their belief systems. They are proud of their hatred and bigotry. Not only that, they feel oppressed. They are aggrieved, and that’s why they voted in record numbers for Donald Trump, because petty, stupid white men need to feel aggrieved together, and he spoke their language.

So what did we need over the Thanksgiving holiday? The New York Times thought we needed an article called “In America’s Heartland, the Nazi Sympathizer Next Door.” Hours later and thousands of tweets later, the NYT changed the headline to “A Voice of Hate in America’s Heartland.” You can read the article here.

What’s the big deal with the article? The writer, Richard Fausset, frames several American Nazis as just regular, nice “heartland” people who just happen to have abhorrent views. To be clear, no one is saying that the New York Times cannot or should not cover the rise of neo-Nazi fascism in America. People are arguing that the New York Times – the paper of record, a supposed of beacon of journalism – should not make “Nazism in the heartland” sound like a quaint trend piece, like “a lot of people are eating Swastika cupcakes these days” or “Nazism is the new quilting.” DO BETTER.

The NYT Nazi fluff text is only further proof that, at a fundamental level, large segments of the US intelligentsia do not appreciate the existential crisis now facing their republic. In short, they’re not actually concerned — and they really should be. — Jasmin Mujanović (@JasminMuj) November 26, 2017

I don't care about their fondness for NPR

I don't care about their four cats

I REALLY don't care about their bridal registry They're Nazis, and they're looking to recruit, and they think they president and the GOP are with them. And they are right. — Julius Goat 🦆 (@JuliusGoat) November 25, 2017

I wanna live in a country where NYT reporting with a sympathetic tone on a Nazi who likes "Seinfeld" is 1000000x more offensive than Hillary Clinton calling white supremacists "deplorable" because they're, you know, deplorable. — Charles Clymér🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) November 25, 2017

NYT: nazi who are you??? what do you want

NAZI: white power, cops even more murdering black people w impunity, feudalism, hitler was v v chill

NYT: but nazi what do you want

NAZI: i just said

NYT: oooooo so what are you putting in that pasta you're making, looks yum — Alice Sola Kim (@alicek) November 25, 2017

Hey @nytimes, look! Nazis can seem like regular folks! From the @AuschwitzMuseum: a photo of Nazi staffers having fun between killing Jews: pic.twitter.com/M0a38bA6SU — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) November 26, 2017

